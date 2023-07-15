Barista

Small

SM Monthly Special

$4.25

SM Drip Coffee

$2.05

SM Americano

$3.05

SM Cappuccino

$3.45

SM Caramel Macchiato

$4.00

SM Chai

$4.00

SM Hot Chocolate

$3.20

SM Latte

$3.45

SM White Mocha

$3.70

SM Mocha

$3.70

SM Matcha Latte

$4.00

SM Horchata

$4.25

SM London Fog

$2.90

SM Cafe au Lait

$1.50

SM Steamer

$1.00

Medium

MED Monthly Special

$4.50

MED Drip Coffee

$2.55

MED Cold Brew

$3.25

MED Americano

$3.55

MED Cappuccino

$3.90

MED Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

MED Chai

$4.50

MED Latte

$3.95

MED White Mocha

$4.25

MED Mocha

$4.25

MED Matcha Latte

$4.50

MED Horchata

$4.50

MED London Fog

$3.25

MED Hot Chocolate

$3.70

MED Cafe au Lait

$2.00

MED Steamer

$1.50

Large

LG Monthly Special

$4.75

LG Drip Coffee

$2.85

LG Cold Brew

$4.15

LG Americano

$3.95

LG Cappuccino

$4.15

LG Caramel Macchiatto

$4.75

LG Chai

$4.50

LG Latte

$4.25

LG White Mocha

$4.50

LG Mocha

$4.50

LG Matcha Latte

$4.75

LG Horchata

$4.75

LG London Fog

$3.65

LG Hot Chocolate

$4.05

LG Cafe au Lait

$2.50

LG Steamer

$2.00

Smoothie

Smoothie

$4.95

Frappe

Chocolate

$4.95

Caramel

$4.90

Tea

16oz Iced Tea

$1.75

24oz Iced Tea

$2.25

Hot Tea Bag

$1.50

Shots

Single Shot

$1.95

Double Shot

$2.45

Espresso Machiato

$1.95

Double Espresso Machiato

$2.75

Breakfast

MTO Breakfast

BF Weekly Specia

$5.95

Smashed Tots

$6.55

Omelet

$7.75

+Topping

$0.75

Classic Breakfast

$7.50

Parfait Bar

$6.95

Side Toast

$1.00

1 Egg

$1.50

Side BF Meat

$1.95

Hashbrowns

$2.50

Tots

$2.50

Breakfast Sands

Breakfast Burrito

$4.95

Bacon Sammy

$4.95

Sausage Sammy

$4.95

Egg & Cheese Sammy

$3.95

Bagels

$2.25

Frittata

$3.50

Side Salsa

$0.75

Northpoint Grill

Lunch

Weekly Special

$8.95

Hamburger

$5.25

Cheeseburger

$5.75

Veggie Burger

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Grilled Chicken

$6.70

Crispy Chicken

$6.70

Chicken Tenders

$6.70

BLT

$6.70

Turkey Burger

$6.50

Lunch Sides

Fries/Tots

$2.50

Onion Ring

$4.50

Cheese Curds

$4.50

Cocina

Cocina

Half Burrito Bowl

$5.00

Full Burrito Bowl

$7.95

Taco Salad With Shell

$8.50

Nachos

$7.75

Burrito

$7.95

Walking Taco

$7.25

Quesadilla

$8.95

1-Classic Taco

$3.95

2-Classic Tacos

$6.50

3-Classic Tacos

$8.95

1-Speciatly Taco

$4.50

2-Specialty Tacos

$7.50

3-Specialty Tacos

$9.25

Guacamole

$1.75

Weekly Special 1

$8.95

Bowl and Drink

$6.95

Upcharges/Sides

Guacamole

$1.75

+2.00 Meat Charge

$2.00

Salsa/Sour Cream

$1.00

Tortilla

$1.00

Chips

$1.25

Chips/Guac

$3.00

Chips/Salsa

$2.50

Rice/Beans

$2.00

Chips/queso

$2.25

Pizza/Wok/Pasta

Pizza/Pasta/Wok

Slice

$3.50

Personal Pizza

$6.95

Cheese

$6.25

Extra Topping

$0.50

+ GF Crust

$2.75

Full Pasta

$7.95

Half Pasta

$5.95

+ GF Pasta

$2.00

Full Stir Fry (with roll/ptskr)

$8.95

Half Stir Fry (with roll/ptskr)

