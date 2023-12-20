Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek 1319 NE 134th St Ste 101
Biscuits & Gravy
Scrambles
- Meat Lovers Scramble$14.79
Three scrambled eggs loaded with ham, bacon and sausage.
- Ham Scramble$13.59
Three scrambled eggs with diced ham.
- Turkey & Veggie Scramble$13.59
Heart smart. Three scrambled egg whites, moist turkey, mushrooms, spinach, onions and tomatoes.
- Southwest Scramble$14.59
Three scrambled eggs, spicy chorizo sausage, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, green chiles, avocado and sour cream. Served with salsa.
- Joe's Scramble$15.29
Four scrambled eggs, spinach, onions, tomatoes, bacon and potatoes topped with parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of biscuit, toast or pancakes.
Waffles
- Waffle$10.49
Crisp belgian waffle. (no sides)
- Belgian Waffle with Strawberries$11.49
Crisp belgian waffle topped with strawberries and chocolate sauce. (no sides)
- Belgian Waffle Combo$13.49
Crisp belgian waffle. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
- Strawberry Waffle Combo$14.49
Crisp belgian waffle topped with strawberries and chocolate sauce. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
French Toast
- Lemon Raspberry French Toast Combo$14.49
Thick lemon bread dipped in egg batter and grilled to perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled raspberry sauce. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo$14.49
Large fresh baked cinnamon roll dipped in egg batter, grilled to perfection. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
- Almond Crusted French Toast Combo$14.49
Thick bread dipped in egg batter, coated with almond cinnamon breading and grilled to perfection. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
- French Toast Combo$13.49
Thick bread dipped in egg batter and grilled golden brown. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
- French Toast with Strawberries$11.49
Thick bread dipped in egg batter and grilled golden brown. Topped with strawberries and chocolate sauce. (no sides)
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast à La Carte$11.49
- Almond Crusted French Toast à La Carte$11.49
- French Toast à La Carte$10.49
- Lemon Raspberry French Toast à La Carte$11.49
Pancakes
- Buttermilk Pancake Combo$13.49
Three buttermilk pancakes. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
- Sweet Potato Pancake Combo$14.49
Three buttermilk pancakes. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
- Blueberry Pancake Combo$14.49
Three buttermilk pancakes loaded with blueberries. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
- Chocolate Chip Pancake Combo$14.49
Three buttermilk pancakes filled with Ghirardelli chocolate chips. Topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce. Served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat.
- (3) Chocolate Chip Pancakes$11.49
Three buttermilk pancakes filled with Ghirardelli chocolate chips. Drizzled with chocolate sauce.
- (3) Pancakes with Strawberries$11.49
- (3) Pancakes$10.49
- (3) Sweet Potato Pancakes$11.49
- (3) Blueberry Pancakes$11.49
Keep It Simple
Omelets
- California Chicken Omelet$15.59
Four eggs omelet style. Stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, fresh avocado, tomatoes and jack cheese. Served with your choice of potato and bread side
- Cheese Omelet$13.59
- Bacon Omelet$14.99
- Ham Omelet$14.99
- Sausage Omelet$14.99
- Fajita Chicken Omelet$15.59
Four eggs omelet style. Stuffed with Grilled fajita chicken, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and olives. Topped with jack cheese and salsa
- Meat Lovers Omelet$15.79
4 eggs omelet style. Stuffed with ham, bacon and sausage. Topped with cheddar cheese.
- Kitchen Omelet$15.99
Four eggs omelet style. Stuffed with Bacon, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and potatoes. Topped with savory sausage gravy.
- Southwest Omelet$15.59
- Veggie Omelet$15.79
Heart smart. Four eggs omelet style. Stuffed with all the fresh veggies. Avocado, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and jack cheese.
Breakfast Specialties
- Corned Beef Hash$15.49
Made from scratch! Corned beef brisket slow cooked until tender.
- Harvest Hash$13.99
Chopped asparagus, black beans, roasted yellow corn, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, red potatoes, spinach and tomatoes all sautéed together. Topped with cotija cheese, two eggs cooked over medium, warm pico de gallo, sour cream and chopped cilantro. Served with a biscuit, toast or pancakes.
- Breakfast Steak$21.99
Prepared the way you like it, topped with garlic butter.
