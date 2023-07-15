Bartolottas at Kohl's Bartolottas at Kohl's
Barista
Small
Medium
MED Monthly Special
$4.50
MED Drip Coffee
$2.55
MED Cold Brew
$3.25
MED Americano
$3.55
MED Cappuccino
$3.90
MED Caramel Macchiato
$4.50
MED Chai
$4.50
MED Latte
$3.95
MED White Mocha
$4.25
MED Mocha
$4.25
MED Matcha Latte
$4.50
MED Horchata
$4.50
MED London Fog
$3.25
MED Hot Chocolate
$3.70
MED Cafe au Lait
$2.00
MED Steamer
$1.50
Large
Smoothie
Breakfast
MTO Breakfast
Breakfast Sands
Cocina
Cocina
Half Burrito Bowl
$5.00
Full Burrito Bowl
$7.95
Taco Salad With Shell
$8.50
Nachos
$7.75
Burrito
$7.95
Walking Taco
$7.25
Quesadilla
$8.95
1-Classic Taco
$3.95
2-Classic Tacos
$6.50
3-Classic Tacos
$8.95
1-Speciatly Taco
$4.50
2-Specialty Tacos
$7.50
3-Specialty Tacos
$9.25
Guacamole
$1.75
Weekly Special 1
$8.95
Bowl and Drink
$6.95
Upcharges/Sides
Deli/Carvery
Deli
Take-Home Meals
Take Home Meals
Take Home Dessert Add Ons
Max's
Beer/Wine
Skus
BOH Food
Apple Box
$4.25
Apple PB Cup
$3.25
Cheesecake Slice
$3.95
Cottage Cheese with Fruit
$2.50
Fruit Cup
$3.25
Hard Boiled Eggs
$1.95
Hummus Box
$3.75
Meat & Cheese Box
$6.00
Mixed Berry Cup
$3.95
Mocha Energy Bite
$2.25
Overnight Oat-Cocoa
$2.95
Overnight Oat-Maple BS
$2.95
Overnight Oat-PB Banana
$2.95
Parfait with Berries
$2.95
Protein Box
$5.25
Raw Veggie Box
$3.00
Grapes & Cheese
$3.75
Hummus & Pita Chips
$3.75
2pk-Macaroon
$3.00
4pk Chocolate Strawberries
$4.25
4pk Cupcakes
$6.95
6pk Chocolate Strawberries
$5.95
Angel Food Cake with Berries
$2.50
Assorted Cake Slice
$2.75
Assorted Parfait Cups
$2.75
Assorted Pretzel Bark
$2.50
Asst Bar
$2.75
Asst Brownie
$2.75
Asst Cake Slice
$2.99
Asst Pound Cake Slice
$1.95
Asst Sweet Bread Slice
$1.95
Asst Tarts
$3.25
Banana Cream Pie Parfait
$2.50
Black Forest Pudding
$2.50
Blondie Bar
$2.75
Boston Cream Pie Cup
$2.50
Breakfast Bar
$1.75
Cake Pop
$2.00
Caramel Apple Cup
$2.50
Cherry Cheesecake CUp
$2.50
Cherry Pie Cup
$2.50
Chocolate Cherry Cup
$2.50
Chocolate Dipped Pretzel Rods
$2.95
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
$2.50
Chocolate Pudding Cup
$2.50
Chocolate Strawberry Cup
$2.50
Coconut Macaroons
$1.50
Coffee Coke
$3.00
Coffee Mousse
$2.50
Cookie
$2.00
Cookie and Cream cup
$2.50
Cupcake
$2.00
Day Old Donuts (6pk)
$2.00
Decorate your own cookies
$8.95
Decorated Sugar Cookie
$4.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$2.50
German Choc Cake Pudding Cup
$2.50
Gingerbread Kit
$15.00
Grebes-Choc Chip Cookie Cup
$4.95
Grebes-Choc Cruller Bites
$5.99
