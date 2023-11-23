kō-zē wine room
Sparkling
Romeo and Juliet Prosecco
Raventos De Nit Reserva Rosado$24.00
Faded-pink color with aromas of dried roses, brioche and light citrus herb. The palate is very tasty with flavors of raspberry and cranberry bursting with a dry uplifting finish.
Camille Braun Cremant d'Alsace$23.00
Fine mouse, very persistent. Expressive nose with fresh, floral aromas. The palate is discrete, a wine of great balance and finesse. Elegant, refreshing finish. Blend: 70% Pinot Blanc, 30% Auxerrois
Gougenheim Rose de Malbec Extra Brut$14.00
Delicate with red fruits aromas, predominantly of cherries and strawberries. Very fresh in the mouth, soft tones with equilibrated acidity. Small and brillant bubbles.
Billecart-Salmon Champagne 1818$39.00
Region: Champagne, France Varietal: Chardonnay 37%, Pinot Meunier 30%, Pinot Noir 33% (Reserve wine 70%) Tasting notes: Champagne Charles Le Bel “1818” Brut is the second label of the historic champagne house, Billecart-Salmon. Sparkling and crystalline with fine and plentiful bubbles. A blooming nose with harmonious notes of butter, white flesh fruits as well as Mirabelle plums and dried fruits. A well balanced mouth, structured thanks to the greatness of the Pinots Noirs, with flavours of white flesh fruits. The Chardonnays bring to this wine a refreshing finish with notes of citrus fruits and pepper.
Scribe Rose of Pinot Noir Petillant Naturel$42.00
Pétillant naturel roughly translates to “naturally sparkling” and this rustic, ancient method of capturing effervescence in the bottle is a surrender to that natural process. The wine is bottled before primary fermentation is finished — without the addition of secondary yeasts or sugars. The wine completes the fermentation process in the bottle, capturing Co2 and resulting in a lively, terroir-driven sparkling SCRIBE wine.
Bell Wine Cellars Blanc de Noirs$45.00
Bereche & Fils$96.00
Brooks Riesling$60.00
Gruet Blanc de Noir$17.00
La Gioiosa Prosecco Brut Trevisio$13.00
Laurent-Perrier 375ml$27.00
Los Monteros Cava$13.00
Ninth Island Brut$18.00
Ottos Pet Nat$24.00
Wavy Piquette$19.00
Rose
- Mirabeau Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence X Rose$22.00
- Private Property Rose$22.00
The Caraccioli family produces stunning wines, including this rosé, which pops with clean, precise and crisp aromas of watermelon granita, rose water and red apple slices. The palate is vividly energetic, with a chalky veil coating the strawberry and cherry flavors.
- La Plage Provence Rose$14.00
- Liquid Geography Mencia Rosado$15.00
- Marland Rose of Cabernet Franc$24.00
White
- Columna Albarino$20.00
- Domaine Laporte Vin de France Sauvignon Blanc "Le Bouquet"$21.00
- Emile Beyer 'Tradition' Pinot Gris$19.00
- Domaine Passy Le Clou Petit Chablis$31.00
- Tiberio Trebbiano
- Domaine Gaya Voigner Blend
- Vino Atlantico Zestos Malvar
Babich Sauv Blanc$17.00
Bolzano Pinot Grigio Alto Adige$22.00
Brisa Suave Vinho Verde 1L$16.00
Domaine Matthias & Emile Roblin Sancerre Origine$33.00
E. Guigal Cotes Du Rhone Blanc$15.00
F. Bachelier Chablis 1er Cru "Vaillons"$51.00
Gunderloch Riesling Kabinett Jean-Baptiste$21.00
Jurtschitsch Gruner$20.00
Klinker Brick Grenache Blanc$20.00
Lady of the Sunshine$42.00
Montenidoli Fiore$28.00
Rombauer Chardonnay$40.00
Souleil Vin de Bonte "Le Blanc"$15.00
Vera Vinho Verde White Blend$14.00
Vichingo, Vermentino$25.00
Vignerons Reunis Bourgogne Chardonnay$27.00
Yalumba Vigonier$18.00
ZD Sauvignon Blanc$29.00
Red
- Bedrock Old Vine Zin
- Archery Summit Vireton Pinot Noir$28.00
- Famille Gras Côtes-du-Rhône Les Vieelles Vignes$20.00
- La Bicicleta Voladora Rioja$20.00
- Corvidae Lenore Syrah$21.00
- Ridge Three Valley$28.00
- Cru Monplaisir Bordeaux$25.00
- Le Vigne Cabernet Sauvignon$25.00
- Scar of the Sea Pinot Noir$36.00
- Grattamaco Rosso (Super Tuscan)
- Airfield
- Elizabeth Spencser Cabernet Sauvignon Proprietor Selected Special Cuvee
- Seghesio Angela's Table Zinfandel$20.00
Sonoma, CA - Intense aromatics of currant and plum are complemented by savory notes of black olive, anise and allspice. A bright entry of briary black raspberry gives way to a bold palate of supple, lively tannins and a powerful, lingering finish.
