Koen Japanese BBQ & Sushi - Lincoln 2601 Jamie Lane, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE, 68512
Regular Menu
Ramen & Noodles
Teriyaki
Starters
Starters
- Edamame$5.50
Sea salt, garlic soy | Fresh steamed soybeans.
- Gyoza$8.00
Pan or Deep Fried | Dumplings with tempura sauce.
- Shrimp Tempura$8.00
Panko battered, deep fried with Japanese tempura sauce.
- Vegetable Tempura$8.00
Panko battered, deep fried with Japanese tempura sauce.
- Calamari Tempura$11.00
Seasoned panko battered calamari with teriyaki, Japanese mayo.
- Softshell-Crab Tempura$10.00
Deep-fried battered soft-shell crab served with teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo.
- Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$8.00
Deep fried crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, avocado, masago, scallions, furikake with sweet soy, spicy mayo.
- Inari Bomb$8.00
Tempura tofu skin stuffed with spicy crab mix and cooked sushi shrimp with eel sauce, spicy mayo, furikake
- Jalapeno Popper$10.00
Cream cheese, spicy tuna in a battered jalapeno, deep fried, topped with teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo.
- Lobster Crab Rangon$11.00
Lobster, crab mix, cream cheese, scallions with mango sauce.
- Taste of Sashimi$15.00
Maguro, hamachi, sake (2 pcs each)
- Tuna Tower$15.00
Sushi rice with furikake, sweet radish & kanpyo topped with spicy crab mix, avocado with Japanese mayo, tuna, masago, scallions, spicy mayo, mango sauce, wasabi sauce, ponzu.
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Lightly toasted in garlic soy and gochujang topped with crispy onion and furikake.
- Chicken Karaage$10.00
Japanese style deep fried chicken, shishito peppers, lemon with Japanese dressing.
- Okonomiyaki$11.00
Japanese savory pancake with seafood, vegetables topped with Japanese mayo, okonomiyaki sauce, bonito flakes, scallions.
- Takoyaki$9.00
Tempura wheat balls stuffed with an octopus with egg tartar, okonomiyaki sauce, Japanese mayo, bonito flakes.
Soup & Salad
- House Salad$3.00
- Miso Soup$3.50
Boiled soybean paste broth with tofu, wakame flakes.
- Koen Salad$8.00
Carrots, cherry tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, spring mix served with either carrot ginger.
- Seaweed Salad$8.00
Marinated seaweed, cucumber sunomono, daikon, carrot, shiitake mushrooms, radish sprouts, sesame seeds with ponzu.
- Salad Dressing (16oz)$9.00
- Sauces (16oz)$10.00
- Togo Salad$3.50
- Togo Soup$4.00
Sushi
N & S Combo
Nigiri
- Smoked Salmon Nigiri$8.50
- Salmon Nigiri$8.00
- Salmon Belly Nigiri$8.00
- Aburi Sake Nigiri$8.00
- Tuna Nigiri$9.00
- Albacore Nigiri$8.00
- Walu Nigiri$8.00
- Yellowtail Nigiri$9.00
- Yellowtail Belly Nigiri$9.00
- Mackarel Nigiri$7.00
- Ebi Shrimp Nigiri$6.00
- Ama Ebi Nigiri$10.00
- Scallop Nigiri$8.00
- Masago Nigiri$6.00
- Ikura Nigiri$9.00
- Tobiko Nigiri$7.00
- Unagi Nigiri$8.50
- Tako Nigiri$8.50
- Ika Nigiri$7.00
- Kani Nigiri$9.00
- Tamago Nigiri$5.00
- Inari Nigiri$6.00
- Avocado Nigiri$5.00
Sashimi
- Smoked Salmon Sashimi$12.00
- Salmon Sashimi$11.00
- Salmon Belly Sashimi$11.00
- Aburi Sake Sashimi$11.00
- Tuna Sashimi$12.00
- Albacore Sashimi$11.00
- Walu Sashimi$11.00
- Yellowtail Sashimi$12.00
- Yellowtail Belly Sashimi$12.00
- Mackarel Sashimi$9.00
- Ebi Shrimp Sashimi$8.00
- Ama Ebi Sashimi$13.00
- Scallop Sashimi$12.00
- Masago Sashimi$8.00
- Ikura Sashimi$12.00
- Tobiko Sashimi$9.00
- Unagi Sashimi$11.50
- Tako Sashimi$11.50
- Ika Sashimi$9.00
- Kani Sashimi$12.00
- Tamago Sashimi$7.00
Cooked rolls
Raw Rolls
Vegetable Rolls
Signature Rolls
Special Rolls
- Zutter Roll$12.00
- Dynamite Roll$12.00
- Texas Roll$12.00
- Waikiki Roll$12.00
- Sugar Daddy Roll$12.00
- Sugar Baby$14.00
- Never Forgotten Roll$13.00
- Monster Roll$12.00
- Yummy roll$13.00
- Tofu Roll$9.00
- Bamboo roll$12.00
- My Sunshine Roll$12.00
- Luxury Veggie Roll$12.00
- Hot Dream Roll$12.00
- Rainbow Roll$14.00
- Caterpillar roll$13.00
- Dragon King Roll$14.00
- Spider Roll$11.00
- Fire Ninja Roll$14.00
- Russian Roulette Roll$14.00
- Red Dragon Roll$15.00
- Angry Bird Roll$13.00
- Cancun Roll$11.00
- Mighty Mango Roll$11.00
- Havana Roll$11.00
- Hawaiian Fever Roll$12.00
- Lobster Lover Roll$14.00
- Godzilla Roll$13.00
- Got Me Shook Roll$12.00
- LNK Roll$12.00
- Sweet Chili Roll$9.00
- Tender Loving Roll$12.00
- King Shaggy Roll$14.00
- Albacore Delight$14.00
- Ballerina$13.00
- Sweet Cracker$14.00
- Dancing Queen$14.00
- Smoky Roof$14.00
- Crusty Crab$13.00
- Silly Goose$14.00