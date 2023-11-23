Billecart-Salmon Champagne 1818

$39.00

Region: Champagne, France Varietal: Chardonnay 37%, Pinot Meunier 30%, Pinot Noir 33% (Reserve wine 70%) Tasting notes: Champagne Charles Le Bel “1818” Brut is the second label of the historic champagne house, Billecart-Salmon. Sparkling and crystalline with fine and plentiful bubbles. A blooming nose with harmonious notes of butter, white flesh fruits as well as Mirabelle plums and dried fruits. A well balanced mouth, structured thanks to the greatness of the Pinots Noirs, with flavours of white flesh fruits. The Chardonnays bring to this wine a refreshing finish with notes of citrus fruits and pepper.