$6.95

Side Egg Roll/Ptskr

$1.50

Slice & Ft Drink

$4.25

2 Slice & Ft Drink

$7.25

Weighed/Soup

Weighed

Large $0.60oz

$9.60

Small $0.60oz

$9.60

Tall $0.60/oz

$9.60

Soup Bowl $0.60/oz

$9.60

Paper cup $0.60/oz

$9.60

Large $0.50oz

$8.00

Small $0.50oz

$8.00

Tall $0.50/oz

$8.00

BBQ Weighed LG

$9.60

BBQ Weghed SM

$9.60

Soup/Roll

12oz Soup

$4.00

Ciabatta Roll

$0.50

Bevg/Snacks/Retail

Bev/Snk/Retail

24oz Freestyle

$2.00

Popcorn

$1.25

Handfruit

$1.00

Tuesday Cookie

$0.25

To Go Box

$0.50

To Go Cup

$0.25

Joe-to-Go Coffee

$13.95

Joe-to Go Hot Water

$3.00

2# Valentine Coffee Bag

$22.00

12oz Valentine Coffee Bag

$10.00

Bakery/Dessert

Bakery/Ice Cream

Donut

$2.00

Breakfast Cookie

$1.75

Muffin

$2.00

Caramels

$0.35

Macaroon

$1.50

Scone

$2.25

One Scoop

$1.50

Two Scoops

$2.25

Shake/Malt

$4.75

Deli/Carvery

Deli

Deli Combo

$8.50

Sandwich Only

$6.50

+ Avocado/Hummus

$1.25

+ Bacon

$1.75

+ Extra Cheese

$1.25

+ Extra Meat

$1.75

+ Pretzel Bun/GF Bun

$1.00

Half Sandwich

$4.75

+ Avo/Hum Half Sand

$0.50

+ Bacon on Half Sand

$0.75

Side Carrots

$1.25

Side House Chips

$1.50

1/2 Sand with Soup

$7.50

Carvery

Baked Potato Bar

$7.50

Grilled Chz/Tomato Soup

$7.95

Take-Home Meals

Take Home Meals

Salmon for 2

$26.95

2 Person Meal

$17.95

4 Person Meal

$29.95

3 Frozen Pizza

$23.99

Take and Bake Pizza (Fridays only)

$15.95

Take Home Dessert Add Ons

4pk Cupcake

$6.00

Choc Chip Cookie Cake

$12.99

Brownie Slice

$2.75

Cheese Cake Slice

$2.95

Doz Cookies

$4.95

Max's

Beer/Wine

Miller Lite

$3.00

Spotted Cow

$4.00

Eagle Set

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Sippin' Pretty

$4.00

Corona/Lite

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Riverwest Stein

$4.00

Third Space

$4.00

Strongbow

$5.00

N/A Beer/Mocktail

$5.00

Bev Glam Wine

$7.50

House Wine

$5.00

Dark Horse Wine

$7.00

Food

Artichoke Dip

$7.95

Pretzel Bites

$8.95

Truffle Fries

$4.95

Chips n Dip

$5.95

Skus

BOH Food

Apple Box

$4.25

Apple PB Cup

$3.25

Cheesecake Slice

$3.95

Cottage Cheese with Fruit

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$3.25

Hard Boiled Eggs

$1.95

Hummus Box

$3.75

Meat & Cheese Box

$6.00

Mixed Berry Cup

$3.95

Mocha Energy Bite

$2.25

Overnight Oat-Cocoa

$2.95

Overnight Oat-Maple BS

$2.95

Overnight Oat-PB Banana

$2.95

Parfait with Berries

$2.95

Protein Box

$5.25

Raw Veggie Box

$3.00

Grapes & Cheese

$3.75

Hummus & Pita Chips

$3.75

2pk-Macaroon

$3.00

4pk Chocolate Strawberries

$4.25

4pk Cupcakes

$6.95

6pk Chocolate Strawberries

$5.95

Angel Food Cake with Berries

$2.50

Assorted Cake Slice

$2.75

Assorted Parfait Cups

$2.75

Assorted Pretzel Bark

$2.50

Asst Bar

$2.75

Asst Brownie

$2.75

Asst Cake Slice

$2.99

Asst Pound Cake Slice

$1.95

Asst Sweet Bread Slice

$1.95

Asst Tarts

$3.25

Banana Cream Pie Parfait

$2.50

Black Forest Pudding

$2.50

Blondie Bar

$2.75

Boston Cream Pie Cup

$2.50

Breakfast Bar

$1.75

Cake Pop

$2.00

Caramel Apple Cup

$2.50

Cherry Cheesecake CUp

$2.50

Cherry Pie Cup

$2.50

Chocolate Cherry Cup

$2.50

Chocolate Dipped Pretzel Rods

$2.95

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

$2.50

Chocolate Pudding Cup

$2.50

Chocolate Strawberry Cup

$2.50

Coconut Macaroons

$1.50

Coffee Coke

$3.00

Coffee Mousse

$2.50

Cookie

$2.00

Cookie and Cream cup

$2.50

Cupcake

$2.00

Day Old Donuts (6pk)