Grebes-Cruller Bites
$5.99
Grebes-Cruller Nuggets
$4.50
Grebes-Seasonal Cruller Bites
$5.99
Holiday Cookies
$12.95
Homemade Marshmallow
$2.25
Ice Cream Sandwich
$2.00
Jello Cup
$2.50
Key Lime Parfait
$2.50
Large Brownie Pan
$6.99
Lemon Blueberry Parfait
$2.00
Mango Coconut Parfait
$2.50
Marble Pudding Cup
$2.50
Mini Sweet Bread Loaf
$3.75
Mochi Ice Cream Bite
$1.50
Muddy Buddies
$3.00
Neapolitan Pudding
$2.50
Orange Dreamsicle Cup
$2.50
PB Chocolate Chip Granola Bar
$1.25
Pecan Pie Pudding Cup
$2.50
Pistachio Pudding Cup
$2.50
Pumpkin Cheesecake Cup
$2.50
Rice Crispy Treat
$1.25
Rice Pudding
$2.50
S'mores Pudding Cup
$2.50
Sm Cookie Cake
$2.99
Strawberry Shortcake Cup
$2.50
Sugar Cookie Kit
$8.95
Tiramisu Parfait
$2.50
Triple Chocolate Pudding Cup
$2.50
Vanilla Pudding with Berries
$2.50
Balsamic Dressing
$0.50
BBQ Chicken Salad
$7.50
Berry Salad
$7.50
BLT Salad
$7.50
Caesar Dressing
$0.50
Caprese Salad
$6.95
Chef Salad
$6.95
Chicken Caesar Salad
$7.50
Chickpea Salad
$7.50
Cobb Salad
$7.95
French Dressing
$0.50
Golden Italian Dressing
$0.50
Honey Mustard Dressing
$0.50
Italian Chop Salad
$7.95
Kitch Salad
$6.95
Lite Italian Dressing
$0.50
Mediterranean Salad
$6.95
Mexican Salad
$7.50
Ranch Dressing
$0.50
Spinach Salad with Chicken
$7.50
1/2 Caesar BLT Sandwich
$4.95
1/2 Cali Turkey Sand
$4.95
1/2 Chicken Banh Mi Sandwich
$4.95
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich
$4.95
1/2 Club Sub
$4.95
1/2 Ham and Boursin
$4.95
1/2 Italian on Focaccia
$4.95
1/2 Nashville Chicken Wrap
$4.95
1/2 Pesto Chicken Salad Wrap
$4.95
1/2 Roast Beef Cheddar
$4.95
1/2 Spicy Tuna Sandwich
$4.95
1/2 Spicy Turkey Wrap
$4.95
1/2 SW Turkey Sand
$4.95
1/2 Turkey Avocado Wrap
$4.95
1/2 Turkey Boursin Sand
$4.95
1/2 Turkey Pepper Jack Sandwich
$4.95
Asian Chicken Wrap
$7.25
Caesar BLT Sandwich
$8.25
Cali Turkey Sand
$7.95
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$7.25
Chicken Banh Mi Sandwich
$7.25
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$7.25
Club Sub
$8.25
Elvis
$3.95
Ham and Boursin
$7.25
Italian on Focaccia
$7.50
Nashville Hot Chicken Wrap
$7.25
PBJ
$3.50
Pesto Chicken Salad Wrap
$7.25
Roast Beef Cheddar Sandwich
$7.25
Spicy Tuna Sandwich
$7.25
Spicy Turkey Wrap
$7.25
SW Turkey Sand
$7.50
Test
$2.25
Turkey Avocado Wrap
$8.50
Turkey Boursin Sand
$7.50
Turkey Pepper Jack Sandwich
$7.25
3 Pizzas for $23.99
$23.99
Pizza To Go-Cheese
$8.99
Pizza To Go-Pepperoni
$8.99
Pizza To Go-Sausage
$8.99
Pizza To Go-Veggie
$8.99
Soup To Go-Quart
$5.00
Take Home Meal-2
$17.95
Take Home Meal-4
$26.95
Take Home Salmon-2
$29.95
Grab and Go Food
