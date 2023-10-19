Knapp's Restaurant and Lounge 2707 N Proctor St
BREAKFAST MENU
Breakfast Favorites
Southern comfort Food! Biscuits and gravy served with hash browns
Smothered Biscuit and browns.
Avocado, tomato, poached eggs and hollandaise on an English muffin, served with hash browns
Canadian Bacon, poached eggs and Hollandaise on an English muffin, served with hash brown
Crab meat, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce on an english muffin
Scrambled eggs, sausage patties, country gravy and cheddar on a warm biscuit, served with hash browns
Succulent Lobster meat, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce on an English muffin, served with hash browns
Served with 2 eggs and toast
Salmon, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce on an english muffin
Omelets
Cheddar cheese omelet served with toast and hash browns
Ham, onion, green pepper and cheddar cheese, served with hash browns and toast
sausage, ham, bacon, mushroom, onion, tomato and cheddar cheese, served with hash browns and toast
Choice of bacon, ham or sausage, with cheddar, served with hash brown and toast
Ham, sausage, bacon, onion, mushroom, peppers and hash browns with country gravy, served with hash browns and toast
Ham,spinach, mushrooms, onion, peppers and zucchini toped with parm cheese
Bacon, avocado, spinach, onion and tomato, served with hash browns and toast
spinach, mushrooms, onion, peppers and zucchini topped with parmesan cheese, served with hash browns and toast
Classic Egg Breakfasts
Bacon and 2 eggs
Chicken Fried Steak, 2 eggs, served with hash browns and toast
House made Corned Beef Brisket, potatoes, peppers, onions and 2 fried eggs, served with hash browns and toast
8 ounces of grilled perfection and 2 eggs, served with hash browns and toast
Ham and 2 eggs served with hashbrowns and toast
Sausage links. 2 eggs seved with hash browns and toast
Sausage patty, 2 eggs served with hashbrowns and toast
Turkey Sausage patty, 2 eggs, serviced with hashbrowns and toast
2 Eggs served with hash browns and toast
From The Griddle
Two pancakes
Three pancakes
One of our signature favorites! Served with syrup and butter.
Served with butter and syrup
1/2 order French Toast
One Slice French Toast
One Pan cake
Breakfast Sides
KITCHEN FAVORITES
Appetizers
Burgers
Entrees
8 oz Marbled perfection Served with vegetables, potato and soup or salad
Our meatloaf served with masheded potatoes, brown gravy and suateed veggies
Fett Noddles and savory Alfedo sauce
Oven roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, stuffing and gravy
Oven roasted turkey and gravy over white bread. served with mashed potatoes
Served with mashed potatoes and gravy
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
Fry Basket Favorites
Kids
Salads
Bay shrimp, shredded lettuce, black olives,tomato cucumber and hard-boiled egg with 1000 island dressing
Chicken, bacon , avocado, egg, blue chesse crumbles and blue cheese dressing
Romaine lettuce and parmesan toppsed in Caesar dressing
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, tomato, egg, cheddar, black olives, and swiss
Sandwiches
Beed Dip on alpine roll with au jus.
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich severed with side choice
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoe and avocado on toasted sourdough.
Stacked Triple high with turkey, bacon, tomato and lettuce. served with side choice
Corned Beef, sauerkraut and 100 island on griddled rye.
Gooey cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoe and a hefty portion of tuna on griddled sourdough bread.
Turkey Dip on alpine roll with au jus.
Oven roasted turkey, bacon, swiss, avocado and tomato on griddled sourdough.
Soups and Sides
Baked potato loaded with butter, sour, bacon and green oniions
Basket of yummy beer battered rings
Fried to perfection
Croutons and choice of dressing
House made daily
House made daily
House made every Friday
