Koma Cafe
Coffee, Tea, Chai
Drip Coffee/Cold Brew
Espresso Drinks
Two shots of Elixr Coffee's Beekeeper Espresso Blend
Two shots of espresso served hot with a dollop of foam
A hot beverage with 2 shots of espresso and an equal amount of steamed milk
A hot beverage with 2 shots of espresso and 4oz of frothy milk
Small: 2 shots of espresso with 10oz milk Large: 4 shots of espresso with 12oz milk
Small: 2 shots of espresso with water (hot or iced) Large: 4 shots of espresso with water (hot or iced)
Tea, Chai, Matcha
Pour Over Coffee
Specials
A delicious, warm, chocolatey beverage!
A latte made with house-made pecan syrup and pumpkin. Perfect for the fall season!
A latte made with our maple-bourbon syrup! Counter to the name, there is not alcohol in this drink syrup but plenty of bourbon flavor accompanying rich maple syrup
Dinner
Shareables
Antipasto
egg / capers / pickle / crisp shallot / focaccia
romaine / crouton / parmesan / anchovies
salami / red onion / burrata / pepperoncini / tomato / artichokes / olives. / pumpkin seed / dijon vinaigrette
proscciutto / seasonal fruit / mozzarella / parmesan / crouton / kale / spinach / plum dressing
Pastas
Pizza
N/A Retail Beverages
N/A Retail Soda/Waters
Retail Coffee/Retail Food/Retail Equipment
Retail Coffee
Beekeeper is everything you are looking for in a pleasant sipping espresso. Beekeeper does not boast wild flavors, or exotic acidity, but it is an espresso you will enjoy sip after sip. Featuring a round, caramel sweetness, we believe a great house espresso should be sweet and smooth, nuanced, and incredibly approachable. While we rotate these components seasonally, 66% of this coffee will always be a clean pulped natural brazil, and washed Colombian. Both Brazil and Colombia have two coffee seasons which affords Beekeeper consistent sweetness, and depth. The third component is always rotating between East Africa, or Central America.
Regional Specific, our current decaf offering comes from the huila region of Colombia. Decaffeinated using the Swiss water technique, this decaf is sweet, flavorful, and rounded with tasting notes of red berry and caramel.
Kenya AA Washed SL 28 & SL 34 We Taste: Honeydew / Champagne Mango / Panna Cotta
Reigion: San Lorenzo, Saraguro, Loja Altitude: Up to 2100 MASL Variety: Typica Process: Washed We Taste: Nectarine / Mandarin Orange / Cherry
Ernesto Menendez, the proprietor of Finca Las Brumas is one of those rare folks, whom after meeting realize they are extremely passionate about what they do. The first time we met, he was continually asking coffee questions like what we thought about certain varieties, or if we thought the international COE Jury would prefer honeys, or washed coffees. While we have been working with Ernesto for several years, it has been amazing to see the transformation of his farm into one producing exotic and rare varieties, as well as the success of his pet projects, like the now infamous "wild forest" project which recently was the coffee that won the 2017 World Barista Competition.
Region: Colombia Variety: Caturra Process: Honey + Wine Yeast We Taste: Papaya / Lychee / Passionfruit Only available in 6oz bags