Kobe Asian Fusion Fayetteville
Boba Tea
Create your own Boba
- Create Your Own Boba Tea$4.50
- Boba Latte$5.95Out of stock
A delicious blend of fresh espresso, cream, boba flavoring, and boba pearls.
- Red Bull Boba Blast$5.50
Give yourself the pick me up you need with this blast of energy! Redbull with your choice of flavoring and popping boba pearls!
- Lemonade Boba$4.75
- Greentea Lemonade Boba$4.75
- Iced Green Tea$4.00
- Black tea infusion$3.25
- Sugar Free Red Bull Blast$5.60
House Blend Boba
- Watermelon Cucumber refresher$4.45Out of stock
If summer was in a cup. Watermelon, cucumber, and lemonade come together to bring you this perfectly balanced drink.
- Red Bull Strawberry Lemonade Mojito$5.45Out of stock
Strawberry and Mint mixed together perfectly with Red Bull and top off with lemonade. Your Choice of pearls
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea with Cream Cheese Cold foam.$5.65
Knock your socks off with this amazing traditional brown sugar boba with a milk sugar and cream cheese cold foam on top.
- Jasmine Stinger$5.70Out of stock
Give yourself a Kick start this spring with a Jasmine Stinger. A perfect balance of Jasmine, Honey, Redbull, and Lemonade.
- Mocha Madness$5.00
Mocha, cream, Chocolate swirl, and Chocolate Popping Boba
- Candy Apple$5.00
Green Apple, Cotton Candy, cream, and Passionfruit popping boba
- Kobe Bay Breeze Boba$4.50
- Mounds Bar$5.00
Coconut, cream, and chocolate boba
- Carmel Apple$4.50
Salted Carmel, Green Apple, cream, and choice of boba
- Cookies N Cream Latte$5.96Out of stock
Cookies N Cream Latte (Espresso , Cream Cheese Cold foam and Dark Chocolate sauce) With your choice of dairy and Boba
- Cookies N Cream$5.25
Cookies N Cream (Cream Cheese Cold foam and Dark Chocolate sauce) With your choice of base and Boba
Hot Tea
- Hibiscus Petals$4.30Out of stock
Organic flower petals open into a deep red herbal infusion that delivers a tart and exotic flavor, reminiscent of fresh cranberries. This is a beautifully refreshing tea, hot or cold brewed - a perfect beverage for healthy hydration year-round, rich in Vit C and antioxidants.
- Iron Goddess Oolong$5.00
certified 100% organic Tie Guan Yin hails directly from the village of Anxi (“Ahn-SHE”), the most esteemed source for this style of tea. The first infusion has a striking and unmistakably distinctive orchid fragrance. The color of the infusion is clear and bright gold. Its flavor is nothing short of pleasurable: sweet, super fine and long-lasting. Even the aftertaste of this organic hand-rolled oolong is sweet.
- Jasmine Petals$5.00
You’ll want to linger over this visually and aromatically enticing cup… Organic green tea leaves infused with the fragrance from jasmine flowers. A smooth, delicate liquor is produced from these rich green tea leaves.
- Pink Rose Lemonade$6.00Out of stock
Like a fancy floral confection, this delicately handcrafted tea will refresh and soothe your palate. Lemon, rose, mint, chamomile, and lavender create a swirling collage of flowers with a hint of lemon and wintergreen. Totally guilt-free, and naturally sweet.
- Earl of Grey$4.50Out of stock
unique recipe takes Earl Grey tradition to the next level. Bergamot flavoring on full leaf black tea with balanced proportions of other citruses, vanilla, licorice root, and mallow flowers make a deeper liquor, captivating aroma and sweet & creamy flavor profile.
- Blood Orange Smoothie$5.00
Award-winning blend of South African red rooibos, orange peel, hibiscus, rosehips, safflowers, rose petals, vanilla and citrus flavors, which makes for zero calorie herbal bliss. Brews into a dark red liquor with a sweet creamy taste and aroma, reminiscent of orange creamsicles.
- Green Tea$3.25
House Blend of green tea
- Ginger Root Tea$4.50
Ginger Crystal Tea
- Mango Tango$4.00
Craft Beverages
Wild Bill's Craft Beverage Co.