$2.00

Decorate your own cookies

$8.95

Decorated Sugar Cookie

$4.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$2.50

German Choc Cake Pudding Cup

$2.50

Gingerbread Kit

$15.00

Grebes-Choc Chip Cookie Cup

$4.95

Grebes-Choc Cruller Bites

$5.99

Grebes-Cruller Bites

$5.99

Grebes-Cruller Nuggets

$4.50

Grebes-Seasonal Cruller Bites

$5.99

Holiday Cookies

$12.95

Homemade Marshmallow

$2.25

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.00

Jello Cup

$2.50

Key Lime Parfait

$2.50

Large Brownie Pan

$6.99

Lemon Blueberry Parfait

$2.00

Mango Coconut Parfait

$2.50

Marble Pudding Cup

$2.50

Mini Sweet Bread Loaf

$3.75

Mochi Ice Cream Bite

$1.50

Muddy Buddies

$3.00

Neapolitan Pudding

$2.50

Orange Dreamsicle Cup

$2.50

PB Chocolate Chip Granola Bar

$1.25

Pecan Pie Pudding Cup

$2.50

Pistachio Pudding Cup

$2.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cup

$2.50

Rice Crispy Treat

$1.25

Rice Pudding

$2.50

S'mores Pudding Cup

$2.50

Sm Cookie Cake

$2.99

Strawberry Shortcake Cup

$2.50

Sugar Cookie Kit

$8.95

Tiramisu Parfait

$2.50

Triple Chocolate Pudding Cup

$2.50

Vanilla Pudding with Berries

$2.50

Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

BBQ Chicken Salad

$7.50

Berry Salad

$7.50

BLT Salad

$7.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Caprese Salad

$6.95

Chef Salad

$6.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.50

Chickpea Salad

$7.50

Cobb Salad

$7.95

French Dressing

$0.50

Golden Italian Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50

Italian Chop Salad

$7.95

Kitch Salad

$6.95

Lite Italian Dressing

$0.50

Mediterranean Salad

$6.95

Mexican Salad

$7.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Spinach Salad with Chicken

