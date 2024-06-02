Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich
Featured Items
- Churro$4.65
Our classic vanilla brioche, tossed in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with a housemade dulce de leche.
- Samoa$3.90
Our take on the famous cookie. Vanilla cake, house made caramel, toasted coconut and a dark chocolate drizzle.
- Chocolate Chip Old Fashioned$4.75
Cookies and milk. Vanilla base, made with mini chocolate chips and finished with white chocolate.
Retail Items
- 16oz Travel Tumbler$23.00
- 10 OZ Retail Coffee$18.00
Locally roasted by BOLT Coffee. Exclusive blend for KNEAD.
- Ceramic Mug$12.00
A great gift for the holidays! Comes in three colors and pairs perfectly with a retail bag of Bolt Coffee's seasonal blend
- Ceramic Mug "new!"$12.00
The newest version of our ceramic mugs, in a fun variety of colors.
Beverages
- Hot Coffee$3.20
Our friends at Bolt Coffee created a Sweet Spot blend just for us! A well balanced medium roast.
- Cafe Au Lait$3.40
Our signature Sweet Spot blend by Bolt Coffee, topped with steamed milk of your choice.
- Hot Tea$3.10
Your choice of Tea Pigs hot tea!
- Hot Chai$4.40
Sweet and spicy Rishi Masala Chai, steamed with your choice of milk.
- Iced Coffee$3.40
Our friends at Bolt Coffee created a Sweet Spot blend just for us! A well balanced medium roast.
- Iced Chai$4.90
Featuring Rishi tea, this chai is the perfect blend of sweet and spicy. Made with your choice of milk!
- Box of Coffee$30.00
96 oz of fresh brewed Sweet Spot by Bolt! Comes with cups, creamer, sugar and stir sticks. *We have had to increase our price due to the rising cost in to go box packaging. We apologize for the inconvenience*
- Iced Tea$3.50
Tea Pigs Fresh Brewed Iced Tea! Choose from black or herbal (super fruit)
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
Fresh brewed Tea Pigs iced tea mixed with Natalies fresh lemonade!
- Hot Matcha$5.00
Spirit Tea brand matcha, with a touch of house made vanilla syrup and your choice of milk! A nice balance of sweet and earthy!
- Iced Matcha$5.50
Spirit Tea brand matcha, with a touch of house made vanilla syrup and your choice of milk! A nice balance of sweet and earthy!
Assorted Mix
Specials
Brioche Doughnuts
- Vanilla$4.40
Our brioche base, topped with a simple glaze made in house with fresh vanilla beans.
- Vanilla Sprinkled$4.40
Our classic vanilla glazed topped with colorful sprinkles.
- Churro$4.65
Our classic vanilla brioche, tossed in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with a housemade dulce de leche.
- Chocolate Frosted$4.65
Brioche, chocolate buttercream frosting. Rainbow sprinkles.
- Brown Butter Pecan$5.00
Brioche base coated in a brown butter glaze. Topped with fresh toasted pecans.
- Cinnamon Roll-KNEAD$4.65
Our brioche dough rolled with cinnamon and topped with a house made cinnamon glaze.
- Strawberry Rhubarb Fritter$4.65
Pieces of our brioche dough formed together with a strawberry rhubarb jam. Finished with a strawberry glaze and lemon zested shortbread crumble.
- Raspberry Fritter$4.65
Pieces of our brioche dough layered with raspberry jam. Finished with a fresh raspberry glaze
- Strawberry Pop Tart$4.00
Our take on a classic! Brioche, filled with strawberry jam. Dunked in a strawberry glaze and finished with rainbow sprinkles!
- Jelly$4.65
Our brioche dough filled with seasonal jam, rolled hot in granulated sugar.
- PB&J SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS ONLY!$4.75
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS ONLY! Our brioche dough rolled, filled with seasonal jam, and dunked in chunky peanut butter glaze.
Cake Doughnuts
- Chocolate$3.90
A sweet moist dark chocolate cake doughnut fully covered in our house made vanilla glaze.
- Chocolate Almond$3.90
A sweet, moist dark chocolate cake doughnut. Fully covered in a house made almond glaze and rolled in almonds.
- Samoa$3.90
Our take on the famous cookie. Vanilla cake, house made caramel, toasted coconut and a dark chocolate drizzle.
Old Fashioned Doughnuts
Alternative
- VEGAN Vanilla$4.00
Our signature vegan dough finished with a simple glaze made in house with fresh vanilla beans.
- VEGAN Strawberry Shortcake$4.00
A vegan brioche doughnuts with a strawberry glaze. Topped with a lemon crumble.
- VEGAN Chocolate Cake$3.75
A moist and flavorful vegan version of our chocolate cake doughnut finished with a vanilla glaze.
- VEGAN Chocolate Almond$3.75
A sweet, moist dark chocolate cake doughnut. Fully covered in a house made almond glaze and rolled in almonds.
- VEGAN Lemon Poppy$3.75
A lemon glazed vegan cake donut, dusted in powdered sugar.
- Flourless Chocolate$3.50
Moist chocolate cake. Dressed with our vanilla glaze.
- Flourless Lemon Poppy$3.50
A lemon glazed flourless cake donut, dusted in powdered sugar.
Good Egg!
- Butter Croissant$4.25
Flakey, buttery layered croissant. Hand cut and shaped.
- Pain Au Chocolat$4.75
Our flaky croissant dough filled with dark chocolate.
- Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.75
Boars head ham, Cabot cheddar cheese.
- Savory Spinach and Artichoke Danish$5.75Out of stock
Croissant dough base, with a spinach and artichoke cheese filling. Topped with Maldon salt.
- Cinnamon Bun-GOOD EGG$5.25
Loaded with cinnamon sugar, rolled tight, topped with a cream cheese glaze.
- Bear Claw$6.00
Raspberry almond filling inside our croissant dough. Finished with powdered sugar and sliced almonds
- Cheddar Corn Scone$4.25
Corn meal, cheddar cheese and just the right amount of heat with pieces of jalapeno.
- Savory Popover$4.00
Our brioche dough with cheddar cheese and chives. Topped with everything seasoning.