3 Musketeer
$1.50
Arizona Chips n Cheese Sauce
$3.75
Arizona Chips n Salsa
$3.75
Backroad Caramel Apple Popcorn
$6.25
Backroad Sweet Heat Popcorn
$6.25
Beef Stick
$1.50
Bella Rosa-Cheddar
$2.75
Bella Rosa-White Cheddar
$2.75
Belvita-Blueberry
$2.75
Belvita-BSC
$2.75
Blue Diamond-Ghost Pepper
$2.25
Blue Diamond-Habanero
$2.25
Blue Diamond-Salt and Vinegar
$2.25
Blue Diamond-Salted
$2.25
Blue Diamond-Sweet Thai Chili
$2.25
Blue DIamond-Wasabi
$2.25
Bob's-PB Banana
$3.75
Bob's-PB Choc
$3.75
Bob's-PB Coco
$3.75
Bob's-PBJ
$3.75
Caramello
$1.50
Cheese Stick
$1.00
Cherry Yogurt Pretzel
$2.75
Clif Wht Choc Mac
$2.25
Clif-Blueberry
$2.25
Clif-Brownie
$2.25
Clif-Choc Chip
$2.25
Clif-Mint
$2.25
Clif-PB
$2.25
Clio-Strawberry
$3.25
Clio-Vanilla
$3.25
Crunchmaster-Chili Lime
$6.95
Crunchmaster-Everything
$6.95
Crunchmaster-Guac
$6.95
Jack Link-Cheddar
$2.25
Jack Link-Colby Jack
$2.25
Jack Link-Pepper Jack
$2.25
Kellogg Rice Crispie
$1.00
Kind-Caramel Sea Salt
$3.25
Kind-Cran Almond
$3.25
Kind-Dark Choc
$3.25
Kind-Dark Choc Cherry
$3.25
Kind-PB Choc
$3.25
M&m-Caramel
$1.95
Milky Way Cookie Do
$1.50
Naked Baker 5-pk Chocolate Chip
$6.99
Naked Baker 5-pk Lemon
$6.99
Naked Baker 5-Pk Loaded Oatmeal
$6.99
Naked Baker 5-pk Oatmeal Cranberry
$6.99
Naked Baker 5-pk Oh Sugar
$6.99
Naked Baker Choc Chip Cookie
$2.75
Naked Baker Monster Cookie
$2.75
Naked Baker Sugar Cookie
$2.75
Nutella-Breadstick
$2.25
Nutella-Pretzel
$2.25
Nutri Grain-Apple
$1.95
Nutri Grain-Raspberry
$1.95
Nutrigrain-Blueberry
$1.95
Nutrigrain-Strawberry
$1.95
NV-Dark Choc
$1.95
NV-Oat
$1.95
NV-PB
$1.95
Oh Snap Pickles
$2.25
Oh Snap-Hot Dilly
$2.25
Palmers-Caramel Corn
$3.25
Palmers-PB
$3.25
Pop Daddy Beer Cheese
$5.75
Pop Daddy Garlic Parmesan
$5.75
Pop Daddy Maple Brown Butter
$5.75
Protein Cookie-Choc Chip
$4.50
Protein Cookie-Espresso
$4.50
Protein Cookie-PB
$4.50
Quaker-Apple
$1.95
Quaker-Maple
$1.95
Reese's PB Cup
$1.50
Ritz Cracker-Cheese
$1.75
Ritz Cracker-PB
$1.75
RX-Choc Sea Salt
$3.75
RX-Coco Choc
$3.75
RX-Mixed Berry
$3.75
RX-PB
$3.75
RX-PB Choc
$3.75
Sahale-Berry Macaroon
$2.25
Sahale-Fruit and Nut
$2.25
Sahale-Honey Almonds
$2.25
Sahale-Maple Pecan
$2.25
Sahale-Pistachio
$2.25
Sahale-Pomegranate Cashews
$2.25
Sweet Street Mallow Bar
$2.50
Thats It-Blueberry
$2.50
Thats It-Cherry
$2.50
Thats It-Mango
$2.50
Thats It-Strawberry
$2.50
Wiley-Green Apple
$3.25
Wiley-Huckleberry
$3.25
Wiley-Watermelon
$3.25
Chocolate Pretzel
$1.95
Chocolate Raisin
$3.50
Fruit Slices
$2.25
Gummi Fruit
$2.75
Gummy Bear
$2.25
Honey Bee Mix
$2.50
Mixed Nuts
$2.95
MnM
$2.25
Peanut MnM
$3.50
Yogurt Pretzel