$7.50

1/2 Caesar BLT Sandwich

$4.95

1/2 Cali Turkey Sand

$4.95

1/2 Chicken Banh Mi Sandwich

$4.95

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.95

1/2 Club Sub

$4.95

1/2 Ham and Boursin

$4.95

1/2 Italian on Focaccia

$4.95

1/2 Nashville Chicken Wrap

$4.95

1/2 Pesto Chicken Salad Wrap

$4.95

1/2 Roast Beef Cheddar

$4.95

1/2 Spicy Tuna Sandwich

$4.95

1/2 Spicy Turkey Wrap

$4.95

1/2 SW Turkey Sand

$4.95

1/2 Turkey Avocado Wrap

$4.95

1/2 Turkey Boursin Sand

$4.95

1/2 Turkey Pepper Jack Sandwich

$4.95

Asian Chicken Wrap

$7.25

Caesar BLT Sandwich

$8.25

Cali Turkey Sand

$7.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$7.25

Chicken Banh Mi Sandwich

$7.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.25

Club Sub

$8.25

Elvis

$3.95

Ham and Boursin

$7.25

Italian on Focaccia

$7.50

Nashville Hot Chicken Wrap

$7.25

PBJ

$3.50

Pesto Chicken Salad Wrap

$7.25

Roast Beef Cheddar Sandwich

$7.25

Spicy Tuna Sandwich

$7.25

Spicy Turkey Wrap

$7.25

SW Turkey Sand

$7.50

Test

$2.25

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$8.50

Turkey Boursin Sand

$7.50

Turkey Pepper Jack Sandwich

$7.25

3 Pizzas for $23.99

$23.99

Pizza To Go-Cheese

$8.99

Pizza To Go-Pepperoni

$8.99

Pizza To Go-Sausage

$8.99

Pizza To Go-Veggie

$8.99

Soup To Go-Quart

$5.00

Take Home Meal-2

$17.95

Take Home Meal-4

$26.95

Take Home Salmon-2

$29.95

Grab and Go Food

3 Musketeer

$1.50

Arizona Chips n Cheese Sauce

$3.75

Arizona Chips n Salsa

$3.75

Backroad Caramel Apple Popcorn

$6.25

Backroad Sweet Heat Popcorn

$6.25

Beef Stick

$1.50

Bella Rosa-Cheddar

$2.75

Bella Rosa-White Cheddar

$2.75

Belvita-Blueberry

$2.75

Belvita-BSC

$2.75

Blue Diamond-Ghost Pepper

$2.25

Blue Diamond-Habanero

$2.25

Blue Diamond-Salt and Vinegar

$2.25

Blue Diamond-Salted

$2.25

Blue Diamond-Sweet Thai Chili

$2.25

Blue DIamond-Wasabi

$2.25

Bob's-PB Banana

$3.75

Bob's-PB Choc

$3.75

Bob's-PB Coco

$3.75

Bob's-PBJ

$3.75

Caramello

$1.50

Cheese Stick

$1.00

Cherry Yogurt Pretzel

$2.75

Clif Wht Choc Mac

$2.25

Clif-Blueberry

$2.25

Clif-Brownie

$2.25

Clif-Choc Chip

$2.25

Clif-Mint

$2.25

Clif-PB

$2.25

Clio-Strawberry

$3.25

Clio-Vanilla

$3.25

Crunchmaster-Chili Lime

$6.95

Crunchmaster-Everything

$6.95

Crunchmaster-Guac

$6.95

Jack Link-Cheddar

$2.25

Jack Link-Colby Jack

$2.25

Jack Link-Pepper Jack

$2.25

Kellogg Rice Crispie

$1.00

Kind-Caramel Sea Salt

$3.25

Kind-Cran Almond

$3.25

Kind-Dark Choc

$3.25

Kind-Dark Choc Cherry

$3.25

Kind-PB Choc

$3.25

M&m-Caramel

$1.95

Milky Way Cookie Do

$1.50

Naked Baker 5-pk Chocolate Chip

$6.99

Naked Baker 5-pk Lemon

$6.99

Naked Baker 5-Pk Loaded Oatmeal

$6.99

Naked Baker 5-pk Oatmeal Cranberry

$6.99

Naked Baker 5-pk Oh Sugar

$6.99

Naked Baker Choc Chip Cookie

$2.75

Naked Baker Monster Cookie

$2.75

Naked Baker Sugar Cookie

$2.75

Nutella-Breadstick

$2.25

Nutella-Pretzel

$2.25

Nutri Grain-Apple

$1.95

Nutri Grain-Raspberry

$1.95

Nutrigrain-Blueberry

$1.95

Nutrigrain-Strawberry

$1.95

NV-Dark Choc

