KnB Bistro 6380 Del Cerro Boulevard
Cocktails
Featured Cocktails
- KnB Mary$13.00
Wheatley vodka, house made bloody Mary mix, olives & lemon
- KnB Old Fashioned$15.00
Buffalo Trace bourbon, aromatic bitters, sugar, muddled cherry & orange
- Gin Ricky$13.00
Miles gin, lime juice, simple syrup & soda water
- K N' Dirty$14.00
Choice of vodka or gin, hand shaken with olives
- KnB Manhattan$15.00
Sazerac rye, sweet vermouth, Angostura bitters & Luxardo cherry
- Aviation Nation$15.00
El Cristiano Blanco tequila, fresh lemon juice, crème de violette, and honey
- Shake Your Busa$15.00
Shaken espresso martini made with oat milk and Wheatley vodka
- Montezuma Ranch Hand$15.00
Frey Ranch bourbon, lime juice, and honey syrup
- Howling Hurricane$15.00
Howler Head banana whiskey, Malibu rum, pineapple & OJ, and splash of grenadine. Topped with cherry and orange
- Califino Caddilac Margarita$18.00
Califino Reposado tequila, Cointreau, fresh squeezed lime, and a Gran Marnier float. Rimmed with salt or tajin rim - add jalapeño for an extra kick!
- Piñarita$14.00
Califino blanco tequila, triple sec, pineapple, and lime. Rimmed with your choice of salt, sugar or tajin rim - add jalapeño for an extra kick!
- Mule$13.00
Your choice of vodka, tequila, Mezcal, or whiskey mixed with fresh lime juice, aromatic bitters and topped with ginger beer
- Berry Bliss$12.00
Prosecco, Chambord, and a float of fresh berries
- 24K Manhattan$24.00
Thomas S. Moore bourbon with your choice of cab, chard, or port cask finish. Stirred with Antica vermouth, Peychaud bitters and a Luxardo cherry
Standard Cocktails
Beer List
- *Beer Flight$16.00
- *Tall Can$7.00
- Alesmith .394$7.00
Pale ale 6%
- Alesmith SDSU$7.00
Blonde ale 4.5%
- Alpine Infinite Haze IPA$8.00
- Alpine Windows Up IPA 16oz$8.00
- Bay City Brody's Anniversary$8.00
- Bay City IPA$8.00
- Belching Beaver Nitro Peanut Butter$7.50
Creamy nitro stout 5.3%
- Black Plague Nyjah$8.00
Hazy IPA 7%
- Booze Bros Penny Blonde$7.00
- Burgeon Dutchman's Pipe Stout$12.00
- Burgeon Grow House IPA 16oz$8.00
- Chapman Still the One Brown Ale$7.50
Brown ale 5.2%
- Coors Light$7.00
American lager 4.2%
- Dogfish Head Citrus Squall$7.00
Citrus ale 8%
- Enegren Valkyrie$7.00
Amber 6.2%
- Fall 100 Resolutions IPA$8.00
- Harland Blueberry Cobbler$8.00
Sour ale 6%
- Humboldt Strawberry Cider$7.50
- Jiant Original$7.50
Hard kombucha 4.5%
- Kern River Beauty IPA 16oz$8.00
- Mother Earth Cali' Creamin' 16oz$7.00
- Oskar Blues Dale's Pale Ale$7.00
- Pacifico ON TAP #14$7.00
Mexican lager 4.6%
- Russian River Damnation$9.00
Golden ale 7.5%
- Russian River Happy Hops$9.00
- Russian River Pliny the Elder$9.00
IIPA 8%
- Smog City Moonbow Hazy 16oz$8.00
- Stella Artois$7.00
- Stone Dayfall Belgian Wheat 16oz$7.00
- Stone Delicious Hazy 16oz$8.00
- Study Break Blast of Baja$7.50
Hard seltzer 7%
Spirits
Blended Scotch
Canadian Whiskey
Cordials
Gin
Irish Whiskey
Japanese Whiskey
KnB Barrel Picks
- 1792 Full Proof$20.00
- Barrel Bourbon$30.00
- Blanton's$33.00
- Four Roses Barrel Strength$30.00
- High West Prairie Bourbon$20.00
- Joseph Magnus$28.00
- Liberty Call$32.00
- Patron Reposado$17.00
- Woodinville$19.00
- 4 Roses "Fri-Yay"$54.00
- 4 Roses "Spicy Al"$54.00
- Barrel Bourbon SB 14 Yr$24.00
- Knob Creek "Crisis Averted"$20.00
- Knob Creek SB Select 2005$20.00
- Maker's Mark "Email"$20.00
- Russels Reserve "Gucci Corn"$22.00
- Wilderness Trail "Dubble" Bourbon$13.00
Rum
Rye Whiskey
San Diego Craft Spirits
- Cutwater Fugo Habanero Vodka$8.00
- Henebery Whiskey$10.00
- Kill Devil Ugly CA Moonshine$10.00
- Liberty Call White Rum$8.00
- Malahat Spirits Co. Ginger Rum$14.00
- Malahat Spirits Co. Rum$12.00
- Malahat Spirits Co. Spiced Rum$14.00
- San Diego Distillery Rye$16.00
- San Diego Distillery Single Malt$16.00
- Sinship Smoked Rum$9.00
- Sunshine Co Rye Whiskey$10.00
- Twisted Manzanita Rebellious Rye$12.00
Single Malts Scotch
Tequilas
- Adictivo Plata$18.00
- Adictivo Reposado$28.00
- Amate Blanco$10.00
- Califino Blanco$11.00
- Califino Reposado$13.00
- Casamigos Anejo$18.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Reposado$14.00