- Chicken Apple Sausage$14.99
Heart smart. Three tender chicken apple sausage links.
- Chicken Fried Chicken$15.59
Chicken breast lightly breaded, cooked golden brown and covered with savory sausage gravy.
- Chicken Fried Steak$15.59
Tender beef lightly breaded, cooked golden brown and covered with savory sausage gravy.
- Meat Lovers Platter$15.99
A platter loaded with all your favorite meats! Ham steak, two strips of bacon and two sausage links or two sausage patties.
- Oatmeal & Toast$7.59
Heart smart. Topped with nuts and dried fruit. Served with milk and brown sugar. Choice of toast or a biscuit.
- Oatmeal$6.19
Heart smart. Topped with nuts and dried fruit. Served with milk and brown sugar.
- Avocado Toast$11.49
Toasted seed lovers bread topped with fresh avocado, diced bacon, diced tomato, parmesan cheese, roughed chopped cilantro and one sliced hard boiled egg. Dusted with salt and pepper blend. Served with hash browns, red potatoes, tater tots or black beans.
- 2 Egg Breakfast$14.59
- 3 Egg Breakfast$15.59
Benedicts
- Florentine Benedict$13.99
Grilled English muffin topped with fresh spinach, sliced tomato, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
- Country Benedict$14.79
Buttermilk biscuit split in half and topped with sausage patties, two poached eggs and savory sausage gravy.
- Avocado Benedict$14.79
Grilled English muffin topped with fresh sliced tomato, avocado, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
- Ham Benedict$14.59
Grilled English muffin topped with ham, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
- Bacon Benedict$14.59
Grilled English muffin topped with bacon, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Tex Mex
- Huevos Rancheros$13.49
Warm corn tortillas topped with black beans, two eggs over medium, pico de gallo, crumbled cotija cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado and chopped cilantro.
- Veggie Wrap$13.49
Heart smart. Scrambled egg whites, green peppers, onions, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, roasted yellow corn and black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Breakfast Burrito$13.49
Scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, tomatoes, chorizo, black beans, roasted yellow corn, cheddar and jack cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Breakfast Tacos$13.49
Scramble eggs with black beans and your choice of ham, bacon, sausage or chorizo on warm corn tortillas topped with cheddar cheese, sliced avocado and cilantro. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Fresh Salads
- Fiesta Chicken Salad$14.99
Fresh greens, grilled chicken breast, black beans, corn, bell peppers, onions, tortilla strips and pepper jack cheese. Served with avocado ranch dressing.
- Chef Salad$14.79
Fresh greens, ham, turkey, tomatoes, cucumber, a hard boiled egg, jack and cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing.
- Apple Avo-Cobb-o Salad$13.29
Fresh mixed greens, diced apples, roasted yellow corn, black beans, red onion, sliced avocado and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Fresh romaine mixed with parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
- Cobb Salad$14.99
Fresh greens, grilled chicken breast, diced bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, black olives, red onions and blue cheese crumbles. Your choice of dressing.
- Garden Salad$10.99
Fresh greens, sliced cucumber, sliced red onion and sliced tomatoes. Your choice of dressing.
Sandwiches
- BLT$12.99
- BLTA$13.99
Crisp chopped bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and mayo on toasted sourdough.
- California Club$14.99
Thin sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, swiss cheese and mayo on ciabatta bread.
- Classic Club$15.29
Triple decker sandwich with thin sliced turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough.
- Turkey Cranberry$14.59
- Reuben Beef$14.59
Thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled marbled rye bread.
- Reuben Turkey$14.59
Thin sliced turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled marbled rye bread.
- French Dip$13.99
Thin sliced roast beef or turkey with melted swiss cheese on ciabatta bread. Served with rich au jus.
- Grilled Turkey & Bacon$13.99
Grilled turkey, bacon, tomato and melted jack cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
- Grilled Cheese$12.99
- Bacon Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
- Fish Sandwich$14.29
- Half Sandwich Combo$10.99
Tomato, lettuce, mayo, your choice of lunch meat and bread.
- Whole Turkey Sandwich Combo$13.99
Tomato, lettuce, mayo, your choice of lunch meat and bread.