$1.95

NV-Oat

$1.95

NV-PB

$1.95

Oh Snap Pickles

$2.25

Oh Snap-Hot Dilly

$2.25

Palmers-Caramel Corn

$3.25

Palmers-PB

$3.25

Pop Daddy Beer Cheese

$5.75

Pop Daddy Garlic Parmesan

$5.75

Pop Daddy Maple Brown Butter

$5.75

Protein Cookie-Choc Chip

$4.50

Protein Cookie-Espresso

$4.50

Protein Cookie-PB

$4.50

Quaker-Apple

$1.95

Quaker-Maple

$1.95

Reese's PB Cup

$1.50

Ritz Cracker-Cheese

$1.75

Ritz Cracker-PB

$1.75

RX-Choc Sea Salt

$3.75

RX-Coco Choc

$3.75

RX-Mixed Berry

$3.75

RX-PB

$3.75

RX-PB Choc

$3.75

Sahale-Berry Macaroon

$2.25

Sahale-Fruit and Nut

$2.25

Sahale-Honey Almonds

$2.25

Sahale-Maple Pecan

$2.25

Sahale-Pistachio

$2.25

Sahale-Pomegranate Cashews

$2.25

Sweet Street Mallow Bar

$2.50

Thats It-Blueberry

$2.50

Thats It-Cherry

$2.50

Thats It-Mango

$2.50

Thats It-Strawberry

$2.50

Wiley-Green Apple

$3.25

Wiley-Huckleberry

$3.25

Wiley-Watermelon

$3.25

Chocolate Pretzel

$1.95

Chocolate Raisin

$3.50

Fruit Slices

$2.25

Gummi Fruit

$2.75

Gummy Bear

$2.25

Honey Bee Mix

$2.50

Mixed Nuts

$2.95

MnM

$2.25

Peanut MnM

$3.50

Yogurt Pretzel

$1.95

Yogurt Raisin

$2.95

Banana Chips

$1.50

Toffee Peanuts

$3.25

Malted Milk Balls

$2.95

Asian Mix

$2.50

Chocolate Peanuts

$3.50

Cajun Persuasion

$2.25

Cashew

$3.95

Sour Worms

$2.50

Power Trail Mix

$2.50

Airhead Xtreme

$1.95

Airhead-Rope

$1.95

Endangered Species-Almond

$5.95

Endangered Species-Caramel

$5.95

Endangered Species-Hazelnut

$5.95

Endangered Species-Milk Choc

$5.95

Kit Kat

$1.50

Kit Kat-Duo

$1.50

Lindor Sea Salt

$0.85

M&M Bag

$1.50

Milky Way

$1.50

Reese's Pieces

$1.50

Reese's Take 5

$1.50

Skittles

$1.50

Skittles-Berry

$1.50

Snickers

$1.50

Sour Patch Kids

$1.50

Starburts Reds

$1.50

Swedish Fish

$1.50

Twix

$1.50

Twix Salted Caramel

$1.50

Wiley Red

$3.25

Cheez-It

$1.50

Combos-Cheddar

$1.50

Combos-Pepperoni

$1.50

Combos-Pizzeria

$1.50

Doritos-Cool Ranch

$1.50

FSTG-Sweet Potato

$1.75

Gardetto

$1.50

Goldfish

$1.25

Lays-Baked BBQ

$1.50

Lays-Baked Classic

$1.50

Lays-Classic

$1.50

Lays-Sour Cream Onion

$1.50

Microwave Popcorn

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Vinegar

$1.50

Miss Vickie's-BBQ

$1.50

Miss Vickie's-Jalapeno

$1.50

Miss Vickie's-Sea Salt

$1.50

Popcorners-Kettle Corn

$1.50

Rold Gold Pretzel

$1.50

Ruffles-Baked Cheddar Sour Cream

$1.50

Ruffles-Cheddar Sour Cream

$1.50

Smartfood-White Cheddar

$1.50

Stacy's Pita-Parmesan Garlic

$1.75

Sun Chip-Garden Salsa

$1.50

Sunchip-Harvest Cheddar

$1.50

Terra Chip

$1.75

Veggie Chip

$1.75

Chobani-Vanilla

$2.25

Chobani-Raspberry

$2.25

Chobani-Blueberry

$2.25

Chobani-Strawberry

$2.25

Kohls Retail

Ally BRG 3xl

$10.50

Ally BRG Sm

$7.50

Ally BRG T-2xl

$10.00

Ally BRG T-Lg

$7.50

Ally BRG T-Med

$7.50

Ally BRG T-XL

$7.50

AP BRG 2XL

$10.50

AP BRG 3XL

$10.50

AP BRG LG

$7.50

AP BRG SM

$7.50

AP BRG T-Med

$7.50

AP BRG XL

$7.50

BH BRG 2xl

$10.50

BH BRG 3XL

$10.50

BH BRG LG

$7.50

BH BRG MED

$7.50

BH BRG SM

$7.50

BH BRG XL

