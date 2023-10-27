Wush Wush

$22.00

Ernesto Menendez, the proprietor of Finca Las Brumas is one of those rare folks, whom after meeting realize they are extremely passionate about what they do. The first time we met, he was continually asking coffee questions like what we thought about certain varieties, or if we thought the international COE Jury would prefer honeys, or washed coffees. While we have been working with Ernesto for several years, it has been amazing to see the transformation of his farm into one producing exotic and rare varieties, as well as the success of his pet projects, like the now infamous "wild forest" project which recently was the coffee that won the 2017 World Barista Competition.