$1.95
Yogurt Raisin
$2.95
Banana Chips
$1.50
Toffee Peanuts
$3.25
Malted Milk Balls
$2.95
Asian Mix
$2.50
Chocolate Peanuts
$3.50
Cajun Persuasion
$2.25
Cashew
$3.95
Sour Worms
$2.50
Power Trail Mix
$2.50
Airhead Xtreme
$1.95
Airhead-Rope
$1.95
Endangered Species-Almond
$5.95
Endangered Species-Caramel
$5.95
Endangered Species-Hazelnut
$5.95
Endangered Species-Milk Choc
$5.95
Kit Kat
$1.50
Kit Kat-Duo
$1.50
Lindor Sea Salt
$0.85
M&M Bag
$1.50
Milky Way
$1.50
Reese's Pieces
$1.50
Reese's Take 5
$1.50
Skittles
$1.50
Skittles-Berry
$1.50
Snickers
$1.50
Sour Patch Kids
$1.50
Starburts Reds
$1.50
Swedish Fish
$1.50
Twix
$1.50
Twix Salted Caramel
$1.50
Wiley Red
$3.25
Cheez-It
$1.50
Combos-Cheddar
$1.50
Combos-Pepperoni
$1.50
Combos-Pizzeria
$1.50
Doritos-Cool Ranch
$1.50
FSTG-Sweet Potato
$1.75
Gardetto
$1.50
Goldfish
$1.25
Lays-Baked BBQ
$1.50
Lays-Baked Classic
$1.50
Lays-Classic
$1.50
Lays-Sour Cream Onion
$1.50
Microwave Popcorn
$1.50
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Vinegar
$1.50
Miss Vickie's-BBQ
$1.50
Miss Vickie's-Jalapeno
$1.50
Miss Vickie's-Sea Salt
$1.50
Popcorners-Kettle Corn
$1.50
Rold Gold Pretzel
$1.50
Ruffles-Baked Cheddar Sour Cream
$1.50
Ruffles-Cheddar Sour Cream
$1.50
Smartfood-White Cheddar
$1.50
Stacy's Pita-Parmesan Garlic
$1.75
Sun Chip-Garden Salsa
$1.50
Sunchip-Harvest Cheddar
$1.50
Terra Chip
$1.75
Veggie Chip
$1.75
Chobani-Vanilla
$2.25
Chobani-Raspberry
$2.25
Chobani-Blueberry
$2.25
Chobani-Strawberry
$2.25
Kohls Retail
Ally BRG 3xl
$10.50
Ally BRG Sm
$7.50
Ally BRG T-2xl
$10.00
Ally BRG T-Lg
$7.50
Ally BRG T-Med
$7.50
Ally BRG T-XL
$7.50
AP BRG 2XL
$10.50
AP BRG 3XL
$10.50
AP BRG LG
$7.50
AP BRG SM
$7.50
AP BRG T-Med
$7.50
AP BRG XL
$7.50
BH BRG 2xl
$10.50
BH BRG 3XL
$10.50
BH BRG LG
$7.50
BH BRG MED
$7.50
BH BRG SM
$7.50
BH BRG XL
$7.50
Black Nike Polo-Mens-2xl
$35.00
Black Nike Polo-Mens-LG
$35.00
Black Nike Polo-Mens-Med
$35.00
Black Nike Polo-Mens-Sm
$35.00
Black Nike Polo-Mens-XL
$35.00
Black Nike Polo-Womens-2xl
$35.00
Black Nike Polo-Womens-LG
$35.00
Black Nike Polo-Womens-Med
$35.00
Black Nike Polo-Womens-Sm
$35.00
Black Nike Polo-Womens-XL
$35.00
Blue Nike Polo- Mens-SM
$35.00
Blue Nike Polo-Mens-2XL
$35.00
Blue Nike Polo-Mens-LG
$35.00
Blue Nike Polo-Mens-Med
$35.00
Blue Nike Polo-Mens-XL
$35.00
Blue Nike Polo-Womens-2XL
$35.00
Blue Nike Polo-Womens-LG
$35.00
Blue Nike Polo-Womens-Med
$35.00
Blue Nike Polo-Womens-SM
$35.00
Blue Nike Polo-Womens-XL
$35.00
Blue Nike T-2XL
$10.00
Blue Nike T-LG
$10.00
Blue Nike T-Med
$10.00
Blue Nike T-Sm
$10.00
Blue Nike T-XL
$10.00
