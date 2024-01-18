Kokopelli's Pizza
Appetizers
- (5) Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
With marinara sauce
- (5) Chicken Fingers$8.50
- (4) Chicken Fingers Basket$10.95
- (5) Fried Shrimp Basket$11.95
- 10 Pieces Chicken Wings$12.95
Served with celery and bleu cheese
- 15 Pieces Chicken Wings$17.95
Served with celery and bleu cheese
- Fried Calamari$12.95
Plain or seasoned
- Onion Rings$5.75
- Plain Fries$4.95
- Seasoned Fries$4.95
- Bruschetta Appetizer$11.95
Fresh home-made mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and olive oil on toasted garlic bread. Served with balsamic vinegar on the side
- Home-made Fresh Mozzarella and Tomatoes$10.95
Served with balsamic vinegar and basil
- (6) Garlic Knots$3.95
With marinara sauce
- Garlic Parmesan Bread$4.95
- (7) Jalapeño Poppers$8.50
Stuffed with cheddar cheese, breaded, and fried
Beverages
Burgers & Wraps
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, tomatoes, and croutons
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese
- Chipotle Chicken Wrap$12.95
Breaded chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese
- Kokopelli's Chicken Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken, fresh baby spinach, fresh home-made mozzarella, pickles, and 1,000 island dressing
- Cali Burger Deluxe$13.95
Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Cheddar cheese, mayo, and ketchup
- Cali Chicken Wrap$14.95
- Grilled Pesto Wrap$13.95
- Baja Fish Wrap$14.95
- Sierra Chicken Wrap$13.95
- Cheeseburger with Fries$10.95
Oven-baked Pastas
- Baked Ziti$12.95
Ziti with marinara sauce, ricotta cheese and topped with melted mozzarella
- Home-made Manicotti$12.50
Filled with ricotta, topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
- Home-made Stuffed Shells$12.50
Stuffed with ricotta, topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
- Home-made Lasagna$12.50
Meat sauce, ricotta, pecorino romano topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Cheese Ravioli$11.95
Filled with ricotta topped with marinara and melted mozzarella
Pasta Dinners
- Chicken Kokopelli$15.95
Romano crusted chicken breast topped with spinach, diced tomatoes, garlic, light sauce, and melted fresh home-made mozzarella
- Romano Crusted Chicken$15.95
Romano crusted chicken breast topped with creamy tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
- Chicken Marsala$15.95
Pan roasted chicken breast in our marsala wine sauce with fresh mushrooms
- Chicken Francaise$15.95
Chicken breast dipped in egg batter. Sautéed in a white wine lemon-butter sauce
- Lemon Chicken$15.95
Pan roasted chicken breast in our lemon butter sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$17.95
Sautéed shrimp in a buttery garlic white wine sauce with tomatoes and basil
- Chicken Parmesan$15.95
- Eggplant Parmesan$15.95
- Shrimp Parmesan$17.95
- Veal Parmesan$17.95
- Eggplant Rollatini Parmesan$15.95
Eggplant rolled with ricotta, topped with tomato sauce, and mozzarella
- Shrimp Marinara$17.95
Sautéed shrimp with garlic and oil in non-spicy marinara sauce
- Fra Diavlo$17.95
Sautéed shrimp with garlic and oil in our spicy sauce
- Zuppa Di Pesce$23.95
Mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari
- Chipotle Shrimp$17.95
Shrimp in our creamy chipotle sauce. Served with steamed vegetables and rice
- Tilapia$17.95
Pan-seared tilapia, sauteed with fresh tomatoes and garlic in a white wine sauce. Served with steamed vegetables and rice
Create Your Own Pasta
Cheese Pizza
Desserts
South of the Border
- Nachos Supremos$12.95
