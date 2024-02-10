Best Thai in Kaua'i!
Koloa Thai Bistro
Appetizer
- Hamachi Ceviche$19.00
Hamachi with jalapeno, ponzu, crispy fried onions.
- Spicy Salmon Crudo$17.00
Salmon with Thai spicy lime-garlic vignette, mint, and cilantro.
- Larb Lettuce Wrap$18.00
Spicy minced chicken with spicy-lime dressing and roasted rice powder.
- Coconut Shrimp$15.00
Fried Kauai’s coconut shrimp served with sweet & sour sauce. (4)
- Fried Calamari$15.00
- Crab Rangoon$14.00
Fried imitation crab and cream cheese filled served with plum sauce. (4)
- Gyoza$12.00
Pan-fried Japanese chicken pot-stickers. (4)
- Satay Chicken$15.00
Grilled marinated chicken served with peanut sauce.
- Edamame$8.00
Soup & Salad
- Tom Yum Goong$14.00
Spicy and sour lemongrass soup with shrimp and mushrooms.
- Tom Kha Gai$13.00
Classic Thai silky coconut soup with chicken, and mushroom.
- Som Tum$16.00
Green papaya, tomato, carrot and peanut and spicy lime-dressing.
- Yum Goong$21.00
Shrimp, red onion, green onion, cilantro, lettuce, mint, spicy lime-dressing.
Entree
Vegan
- Karee Pak$25.00
Our famous Thai style yellow curry, broccoli, zucchini, carrot, mushroom, and bell pepper. Served with jasmine rice.
- Pad Pak Ruam$23.00
Stir-fried mixed Pu’uwai gardens vegetable, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, mushroom, and zucchini. Served with jasmine rice.
- Pad Thai Pak$23.00
Rice noodles, bean sprout, scallion, peanut, mixed Pu’uwai gardens vegetable, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, mushroom, and zucchini. No rice.
Rice & Noodles
- Koala’s Pad Thai$23.00
Your choice of protein, rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, scallion, and peanuts Topped with eggs. No Rice.
- Cashew Prik Pao$24.00
Your choice of protein, Thai chili paste, cashew nuts, scallion, broccoli, and bell pepper, and jasmine rice.
- Khao Pad Raum$32.00
Combination Thai fried rice, chicken, beef, shrimp, onion, egg, carrot, and green onion. (+$22 6oz. Lobster tail.)
Sushi & Roll
- California Roll$14.00
Imitation crab, avocado, and cucumber
- Ebi Tempura Roll$16.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce.
- Spicy Tuna$16.00
Spicy tuna, scallion, spicy mayo
- Lena Roll$24.00
Tuna, salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, tempura crumb, Ikura, Tobiko, scallions, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
- Sara Roll$24.00
Hamachi, spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, avocado, and scallions. Served with chili-ponzu sauce.
- Hawaiian Volcano$21.00
Sushi rice with tuna, salmon, avocado, cucumber, onions, scallion, tobiko, sesame seed, jalapeno, and spicy poke sauce.
- Salmon$15.00
Nigiri 2 pcs or Sashimi 3 pcs
- Ahi$15.00
Nigiri 2 pcs or Sashimi 3 pcs
- Hamachi$18.00
Nigiri 2 pcs or Sashimi 3 pcs
Teppanyaki
- The Emperor$125.00
4oz. Of Japanese A5 Wagyu Filet & 6oz. Of Lobster Tail.
- The Empress$95.00
7oz. Of Choice Black Angus Filet & 6oz. Of Lobster Tail.
- Sea Of Kaua'i$85.00
6oz. Of Lobster Tail, (2pcs.) Sea Scallops & (4pcs.) Jumbo Prawns.
- Japanese A5$85.00
4oz. Wagyu filet.
- Australian Wagyu$65.00
6oz. Short rib
- Black Angus$55.00
8oz. Filet.
- Chicken Free Range$45.00
Free range organic chicken
- Shrimp & Scallop$55.00
5pcs each
- Salmon Teppanyaki$50.00
6oz.
- Ahi Teppanyaki$55.00
(Hawaiian Tuna) 6oz.
- Kid Japanese A5$65.00
2 oz. Wagyu filet
- Kid Chicken$35.00
Free range organic chicken.
- Kid Black Angus$45.00
3oz. Steak filet.
- Kid Salmon$45.00
3 oz. Salmon filet
- Kid Sea Of Kaua'i$55.00
Lobster tail, 1 scallops, and 2 shrimps.