BRG Shirt 3xl
$10.50
BRG Shirt Sm
$7.50
BRG SM
$7.50
Brookefield Pepper T-Med
$8.00
Brookefield Pepper T-XL
$8.00
Brookfield Bermuda T-3XL
$8.00
Brookfield Bermuda T-4XL
$8.00
Brookfield Bermuda T-Lg
$8.00
Brookfield Bermuda T-XL
$8.00
Brookfield Glacier T-3xl
$12.00
Brookfield Glacier T-Med
$12.00
Brookfield Glacier T-Sm
$12.00
Brookfield Glacier T-XL
$12.00
Brookfield Grey T-LG
$8.00
Brookfield Grey T-Med
$8.00
Brookfield Grey T-Sm
$8.00
Brookfield Grey T-XL
$8.00
Brookfield Navy T-LG
$8.00
Brookfield Navy T-Med
$8.00
Brookfield Navy T-SM
$8.00
Brookfield Navy T-XL
$8.00
Brookfield Pepper T-2Xl
$8.00
Brookfield Pepper T-LG
$8.00
Brookfield Red T-LG
$8.00
Brookfield Red T-SM
$8.00
Brookfield Red T-XL
$8.00
Brookfield White T-LG
$8.00
Brookfield White T-Med
$8.00
Champion 1/4 Zip Blue 2xl
$36.00
Champion 1/4 Zip Blue Lg
$36.00
Champion 1/4 Zip Blue XL
$36.00
Champion 1/4 Zip-Black LG
$36.00
Champion 1/4 Zip-Black Med
$36.00
Champion 1/4 Zip-Black SM
$36.00
Champion 1/4 Zip-Black XL
$36.00
Champion 1/4 Zip-Blue Med
$36.00
Champion 1/4 Zip-Blue SM
$36.00
Champion 1/4 Zip-Camo 2xl
$36.00
Champion 1/4 Zip-Camo Lg
$36.00
Champion 1/4 Zip-Camo Med
$36.00
Champion 1/4 Zip-Camo SM
$36.00
Champion 1/4 Zip-Camo XL
$36.00
Diversity BRG 3XL
$10.50
Diversity BRG T-2XL
$10.50
Diversity BRG T-LG
$7.50
Diversity BRG T-Med
$7.50
Diversity BRG T-XL
$7.50
Grey Nike Polo-Mens-2xl
$35.00
Grey Nike Polo-Mens-LG
$35.00
Grey Nike Polo-Mens-Med
$35.00
Grey Nike Polo-Mens-SM
$35.00
Grey Nike Polo-Mens-XL
$35.00
Grey Nike Polo-Women-LG
$35.00
Grey Nike Polo-Womens-2xl
$35.00
Grey Nike Polo-Womens-Med
$35.00
Grey Nike Polo-Womens-SM
$35.00
Grey Nike Polo-Womens-XL
$35.00
Grey Nike T-2xl
$10.00
Grey Nike T-LG
$10.00
Grey Nike T-Med
$10.00
Grey Nike T-Sm
$10.00
Grey Nike T-XL
$10.00
Latino BRG T-2Xl
$10.50
Latino BRG T-Lg
$7.50
Latino BRG T-Med
$7.50
Latino BRG T-XL
$7.50
Pink Ice T-2XL
$8.00
Pink Ice T-3XL
$11.00
Pink Ice T-4Xl
$11.00
Pink Ice T-LG
$8.00
Pink Ice T-Med
$8.00
Pink Ice T-Sm
$8.00
Pink Ice T-XL
$8.00
Red Nike T-2XL
$10.00
Red Nike T-LG
$10.00
Red Nike T-Med
$10.00
Red Nike T-Sm
$10.00
Red Nike T-XL
$10.00
Veteran BRG 2XL
$10.50
Veteran BRG MED
$7.50
Veteran BRG SM
$7.50
Veteran BRG Xl
$7.50
Veterans BRG T-LG
$7.50
Veterans BRG T-Sm
$7.50
Women's Brg 3xl
$10.50
Women's Brg Lg
$7.50
Women's Brg Med
$7.50
Women's BRG Sm
$7.50
Women's BRG T-2XL
$10.50
Women's BRG T-XL
$7.50
Women's Brg Xl
$7.50
YP BRG 3XL
$10.50
YP BRG SM
$7.50
YP BRG T-2xl
$10.50
YP BRG T-LG
$7.50
YP BRG T-Med
$7.50
YP BRG XL
$7.50
Glacier Lg
$12.00
14 oz Yeti-Navy
$40.00
20 oz Yeti-Black