Homemade tortilla chips layered with pinto beans, and your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeños, and fresh Mexican cheese. Served with fresh guacamole and sour cream
- Small Fresh Guacamole$8.95
Fresh avocado dip with cilantro, spanish white onions, tomatoes, and lime juice. Served with home-made corn tortilla chips
- Large Fresh Guacamole$13.95
Fresh avocado dip with cilantro, spanish white onions, tomatoes, and lime juice. Served with home-made corn tortilla chips
- Burrito Grande$12.95
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, pinto beans, sour cream, mexican cheese. Served with a side salad and pico de gallo. Add fresh guacamole inside for $2.00. Side of fresh guacamole for $2.00
- 3 Hard Shell Tacos$13.95
Filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with side salad, Mexican rice, and sour cream on the side
- Chimichanga$13.95
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, string cheese, and your choice of meat then deep fried and topped with our light chipotle tomato sauce and cheese. Served with a small house salad, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Cheese Quesadillas$10.95
Grilled large flour tortilla filled with quesillo cheese, and your choice of filling. Served with a small house salad
- Taco Salad$14.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, cucumbers, avocado, and topped with your choice of meat. Sour cream and choice of dressing on the side
Half & Half Gourmet Pizzas
Gourmet Pizzas
- Gluten Free Gourmet 131 Special$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, and onions
- Gluten Free Gourmet Bacon Tomato Ranch$17.95
Mozzarella, bacon, and diced tomatoes topped with ranch dressing
- Gluten Free Gourmet BBQ Chicken with Cheddar$17.95
Light pizza sauce, mozzarella, and BBQ chicken topped with Cheddar cheese
- Gluten Free Gourmet Buffalo Chicken$17.95
Light pizza sauce, mozzarella, and buffalo chicken topped with ranch dressing
- Gluten Free Gourmet Farmer's Veggie$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, and fresh vegetables
- Gluten Free Gourmet Hawaiian (White/Red Sauce)$17.95
White or red sauce, mozzarella, ham, and pineapple
- Gluten Free Gourmet Kokopelli's Pizza$17.95
Light pizza sauce, mozzarella, chorizo (mexican sausage), green peppers, diced tomatoes, spanish white onions, and jalapeños
- Gluten Free Gourmet Meat Lovers$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and meatballs
- Gluten Free Gourmet Original BBQ Chicken$17.95
Light pizza sauce, mozzarella, BBQ chicken, red onions, and diced tomatoes
- Gluten Free Gourmet Pesto Special$17.95
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, artichokes, roasted peppers, and black olives
- 14" Medium 131 Special$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, and onions
- 14" Medium Bacon Tomato Ranch$17.95
Mozzarella, bacon, and diced tomatoes topped with ranch dressing
- 14" Medium Baked Ziti Pizza$17.95
- 14" Medium BBQ Chicken with Cheddar$17.95
Light pizza sauce, mozzarella, and BBQ chicken topped with Cheddar cheese
- 14" Medium Buffalo Chicken$17.95
Light pizza sauce, mozzarella, and buffalo chicken topped with ranch dressing
- 14" Medium Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch$17.95
Romano crusted chicken, bacon, mozzarella and topped with ranch dressing
- 14" Medium Farmer's Veggie$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, and fresh vegetables
- 14" Medium Hawaiian (White/Red Sauce)$17.95
White or red sauce, mozzarella, ham, and pineapple
- 14" Medium Kokopelli's Pizza$17.95
Light pizza sauce, mozzarella, chorizo (mexican sausage), green peppers, diced tomatoes, spanish white onions, and jalapeños