Beverages
Beverages
Japanese Soda
Juice
Draft Rootbeer
Appetizers
- Spring Rolls
Four Vegetable rolls deep fried to a golden brown finish and served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Wontons
A shredded buffalo chicken dip, wrapped in a wonton skin and deep fried to perfection. Served with a blue cheese dipping sauce
- Cream Cheese King Crab Wontons
Four of our house made cream cheese king crab wontons deep-fried to a golden finish and served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.
- Gyoza
Fried pork dumplings served with a house made dipping sauce.
- Edamame$5.00
Japanese soy beans steamed and lightly salted, served with a house made dipping sauce.
- Tokyo Wings$7.00
Baked, fried, and then tossed in a delicious house made sauce.
- Calamari$6.00
Hand cut and battered calamari deep fried to a crispy finish, served with a sweet chili dipping sauce
- Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura$8.00
Hand battered and fried tempura shrimp and vegetables, served with a house made sauce
- Tempura Shrimp$7.00
Hand battered and fried tempura shrimp served with a house made dipping sauce
- Vegetable Tempura$6.00
Hand battered and fried tempura vegetables, served with a house made dipping sauce
- Chicken Egg Roll$2.00
- Crab Cake Bites$9.00
served with a zesty house made sauce
- Thai Garlic Cheese Curds$6.00
- Curry Wings (6)$9.00
Soups and Salads
Soup & Salads
- Clear Soup$2.50
House made Beef broth, with scallions
- Miso Soup$2.50
Soybean paste with seaweed, tofu, scallions
- Chicken Tom Yum Soup$6.00
Thai hot and sour soup
- Shrimp Tom Yum Soup$7.00
Thai hot and sour soup
- House Salad$2.50
Fresh lettuce and carrots topped with a house made ginger dressing
- Ramen
Yaki soba, soy marinated egg, & bok choy are combined in a delicious homemade pork broth
- Spicy Ramen
Yaki soba, Soy marinated egg, & bok choy are combined in a delicious homemade pork broth with spicy chili paste & fresh chili
Hibachi Entrees
Japanese Hibachi Entree
- Vegetable Dinner$10.00
- Tofu$10.00
- Teriyaki Chicken$12.00
- Shrimp$13.00
- Steak$13.00
- Salmon$14.00
- Scallop$15.00
- Tuna$15.00
- Mahi Mahi$15.00
- Lamb Chop$19.00
- Crispy Duck$18.00
- Chicken and Shrimp$16.00
- Chicken and Steak$16.00
- Chicken and Salmon$16.00
- Chicken and Scallop$17.00
- Chicken and Mahi$18.00
- Chicken and Tuna$17.00
- Steak and Salmon$17.00
- Steak and Scallop$17.00
- Steak and Mahi$18.00
- Steak and Tuna$18.00
- Steak and Shrimp$17.00
- Shrimp and Salmon$16.00
- Shrimp and Scallop$17.00
- Salmon and Scallop$17.00
- Shrimp and Mahi$17.00
- Shrimp and Tuna$17.00
- Salmon and Mahi$18.00
- Salmon and Tuna$18.00
- Scallop and Mahi$18.00
- Scallop and Tuna$19.00
- Tuna and Mahi$21.00
- Kobe Special (Shrimp, Chicken, & Steak)$23.00
- Lobster Tail (2 5oz Tails)$28.00
- Side Lobster Add on$14.00
Add a side of Habachi Lobster Tail to any meal
- Seafood Combo (Scallop, Shrimp, Lobster)$25.00
Japanese Hibachi Bento Box
- Vegtable Bento$11.00
We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.
- Chicken Bento$14.00
We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.
- Steak Bento$15.00
We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.
- Mahi Bento$17.00
We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.
- Tuna Bento$17.00
We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.
- Shrimp Bento$15.00
We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.
- Salmon Bento$14.00
We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.
- Scallop Bento$17.00
We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.
- Tofu Bento Box$11.00
- Duck Bento$19.00
Sushi
Sushi Appetizers
- Avocado Salad$5.00
Fresh Avocado sliced and served on a bed of crisp salad greens with a ponzu sauce
- Seaweed Salad$5.00
Marinated Seaweed
- Cucumber Salad$5.00
Sliced cucumber served on a bed of crisp salad greens and doused in our very own sweet and tangy ponzu sauce
- Beef Tataki$10.00
Freshly sliced and seasoned filet mignon, seared and doused in our house made sweet and tangy ponzu sauce, topped with scallions and roe
- Tuna Tataki$9.00
Freshly sliced and seasoned, then seared and doused in our house made sweet and tangy ponzu sauce, topped with scallions and roe
- Kani Su$5.00
Crab stick and cucumber doused in our sweet and tangy house made ponzu sauce.
