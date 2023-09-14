Popular Items

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.50
Iced Ceylon Black Tea

Iced Ceylon Black Tea

$5.00+
Drip

Drip

$3.75+

All Day Menu

Breakfast

Bacon Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

Bacon Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

sunnyside up egg, local cheddar, crispy shallots, mustard, croissant

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

barbecue brisket, scrambled eggs, home fries, crema

Catskill Smoked Salmon Sandwich

Catskill Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$22.00

NY potatoes, gribiche, lemon zest, sourdough

Farmer's Breakfast

Farmer's Breakfast

$18.00

eggs any style, bacon or sausage, hash brown, heirloom melon, sourdough

Oyster Mushroom Scramble

Oyster Mushroom Scramble

$17.00

whipped goat cheese, fine herbs, crispy leeks, sourdough

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

pepper mayo, hashbrown, scallions, whole wheat milk bun

Sweet Corn Chorizo Hash

Sweet Corn Chorizo Hash

$19.00

sunnyside up eggs, smoked chorizo, cilantro

Tomato Egg and Cheese

Tomato Egg and Cheese

$12.00

scrambled eggs, herb goat cheese, basil pesto, croissant

Yogurt and Granola

Yogurt and Granola

$12.00

Woodland Farm Apples, Norwalk honey, CT peaches

Lunch

Barbacoa Sandwich

Barbacoa Sandwich

$19.00

braised brisket, pickled fresno peppers, cheddar, chili spiced broth

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$19.00

Riverbank Farm marinara, mozzarella, pesto, rosemary focaccia

Country Ham Sandwich

Country Ham Sandwich

$15.00

Vermont Creamery salted butter, cornichons, horseradish, baguette

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

peach and cabbage slaw, pepper mayo, brioche bun

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$15.00

maple smoked gouda, CT apples, sourdough

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$17.00

baby greens, Sarvecchio cheese, herbed buttermilk vinaigrette

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$18.00

shaved fennel, peaches, dijonnaise, sourdough

Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich

Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich

$17.00

25 yr balsamic, basil, sourdough

Soup

Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho

Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho

$7.00+

cucumbers, bell peppers, evoo

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$19.00

NY corn, egg, CT tomatoes, Arethusa blue cheese, white balsamic, bacon

Heirloom Tomato Salad

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$22.00

Brooklyn burrata, Woodland Farm peaches, raspberry vinegar

Watermelon Salad

Watermelon Salad

$19.00

cucumbers, olives, feta, mint, white balsamic

Sides

Bacon

Bacon

$8.00
Eggs (2)

Eggs (2)

$6.00
Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$6.00

Heirloom Melon

$7.00
Mesclun Salad

Mesclun Salad

$9.00
Sausage Patties

Sausage Patties

$8.00
Seasoned Chips

Seasoned Chips

$5.00
Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$14.00
Sourdough and Salted Butter

Sourdough and Salted Butter

$5.00

Beverage Menu

Bottled Beverages

Kombucha Blueberry, Raspberry, Shiso

Kombucha Blueberry, Raspberry, Shiso

$8.50

Feel Good Booch, Peekskill NY

Kombucha Elderberry, Blood Orange, Ginger

Kombucha Elderberry, Blood Orange, Ginger

$8.50

Feel Good Booch, Peekskill NY

Kombucha Turmeric Ginger

Kombucha Turmeric Ginger

$8.50

Feel Good Booch, Peekskill NY

Tonic Blueberry & Ginger

Tonic Blueberry & Ginger

$5.50

The Spare Food Co, NY

Tonic Lemon & Ginger

Tonic Lemon & Ginger

$5.50

The Spare Food Co, NY

Water (12 oz)

Water (12 oz)

$3.50

Saratoga, NY Natural Spring Water

Water Sparkling (12 oz)

Water Sparkling (12 oz)

$4.25

Saratoga, NY Natural Spring Water

Juices

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$5.00

Red Jacket Orchards, Geneva NY

Carrot Ginger Juice

Carrot Ginger Juice

$8.50

Orchid Island

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.75

Orchid Island

Lemonade Strawberry

Lemonade Strawberry

$5.25

Orchid Island

Milk

Milk

$4.00

Arethusa, Litchfield CT

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.75

Orchid Island

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$3.75
Café au Lait

Café au Lait

$4.00+

Hot Coffee with ~2oz of Steamed Milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75
Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$6.00

2 Shots Espresso, 8oz of Steamed Milk, ~30G of House-made Caramel Syrup

Cortado

Cortado

$4.25
Drip

Drip

$3.75+
Espresso

Espresso

$3.50
Flat White

Flat White

$4.50

2 Shots Espresso and ~4oz of No Foam Milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.50+

Republica de Cacao 71%, Arethusa Milk

Latte

Latte

$5.00
Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$6.00

2 Shots Espresso, 8oz of Steamed Milk, ~20G of Housemade Lavender Syrup

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.25

2 Shots Espresso and 2 Scoops of Extra Foamy Milk

Mocha

Mocha

$6.00
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

2 Shots Espresso, 8oz of Steamed Milk, ~20G of House-made Real Vanilla Syrup

Iced Coffee

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.25
Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$5.25
Iced Caramel Latte