- 14" Medium Meat Lovers$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and meatballs
- 14" Medium Original BBQ Chicken$17.95
Light pizza sauce, mozzarella, BBQ chicken, red onions, and diced tomatoes
- 14" Medium Pesto Special$17.95
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, artichokes, roasted peppers, and black olives
- 14" Medium Romano Crusted Chicken$17.95
Romano crusted chicken, ricotta, and mozzarella topped with oregano, pecorino Romano, and marinara sauce
- 14" Medium White Pizza with Chicken & Broccoli$17.95
- 16" Large 131 Special$19.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, and onions
- 16" Large Bacon Tomato Ranch$19.95
Mozzarella, bacon, and diced tomatoes topped with ranch dressing
- 16" Large Baked Ziti Pizza$19.95
- 16" Large BBQ Chicken with Cheddar$19.95
Light pizza sauce, mozzarella, and BBQ chicken topped with Cheddar cheese
- 16" Large Buffalo Chicken$19.95
Light pizza sauce, mozzarella, and buffalo chicken topped with ranch dressing
- 16" Large Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch$19.95
Romano crusted chicken, bacon, mozzarella and topped with ranch dressing
- 16" Large Farmer's Veggie$19.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, and fresh vegetables
- 16" Large Hawaiian (White/Red Sauce)$19.95
White or red sauce, mozzarella, ham, and pineapple
- 16" Large Kokopelli's Pizza$19.95
Light pizza sauce, mozzarella, chorizo (mexican sausage), green peppers, diced tomatoes, spanish white onions, and jalapeños
- 16" Large Meat Lovers$19.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and meatballs
- 16" Large Original BBQ Chicken$19.95
Light pizza sauce, mozzarella, BBQ chicken, red onions, and diced tomatoes
- 16" Large Pesto Special$19.95
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, artichokes, roasted peppers, and black olives
- 16" Large Romano Crusted Chicken$19.95
Romano crusted chicken, ricotta, and mozzarella topped with oregano, pecorino Romano, and marinara sauce
- 16" Large White Pizza with Chicken & Broccoli$19.95
Subs
- Chicken Parm Sub$10.95
- Shrimp Parm Sub$11.95
- Eggplant Parm Sub$9.95
- Veal Parm Sub$11.95
- Meatball Parm Sub$9.95
- Sausage Parm Sub$10.95
- Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Parm Sub$10.95
- Chicken Sierra Sub$11.95
Spicy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Mexican cheese
- Cheese Steak Sub$11.95
- California Chicken Sub$11.95
Romano crusted chicken, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, and mozzarella cheese
- Steak Hoagie$11.95
Steak, onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Grilled Chicken B.L.T. Sub$11.95
With mayo and mozzarella cheese
- Hot Italian Combo$10.95
Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese
- Cold Italian Combo$10.95
Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese
- Grilled Vegetable Pesto Sub$11.95
Grilled squash, zucchini, eggplant, and mushrooms with pesto sauce and melted mozzarella
- Tuna Sub$11.95
Pizza by the Slice
Pizza Rolls
Salads
- House Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, calamata olives, onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes
- Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, pecorino Romano cheese
- Greek Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncini, onions, cucumbers, calamata olives, feta cheese
- Romano Crusted Chicken Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, home-made fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, calamata olives, cucumbers, onions and tomatoes
- Chef's Salad$12.95
Ham, salami, cappicola, and provolone
- BBQ Chicken Salad$13.95
Grilled BBQ chicken and Cheddar cheese over a house salad