- Wonton Nachos$10.00
Wonton Chips topped with spicy crab, yumyum sauce, sweet chili, sesame seeds, and scallion
- Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$10.00
Sushi A La Carte
Sushi Chef Combos
- Sushi Deluxe$22.00
12 Pieces of Assorted sushi with choice of a maki roll
- Sashimi Deluxe$24.00
16 Pieces of assorted Sashimi, served with a bowl of rice
- Sushi & Sashimi Combo$26.00
9 Pieces of nigiri, 9 pieces sashimi
- Tuna - Tuna$22.00
4 Pieces red tuna, 2 pieces white tuna, 2 pieces of otoro, and a tuna roll
- Red and White$18.00
4 Pieces of tuna nigiri, California roll, and a Kimono Roll.
- Maki Combo$15.00
Choose any 3 Maki Rolls
- Love Boat for Two$50.00
Includes chef’s choice appetizer, 8 pieces of assorted nigiri, 15 pieces of sashimi, California roll, & your choice of specialty rol
- Tekka Don$14.00
Fresh tuna on a bed of seasoned sushi rice
- Unagi Don$13.00
Broiled Eel and oshinko on a bed of seasoned rice
Sushi Maki
- Alaskan$5.00
Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado
- Boston$5.50
Shrimp, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy mayo
- California$5.00
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado
- Eel Roll$6.50
Eel, cucumber, avocado topped with eel sauce
- Eel Avocado$5.50
Broiled Eel and Avocado
- Eel Cucumber$5.50
Broiled Eel and Cucumber
- Philly$5.50
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado
- M.C. Hammer$5.50
Mango, Cream Cheese, and crab
- Salmon Avocado$5.50
Fresh Salmon and Avocado
- Salmon Roll$5.00
Sliced fresh salmon
- Sunshine$6.00
Tuna, yellow-tail, cucumber
- Spicy California$5.50
Spicy crab meat, crunchy, cucumber, and avocado
- Spicy Salmon$6.00
Spicy salmon
- Spicy Tuna$6.00
Spicy Tuna
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.50
Shrimp, cucumber, avocado.
- Spicy Yellowtail$6.00
Spicy yellowtail, cucumber
- Tuna Roll$5.00
Sliced fresh tuna
- Tuna Avocado$5.50
Fresh tuna and Avocado
- West Virginia Roll$6.50
Smoked Trout, cream cheese, and avocado
- White Tuna Roll$5.00
Fresh white tuna
- Passion Roll$5.50
Yellow tail, cucumber, avocado
- Eel Roll$6.50
Eel, cucumber, avocado topped with eel sauce
- Spicy Shrimp$6.50
Spicy Shrimp, Cucumber, and Avocado
- Spicy Crab roll$5.50
Sushi Vegetable Maki
Sushi Specialty Roll
- Crazy Train$15.00
Tuna, Avocado, & Crunchy, topped with Salmon, red tuna, white tuna, eel, sriracha, eel sauce, & wasabi sauce
- Lava Roll$13.00
Spicy Tuna, shrimp tempura, topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo, sriracha, scallions & black tobiko
- Dragon Roll$13.00
Shrimp Tempura, crab, and avocado, topped with eel, eel sauce, and sesame seeds
- Kimono Roll$12.00
Crab, avocado, and crunchy, topped with crab, tobiko, & spicy mayo
- Kobe Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, spicy mayo, topped with salmon, aburi sauce, eel sauce, tobiko, furikake, and finished by searing
- Las Vegas$13.00
Spicy tuna, spicy crab, cream cheese, avocado, shrimp, topped with eel sauce, sriracha, & spicy mayo. Deep fried
- Phoenix Roll$13.00
Shrimp, smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, and crunchy.
- Rainbow Roll$12.00
Avocado, cucumber, & crab topped with avocado, salmon, white tuna, red tuna, salmon,
- YumYum$13.00
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber, & cream cheese topped with spicy crab & crunchy.
