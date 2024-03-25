KNOTZ
PRETZEL
SAVORY STUFFED PRETZEL
- HAM AND CHEDDAR CHEESE$9.50
Our golden, artisan soft pretzel dough is hand crafted and stuffed with naturally smoked ham and cheddar, topped with our everything bagel topping and shredded cheese. Contains Wheat, Milk, Eggs, And Soy.
- PEPPERONI PIZZA$9.50
Handcrafted and twisted in the traditional pretzel shape, blended with original pizza flavors of pepperoni, mozzarella and spices all topped with parmesan! This is a one-of-a-kind meal! Contains Wheat, Milk, Eggs, And Soy.
- TURKEY BACON PROVOLONE$9.50
A step up from the ordinary. Our pretzel dough is stuffed with smoked turkey, bacon bits and provolone and topped with shredded parmesan. Classic! Contains Wheat, Milk, Eggs, And Soy.
- JALEPENO CREAM CHEESE$9.50
A step up from the ordinary. Delicious handcrafted artisan pretzel dough is stuffed with our cream cheese, jalapeño and green chili recipe. The perfect “kick” to spice up a pretzel. Contains Wheat, Milk, Eggs, And Soy.
- TRADITIONAL SALTED PRETZEL$6.00
SWEET STUFFED PRETZEL
- SALTED CARAMEL APPLE$9.50
The delicious flavor of warmed apple and melted caramel, wrapped in our buttery pretzel dough and drizzled with our freshly made cream cheese frosting. Topped with pretzel salt to polish off this masterpiece! Contains wheat, milk, and soy.
- NUTELLA CINNAMON CARAMEL$9.50
Decadent chocolate Nutella, marbled between buttery pretzel dough and topped with cinnamon sugar and caramel swirls. Definitely our fan favorite! Contains Wheat, Milk, Soy and Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts)
- STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE$9.50
What could be better than cream cheese and strawberry filled pretzel! The tart and creamy filling blends beautifully with the buttery pretzel flavor. It is topped with our special recipe cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with sugar crystals. Delightful! Contains Wheat and Milk