Iced Caramel Latte

$6.50
Iced Cortado

Iced Cortado

$4.75
Iced Drip Coffee

Iced Drip Coffee

$4.25+

12oz/20oz Irving Farm 71 House Blend

Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$4.00
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.50
Iced Lavender Latte

Iced Lavender Latte

$6.50
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$6.50
Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$6.50

Tea

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$5.00
Iced Ceylon Black Tea

Iced Ceylon Black Tea

$5.00+
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$6.00+
Iced Hibiscus Tea

Iced Hibiscus Tea

$5.75+
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.50+
Iced Peach Tea

Iced Peach Tea

$6.75+
London Fog

London Fog

$6.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Beer

Field Beer, Kent Falls Brewing Co.

Field Beer, Kent Falls Brewing Co.

$14.00

Saison 5.2% (500ml bottle)

Super Script, Kent Falls Brewing Co.

Super Script, Kent Falls Brewing Co.

$10.00

IPA 6% (16 oz can)

The Hollow, Kent Falls Brewing Co.

The Hollow, Kent Falls Brewing Co.

$10.00

Pilsner 5% (16 oz can)

Wine

Mimosa

$15.00

Blanc de Blanc sparkling wine with orange juice

Sparkling Wine - Glass

$14.00

NV Filipa Pato, Blanc de Blanca, Brut Nature, Portugal, Bottle

Sparkling Wine - Bottle

$48.00

NV Filipa Pato, Blanc de Blanca, Brut Nature, Portugal, Bottle

White Wine - Glass

$14.00

2021 Erne Costa, Toscano Vermentino, Italy

White Wine - Bottle

$48.00

2021 Erne Costa, Toscano Vermentino, Italy

Rose Wine - Glass

$14.00

2021 Kruger-Rumf, Spatsburgunder Trocken, Germany

Rose Wine - Bottle

$48.00

2021 Kruger-Rumf, Spatsburgunder Trocken, Germany

To Share

Box of Coffee

Box of Coffee

$35.00

128 fl oz of Irving farm coffee (12 servings)

Box of Iced Coffee

Box of Iced Coffee

$40.00

128 fl oz of Iced coffee (12 servings poured over ice)

Box of Iced Black Tea

Box of Iced Black Tea

$45.00

128 fl oz of iced tea (12 portions poured over ice)

Pastry Menu

Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock
Bacon Cheddar Scallion Scone

Bacon Cheddar Scallion Scone

$5.50
Brownie

Brownie

$6.00Out of stock
Carrot Cream Cheese Cupcake

Carrot Cream Cheese Cupcake

$6.00
Chai Spice Palmier

Chai Spice Palmier

$4.00
Chocolate Almond Croissant

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$6.50
Chocolate Cherry Hazelnut Biscotti

Chocolate Cherry Hazelnut Biscotti

$5.50
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$5.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$7.00
Coconut Macaroon (GF)

Coconut Macaroon (GF)

$4.00
Croissant

Croissant

$4.50
Fall Fruit Scone

Fall Fruit Scone

$5.50
Ginger Cookie

Ginger Cookie

$5.00
Granola Bar

Granola Bar

$3.50Out of stock
Hazelnut Cake

Hazelnut Cake

$6.50Out of stock
Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

$6.50
Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$5.00
Peach Pie

Peach Pie

$40.00
Peach Turnover

Peach Turnover

$5.00Out of stock
Mini Peach Pie

Mini Peach Pie

$10.00Out of stock
Raspberry Cocoa Muffin

Raspberry Cocoa Muffin

$6.00
Strawberry Chunk Cookie

Strawberry Chunk Cookie

$5.50Out of stock
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$38.00
Mini Apple Pie

Mini Apple Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Breads Menu

Sourdough Breads

Baguette

Baguette

$6.00

Red and white wheat blend, Lang and Harris wheat

Country Sourdough

Country Sourdough

$12.00Out of stock

Classic mild sourdough, high extraction bread flour

Levain

Levain

$11.00Out of stock

high hydration, Lang hard red spring wheat, 100% whole grain

Maple Oat

Maple Oat

$10.00Out of stock

toasted oat porridge, maple, 100% whole grain

Olive Ficelle

Olive Ficelle

$6.00

thin and crispy white and red wheat blend, kalamata olive

Raisin Walnut

Raisin Walnut

$12.00Out of stock

poached raisins, toasted walnuts, 100% whole grain

Seeded Wheat

Seeded Wheat

$10.00Out of stock

amaranth, sunflower, pumpkin, flax, sesame, poppy, millet, corn, 100% whole grain

