Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill
All Day Menu
Breakfast
Bacon Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
sunnyside up egg, local cheddar, crispy shallots, mustard, croissant
Breakfast Burrito
barbecue brisket, scrambled eggs, home fries, crema
Catskill Smoked Salmon Sandwich
NY potatoes, gribiche, lemon zest, sourdough
Farmer's Breakfast
eggs any style, bacon or sausage, hash brown, heirloom melon, sourdough
Oyster Mushroom Scramble
whipped goat cheese, fine herbs, crispy leeks, sourdough
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
pepper mayo, hashbrown, scallions, whole wheat milk bun
Sweet Corn Chorizo Hash
sunnyside up eggs, smoked chorizo, cilantro
Tomato Egg and Cheese
scrambled eggs, herb goat cheese, basil pesto, croissant
Yogurt and Granola
Woodland Farm Apples, Norwalk honey, CT peaches
Lunch
Barbacoa Sandwich
braised brisket, pickled fresno peppers, cheddar, chili spiced broth
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Riverbank Farm marinara, mozzarella, pesto, rosemary focaccia
Country Ham Sandwich
Vermont Creamery salted butter, cornichons, horseradish, baguette
Fried Chicken Sandwich
peach and cabbage slaw, pepper mayo, brioche bun
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
maple smoked gouda, CT apples, sourdough
Grilled Chicken Wrap
baby greens, Sarvecchio cheese, herbed buttermilk vinaigrette
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
shaved fennel, peaches, dijonnaise, sourdough
Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich
25 yr balsamic, basil, sourdough
Salads
Sides
Beverage Menu
Bottled Beverages
Kombucha Blueberry, Raspberry, Shiso
Feel Good Booch, Peekskill NY
Kombucha Elderberry, Blood Orange, Ginger
Feel Good Booch, Peekskill NY
Kombucha Turmeric Ginger
Feel Good Booch, Peekskill NY
Tonic Blueberry & Ginger
The Spare Food Co, NY
Tonic Lemon & Ginger
The Spare Food Co, NY
Water (12 oz)
Saratoga, NY Natural Spring Water
Water Sparkling (12 oz)
Saratoga, NY Natural Spring Water
Juices
Coffee
Americano
Café au Lait
Hot Coffee with ~2oz of Steamed Milk
Cappuccino
Caramel Latte
2 Shots Espresso, 8oz of Steamed Milk, ~30G of House-made Caramel Syrup
Cortado
Drip
Espresso
Flat White
2 Shots Espresso and ~4oz of No Foam Milk
Hot Chocolate
Republica de Cacao 71%, Arethusa Milk
Latte
Lavender Latte
2 Shots Espresso, 8oz of Steamed Milk, ~20G of Housemade Lavender Syrup
Macchiato
2 Shots Espresso and 2 Scoops of Extra Foamy Milk
Mocha
Vanilla Latte
2 Shots Espresso, 8oz of Steamed Milk, ~20G of House-made Real Vanilla Syrup
Iced Coffee
Tea
Beer
Wine
Mimosa
Blanc de Blanc sparkling wine with orange juice
Sparkling Wine - Glass
NV Filipa Pato, Blanc de Blanca, Brut Nature, Portugal, Bottle
Sparkling Wine - Bottle
NV Filipa Pato, Blanc de Blanca, Brut Nature, Portugal, Bottle
White Wine - Glass
2021 Erne Costa, Toscano Vermentino, Italy
White Wine - Bottle
2021 Erne Costa, Toscano Vermentino, Italy
Rose Wine - Glass
2021 Kruger-Rumf, Spatsburgunder Trocken, Germany
Rose Wine - Bottle
2021 Kruger-Rumf, Spatsburgunder Trocken, Germany
To Share
Pastry Menu
Pastries
Almond Croissant
Bacon Cheddar Scallion Scone
Brownie
Carrot Cream Cheese Cupcake
Chai Spice Palmier
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Chocolate Cherry Hazelnut Biscotti
