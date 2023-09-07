Kokyou Ramen EM 2263 Broadhollow Road
Food
Starters
Avocado Salad
Spring mix avocado, cherry tomato, and ground cheese with yuzu dressing
Edemame
Spicy Edamame
Steam soybeans with yuzu salt chili powder
Takoyaki
6 pieces. Crispy octopus dumpling with mayo sweet sauce and bonito flake
Purple Sweet Potato Tempura
Deep-fried purple sweet potato with sweet spicy mayo sauce
Pork Bun
2 pieces. Chashu pork with lettuce and cucumber
Chicken Bun
2 pieces. Fried chicken with lettuce and cucumber
Gyoza
6 pieces. Pan-fried dumpling choice of pork or vegetable
Chicken Wings
5 pieces. 48 hours brine, buttermilk batter fried with aioli dipping
Chicken Karaage
8 pieces. Braine chicken battered deep-fried chicken
Ramen
Tonkotsu Ramen
Pork broth, pork chashu, bamboo shoot, onions, scallion, sweet corn, black garlic oil, and soft-boiled egg
Shoyu Paitan Ramen
Chicken broth, chicken chashu, bamboo shoot, onions, scallions, sweet corn, and soft-boiled egg.
Wild Pepper Ramen
Pork broth, pork meat, sweet corn, bamboo shoot, salted mustard, wood ear mushroom, scallions, soft-boiled egg with house chili oil and peanut butter sauce.
Miso Ramen
Pork broth, pork chashu, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushrooms, sweet corn, and scallions with soft boiled egg
Kalbi Ramen
Pork and beef broth, spicy beef of short rib, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushroom, scallions, sweet corn, soft-boiled egg
Vegan Ramen
Mixed vegetable broth, sweet corn, white beech mushrooms, bamboo shot, wood ear mushroom, scallions, and fried tofu.
Gyuniku Ramen
10 hours of savory Beef broth. slice spices and braised beef shank. scallion, onions, sweet corn, soft-boiled egg, and baby bok choy.
Seafood Ramen
Chicken broth, jumbo shrimp, and scallops. mussels, bamboo shot, sweet corn, scallions, soft-boiled egg
Donburi
Chicken Katsu Donburi
Lightly breaded chicken cutlet over rice, spring mix, baby tomato, and pickle radish.
Curry Chicken Katsu Donburi
Chicken katsu over rice with Japanese curry sauce, spring mixed, baby tomato, pickled radish.
Beef Donburi
Marinated sliced beef and caramelized onions over rice, soft seasoned egg, scallion, baby tomato, and pickled radish.
Grill Shrimp Donburi
Grill garlic butter shrimp over rice, spring mixed, baby tomato, and pickle radish.
Crispy Chicken Don
Chicken karaage over rice, spring mixed, baby tomato, and pickled radish.
Crispy Tofu Don
Deep-fried tofu over rice, spring mixed, baby tomato, pickled radish
Pork Chashu Donburi
Dessert
Side
Broth/Noodle
Drinks
Soft Dink
Milk Tea
Fruit Tea