- Mango Fields Forever$14.00
Tempura Salmon, Crab Stick, avocado, topped with mango, lobster sauce, eel sauce, & tobiko
- Hiro$13.00
Tuna, white tuna, avocado, cucumber & yellow-tail, topped with tuna, salmon, lobster sauce, & furikake
- Fire Island$12.00
Shrimp Tempura, & spicy crab, topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce, & spicy may
- River Rat$15.00
Smoked trout, Salmon, tuna, cucumber, topped with avocado, eel sauce, lobster sauce, & tobiko
- Spider$12.00
Soft shell crab & avocado, topped with eel sauce, & spicy mayo
- American Dream$13.00
White tuna, cream cheese, crab, avocado, & cucumber. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha, & tobiko. Deep fried.
- Hawaiian Lava$13.00
Salmon, spicy crab, & avocado, topped with masago, eel sauce, & lobster sauce. Deep fried
- William Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura and crab stick topped with scallops, peppers, apruey sauce and finished by searing
- Monster Roll$14.00
Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, avocado, topped with tempura crab, eel sauce, lobster sauce, and sriracha.
- Crab Rangoon Roll$14.00
Our house made crab rangoon mix, spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, deep fried and topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili, scallions, and sesame
- Surf N Turf$18.00
Tempura Lobster, asparagus, cream cheese, topped with seared filet mignon, eel sauce, lobster sauce, scallions, and black tobiko
- Crab Attack Roll$16.00
Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and old bay seasoning.
- Steakhouse Roll$14.00
- Angel Roll$14.00
Chinese Entrees
- General Tso's
Crispy fried Chicken or shrimp tossed in a house made sweet and slightly spicy garlic sauce.
- Mango Crispy
Crispy fried chicken served in a sweet and spicy chili sauce
- Crispy Pineapple
Fried chicken in a house made sweet pineapple sauce
- Sesame
Fried chicken in a house made sweet sesame sauce
- Chinese Szechuan
Our house made spicy chili sauce. Served with your choice of Protein, broccoli, sweet carrots, and your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or Lo-mein noodles
- Fusion Spicy Beef$16.00
Lightly tempura fried New York Strip, onions, broccoli peppers, in a tangy & spicy sauce.
Thai and Wok Entrees
Thai & Wok Entrees
- Green Curry
Creamy coconut milk and spicy green curry paste. With bell peppers, onions and steamed rice
- Red Curry
Creamy coconut milk and spicy red curry paste. With bell peppers, onions and steamed rice
- Yellow Curry
Creamy coconut milk and sweet yellow curry paste. With bell peppers, onions and steamed rice
- Pad Thai
Rice noodles, tofu, green onion, egg, peanut, tossed in a house made pad thai sauce.
- Thai Basil Fried Rice
Bell peppers, egg, fresh basil, tossed in a house made sauce.
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried with fresh pineapple, cashews, vegetables, and raisins
- Ginger Fried Rice
Stir-fried with fresh ginger, and vegetables
- Udon
Stir-fried thick white chunky noodles with curry sauce, scallions, and carrots.
- Soba
Yaki-soba stir-fried with green onion, broccoli, and carrots
- Lo-Mein
Stir-fried lo-mein with green onion, broccoli, and carrots
- Drunken Noodle
Stir fried wide rice noodle with egg onion, scallion, bell pepper, and basil in a thai sauce
- Crispy Red Snapper curry$18.00
- Lamb Chop curry$18.00
Add Ons
Hibachi Side Orders
Chicken Nuggets and Fries
Sauces
Sauce Add Ons
- YumYum Side$0.50
2 oz
- Ginger Dressing Side$0.50
2oz
- Sweet Chili Side$0.50
2oz
- Teriyaki Sauce Side$0.50
2oz
- Sriracha Side$0.50
2oz
- Spicy Mayo Side$0.50
2oz
- Eel Sauce Side$0.50
2oz
- Small YumYum$6.00
Pint
- Large YumYum$11.00
Quart
- Small Ginger Dressing$6.00
Pint
- Large Ginger Dressing$11.00
Quart
- Small Sweet Chili$6.00
Pint
- Large Sweet Chili$11.00
Quart
- Small Teriyaki$7.00
Pint
- Large Teriyaki$12.00
Quart
- Extra Soy Sauce packets
- Hot Mustard Packets
- Hoisin Sauce (Sweet Soy) packets