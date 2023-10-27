Klom Klom Thai 7201 Hodgson Memorial Drive Suite C
CHIM CHIM (STARTERS)
Green Lettuce, pressed pork, shrimp, carrot, basil, cilantro, and noodle served with peanut sauce
Deep-fried whole 3 wings with Thai sauce
Awesome fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce, ground peanut
Wheat flour, glass noodles, shredded cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, green onions minced chicken and white pepper (NO MSG ADDED)
Crispy dumplings, Minced pork, cabbage, green onion, wrapped in wheat flour, served with black sweet & sour sauce
Steamed Dumpling shrimp & pork, green onion, carrot, Shiitake mushroom served with black sweet & sour sauce
Fried taro, mince pork, wrapped in a wonton wrapper served with sweet & sour sauce
Crazy Thai Beef Jerky + Sticky Rice Drying the beef and the deep frying it comes with a special sauce
Grilled fresh Calamari serve seafood sauce
Stir-fried cabbage with fish sauce & Garlic
Grilled Chicken skewers served with homemade peanut sauce and cucumber salad
TOM TOM (SOUP)
Pork Rib with Authentic spicy & sour soup on top of cilantro
Spicy & Sour soup, with lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass, mushroom, cabbage, lemon juice, cilantro
Spicy & Sour Coconut milk based soup, with lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass, mushroom, cabbage, lemon juice, cilantro
YUM YUM (SALAD)
Fresh Salmon with avocado, cherry tomato, yum yum sauce, lime, grapes
Papaya salad, a choice of (Thai nor Lao) come with pork sausage, boiled eggs, noodles, bean sprouts, and pork rind
Tender strips of steak tossed in a sweet, sour, spicy dressing with a ground roasted rice, cilantro, onions, cook the steak over the grill or on the stovetop.
Thai glass noodles with fresh chili, garlic, sugar, limes, fish sauce, minced chicken, seafood, and veggies, garnish with roasted peanut
Ground chicken, cilantro, green onions, red onions, ground roasted rice, and lime juice
For the dish we used fermented fish sauce, shrimp paste for the main ingredient, to be more Authentic, slide Green young papaya, carrots, cherry tomato, and Lao papaya sauce.
Chop green young papaya, with fresh chili, cherry tomatoes, fresh lime, carrot, roasted peanut, served with Thai Dressing
Sashimi Salmon with chili sauce, fresh chili, lime, cilantro, fresh garlic
SIDE
WAN-WAN (DESSERT)
FORK & KNIFE
Crispy pork belly, Chinese broccoli with stir-fried sauce, fresh chili, with house sauce
Jasmine Rice, white onions, scallion, choice of protein
The most delicious dish in Thailand is made from ground chicken, fresh garlic, basil leave, white onion, and fried egg on the top
Ground beef Basil, white onion, red bell pepper, basil, This is Spicy
Deep fried, batter- dipped chicken, sautéed with ginger, garlic, cilantro, green onions, and basil, in a homemade chili lime sauce, served with assorted veggies.
KLOM KLOM & MIXED RACE
Pork sausage (Moo yor) fresh chili, palm sugar, lime juice , fish sauce, red onion, long leaves cilantro (spicy)
Pork Belly, red onion, long leaves of Cilantro, lime juice, fresh chili
Snow peas, Napa cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, baby corn, and mushroom served with rice
Spaghetti noodles, crispy pork belly, red bell pepper, Chinese broccoli, peppercorn pickles, onion, basil, garlic, black pepper
GANG GANG (CURRY)
SEN SEN/ BA MEE (NOODLES)
Thailand’s Most famous noodles soup, Fresh Thin Rice Noodles, Bean Sprout, pork rib, meatballs garnish pork rind, garlic, black pepper, scallion, cilantro
Thai-style noodle dish with a strong flavor, huge pork rib, meatballs garnished pork rind, garlic, black pepper, scallion, cilantro Thailand’s Most famous noodles soup Fresh Thin Rice Noodles, Bean Sprout
Glass noodles, chicken, egg, carrot, Napa cabbage, celery, Chinese Broccoli
Authentic Spicy & Sour Noodles, (egg noodles or thin rice noodles) minced chicken, fish ball, ground peanut, bean sprouts, baby bok choy, green onion, cilantro,
Glass noodles, Georgia Shrimps (local shrimps wild caught) with head cooked with special sauce, bacon, scallion,ginger, black pepper
Fresh Pho noodles, egg, scallion , bean sprouts sautéed in a homemade tamarind sauce, garnished with ground peanut, carrots, bean sprouts, and a slice of lime
Wide rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, egg, choice of protein
Egg Noodles served in the Northern Thai curry sauce
Wanton dumpling with egg noodles
Chewy, tender wide rice noodles drenched in a tasty gravy with egg, crispy noodle
Fresh Pho noodles, ground chicken, Chinese broccoli, meatball, green onion, cilantro topped with ground peanut