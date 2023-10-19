BREAKFAST MENU

Breakfast Favorites

Biscuits and Gravy
$12.99

Southern comfort Food! Biscuits and gravy served with hash browns

Biscuits and Gravy ALL over
$13.49

Smothered Biscuit and browns.

Cali Benedict
$15.99

Avocado, tomato, poached eggs and hollandaise on an English muffin, served with hash browns

Classic Benedict
$15.99

Canadian Bacon, poached eggs and Hollandaise on an English muffin, served with hash brown

Crab Cake Benedict
$24.99

Crab meat, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce on an english muffin

Knapp's Benedict
$15.99

Scrambled eggs, sausage patties, country gravy and cheddar on a warm biscuit, served with hash browns

Lobster Benedict
$21.99

Succulent Lobster meat, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce on an English muffin, served with hash browns

Oatmeal Combo
$9.99

Served with 2 eggs and toast

Salmon Benedict
$23.99

Salmon, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce on an english muffin

Omelets

Bacon & Cheese Omelete
$15.99
Cheese
$11.99

Cheddar cheese omelet served with toast and hash browns

Denver
$16.99

Ham, onion, green pepper and cheddar cheese, served with hash browns and toast

Farmer's
$16.99

sausage, ham, bacon, mushroom, onion, tomato and cheddar cheese, served with hash browns and toast

Ham & Cheese Omelete
$15.99
Meat and Cheese
$15.99

Choice of bacon, ham or sausage, with cheddar, served with hash brown and toast

Monster
$16.99

Ham, sausage, bacon, onion, mushroom, peppers and hash browns with country gravy, served with hash browns and toast

Sausage & Cheese Omelete
$15.99
Super Natural Bacon
$18.99

Ham,spinach, mushrooms, onion, peppers and zucchini toped with parm cheese

Super Natural Ham
$18.99

Ham,spinach, mushrooms, onion, peppers and zucchini toped with parm cheese

Super Natural Italian
$18.99

Ham,spinach, mushrooms, onion, peppers and zucchini toped with parm cheese

Super Natural Sausage
$18.99

Ham,spinach, mushrooms, onion, peppers and zucchini toped with parm cheese

The California Omelet
$16.99

Bacon, avocado, spinach, onion and tomato, served with hash browns and toast

The Natural
$15.99

spinach, mushrooms, onion, peppers and zucchini topped with parmesan cheese, served with hash browns and toast

Classic Egg Breakfasts

Bacon and Eggs
$14.99

Bacon and 2 eggs

Chicken Fried Steak and eggs
$16.99

Chicken Fried Steak, 2 eggs, served with hash browns and toast

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
$15.99

House made Corned Beef Brisket, potatoes, peppers, onions and 2 fried eggs, served with hash browns and toast

Cowboy Breakfast
$14.99
Grilled Ribeye and eggs
$22.99

8 ounces of grilled perfection and 2 eggs, served with hash browns and toast

Ham and eggs
$14.99

Ham and 2 eggs served with hashbrowns and toast

Sausage Links and Eggs
$14.99

Sausage links. 2 eggs seved with hash browns and toast

Sausage Patty and eggs
$14.99

Sausage patty, 2 eggs served with hashbrowns and toast

Turkey Patty and Eggs
$14.99

Turkey Sausage patty, 2 eggs, serviced with hashbrowns and toast

Two Egg Breakfast
$10.99

2 Eggs served with hash browns and toast

From The Griddle

2 Hot Cakes
$8.99

Two pancakes

3 Hot Cakes
$9.99

Three pancakes

French Toast
$11.99

One of our signature favorites! Served with syrup and butter.

Famous Waffle
$10.99

Served with butter and syrup

2 French toast
$7.99

1/2 order French Toast

1 French Toast
$5.99

One Slice French Toast

1 Hot Cake
$5.99

One Pan cake

Breakfast sides

1/2 Side Bacon (2)
$2.95
1/2 Side Sausage (2)
$2.95
Cinnamon Roll
$5.99
Loaded Hashbrowns
$6.29
Loaded Homefries
$6.84
Side 1 egg
$2.49
Side 2 eggs
$3.49
Side 3 eggs
$3.99
Side Bacon
$5.25
Side Brown Gravy
$2.00
Side CFS
$7.99
Side Country Gravy
$2.00
Side Fruit cup
$4.95
Side Ham
$5.25
Side Hashbrowns
$4.95
Side Hollandaise
$3.00
Side Homefries
$5.50
Side of toast
$3.95
Side Patty
$5.25
Side Sausage
$5.25
Side Sliced Tomatoes
$4.95
Side SOS Gravy
$4.00
Side Turkey Gravy

KITCHEN FAVORITES

Appetizers

MIni Corndogs
$6.95
Mongo Pretzel
$9.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$10.99
Drummetts
$11.99
Spicy Drummetts
$12.99
Thaco Thursday
$2.50
Chicken Nachos
$14.99
Nachos
$12.99
Beef Nachos
$14.99
Chicken Quesadilla
$12.00
Chili Fries
$10.99
Side Onion Rings
$7.99

Burgers

Knapp's Burger
$14.99

100% all beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on a brioche bun

Patty Melt
$14.99

100% all beef patty, sauteed onions and Swiss on rye bread.

