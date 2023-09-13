Koji Express - West 3284 Franklin Road Suite A
Entrees
Vegetables
A mixture of mushroom, broccoli, zucchini, onions, sliced carrots cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with fried rice, sweet carrots and Koji Sauce
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled chicken tenderloin cooked in our homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
Hibachi Chicken
Grilled chicken tenderloin cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
Teriyaki Steak
USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked in our homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
Hibachi Steak
USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
Shrimp
Shrimp cooked in our blended teriyaki and savory hibachi sauce. Served with broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
Scallops
Sea scallops cooked in our blended teriyaki and savory hibachi sauce. Served with broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
Steak & Chicken
USDA Choice sirloin steak and grilled chicken tenderloin cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
Steak & Shrimp
USDA Choice sirloin steak and shrimp cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
Steak & Scallops
USDA Choice sirloin steak and sea scallops cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
Shrimp & Chicken
Shrimp and grilled chicken tenderloin cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
Chicken & Scallops
Grilled chicken tenderloin and sea scallops cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
Shrimp & Scallops
Shrimp and sea scallops cooked in our blended teriyaki and savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce