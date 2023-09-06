Knolla's Pizza East (Darinda)
Popular Items
Cheesy Bread
CHEESY BREAD (cut in squares) 14 inch extra thin hand pressed, made fresh daily New York Dough. Topped with garlic butter, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with sprinkles of garlic salt. Served with Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Knolla's famous Ranch
NY Medium
12 inch pizza cut into 8 slices
NY Large
15 inch pizza cut into 12 slices
FOOD
Appetizers
Breadstix
Bread Stix w/ Cheese
Six hand cut breadstix, made every day out of New York Dough. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Hot out of the oven! Served with your choice of Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Famous Ranch Dressing.
Cheesy Bread
CHEESY BREAD (cut in squares) 14 inch extra thin hand pressed, made fresh daily New York Dough. Topped with garlic butter, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with sprinkles of garlic salt. Served with Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Knolla's famous Ranch
Mozarrella Cheese Stix
Crunch breading covering melted mozzarella cheese stix served with Knolla's famous Ranch or Chicago Pan Marinara sauce.
8 Chicken Wings
16 Chicken Wings
Meatballs
1/2 Breadstix
1/2 Bread Stix w/ Cheese
Sandwiches
Italian Sub Sandwich
Hand sliced Fannestil ham, Genoa salami and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and our special creamy Italian dressing! Choice of wheat or white bun. Served with pickle spear.
Meatball Sub Sandwich
Fontanini brand meatballs served hot with melted provolone cheese, green peppers, onions, cayenne pepper, and Chicago marinara sauce. Choice of white or wheat bun. Served with pickle spear.
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Hand sliced fanestil ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and Mircacle Whip. Served with pickle spear. Choice of white or wheat bun.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Baked all white meat chicken, pecans, scallions, dill, celery, cream cheese, and mayonnaise blended together topped with lettuce and tomato on a croissant, white or wheat bun. Served with a pickle spear. Homemade goodness!
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Lunch Special
Slice & Salad
New York slice with your choice of up to 5 toppings. Served with a tossed salad with dressing on the side and 20 oz drink. Upgrade to a house salad available for extra charge.
Slice & Bread Stix
New York slice with up to 5 toppings. Served with 3 of our made fresh daily breadstix and a 16 oz drink. Breadstix with mozzarella cheese available for extra charge.
Small Pan & Salad
Personal size Chicago pan pizza up to 5 toppings. Served with a tossed salad with choice of dressing on the side and a 16 oz. drink. Upgrade to a house salad for extra charge.
Small Pan & Bread Stix
Personal size Chicago Pan Pizza with choice up to 5 toppings. Served with 3 of our hot made fresh daily breadstix and a 16 oz drink. Breadstix with cheese for an additional charge.
Sandwich & Breadstix
Choose from any of our delicious sandwiches. Served with 3 of our made fresh daily breadstix with choice of marinara or Knolla's famous Ranch on the side and a 16 oz. drink. Breadstix with cheese available for additional charge.
Sandwich & Chips
Sandwich & Salad
Choose any of our delicious sandwiches Served with a tossed salad with your choice of dressing on the side and a 16 oz drink. Upgrade to house salad for additional charge.
Calzone & Salad
Calzone & Bread Stix
Salads
Tossed Salad
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and red onions. choice of dressing on the side.
House Salad
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, egg, cucumbers, broccoli, red onion, pickled okra, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, and bacon. choice of dressing on the side.
Classic Caesar Salad
Fresh cut lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
NY Style Pizza
NY Slice
Knollas’s slices are made from our New York Dough. Not skimpy in size, either!
Gluten Free
NY Small
9 inch pizza cut into 6 slices
NY Medium
12 inch pizza cut into 8 slices
NY Large
15 inch pizza cut into 12 slices
NY Giant
18 inch pizza cut into 12 slices
The Kolossal (2hr Notice Required)
The Kolossal (2hr Notice Required) (Copy)
Chicago Style Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
Slice Works
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, onion, green pepper, mushrooms and black ollives
Slice Meatlovers
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, ham, and beef
Slice Cheeseburger
Beef, onion, diced dill pickles, mustard, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Slice Coney Island
Chili, onions, diced dill pickles, all-beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, topped with mustard
Slice Buffalo Chicken
Marinated Baked white meat chicken, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Knollas famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side
Slice Veggie
Red onion, green pepper, mushrooms and black olives
Slice The Mario
Chicago Pan marinara sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green pepper, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheese
Slice ICT
Bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds Parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust
Slice Juan Special
onions, chopped jalapeno, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese and diced bacon
Slice MPSITW
Italian sausage, red onion, green olives, chunky tomatoes and chopped jalapenos
Slice Taco
Refried beans, onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, fresh slice tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Salsa on the side.