- Chicken Sierra Salad$13.95
Spicy chicken breast, boiled egg, and fresh avocado over our house salad
- Side Salad$3.95
- Side Caesar Salad$3.95
- Kokopelli Salad$9.95
Sides
Soup of the of the Day
- Beef Barley$6.95
- Clam Chowder$6.95Out of stock
- Cream of Spinach$6.95Out of stock
- Creamy Tortellini & Spinach$6.95Out of stock
- Franch Onion$6.95Out of stock
- Lentil$6.95Out of stock
- Minestrone$6.95Out of stock
- Pasta Fagioli$6.95
- Spinach & Egg Drop$6.95Out of stock
- Tortellini & Chicken Broth$6.95Out of stock
- Chicken Orzo$6.95Out of stock
- Chicken & Rice$6.95
- Crab Bisque$6.95Out of stock
- Cream of Bacon & Potato$6.95Out of stock
- Cream of Broccoli$6.95Out of stock
- Cream of Mushroom$6.95Out of stock
- Cream of Roasted Red Pepper$6.95Out of stock
- Cream of Shrimp$6.95
Square Pizza
- Sicilian Pizza$17.95
- Focaccia Pizza$16.95
Crushed plum tomato sauce with garlic and basil, olive oil, pecorino Romano, and mozzarella cheese
- Tomato Basil Bruschetta Pizza$18.95
Home-made fresh mozzarella, tomato, garlic, pecorino Romano, oregano, and basil
- Margherita Pizza$18.95
Home-made fresh mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce, basil, and olive oil
- Salad Pizza$20.95
House salad, topped with home-made fresh mozzarella
- Taco Pizza$21.95
- Square Gourmet Pizza$21.95
- Square Cheese Pizza$16.95
Blackboard Specials
Beer & Wine
- Corona Extra$5.00
- Cerveza Dos Equis X* Lager Especial$5.00
- Modelo Especial$5.00
- Negra Modelo$5.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Angry Orchard$5.00
- Heineken$5.00
- Stella Artois$5.00
- Cools Light$4.00
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Samuel Adams Boston Lager$5.00
- Pinot Noir$7.00
- Merlot$7.00
- Cabernet$7.00
- Pinot Grigio$7.00
- Chardonnay$7.00
- Moscato$7.00
Catering
- Half Tray Penne with Broccoli, Garlic, & Oil$50.00
- Full Tray Penne with Broccoli, Garlic, & Oil$75.00
- Half Tray Penne with Tomato Marinara$40.00
- Full Tray Penne with Tomato Marinara$65.00
- Half Tray Baked Ziti with Ricotta & Mozzarella$50.00
- Full Tray Baked Ziti with Ricotta & Mozzarella$75.00
- Half Tray Penne Ala Vodka$50.00
- Full Tray Penne Ala Vodka$75.00
- Half Tray Eggplant Parmesan$55.00
- Full Tray Eggplant Parmesan$75.00
- Half Tray Eggplant Rollatini$55.00
- Full Tray Eggplant Rollatini$75.00
- Half Tray Chicken Marsala$60.00
- Full Tray Chicken Marsala$90.00
- Half Tray Chicken Parmesan$60.00
- Full Tray Chicken Parmesan$90.00
- Half Tray Chicken Francaise$60.00
- Full Tray Chicken Francaise$90.00
- Half Tray Lemon Chicken$60.00
- Full Tray Lemon Chicken$90.00
- Half Tray Romano Chicken$60.00
- Full Tray Romano Chicken$90.00
- Half Tray Meatballs$55.00
- Full Tray Meatballs$80.00
- Half Tray Sausage & Peppers$55.00
- Full Tray Sausage & Peppers$80.00
- Half Tray Pinwheels$35.00
- Full Tray Pinwheels$65.00
- Half Tray Fresh Steamed Vegetables$45.00
- Full Tray Fresh Steamed Vegetables$70.00
- Half Tray Antipasto Salad$50.00
- Full Tray Antipasto Salad$70.00
- Half Tray Garden Salad$35.00
- Full Tray Garden Salad$55.00
- Half Tray Caesar Salad$35.00
- Full Tray Caesar Salad$55.00
- Half Tray Party Wings$55.00
- Full Tray Party Wings$75.00
- Half Tray Nachos Supremos$55.00
- Full Tray Nachos Supremos$85.00
- Half Tray Garlic Bread$25.00
- Full Tray Garlic Bread$35.00
- Half Tray Garlic Knots$30.00
- Full Tray Garlic Knots$45.00
- Half Tray Chicken Fingers$55.00
- Full Tray Chicken Fingers$75.00
- Half Tray Calamari$55.00
- Full Tray Calamari$85.00
- Half Tray Onion Rings$35.00
- Full Tray Onion Rings$55.00
- Half Tray French Fries$40.00
- Full Tray French Fries$60.00
- Half Tray Jalapeño Pepper$55.00
- Full Tray Jalapeño Pepper$75.00