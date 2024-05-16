Kocina De Raphael
LUNCH / DINNER
A la Carte & Sides
- Add Green Chile$4.99
- Add Red Chile$4.99
- Add Sopapilla$2.49
- Add Tortilla$2.49
- Rice$3.99
- Beans$3.99
- Posole$3.99
- Guacamole$4.99
- Papitas$4.99
- French Fries$4.99
- Tots$4.99
- Hash Brown$4.99
- Onion Rings$4.99
- Taco$4.29
- Burnt Cheese Taco$5.99
- Relleno$7.99
- Side of Chicharrones$6.99
- Single Enchilada$8.99
- Sour Cream$0.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- Taco Burger$5.99
- Tamale$3.99
- Tostada Bean$3.99
- One Egg$1.99
- Side of nacho Cheese$4.99
- Side shred cheese$1.99
- Burrito$8.99
- Stuffy Without Chile$8.99
- EXTRA PLATE$1.00
Appetizers
Comidas Nativas
- All Shrimp Fajitas$18.99
- Burnt Taco Plate
Three corn tortillas with choice of filling: pork, chicken, ground beef or roast beef & burnt cheese on the outside, served with cheese & garnish, salsa & choice of rice, beans or posole$16.99
- Carne Adovada Plate
Chile pork, beans, papitas, cheese & garnish, your choice of rice or posole & tortilla or sopapilla$15.99
- Chalupas
Two corn tortilla shells served with beans, ground beef, cheese, guacamole, sour cream & garnish Add roast beef, chicken, carne adovada or pork +1.00$13.99
- Chile Bowl
Red or green chile, served with your choice of beans or posole & tortilla or sopapilla$8.99
- Chile Quart$9.99
- Fajitas
Our delicious fajitas have been marinated to perfection, served with fresh red & green bell peppers, onions, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, garnish & two flour tortillas, choice of beef, chicken, shrimp or combo$18.99
- Green Chile Chicken Soup
Soup served with your choice of tortilla or sopapilla$8.99
- Menudo Bowl
Menudo served with your choice of red or green chile with or without posole & choice of tortilla or sopapilla$15.99
- Menudo Quart$19.99
- New Mexican Style Steak Ranchero
Smothered with red or green chile, topped with tomatoes & melted cheese, served with fries, tortilla or sopapilla & our own green chile chicken soup$17.99
- Pork Chops Ranchero
Two pork chops smothered with red or green chile, topped with tomatoes & melted cheese, served with fries, tortilla or sopapilla & our own green chile chicken soup$17.99
- Soup Quart$14.99
- Steak & Enchiladas
Two cheese enchiladas, served with red or green chile, beans & fries, tortilla or sopapilla$19.99
- Taco Burger Plate
Three corn tortillas with a ground beef patty, green chile & American cheese, served with choice of beans, rice or posole with cheese & garnish$15.99
- Taco Plate 🌮
Three corn tortillas with choice of meat: pork carnitas, chicken, ground beef or roast beef, served with beans, rice or posole with cheese & garnish$13.99
- Taco Salad
Flour tortilla shell served with beans, ground beef, cheese, guacamole, sour cream & garnish Add roast beef, chicken, carne adovada or pork +1.00$12.99
- Zia Taco
This Indian taco is served with beans & your choice of filling: pork, chicken, ground beef roast beef or chicharron, topped with red or green chile, cheese & garnish$14.99
Dinners
Kids👶
New Mexican Favorites
- Burrito
Our delicious burrito is served w/your choice of filling & rice or posole, topped with red or green chili, cheese & garnish. Choice of ground beef, bean, bean & chicharron, roast beef, chicken, pork or carne adovada$15.49
- Chili Relleno Plate$14.99
- Combo Platter$16.49
- Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas with your choice of filling: pork,cheddar, chicken, roast beef or ground beef. Served with beans, rice or posole. Topped with cheese & garnish, smothered with red or green chile.$14.49
- Flautas
Four hand rolled flour tortillas with spicy chicken, served with guacamole & sour cream$12.99
- Frito Pie
Served with red or green chile, beans cheese, lettuce & tomatoes$8.99
- Huevos Rancheros$9.99
- Quesadilla$13.99
- Stuffy$15.49
- Tamale Plate$14.99
- Taquitos
Four hand rolled corn tortillas with spicy ground beef, served with guacamole & sour cream$12.99