$40.00
20 oz Yeti-Blue
$40.00
20 oz Yeti-Red
$40.00
Belt Bag
$10.00
Brookfield 1962 Mug
$10.00
Canvas Tote-Blue
$18.00
Canvas Tote-Green
$18.00
Canvas Tote-Grey
$18.00
Coasters
$10.00
Color Changing Tumbler-Black
$10.00
Color Changing Tumbler-Blue
$10.00
Color Changing Tumbler-Green
$10.00
Color Changing Tumbler-Pink
$10.00
Hydro Flask-Blue
$55.00
Hydro Flask-Grey
$55.00
Hydro Flask-Orange
$55.00
Hydro Flask-White
$55.00
KEP Mug-Black
$10.00
KEP Mug-White
$10.00
Swell-Black
$25.00
Swell-White
$25.00
Tumbler
$10.00
Umbrella
$29.00
N/A Beverage
Blk & Bold CB-Caramel
$3.29
Blk & Bold CB-Sweet
$3.29
Blk & Bold CB-Unsweet
$3.29
Celsius-Fantasy Vibe
$3.00
Celsius-Mango Passion Fruit
$3.00
Celsius-Raspberry Acai
$3.00
Celsius-Strawberry Guava
$3.00
Celsius-Strawberry Lemonade
$3.00
Celsius-Wild berry
$3.00
Monster-Juice
$3.00
Monster-Sunrise
$3.00
Monster-Watermelon
$3.00
Monster-White Pineapple
$3.00
Monster-Zero Ultra
$3.00
Red Bull
$3.00
Red Bull-Sugar Free
$3.00
Sound-Blood Orange
$2.75
Sound-Blueberry
$2.75
Sound-Grapefruit
$2.75
Sound-Lemon
$2.75
Sound-Rose
$2.75
Starbucks-Caramel
$3.95
Starbucks-Coffee
$3.95
Starbucks-Mocha
$3.95
Starbucks-Vanilla
$3.95
Bai-Cherry
$3.95
Bai-Clementine
$3.95
Bai-Coco Pineapple
$3.95
Bai-Lemonade
$3.95
Bai-Mango
$3.95
Bai-Watermelon
$3.95
Body Armor-Blueberry Pom
$3.95
Body Armor-Clementine
$3.95
Body Armor-Dragonberry
$3.95
Gatorade-Frost
$2.25
Gatorade-Grape
$2.25
Gatorade-Lemon Lime
$2.25
Gatorade-Orange
$2.25
Protein h2o-Cherry lemonade
$4.95
Protein h2o-Tropical
$4.95
Protein h2o-Wild Cherry
$4.95
Bai-coconut
$3.95
Fairlife-2%
$2.95
Fairlife-Chocolate
$2.95
Fairlife-Strawberry
$2.95
Half Pint-2%
$1.00
Orgain-Chocolate
$4.75
Orgain-Vanilla
$4.75
12 oz-AW Root Beer
$1.25
12 oz-Cherry Dr. Pepper
$1.25
12 oz-Coke
$1.25
12 oz-Coke Zero
$1.25
12 oz-Dew
$1.25
12 oz-Diet Cherry Dr. Pepper
$1.25
12 oz-Diet Coke
$1.25
12 oz-Diet Dew
$1.25
12 oz-Diet Dr. Pepper
$1.25
12 oz-Diet Pepsi
$1.25
12 oz-Dr. Pepper
$1.25
12 oz-Lemonade
$1.25
12 oz-Pepsi
$1.25
12 oz-Sprite
$1.25
20 oz-Cherry Coke
$2.00
20 oz-Cherry Coke Zero
$2.00
20 oz-Cherry Pepsi
$2.00
20 oz-Coke
$2.00
20 oz-Coke Zero
$2.00
20 oz-Dew
$2.00
20 oz-Diet Coke
$2.00
20 oz-Diet Dew
$2.00
20 oz-Diet Dr. Pepper
$2.00
20 oz-Diet Pepsi
$2.00
20 oz-Dr. Pepper
$2.00
20 oz-Gingerale
$2.00
20 oz-Lemonade
$2.00
20 oz-Pepsi
$2.00
20 oz-Pink Lemonade
$2.00
20 oz-SPrite
$2.00
Arizona-Energy
$2.25
Arizona-Fruit Punch
$2.25
Arizona-Green
$2.25
Arizona-Mango
$2.25
Arizona-Sweet
$2.25
Bubble Tea-Brown Sugar
$3.50
Bubble Tea-Honeydew
$3.50
Bubble Tea-Matcha
$3.50