$7.50

Black Nike Polo-Mens-2xl

$35.00

Black Nike Polo-Mens-LG

$35.00

Black Nike Polo-Mens-Med

$35.00

Black Nike Polo-Mens-Sm

$35.00

Black Nike Polo-Mens-XL

$35.00

Black Nike Polo-Womens-2xl

$35.00

Black Nike Polo-Womens-LG

$35.00

Black Nike Polo-Womens-Med

$35.00

Black Nike Polo-Womens-Sm

$35.00

Black Nike Polo-Womens-XL

$35.00

Blue Nike Polo- Mens-SM

$35.00

Blue Nike Polo-Mens-2XL

$35.00

Blue Nike Polo-Mens-LG

$35.00

Blue Nike Polo-Mens-Med

$35.00

Blue Nike Polo-Mens-XL

$35.00

Blue Nike Polo-Womens-2XL

$35.00

Blue Nike Polo-Womens-LG

$35.00

Blue Nike Polo-Womens-Med

$35.00

Blue Nike Polo-Womens-SM

$35.00

Blue Nike Polo-Womens-XL

$35.00

Blue Nike T-2XL

$10.00

Blue Nike T-LG

$10.00

Blue Nike T-Med

$10.00

Blue Nike T-Sm

$10.00

Blue Nike T-XL

$10.00

BRG Shirt 3xl

$10.50

BRG Shirt Sm

$7.50

BRG SM

$7.50

Brookefield Pepper T-Med

$8.00

Brookefield Pepper T-XL

$8.00

Brookfield Bermuda T-3XL

$8.00

Brookfield Bermuda T-4XL

$8.00

Brookfield Bermuda T-Lg

$8.00

Brookfield Bermuda T-XL

$8.00

Brookfield Glacier T-3xl

$12.00

Brookfield Glacier T-Med

$12.00

Brookfield Glacier T-Sm

$12.00

Brookfield Glacier T-XL

$12.00

Brookfield Grey T-LG

$8.00

Brookfield Grey T-Med

$8.00

Brookfield Grey T-Sm

$8.00

Brookfield Grey T-XL

$8.00

Brookfield Navy T-LG

$8.00

Brookfield Navy T-Med

$8.00

Brookfield Navy T-SM

$8.00

Brookfield Navy T-XL

$8.00

Brookfield Pepper T-2Xl

$8.00

Brookfield Pepper T-LG

$8.00

Brookfield Red T-LG

$8.00

Brookfield Red T-SM

$8.00

Brookfield Red T-XL

$8.00

Brookfield White T-LG

$8.00

Brookfield White T-Med

$8.00

Champion 1/4 Zip Blue 2xl

$36.00

Champion 1/4 Zip Blue Lg

$36.00

Champion 1/4 Zip Blue XL

$36.00

Champion 1/4 Zip-Black LG

$36.00

Champion 1/4 Zip-Black Med

$36.00

Champion 1/4 Zip-Black SM

$36.00

Champion 1/4 Zip-Black XL

$36.00

Champion 1/4 Zip-Blue Med

$36.00

Champion 1/4 Zip-Blue SM

$36.00

Champion 1/4 Zip-Camo 2xl

$36.00

Champion 1/4 Zip-Camo Lg

$36.00

Champion 1/4 Zip-Camo Med

$36.00

Champion 1/4 Zip-Camo SM

$36.00

Champion 1/4 Zip-Camo XL

$36.00

Diversity BRG 3XL

$10.50

Diversity BRG T-2XL

$10.50

Diversity BRG T-LG

$7.50

Diversity BRG T-Med

$7.50

Diversity BRG T-XL

$7.50

Grey Nike Polo-Mens-2xl

$35.00

Grey Nike Polo-Mens-LG

$35.00

Grey Nike Polo-Mens-Med

$35.00

Grey Nike Polo-Mens-SM

$35.00

Grey Nike Polo-Mens-XL

$35.00

Grey Nike Polo-Women-LG

$35.00

Grey Nike Polo-Womens-2xl

$35.00

Grey Nike Polo-Womens-Med

$35.00

Grey Nike Polo-Womens-SM

$35.00

Grey Nike Polo-Womens-XL

$35.00

Grey Nike T-2xl

$10.00

Grey Nike T-LG

$10.00

Grey Nike T-Med

$10.00

Grey Nike T-Sm

$10.00

Grey Nike T-XL

$10.00

Latino BRG T-2Xl

$10.50

Latino BRG T-Lg

$7.50

Latino BRG T-Med

$7.50

Latino BRG T-XL

$7.50

Pink Ice T-2XL

$8.00

Pink Ice T-3XL

$11.00

Pink Ice T-4Xl

$11.00

Pink Ice T-LG

$8.00

Pink Ice T-Med

$8.00

Pink Ice T-Sm

$8.00

Pink Ice T-XL

$8.00

Red Nike T-2XL

$10.00

Red Nike T-LG

$10.00

Red Nike T-Med

$10.00

Red Nike T-Sm

$10.00

Red Nike T-XL

$10.00

