Koji Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi 175 South Nova Road
Drink Menu
Beer
Common Cocktails
Moscow Mule
Mojito
Rum Runner
Screw Driver
Mai Tai
Sex on the Beach
Fuzzy Navel
Midori Sour
Margarita
Cosmopolitan
Vodka Martini
Gin Martini
Vodka Gimlet
Gin Gimlet
Tom Collins
Side Car
Lemondrop Martini
Lemondrop Shot
Green Tea Shot
Jaeger Bomb
Long Island
Frozen Cocktails
House Red Bottle
House White Bottle
House Wine Red
House Wine White
Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio
Reisling
Sauvignon Blanc
Plum
Prosecco
Rose
Moscato
Refill Chardonnay
Refill Pinot Grigio
Refill Reisling
Refill Sauvignon Blanc
Refill Plum
Refill Prosecco
Refill Rose
Refill Moscato
Bottle Chardonnay
Bottle Pinot Grigio
Bottle Reisling
Bottle Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Plum
Bottle Prosecco
Bottle Rose
Bottle Moscato
Infinity Bowls
Liqour
Absolut Citron
Absolut Elyx
Absolut Mandrin
Absolut Peach
Absolut Raspberry
Absolut Vanilla
Absolut Wild Berry
Amarula
Bombay Sapphire
Bulleit
Canadian Club (CC)
Captain Morgan
Crown Royal
Dewars
Don Julio
Ford's Gin
Frangelico
Glenlivet 12year
Grand Marnier
Hendricks
Hennessy
Hibiki
Jack Daniel's
Jack Daniel's Apple
Jack Daniel's Fire
Jack Daniel's Honey
Jagermeister
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Kettle One
Legent
Makers Mark
Midori
Mr. Black
Ocean Organic
Patron
Peanut Butter Whiskey
Rum- Orange Vanilla
Tanqueray
Tenjaku
Tito's
Villa Massa
Well Coconut Rum
Well Dark Rum
Well Gin
Well Japanese Whiskey
Well Light Rum
Well Tequila
Well Vodka
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Non-Alcoholic
Blueberry Lemonade
Bottled Water Sparkling
Bottled Water Still
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Orange Fanta
Gingerale
Ice Tea
Peach Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Strawberry Lemonade
Topical Breeze
Water (Tap)
Virgin Strawberry
Virgin PinaColada
Lemonade
Club Soda
Lavender Lemonade
Pineapple
Orange Juice
Hot Tea
Sake
Saketinis
Signature Cocktails
Party Shots
Red Bottle List
Charles Krug Cab
Silverado Cab
Prisoner Cab
RodneyStrong Cab
Caymus Cab
Chimney Rock
Far Niente
Federlist Zin
Salado Zin
Red Schooner Zin
Hartford Zin
Raymond Merlot
Prisoner Blend
Flowers Pinot Noir
Belle Glos PN
Ferrari Blend
Rochioli PN
Opus One 2019
White Bottle List
Cordials
Sushi Menu
Appetizers
Sushi Dinners
Nigri Sushi & Sashimi
Tamago Rolled Egg
Kanikama Krab Stick
Unagi Eel
Conch
Escolar
Fish Roe
Quail Egg
Salmon
Ikura Salmon Roe
Tako Octopus
Ebi Shrimp
Smoked Salmon
Scallop
Smelt Roe
Ika Squid
Sweet Shrimp
Maguro Tuna
White Fish
Hamachi Yellowtail
Makimono (Rolls)
Chicken Tempura Roll
Crunchy Roll
Eel Tempura Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon Tempura Roll
Scallop Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
California Roll
Tuna Roll
Salmon Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Alaskan Roll
Spider Roll
Chicken Little Roll
Volcano Roll
Rainbow Roll
Dragon Roll
Caterpillar Roll
Hawaiian Roll
Lava Roll
Bamboo Roll
Cherry Blossom Roll
Mexican Roll
Triton Roll
Dzuy's Roll
Firecracker Roll
Meo's Roll
Smokey Roll
Everest Roll
Mango Tango
Ormond Beach Roll
Emmy's Roll
Teppanyaki Menu
Appetizers
Children's Menu
Kid Lobster
1 tail
Kid Filet Mignon
*The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions
Kid Cold Water Scallops*
Kid 6 Shrimp
Kid Ribeye
6 oz
Kid Chicken*
5 oz
Single Selections
Tofu Teriyaki Dinner
Vegetable Delight Dinner
Lobster Dinner
2 tails
Calamari Steak Dinner
Cold Water Scallops Dinner
10 oz
12 Shrimp Dinner
Salmon Fish Dinner
7 oz
Tuna Fish Dinner
7 oz
Chateaubriand
10 oz. *The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions
Imperial Steak
12 oz. *The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions
Teriyaki Steak
8 oz. *The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions
Chicken Dinner
10 oz
Filet Dinner
Duo Selections
FiletMignon & Lobster
FiletMignon & Scallop
FiletMignon & Shrimp
FiletMignon & Calamari
FiletMignon & Chicken
Scallop & Calamari
Lobster & Calamari
Lobster & Shrimp
Ribeye & Lobster
*The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions
Ribeye & Scallop
*The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions
Ribeye & Shrimp
*The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions
Ribeye & Calamari
*The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions
Ribeye & Chicken
*The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions
Scallop & Lobster
Shrimp & Calamari
Shrimp & Scallop
Chicken & Scallop
Chicken & Lobster
Chicken & Calamari
Chicken & Shrimp
Scallop & Calamari
Chef Recommendations
Seafood Trio
Lobster, shrimp, and scallop
Koji Special
Filet, lobster, and shrimp
Koji Trio
Ribeye*, chicken, and shrimp. *The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions
Side Items
Side 6 Shrimp*
Side Scallop
Side Lobster*
1 tail
Side Filet Mignon*
5 oz. *The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions
Side Ribeye*
5 oz. *The consumption of raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, specially if you have certain medical conditions