Bubble Tea-Taro
$3.50
Pure Leaf-Sublty Lemon
$3.50
Pure Leaf-Subtly Peach
$3.50
Pure Leaf-Subtly Sweet
$3.50
Pure Leaf-Unsweet
$3.50
Pure Leaf-Lemon
$3.50
12 oz Bounce-Berry
$1.50
12 oz Bounce-Blood Orange
$1.50
12 oz Bounce-Citrus CHerry
$1.50
12 oz Bounce-Mango
$1.50
12 oz Bubly Blackberry
$1.25
12 oz Bubly Blueberry
$1.25
12 oz Bubly Cherry
$1.25
12 oz Bubly Coco
$1.25
12 oz Bubly Lime
$1.25
12 oz Bubly Passionfruit
$1.25
12 oz Water for Kids
$1.00
Agua Fresca-Hibiscus
$3.25
Agua Fresca-Mango
$3.25
Agua Fresca-Strawberry
$3.25
Apple Juice
$1.95
Coconut Water
$2.25
Cranberry Juice
$1.95
Fuel Smoothie-Banana Cocoa
$5.95
Fuel Smoothie-Berry
$5.95
Fuel Smoothie-Berry Acai
$5.95
GTs-Cran
$4.75
GTs-Gingerberry
$4.75
GTs-Lemon Berry
$4.75
GTs-Mango
$4.75
GTs-Pom Power
$4.75
Healthy Roots-Deep Clean
$4.75
Healthy Roots-Digest
$4.75
Healthy Roots-Immunity
$4.75
Healthy Roots-Melon
$4.75
Hint-Black Raspberry
$2.75
Hint-Blackberry
$2.75
Hint-Blueberry Lemon
$2.75
Hint-Mango
$2.75
Hint-Peach
$2.75
Lacroix-Beach Plum
$1.25
Lacroix-Berry
$1.25
Lacroix-Black Razz
$1.25
Lacroix-Cherry Blossom
$1.25
Lacroix-Grapefruit
$1.25
Lacroix-Guava
$1.25
Lacroix-Hibiscus
$1.25
Lacroix-Key Lime
$1.25
Lacroix-Lemon
$1.25
Lacroix-Mango
$1.25
Lacroix-Passionfruit
$1.25
Lacroix-Watermelon
$1.25
Mt Valley Water
$2.00
Orange Juice
$1.95
San Pel-Cherry Pom
$2.25
San Pel-Grapefruit
$2.25
San Pel-Lemon
$2.25
San Pel-Plain
$2.25
V8
$2.00
VW-Gutsy
$2.25
VW-Power C
$2.25
VW-Refresh
$2.25
VW-Squeezed
$2.25
VW-Tropical Citrus
$2.25
VW-XXX
$2.25
12oz Bubly-Grapefruit
$1.25
Hint-watermelon
$2.75
Retail
Bag-BLK & Bold Dark
$12.99
Bag-BLK & Bold Light
$12.99
Bag-BLK & Bold Medium
$12.99
K-Cup BLK & Bold Dark
$17.99
K-Cup BLK & Bold Medium
$17.99
Tree-Free Cards
$3.99
Altoid-Arctic
$2.25
Altoid-Strawberry
$2.25
Altoid-Wintergreen
$2.25
Dentyne Fire
$2.00
Dentyne-Arctic
$2.00
Dentyne-Peppermint
$2.00
Dentyne-Spearmint
$2.00
Dentyne-Winter
$2.00
Trident-Peppermint
$2.00
Trident-Spearmint
$2.00
Trident-Wintergreen
$2.00
Advil
$2.25
Aleve
$2.25
Alka Seltzer
$2.25
Benadryl
$2.25
Chapstick-Cherry
$2.75
Chapstick-Moisture
$2.75
Chapstick-Original
$2.75
Claritin
$2.25
Dayquil
$2.25
Emergen-C-Raspberry
$1.00
Emergen-C-Super Orange
$1.00
Emergen-C-Tangerine
$1.00
Excedrin
$2.25
Halls-Blue
$2.50
Halls-Cherry
$2.50
Halls-Citrus
$2.50
Halls-Lemon
$2.50
Rolaids
$1.00
Rolaids
$1.00
Tide Pen
$4.95
Tissue Box
$1.75
Tissue Pack
$1.25
Tissue Pack-Mini
$0.75
Tums-LG Container
$3.95
Tylenol
$2.25
Tylenol Sinus
$2.25
Bartolottas at Kohl's Location and Ordering Hours
(262) 703-7000
(262) 703-7000
Closed