Scribe Pinot Noir$49.00
Acustic Celler Monsant$18.00
Ampeleia Alicante Nero$16.00
Auctioneer Cab$35.00
Bechars Saint-Joseph$35.00
Bodega El Transito Pedro Moises$35.00
Brea Pinot Noir$24.00
Ch Sainte-Eulalie$15.00
Ch St Georges$49.00
Chappellet, Mountain Cuvee$28.00
Chateau Moulin De Tricot Margaux$57.00
Darioush Caravan$49.00
De Forville Barbera$22.00
Domaine de Pallus "Pensees de Pallus"$28.00
Domaine Serene, Yamhill Cuvee, Pinot Noir$53.00Out of stock
Dominio de Pingus "PSI"$35.00
Familia Bonfanti, Malbec Mendoza$36.00
Forlorn Hope Barbera$30.00
Istine Chianti Classico$25.00
J Chris$27.00
Klinker Brick Old Ghost Zinfandel$45.00
Time Place Cabernet$32.00
Mary Taylor Beaujolias$20.00
Mary Taylor Pascal Biotteau Anjou Rouge$17.00
Mastrojanni Brunello Di Montlcino$65.00
Montepeloso 'A Quo' Toscano$24.00
Palacios Petalos$30.00
Pallus Chinon$28.00
Pas De Probleme, Pinot Noir (2019)$15.00
Pingus PSI$35.00
Por Que No$27.00
Robert Foley Merlot$53.00
Sierra Cantabria Rioja Gran Reserva$40.00
Val di Toro Marema Tuscana$40.00
Valle dell'Acate Frappato$21.00
Villa Creek Cellars, Red Wine Cherry House$25.00
Viña Cobos Felino Malbec$20.00
Walt La Brisa$45.00
Yalumba Samuel's Collection Shiraz$17.00
Vino Cobos Malbec$20.00
Reserve List
- Aubichon Pinot Noir$56.00
- Scribe Carneros Pinot Noir$49.00
- Robert Foley Claret$140.00
- Plumpjack Cabernet Sauvignon$170.00
- Sassetti-Pertimali Brunello Di Montalcino$90.00
- Chateau Moulin de Tricot, Margaux$65.00
- Domaine Raspail-Ay Gigondas$56.00
- Tres Sabores Perspective Cabernet Sauvignon$85.00
- Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon$75.00
- Shafer Hillside Select$300.00
Darioush Caravan$49.00
Davis Family Estate$44.00
Elio Altare Barolo$119.00
Mastrojanni Brunello di Montalcino$60.00
Once & Future$60.00
Plumpjack$150.00
Robert Foley Merlot$53.00Out of stock
Dessert
Specials
Unique
Adaptation Cabernet Sauvignon$57.00
Alesia Chardonnay$28.00
Amici Cabernet Sauvignon$53.00
Ampelia Unlitro$23.00
Aupa Pipeño$14.00
Catena Vista Flores Malbec$15.00
Champagne Ayala$40.00
Cloudline Pinot Noir Rose$19.00
Crossbarn by Paul Hobbs Chardonnay$25.00
Cultivar Cabernet$23.00
Davis Family Estate Soul Patch Pinot Noir$44.00
De Forville Barbareso$35.00
Desc. Jose Palacios Petalos Mencia$22.00Out of stock
Elio Altare Barolo$119.00
Fabien Jouves A Table!!!$27.00
Familia Bonfanti, Malbec Mendoza$36.00
Flora Springs Trilogy, Caberet$75.00
Forlorn Hope Queen of the Sierra Rose$24.00
Grgich Hills Cabernet$105.00Out of stock
Gruet Blanc de Noir$17.00
Istine , Toscano Rosato$18.00
Klinker Brick Albarino$18.00
La Antigua Clasico Rioja Reserva$25.00
Las Jaras, Sweet Berry Wine$25.00
Montepeloso 'A Quo' Toscano$24.00
Ninth Island Brut$18.00
Nortico$16.00
Palacios Petalos$30.00
Pallus Chinon$28.00
Porer Pinot Grigio$18.00
Rene Leclerc Bourgogne$45.00
Robert Foley Merlot$53.00Out of stock
Shafer Chardonnay$68.00
The Wonderland Project Two Kings$30.00Out of stock
Val Di Toro Marema$39.00
Valle dell'Acate Frappato$21.00
Villa Creek Cellars, Red Wine Cherry House$25.00
- Bedrock Rose$26.00
Brick Barn Rose$36.00
Alvaro Palacios Camins del Priorat$26.00
Indaba Chenin$15.00
- Las Jaras Glou Glou$28.00
Mira Winery Rose$29.00
Del Mono Tinto$19.00
Triennes Rose$18.00
2021 Chateau Belregard Figeac Tellus Vinea Bordeaux Rouge$25.00
Domaine Moreau Chablis$31.00