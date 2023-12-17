Knotts Coffee Company 1500 Bridgeport Way
NA Beverage Menu
Hot Coffee Drinks
- House Brew$3.00+
Select size & preparation
- Featured Brew$3.00+
Select size & preparation
- Espresso$3.00+
Select size & preparation
- Americano$3.75+
Select size & preparation
- Eye Opener$4.00+
Select size & preparation
- Cappuccino$4.50+
Select size & preparation
- Latte$4.50+
Select size & preparation
- Mocha$5.25+
Select size & preparation
- Caramel Macchiato$5.25+
Cold Coffee Drinks
- House Brew- Iced$3.50
- Cold Brew$5.00
Select size & preparation
- Nitro Cold Brew$5.50
Select size & preparation
- Americano- Iced$4.25
Select size & preparation
- Frappe$5.50
Select size & preparation
- Latte- Iced or Frozen$5.00
Select size & preparation
- Mocha- Iced or Frozen$5.75
Select size & preparation
- Caramel Macchiato- Iced$5.75
Select size & preparation
Specialty
- Affogato$6.00
Vanilla bean ice cream covered in espresso and topped with whipped cream and the drizzle of your choice.
- Chai Latte$4.75+
- Gingerbread Latte$4.75+
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
- London Fog Latte$4.75+
- Matcha Latte$4.75+
- Peppermint Mocha$4.75+
- Peppermint MochaChata CB$8.00+
- Salted Caramel Mocha$5.00+
- Snickerdoodle Latte$4.75+
- Waffle Latte$5.25+
- Cinnamon Apple Spice$4.75+
Smoothies
- Basic$6.50
Strawberry, banana with whip topping
- Purple Lady$6.50
Blueberry, pineapple, coconut, apple juice, and whip topping
- Recovery$6.50
Avocado, spinach, mango, banana, honey, and vanilla protein
- Dirty Banana$6.50
Banana, cold brew, chocolate, and whip topping
- Cucumber Breeze$6.50
Cucumber, spinach, pineapple, and coconut
- Banana Blast$6.50
Banana, milk, honey
Soda
Tea
Juice
Water
Alcoholic Beverage Menu
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
White Wine
Rose
Champagne
Liquor
Liqueur
Food Menu
Empanadas
Empanada Combo
Flatbreads
- PB Banana Berry$10.00
Fruity flatbread with peanut butter, banana, strawberry, honey, and powdered sugar
- Bacon Breakfast$12.00
Breakfast flatbread with bacon, pimento cheese, and cheddar jack baked to perfection!
- Sausage Breakfast$12.00
Breakfast flatbread with sausage, pimento cheese, and cheddar jack baked to perfection!
- Southwest$12.00
Chicken, black bean corn salsa, jack cheese, and bacon
- Margherita$12.00
Mozzarella, tomato, roasted garlic, basil, and extra virgin olive oil
- Chicken Pesto$12.00
Chicken, feta, red bell pepper, pesto, and mozzarella
- Cheese$9.00
Cheese flatbread with homemade tomato sauce
Toast
Sandwiches
- Turkey Club$12.00
Slow roasted turkey, hickory smoked bacon, romaine, roma tomatoes, red onion, pesto aioli, fresh mozzarella served on sourdough
- Mango Jerk Chicken Salad$10.00
Housemade mango jerk chicken salad, mixed field greens, and roma tomatoes on multigrain bread.
- Hummus & Veggie$10.00
Roasted red pepper hummus, feta cheese, mixed field green, red peppers, green peppers, banana peppers, roma tomatoes, red onion, and cucumbers served on multigrain bread.
- Grilled Cheese Caprese$8.00
Mozzarella, tomato, and basil pesto melted on sourdough bread.
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
- Fiesta Grilled Cheese$8.00
Fire roasted black bean corn salsa topped with a blend of cheeses and our signature disco sauce
Salad
- Caprese$10.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, pesto, balsamic dressing, salt & pepper
- Cobb$12.00
Grilled chicken, egg, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onion, avocado, and blue cheese
- Mangoberry$12.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, candied nuts, feta, mango, strawberry, raspberry vinaigrette
- Chicken Caesar$10.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, croutons, salt, pepper
Combo
Grab & Go
Drinks
Food
- Bourbon Coffee Cake$5.00
- Cranberry Walnut Coffee Cake$5.00
- Granny Smith Apple Coffee Cake$5.00
- Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cake$5.00
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$4.00
- Peanut Butter Cookie$4.00
- Blueberry Crumble Muffin$4.00
- Vegan Banana Muffin$5.00
- Apple Cinnamon Muffin$4.00
- Everything Bagel$4.00
- Plain Bagel$4.00
- Croissant$3.25
- Cinnamon Roll$4.00
- Lemon Bar$5.00
- Oreo Dream Bar$5.00
- Miss. Vickies$2.00
- Chobani Blueberry$1.50
- Chobani Strawberry$1.50
- Churro$2.50
Retail
Coffee Bags
Cups/Glassware
Misc
Artist Retail
- Beached Mermaid- 10$10.00
- Beached Mermaid- 15$15.00
- Beached Mermaid- 20$20.00
- Beached Mermaid- 30$30.00
- Beached Mermaid- 5$5.00
- Beached Mermaid- 7$7.00
- Dani's Candles- 15$15.00
- Juicy Caboosy- 16$16.00
- KKD- 13$13.00
- KKD- 15$15.00
- KKD- 20$20.00
- KKD- 25$25.00
- KKD- 30$30.00
- KKD- 35$35.00
- KKD- 40$40.00
- KKD- 45$45.00
- KKD- 50$50.00
- KKD- 55$55.00
- KKD- 60$60.00
- KKD- 65$65.00
- KKD- 70$70.00
- Olive Tree- 10$10.00
- Olive Tree- 12$12.00
- Olive Tree- 14$14.00
- Olive Tree- 16$16.00
- Olive Tree- 20$20.00
- Olive Tree- 22$22.00
- Olive Tree- 24$24.00
- Olive Tree- 26$26.00
- Olive Tree- 28$28.00
- Olive Tree- 34$34.00
- Olive Tree- 42$42.00
- Olive Tree- 6$6.00
- Pink Bird- 12$12.00
- Pink Bird- 13$13.00
- Pink Bird- 24$24.00
- Pink Bird- 30$30.00
- Pink Bird- 35$35.00