- Whole Ham Sandwich Combo$13.99
Tomato, lettuce, mayo, your choice of lunch meat and bread.
- Whole Corned Beef Sandwich Combo$13.99
Tomato, lettuce, mayo, your choice of lunch meat and bread.
- Whole Roast Beef Sandwich Combo$13.99
Tomato, lettuce, mayo, your choice of lunch meat and bread.
Burgers
- Patty Melt$14.29
Burger patty topped with sauteed onions and melted jack cheese on grilled rye bread.
- Hamburger$12.59
Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
- Cheeseburger$13.59
Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.59
Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, BBQ sauce and crispy onion rings.
- BBQ Bacon Burger$14.79
- Kitchen Burger$15.59
Ham, bacon, fried egg, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
- Black N' Bleu Burger$14.59
Bacon, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
- Hawaiian Burger$14.59
Grilled pineapple, swiss cheese, teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
- Chili Burger$14.59
Open faced burger, smothered in homemade chili. Topped with onions, cheddar and jack cheese.
- Mushroom Burger$13.99
Fresh sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
- California Chicken Burger$14.79
Grilled chicken breast, melted jack cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
- Crispy Chicken Burger$14.59
Crispy breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
- Grilled Chicken Burger$14.59
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
- Hawaiian Chicken Burger$14.59
Grilled chicken breast, grilled pineapple, swiss cheese, teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
Lunch Specialties
- Fish & Chips$15.29
Panko breaded pacific cold water cod cooked golden brown. Served with French fries or tater tots, coleslaw, fresh lemon, garlic bread and tartar sauce.
- Chicken Strip Platter$13.29
Breaded chicken strips cooked golden brown. Served with French fries or tater tots and your choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, honey mustard or ranch.
- Bacon Chicken Mac & Cheese$14.49
Creamy macaroni and cheese sautéed with crisp bacon, grilled chicken and mushrooms. Served with garlic bread and a garden salad.
- Fish Tacos$13.49
Panko breaded pacific cold water cod cooked golden brown, coleslaw and avocado ranch dressing on warm corn tortillas. Served with your choice of side.
Kettle Creations
Sides
- French Fries Side$4.99
- Tater Tots Side$4.99
- Hash Browns$5.49
- Hash Browns Crispy$5.49
- Salsa Side$0.79
- Sour Cream Side$0.79
- Melon Mix$4.99
- Red Potatoes$5.49
- (2) Bacon Side$2.99
- (4) Bacon Side$5.99
- Ham Side$5.99
- Sausage Links Side$5.99
- Sausage Patty Side$5.99
- CInnamon Roll$5.79
- Sausage Gravy Side$4.29
- Hollandaise Side$4.29
Gluten Free
- GF French Toast Special$13.49
- GF Strawberry French Toast Special$13.99
- GF Pancake Special$12.99
- GF Strawberry Pancake Special$13.99
- GF Breakfast Sandwich$11.99
- GF Benedict Special$14.29
- GF Pick Any 3$11.99
- GF Strawberry Pancakes$11.49
- GF 3 Pancakes$9.49
- GF 3 French Toast$9.49
- GF Strawberry French Toast$11.49
- GF Blueberry Muffin$3.99
- GF English Muffin$3.99
- GF Toast Side$3.99
- Jr. GF French Toast$7.99
- Jr. GF French Toast Combo$7.99
- Jr. GF Pancake Combo$7.99
Kids Menu
Beverage (Online Ordering)
Online Beverage Fountain
- Coffee$3.59
- Hot Chocolate$3.59
- Cafe Mocha$3.59
- Chai Tea Latte$3.99
- Regular Orange Juice$3.79
- Large Orange Juice$4.79
- Regular Apple Juice$3.79
- Large Apple Juice$4.79
- Regular Cranberry Juice$3.79
- Large Cranberry Juice$4.79
- Regular Tomato Juice$3.79
- Large Tomato Juice$4.79
- Regular Milk$3.29
- Large Milk$3.99
- Chocolate Milk$3.59
- Iced Tea$3.59
- Coke$3.59
- Diet Coke$3.59
- Dr. Pepper$3.59
- Root Beer$3.59
- Sprite$3.59
- Arnold Palmer$3.59
- V8 Juice$3.79
- Fresh Lemonade$3.59
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.79