- Cava D'oro XT Anejo$24.00
- Clase Azul Blanco$33.00
- Corazon Anejo$9.00
- Cruz Anejo$13.00
- Dahlia Cristalino$12.00
- Don Julio 1942$42.00
- Don Julio Anejo$18.00
- Don Julio Blanco$14.00
- Don Nacho Blanco$10.00
- Don Nacho Premium Blanco$14.00
- Don Nacho Premium Repo$16.00
- El Cristiano XT Anejo$33.00
- Herradura Suprema Anejo$16.00
- Insolito Anejo$11.00
- Insolito Reposado$9.00
- Muerto Blanco$9.00
- Octavio Reposado$10.00
- Oro Azul Anejo$22.00
- Patron Blanco$14.00
- Riazul Anejo$17.00
- Riazul Blanco$13.00
- Riazul Reposado$15.00
- Sactus Blanco$22.00
Whiskey
- 1792 BIB$10.00
- 1792 Small Batch$9.00
- Angels Envy$14.00
- Balcones Texas S.M$17.00
- Barrel Infinite Project$17.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Bullet Bourbon$9.00
- Chicken C*** Bourbon$15.00
- Eagle Rare$20.00
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$10.00
- Four Roses Small Batch$12.00
- Four Roses Yellow Label$8.00
- Frey Ranch Bourbon$13.00
- Gentleman Jack$9.00
- Henry Mckenna 10 Yr$22.00
- High West Bourbon$14.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- JD Single Barrel$22.00
- Jefferson Reserve$12.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Knob Creek 9 Yr$9.00
- Makers$9.00
- Mitcher's American$14.00
- Mitcher's Bourbon$14.00
- Mitcher's Sour Mash$14.00
- Nine Banded$10.00
- Starward Two-Fold$9.00
- Town Branch$11.00
- Westward$15.00
Wine
White Grapes
- Russian River Valley Raeburn, Chardonnay$14.00
- Santa Barbara County Au Bon Climat, Chardonnay$15.00
- Willamette Valley Ponzi, Pinot Gris$12.00
- Napa Valley Gainey, Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- New Zealand Tortara, Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- Napa Pine Ridge, White Blend$10.00
- Oregon Foris, Moscato$12.00
- Napa Valley Somm Selection Whites: Cliff Lede Sauvignon Blanc$22.00
- Napa Valley Somm Selection Whites: Sequoia Grove Chardonnay$16.00
Dessert Wine & Port
Red Grapes
- Alexander Valley, Merlot$12.00
- Belle Gloss, Pinot Noir$18.00
- Caymus the Walking Fool, Red Blend$14.00
- Chamisal, Pinot Noir$11.00
- Cs Substance, Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
- Gundlach Bundschu Red Blend$13.00
- Klinker Brink, Zinfandel$13.00
- La Posta, Malbec$10.00
- Quest, Cabernet Blend$13.00
- Route Stock, Cabernet Sauvignon$15.00
- Stoller, Pinot Noir$13.00
House Wine
Corkage Fee
NA Beverages
Small Bites
- Local Carrots$14.00
Roasted baby carrots, garlic, butter, toasted walnuts, feta, cilantro, and chimichurri
- Loaded Fried Potatoes$15.00
Your choice of tots, fries, or sweet potato fries baked with bacon and mozzarella cheese
- KnB Street Tacos$16.00
With a choice of one protein: carne asada, carnitas, chicken, or shrimp, topped with cilantro, red onion, salsa verde
- Chicharrones$12.00
Chicken with skin on, battered in flour, with house made buffalo ranch sauce on the side
- Charcuterie & Cheese Board$26.00
Assorted cured meats and artisan cheeses with dried fruits, homemade jam, and toasted baguette
- Mad Brussels$17.00Out of stock
Crispy fried brussels, smoked bacon, and pomegranate sweet chili sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese
- Spicy Cauliflower Bites$12.00
Cauliflower florets with a spicy buffalo batter, house made buffalo ranch
- Elote Bites$12.00
Masa battered corn bites, filled with lime, green onions, cilantro, chili, and cheese, served with spicy ranch
- Calamari$13.00
Lightly battered rings and tentacles served with grilled lemon and cocktail sauce
- Hawaiian Ahi Poke$17.00
Diced tuna, pico de gallo, avocado, mango mix, ponzu sauce and olive oil, and sesame seeds, served with wonton chips
- Pretzel Bites$12.00
Served with jalapeño cheese and grain mustard
- Two Sliders$12.00
Brioche bun, Angus beef patty and Cheddar cheese
- WINGS$12.00+
Soups/Salads
Soups/Salads
- Tomato Bisque Soup$6.00+
Tomatoes, fresh herbs topped with basil & Parmesan and served with ciabatta bread. Bread not served with cup
- Soup of the Day$6.00+
Ask your server for details. Bread not served with cup