Tomato Focaccia

$8.00Out of stock

Enriched Breads

challah dinner roll
Brioche Bun

Brioche Bun

$1.75

butter soft roll

Challah Raisin

Challah Raisin

$11.00Out of stock
Challah

Challah

$10.00Out of stock

egg rich yeast leavened braided bread

Brioche

Brioche

$12.00Out of stock

85% extraction, buttery loaf

Pantry

Coffee and Tea

Coffee 71 House

Coffee 71 House

$16.00

12 oz, whole bean

Coffee Blackstrap

Coffee Blackstrap

$16.00

12 oz, whole bean

Coffee Decaf Blackstrap

Coffee Decaf Blackstrap

$16.00

12 oz, whole bean

Coffee Single Origin

$22.00

12 oz, whole bean

Tea Chamomile

Tea Chamomile

$14.00

box of 12

Tea Classic Chai

Tea Classic Chai

$14.00

box of 12

Tea Earl Grey

Tea Earl Grey

$14.00

box of 12

Tea English Breakfast

Tea English Breakfast

$14.00

box of 12

Tea Jasmine Pearls

Tea Jasmine Pearls

$14.00

box of 12

Tea Mint

Tea Mint

$14.00

box of 12

Dairy

Arethusa Cultured Butter

Arethusa Cultured Butter

$9.50

Litchfield, CT

Arethusa Whole Milk

Arethusa Whole Milk

$7.00

1/2 gallon, Litchfield, CT

Blue Hill Farm Eggs

Blue Hill Farm Eggs

$10.00Out of stock

1 dozen eggs, Berkshire, MA

Dry Goods

pure bourbon extract with seeds, Madagascar
Alma's Cherry Salsa Macha

Alma's Cherry Salsa Macha

$14.00

artisanal small batch salsa, Westport CT

Alma's Classic Salsa Macha

Alma's Classic Salsa Macha

$14.00

artisanal small batch salsa, Westport CT

Alma's Fig Salsa Macha

Alma's Fig Salsa Macha

$14.00

artisanal small batch salsa, Westport CT

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$28.00

Castillo de Canena Spanish olive oil, family reserve early harvest

Granola

Granola

$12.00

maple syrup, walnuts, almonds, cranberries, raisins, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, sunflower seeds

Maple Syrup

Maple Syrup

$20.00

Oliverea Schoolhouse Maple Woodstock, NY

Mixed Nuts

Mixed Nuts

$6.00

maple syrup, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom

Norwalk Honey

Norwalk Honey

$18.00

Down to Earth Apiaries, Nowalk CT, raw wildflower spring honey

Flours and Starters

by the pound
All Purpose Flour

All Purpose Flour

$7.00

Harris wheat, 2 lb. bag

Bread Flour

Bread Flour

$7.00

Lang wheat, 2 lb. bag

Heritage Grain Flour

Heritage Grain Flour

$9.00

Heritage Red Fife, 2 lb. bag

Instant Yeast

Instant Yeast

$1.50

Red Star, 2 oz

Multi Grain Cereal Blend

Multi Grain Cereal Blend

$12.00

cracked soft white winter wheat, hard red spring wheat, rye, spelt, oats, barley, corn, 2 lb. bag

Rye Flour

Rye Flour

$9.00

Danko, 2 lb. bag

Sourdough Starter

Sourdough Starter

$10.00

100% whole wheat 2 oz

Spelt Flour

Spelt Flour

$9.00

Oberkulmer, 2 lb. bag

Merchandise

Aprons Kids Valentich

Aprons Kids Valentich

$60.00

adjustable kids indigo and cream striped denim chef apron, cross back style, handmade in America

Aprons Valentich

Aprons Valentich

$90.00

indigo and cream striped denim chef apron, cross back style, handmade in America

Bakers Gift Box

Bakers Gift Box

$50.00

banneton basket with liner, bread lame, bowl scraper, 2# freshly milled heritage grain flour

Bakers Gift Box with Apron

Bakers Gift Box with Apron

$125.00

banneton basket with liner, bread lame, bowl scraper, 2# freshly milled heritage grain flour, Valentich cross back style apron made in America

Bakers Rolling Pin

Bakers Rolling Pin

$21.00

Kneads engraved, bamboo wood

Banneton Basket

Banneton Basket

$29.00

oval bread proofing basket, (10 x 6 x 4 inch), liner included

Birthday Candles

Birthday Candles

$1.00

birthday candles sold individually

Bread Lame

Bread Lame

$18.00

stainless steel lame, oak wood handles, 5 blades, leather cover

Kneads Hat

Kneads Hat

$18.00

100% cotton, adjustable

Kneads Sweatshirt

Kneads Sweatshirt

$49.00

Kneads hooded sweatshirt with printed windmill on back, navy blue

Kneads T-Shirt

Kneads T-Shirt

$24.00

100% cotton, navy blue t-shirt avaible in small/medium/large

Tote

Tote

$20.00

for all your kneads

Sweets

Hazelnut Brittle

Hazelnut Brittle

$5.00