Slice Chicken Alfredo
Slice Mac & Cheese
Slice Pulled Pork
GF The Works
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
GF Meat Lovers
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham, and beef
GF Cheeseburger
beef, red onions, diced dill pickle, mustard, and cheddar cheese
GF Coney Island
chili, red onions, diced dill pickle, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese and topped with mustard
GF Buffalo Chicken
Baked marinated white meat chicken, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side
GF Vegetarian
Red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
GF The Mario
Chicago pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheese
GF ICT Pizza
Bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust
GF The Juan Special
Italian sausage, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos
GF The MPSITW
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos
GF Taco Pizza
Refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, served with salsa on the side
GF Chicken Alfredo
GF 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
GF Mac & Cheese
GF Pulled Pork
GF 1/2 1/2 BYO
NY Sm. The Works
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green pepper, mushrooms and black olives
Ny Sm Meatlover
NY Sm. Cheeseburger
Beef, red onion, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese. Topped with mustard
Sm Ny Coney Island
NY Sm. Buffalo Chicken
Baked marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with Knollas famous Ranch or Blue cheese on the side
NY Sm. ICT Pizza
Bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, and parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust
NY Sm Vegetarian
Red onion, green pepper, mushrooms, and black olives
NY Sm. Taco Pizza
refried beans, red onion, and taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomato slices. Salsa on the side
NY Sm. The Juan Special
red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and diced bacon
NY Sm. The Mario
Chicago Pan marinara sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green pepper, pineapple, chunky tomatoes with cheddar and feta cheese
NY Sm. The MPSITW
Italian sausage, red onion, green olives, chunky tomatoes and chopped jalapenos
NY Sm Chicken Alfredo
NY Small Pulled Pork
NY Small Mac & Cheese
NY Sm 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO
NY Small1/2 & 1/2 Pizza
NY Med Works
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.
NY Med Meatlovers
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham and beef
NY Med Cheeseburger
Beef, red onions, diced dill pickle, mustard and cheddar cheese
NY Med Coney Island
Chili, red onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, and topped with mustard
NY Med. Buff Chicken
Baked, marinated white meat chicken breast, Cattlemens BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with knollas famous ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
NY Med Vegetarian
Red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives
NY Med Mario
Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, cheddar and feta cheeses
NY Med ICT
Bacon, Cattleman’s BBQ Sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, Parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust
NY Med Jaun Special
Red onions, chopped jalapeños, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese and bacon
NY Med MPSITW
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos
NY Med Taco
Refried beans, red onion, and taco meat. Topped with fresh shredded lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa on the side
NY MD Chicken Alfredo
Ny Md Mac & Cheese
Ny Md Pulled Pork
Ny Md 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
Ny Md 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO
NY Lg. The Works
NY Lg. Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham, beef
NY Lg. Cheeseburger
Sauce, beef, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Topped with mustard. It’s really delicious!
NY Lg. Coney Island
Chili, red onions, diced dill pickle, all beef hot dogs, Cheddar cheese, Topped with mustard
NY Lg. Buffalo Chicken
Baked marinated chicken breast, BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with knollas famous ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
NY Lg. Vegetarian
Red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
NY Lg. The Mario
Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, cheddar and feta cheese.
NY Lg. ICT Pizza
Bacon, Cattleman’s BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, Parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust
NY Lg. The Juan Special
Red onions, chomped jalapeños, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and bacon pieces
NY Lg. The MPSITW
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, Topped fresh fresh lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese
NY Lg. Taco Pizza
Refried beans, taco meat, red onions. Topped with fresh cut lettuce, slice tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with salsa on the side. Muy bueno!
NY Lg. Chicken Alfredo
NY LG Pulled Pork
NY LG Mac & Cheese
NY Lg 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
You want a Mario but your friend craves buffalo chicken. Not a problem at Knollas!
NY LG 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO
Giant Works
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives
Giant Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, pork and italian sausage, shredded ham and beef
Giant Cheeseburger
Beef, red onion, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese
Giant Coney Island
Chili, red onions, diced dill pickle, all beef hot dogs, Cheddar cheese, topped with mustard
Giant Buffalo Chicken
Baked, marinated chicken breast, BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with Knollas famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side.
Giant Vegetarian
Red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives
Giant Mario
Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green pepper, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, cheddar and feta cheese
Giant ICT
Bacon, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onion, sunflower seeds, Parmesan cheese with a garlic crust
Giant Juan Special
Red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, Diced bacon and cheddar cheese
Giant MPSITW
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, Chopped jalapenos
Giant Taco
Refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce and tomatoes. Cheddar cheese on the top.