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine, lemon, house croutons, grated Parmesan and Caesar dressing
- Farm Salad$13.00
Seasonal mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, carrots, radish, and balsamic dressing
- Fall Beet Salad$17.00
Fresh arugula tossed in olive oil with beets, topped with balsamic glazed burrata cheese and a side of feta toast
- KnB Cobb Salad$16.00
Smoked bacon, hard hard boiled egg, feta, cherry tomatoes, green onion, pickled red onions, and house ranch
Flatbreads
- Tuscan$16.00
Mozzarella cheese, house marinara, tomato, basil, garlic, and Parmesan cheese
- BBQ Chicken$18.00
Mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken, BBQ sauce, caramelized onion, green onion, cilantro, and smoked bacon
- Del Cerro$22.00
Mozzarella cheese, pesto, braised short rib, caramelized onion, cilantro, and roasted peppers
- Roasted Mushroom$17.00
Mozzarella cheese, EVOO, confit garlic, mushrooms, caramelized onion, feta, and balsamic
Sandwiches (Lunch)
Sandwiches (Lunch)
- Firebird$17.00
Roasted chicken, Pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onion, peppers, roasted jalapeños, and buffalo sauce
- Fish N' Chips$22.00
Beer battered fish seasoned fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and grilled lemon
- French Dip$17.00
Thinly sliced roasted beef, Swiss cheese, hoagie roll, and house au jus sauce
- Grilled Cheese$12.00
Sourdough bread, Cheddar cheese, and Gruyere cheese
- KnB Burger$18.00
1/2 lb Angus beef patty on a brioche bun with butter lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions, and pickles
- KnB Fish Tacos$18.00+
Baja style fish tacos, cabbage, cilantro, green onion, radish, and jalapeño cream sauce. Does not include choice of side only available a la carte
- Philly Cheesesteak$17.00
Hoagie roll, thin-sliced sirloin, caramelized onion, and house cheese sauce
- Sesame Seared Tuna Sandwich$20.00
Brioche bun, sesame crusted ahi tuna, with eel sauce and house asian slaw
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Brioche bun, fried chicken topped with Gouda cheese and coleslaw with dynamite sauce
Entrees (Dinner)
Din Din
- Braised Short Ribs$24.00
Braised short rib, celery root, mashed potatoes, and roasted brussels sprouts
- Creamy Fettuccine$17.00
Shallot, garlic cream sauce, blistered cherry, Parmesan cheese, and cilantro
- Fish N' Chips$22.00
Beer battered fish seasoned fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and grilled lemon
- KnB Burger$18.00
1/2 lb Angus beef patty on a brioche bun with butter lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions, and pickles
- KnB Fish Tacos$18.00+
Baja style fish tacos, cabbage, cilantro, green onion, radish, and jalapeño cream sauce. Does not include choice of side only available a la carte
- KnB Mussels$24.00
Blue mussels tossed with onion, white wine, garlic, cherry tomatoes, topped with parsley and crushed red pepper with grilled lemon and toasted ciabatta bread
- Lamb Lollipops$24.00
Potato carrot puree, Italian greens, and chimichurri
- New York Strip$29.00
New York strip steak with butternut squash mash, broccolini, topped with house made whiskey peppercorn sauce and a side of chimichurri
- Pork Belly with Grits$23.00
Sliced pork belly topped with hoisin glaze on a bed of sautéed green vegetables and grits
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Brioche bun, spicy fried chicken topped with Gouda cheese and slaw topped with dynamite sauce
- Steak Coconut Rice$24.00
Cucumber, mint, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, garlic, red onion, and pomegranate glaze
- Zoodles$18.00
Zucchini, cherry tomatoes, garlic cream sauce, basil, and Parmesan cheese
Desserts
Desserts
- Chocolate Lava Cake$12.00
Vanilla ice cream, strawberries, toasted walnuts and chocolate syrup
- Mixed Berry Tart$12.00
Mixed berry filling, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, on a puff pastry
- Butter Toffee Bundt Cake$12.00
Warmed bundt cake topped with maple bourbon ice cream
- Churros$12.00
Four mini churros with cream filling served in a mason jar with house ice cream
- Ice cream scoop$6.00