Chili Burger
$14.99

100% all beef patty, cheddar, onion and chili on a brioche bun.

Entrees

Grilled Ribeye steak
$24.99

8 oz Marbled perfection Served with vegetables, potato and soup or salad

Classic Meatloaf
$17.99

Our meatloaf served with masheded potatoes, brown gravy and suateed veggies

Fettucine Alfredo
$14.99

Fett Noddles and savory Alfedo sauce

Turkey Dinner
$18.99

Oven roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, stuffing and gravy

Hot Turkey Sandwich
$15.99

Oven roasted turkey and gravy over white bread. served with mashed potatoes

Hot Beef Sandwich
$15.99

Served with mashed potatoes and gravy

Knapps Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
$16.99

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

Fry Basket Favorites

Chicken and Chips
$14.99

Tender Chicken strips served with fries and choice of dipping sauce

Fish and Chips
$15.99

Beer battered cod served with fries. tartar and lemon.

Kids

Kid Bac & egg
$6.99
Kid Cake
$6.99
Kid Chz Burger & Fries
$7.99
Kid Fish & Chips
$7.99
Kid French Toast
$6.99
Kid Grilled Cheese & Fries
$7.99
Kid Waffle & bacon
$6.99
Chicken and Chips
$7.99

Salads

Shrimp Louie
$16.99

Bay shrimp, shredded lettuce, black olives,tomato cucumber and hard-boiled egg with 1000 island dressing

Cobb Salad
$16.99

Chicken, bacon , avocado, egg, blue chesse crumbles and blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad
$12.99

Romaine lettuce and parmesan toppsed in Caesar dressing

Chef Salad
$16.99

Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, tomato, egg, cheddar, black olives, and swiss

1/2 Chef Salad
$13.99

Sandwiches

Beef Dip
$14.99

Beed Dip on alpine roll with au jus.

BLT
$11.99

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich severed with side choice

BLTA
$14.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoe and avocado on toasted sourdough.

Clubhouse Sandwich
$15.99

Stacked Triple high with turkey, bacon, tomato and lettuce. served with side choice

Deli Ham Sandwich
$11.99
Deli Roast Beef Sand
$11.99
Deli Roast Turkey Sand
$11.99
Hot Beef Sandwich
$15.99

Served with mashed potatoes and gravy

Hot Turkey Sandwich
$15.99

Oven roasted turkey and gravy over white bread. served with mashed potatoes

Reuben
$14.99

Corned Beef, sauerkraut and 100 island on griddled rye.

Tuna Melt
$12.99

Gooey cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoe and a hefty portion of tuna on griddled sourdough bread.

Turkey Dip
$14.99

Turkey Dip on alpine roll with au jus.

Turkey Supreme
$15.99

Oven roasted turkey, bacon, swiss, avocado and tomato on griddled sourdough.

Philly
$16.99

Soups and Sides

Loaded Baker
$6.99

Baked potato loaded with butter, sour, bacon and green oniions

Onion rings
$7.99

Basket of yummy beer battered rings

French Fries
$5.99

Fried to perfection

Potato Salad
$4.99
Tater Tots
$6.88

Fried to perfection

Green Salad
$7.99

Croutons and choice of dressing

Chili Cup
$4.99
Chili Bowl
$7.99
House made Soup Cup
$4.99

House made daily

House made soup Bowl
$7.99

House made daily

Clam Chowder Cup
$6.99

House made every Friday

Clam Chowder Bowl
$9.99

House made every Friday

Mashed Pot & Gravy
$4.99

Sweet Treats

Ala Mode
$2.50
Cheese Cake
$6.99
Cinnamon Roll
$5.99
Ice Cream Cup
$3.95
Ice Cream Sundae
Pie Slice
$6.99
Red Velvet Cake
$6.99

BEVERAGES

N/A Beverages

Coffee
$3.99
Iced Tea
$4.00
Fresh Squeezed OJ
$6.25
Hot Tea
$3.79
Hot Chocolate
$4.25
Kid Beverage
$2.50
Large Choclate Milk
$4.50
Large Juice
$4.29
Lemonaid
$4.00
Red Bull Can
$5.00
Small Chocolate Milk
$3.50
Small Juice
$3.49
Small Milk
$3.29
Soft Drink
$3.29
Strawberry Lemonaide
$4.25
Milk Shake
$7.99
Large Milk
$4.25