Giant Chicken Alfredo
Giant Pulled Pork
Giant Mac & Cheese
Giant 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
Giant 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO
CHI Sm. The Works
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
CHI Sm. Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham and beef
CHI Sm. Cheeseburger
Beef, red onion, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese
CHI Sm. Coney Island
Chili, red onions, diced pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese and topped with mustard
CHI Sm. Buffalo Chicken
Baked, marinated chicken breast, Cattleman’s BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese
CHI Sm. Vegetarian
Red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
CHI Sm. The Mario
Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, Pineapple, chunky tomatoes with cheddar and feta cheese
CHI Sm. ICT
Bacon, Cattleman’s BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, Parmesan cheese, with a garlic butter crust
CHI Sm.Juan Special
Red onions, chopped jalapeños, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and diced bacon
CHI Sm. MPSITW
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos
CHI Sm. Taco Pizza
Refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with fresh shredded lettuce and tomatoes. Served with salsa on the side
CHI Sm.Chicken Alfredo
CHI Sm Mac & Cheese
CHI Sm Pulled Pork
CHI Md. Works
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
CHI Md. Meatlovers
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredde ham and beef
CHI Md. Cheeseburger
Beef, red onion, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese
CHI Md.Coney Island
chili, red onions, diced dill pickle, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, topped with mustard
CHI Md. Buffalo Chicken
baked, marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side
CHI Md.Vegetarian
Red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
CHI Md.The Mario
Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes with cheddar and feta cheeses
CHI Md. ICT
Bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, garlic, basil, red onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese with garlic butter crust
CHI Md. Juan Special
Red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and diced bacon
CHI Md. MPSITW
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos.
CHI Md. Taco
Refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with crispy shredded lettuce and tomatoes. Served with salsa on the side
CHI Md. Chicken Alfredo
CHI Md. 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
CHI Md.1/2 Byo 1/2 Specialty
CHI Md Mac & Cheese
CHI Md Pulled Pork
CHI Lg. Works
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives
CHI Lg. Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham, and beef
CHI Lg. Cheeseburger
beef, red onions, diced dill pickle, mustard and cheddar cheese
CHI Lg. Coney Island
chili, onions, diced dill pickle, all beef hot dogs, beef topping, cheddar cheese and topped with mustard
CHI Lg. Buffalo Chicken
baked, marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side
CHI Lg. Vegetarian
Red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives
CHI Lg. The Mario
Chicago Pan sauce, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, cheddar and feta cheeses
CHI Lg. ICT Pizza
bacon, Cattleman’s BBQ, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, onions, sunflower seeds, Parmesan cheese with garlic butter crust
CHI Lg.Juan Special
red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and diced bacon
CHI Lg.MPSITW
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos
CHI Lg. Taco
Refried beans, red onions, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa on the side
CHI Lg. Chicken Alfredo
CHI Lg. 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
CHI Lg 1/2 Spec 1/2 BYO
CHI Lg Mac & Cheese
CHI Lg Pulled Pork
Sides
Dressings
Choose from our Famous Ranch, creamy Italian, fat free ranch, raspberry vinaigrette,balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese, Dorothy Lynch French, lite italian, thousand island, caesar, or honey mustard
Side of Marinara
Chicago Pan Marinara sauce
12 OZ cup Ranch Dressing
Side of Garlic Butter
Jalapenos
CHIPS
Banana Peppers
Paper Plates (Quanitity?)
Alfredo
Chick Salad
Picnic Packs (Quantity?)
Parm And Peppers
Desserts
SMALL Dessert Pizza
MD Dessert Pizza
12 inch Chicago Pan crust with cinnamon, streusel, topped with white icing. Cut into 8 servings.
Cookie Choc Chip
Yummy good!
Cookie Snickerdoodle
Brownies
Tiramisu
Cake by the Slice
Cheese Cake
Made with our New York dough. 6 dessert sticks. topped with cinnamon, sugar, and icing.
Cannoli
Add Cherry
Add Choc Chips
Tuxedo Bomb
DRINKS
2 Liters
WED & THURS SPECIAL
Tuesday Pizza Special
Tuesday Pizza Special
Specialties
NY Large Works
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.
NY Large Meatlovers
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham and beef
NY Large Cheeseburger
Beef, red onions, diced dill pickle, mustard and cheddar cheese
NY Large Coney Island
Chili, red onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, and topped with mustard
NY Large Buff Chicken
Baked, marinated white meat chicken breast, Cattlemens BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with knollas famous ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
NY Large Vegetarian
Red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives
NY Large Pulled Pork
Seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella cheese, Cattleman’s BBQ sauce
NY Large Mario
Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, cheddar and feta cheeses
NY Large ICT
Bacon, Cattleman’s BBQ Sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, Parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust
NY Large Jaun Special
Red onions, chopped jalapeños, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese and bacon
NY Large MPSITW
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos
NY Large Taco
Refried beans, red onion, and taco meat. Topped with fresh shredded lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa on the side