Veteran BRG 2XL

$10.50

Veteran BRG MED

$7.50

Veteran BRG SM

$7.50

Veteran BRG Xl

$7.50

Veterans BRG T-LG

$7.50

Veterans BRG T-Sm

$7.50

Women's Brg 3xl

$10.50

Women's Brg Lg

$7.50

Women's Brg Med

$7.50

Women's BRG Sm

$7.50

Women's BRG T-2XL

$10.50

Women's BRG T-XL

$7.50

Women's Brg Xl

$7.50

YP BRG 3XL

$10.50

YP BRG SM

$7.50

YP BRG T-2xl

$10.50

YP BRG T-LG

$7.50

YP BRG T-Med

$7.50

YP BRG XL

$7.50

Glacier Lg

$12.00

14 oz Yeti-Navy

$40.00

20 oz Yeti-Black

$40.00

20 oz Yeti-Blue

$40.00

20 oz Yeti-Red

$40.00

Belt Bag

$10.00

Brookfield 1962 Mug

$10.00

Canvas Tote-Blue

$18.00

Canvas Tote-Green

$18.00

Canvas Tote-Grey

$18.00

Coasters

$10.00

Color Changing Tumbler-Black

$10.00

Color Changing Tumbler-Blue

$10.00

Color Changing Tumbler-Green

$10.00

Color Changing Tumbler-Pink

$10.00

Hydro Flask-Blue

$55.00

Hydro Flask-Grey

$55.00

Hydro Flask-Orange

$55.00

Hydro Flask-White

$55.00

KEP Mug-Black

$10.00

KEP Mug-White

$10.00

Swell-Black

$25.00

Swell-White

$25.00

Tumbler

$10.00

Umbrella

$29.00

N/A Beverage

Blk & Bold CB-Caramel

$3.29

Blk & Bold CB-Sweet

$3.29

Blk & Bold CB-Unsweet

$3.29

Celsius-Fantasy Vibe

$3.00

Celsius-Mango Passion Fruit

$3.00

Celsius-Raspberry Acai

$3.00

Celsius-Strawberry Guava

$3.00

Celsius-Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Celsius-Wild berry

$3.00

Monster-Juice

$3.00

Monster-Sunrise

$3.00

Monster-Watermelon

$3.00

Monster-White Pineapple

$3.00

Monster-Zero Ultra

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull-Sugar Free

$3.00

Sound-Blood Orange

$2.75

Sound-Blueberry

$2.75

Sound-Grapefruit

$2.75

Sound-Lemon

$2.75

Sound-Rose

$2.75

Starbucks-Caramel

$3.95

Starbucks-Coffee

$3.95

Starbucks-Mocha

$3.95

Starbucks-Vanilla

$3.95

Bai-Cherry

$3.95

Bai-Clementine

$3.95

Bai-Coco Pineapple

$3.95

Bai-Lemonade

$3.95

Bai-Mango

$3.95

Bai-Watermelon

$3.95

Body Armor-Blueberry Pom

$3.95

Body Armor-Clementine

$3.95

Body Armor-Dragonberry

$3.95

Gatorade-Frost

$2.25

Gatorade-Grape

$2.25

Gatorade-Lemon Lime

$2.25

Gatorade-Orange

$2.25

Protein h2o-Cherry lemonade

$4.95

Protein h2o-Tropical

$4.95

Protein h2o-Wild Cherry

$4.95

Bai-coconut

$3.95

Fairlife-2%

$2.95

Fairlife-Chocolate

$2.95

Fairlife-Strawberry

$2.95

Half Pint-2%

$1.00

Orgain-Chocolate

$4.75

Orgain-Vanilla

$4.75

12 oz-AW Root Beer

$1.25

12 oz-Cherry Dr. Pepper

$1.25

12 oz-Coke

$1.25

12 oz-Coke Zero

$1.25

12 oz-Dew

$1.25

12 oz-Diet Cherry Dr. Pepper

$1.25

12 oz-Diet Coke

$1.25

12 oz-Diet Dew

$1.25

12 oz-Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.25

12 oz-Diet Pepsi

$1.25

12 oz-Dr. Pepper

$1.25

12 oz-Lemonade

$1.25

12 oz-Pepsi

$1.25

12 oz-Sprite

$1.25

20 oz-Cherry Coke

$2.00

20 oz-Cherry Coke Zero

$2.00

20 oz-Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

20 oz-Coke

$2.00

20 oz-Coke Zero

$2.00

20 oz-Dew

$2.00

20 oz-Diet Coke

$2.00

20 oz-Diet Dew

$2.00

20 oz-Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

20 oz-Diet Pepsi

$2.00

20 oz-Dr. Pepper