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Cinnamon Bun
Coconut Macaroon (GF)
Croissant
Fall Fruit Scone
Ginger Cookie
Granola Bar
Hazelnut Cake
Kouign Amann
Pain au Chocolat
Peach Pie
Peach Turnover
Mini Peach Pie
Raspberry Cocoa Muffin
Strawberry Chunk Cookie
Apple Pie
Mini Apple Pie
Breads Menu
Sourdough Breads
Baguette
Red and white wheat blend, Lang and Harris wheat
Country Sourdough
Classic mild sourdough, high extraction bread flour
Levain
high hydration, Lang hard red spring wheat, 100% whole grain
Maple Oat
toasted oat porridge, maple, 100% whole grain
Olive Ficelle
thin and crispy white and red wheat blend, kalamata olive
Raisin Walnut
poached raisins, toasted walnuts, 100% whole grain
Seeded Wheat
amaranth, sunflower, pumpkin, flax, sesame, poppy, millet, corn, 100% whole grain
Tomato Focaccia
Enriched Breads
Pantry
Coffee and Tea
Coffee 71 House
12 oz, whole bean
Coffee Blackstrap
12 oz, whole bean
Coffee Decaf Blackstrap
12 oz, whole bean
Coffee Single Origin
12 oz, whole bean
Tea Chamomile
box of 12
Tea Classic Chai
box of 12
Tea Earl Grey
box of 12
Tea English Breakfast
box of 12
Tea Jasmine Pearls
box of 12
Tea Mint
box of 12
Dairy
Dry Goods
Alma's Cherry Salsa Macha
artisanal small batch salsa, Westport CT
Alma's Classic Salsa Macha
artisanal small batch salsa, Westport CT
Alma's Fig Salsa Macha
artisanal small batch salsa, Westport CT
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Castillo de Canena Spanish olive oil, family reserve early harvest
Granola
maple syrup, walnuts, almonds, cranberries, raisins, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, sunflower seeds
Maple Syrup
Oliverea Schoolhouse Maple Woodstock, NY
Mixed Nuts
maple syrup, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom
Norwalk Honey
Down to Earth Apiaries, Nowalk CT, raw wildflower spring honey
Flours and Starters
All Purpose Flour
Harris wheat, 2 lb. bag
Bread Flour
Lang wheat, 2 lb. bag
Heritage Grain Flour
Heritage Red Fife, 2 lb. bag
Instant Yeast
Red Star, 2 oz
Multi Grain Cereal Blend
cracked soft white winter wheat, hard red spring wheat, rye, spelt, oats, barley, corn, 2 lb. bag
Rye Flour
Danko, 2 lb. bag
Sourdough Starter
100% whole wheat 2 oz
Spelt Flour
Oberkulmer, 2 lb. bag
Merchandise
Aprons Kids Valentich
adjustable kids indigo and cream striped denim chef apron, cross back style, handmade in America
Aprons Valentich
indigo and cream striped denim chef apron, cross back style, handmade in America
Bakers Gift Box
banneton basket with liner, bread lame, bowl scraper, 2# freshly milled heritage grain flour
Bakers Gift Box with Apron
banneton basket with liner, bread lame, bowl scraper, 2# freshly milled heritage grain flour, Valentich cross back style apron made in America
Bakers Rolling Pin
Kneads engraved, bamboo wood
Banneton Basket
oval bread proofing basket, (10 x 6 x 4 inch), liner included
Birthday Candles
birthday candles sold individually
Bread Lame
stainless steel lame, oak wood handles, 5 blades, leather cover
Kneads Hat
100% cotton, adjustable
Kneads Sweatshirt
Kneads hooded sweatshirt with printed windmill on back, navy blue
Kneads T-Shirt
100% cotton, navy blue t-shirt avaible in small/medium/large
Tote
for all your kneads