$2.00

20 oz-Gingerale

$2.00

20 oz-Lemonade

$2.00

20 oz-Pepsi

$2.00

20 oz-Pink Lemonade

$2.00

20 oz-SPrite

$2.00

Arizona-Energy

$2.25

Arizona-Fruit Punch

$2.25

Arizona-Green

$2.25

Arizona-Mango

$2.25

Arizona-Sweet

$2.25

Bubble Tea-Brown Sugar

$3.50

Bubble Tea-Honeydew

$3.50

Bubble Tea-Matcha

$3.50

Bubble Tea-Taro

$3.50

Pure Leaf-Sublty Lemon

$3.50

Pure Leaf-Subtly Peach

$3.50

Pure Leaf-Subtly Sweet

$3.50

Pure Leaf-Unsweet

$3.50

Pure Leaf-Lemon

$3.50

12 oz Bounce-Berry

$1.50

12 oz Bounce-Blood Orange

$1.50

12 oz Bounce-Citrus CHerry

$1.50

12 oz Bounce-Mango

$1.50

12 oz Bubly Blackberry

$1.25

12 oz Bubly Blueberry

$1.25

12 oz Bubly Cherry

$1.25

12 oz Bubly Coco

$1.25

12 oz Bubly Lime

$1.25

12 oz Bubly Passionfruit

$1.25

12 oz Water for Kids

$1.00

Agua Fresca-Hibiscus

$3.25

Agua Fresca-Mango

$3.25

Agua Fresca-Strawberry

$3.25

Apple Juice

$1.95

Coconut Water

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$1.95

Fuel Smoothie-Banana Cocoa

$5.95

Fuel Smoothie-Berry

$5.95

Fuel Smoothie-Berry Acai

$5.95

GTs-Cran

$4.75

GTs-Gingerberry

$4.75

GTs-Lemon Berry

$4.75

GTs-Mango

$4.75

GTs-Pom Power

$4.75

Healthy Roots-Deep Clean

$4.75

Healthy Roots-Digest

$4.75

Healthy Roots-Immunity

$4.75

Healthy Roots-Melon

$4.75

Hint-Black Raspberry

$2.75

Hint-Blackberry

$2.75

Hint-Blueberry Lemon

$2.75

Hint-Mango

$2.75

Hint-Peach

$2.75

Lacroix-Beach Plum

$1.25

Lacroix-Berry

$1.25

Lacroix-Black Razz

$1.25

Lacroix-Cherry Blossom

$1.25

Lacroix-Grapefruit

$1.25

Lacroix-Guava

$1.25

Lacroix-Hibiscus

$1.25

Lacroix-Key Lime

$1.25

Lacroix-Lemon

$1.25

Lacroix-Mango

$1.25

Lacroix-Passionfruit

$1.25

Lacroix-Watermelon

$1.25

Mt Valley Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$1.95

San Pel-Cherry Pom

$2.25

San Pel-Grapefruit

$2.25

San Pel-Lemon

$2.25

San Pel-Plain

$2.25

V8

$2.00

VW-Gutsy

$2.25

VW-Power C

$2.25

VW-Refresh

$2.25

VW-Squeezed

$2.25

VW-Tropical Citrus

$2.25

VW-XXX

$2.25

12oz Bubly-Grapefruit

$1.25

Hint-watermelon

$2.75

Retail

Bag-BLK & Bold Dark

$12.99

Bag-BLK & Bold Light

$12.99

Bag-BLK & Bold Medium

$12.99

K-Cup BLK & Bold Dark

$17.99

K-Cup BLK & Bold Medium

$17.99

Tree-Free Cards

$3.99

Altoid-Arctic

$2.25

Altoid-Strawberry

$2.25

Altoid-Wintergreen

$2.25

Dentyne Fire

$2.00

Dentyne-Arctic

$2.00

Dentyne-Peppermint

$2.00

Dentyne-Spearmint

$2.00

Dentyne-Winter

$2.00

Trident-Peppermint

$2.00

Trident-Spearmint

$2.00

Trident-Wintergreen

$2.00

Advil

$2.25

Aleve

$2.25

Alka Seltzer

$2.25

Benadryl

$2.25

Chapstick-Cherry

$2.75

Chapstick-Moisture

$2.75

Chapstick-Original

$2.75

Claritin

$2.25

Dayquil

$2.25

Emergen-C-Raspberry

$1.00

Emergen-C-Super Orange

$1.00

Emergen-C-Tangerine

$1.00

Excedrin

$2.25

Halls-Blue

$2.50

Halls-Cherry

$2.50

Halls-Citrus

$2.50

Halls-Lemon

$2.50

Rolaids

$1.00

Rolaids

$1.00

Tide Pen

$4.95

Tissue Box

$1.75

Tissue Pack

$1.25

Tissue Pack-Mini

$0.75

Tums-LG Container

$3.95

Tylenol

$2.25

Tylenol Sinus

$2.25