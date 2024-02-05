Kona Hawaiian BBQ | Denver
Food
Appetizer
- Crab Rangoon(4 Pcs)$3.95
Faux crab meat and cream cheese in crispy wonton skin
- Crab Rangoon(8 pcs)$6.99
Faux crab meat and cream cheese in crispy wonton skin
- Fried Dumplings (4 pcs)$3.95
- Vegetable Spring Rolls (2 pcs)$1.99
- Crispy Shrimp (6 pcs)$7.59
Crispy breaded shrimp served with Kona Katsu sauce
- Grilled Spam Musubis$5.79
A block of rice topped with a dash of Teriyaki sauce plus a slice of Spam wrapped in seaweed.(2 pcs)
- BBQ Chicken Musubis$5.79
A block of rice topped with a dash of Teriyaki sauce plus a piece of BBQ Chicken wrapped in seaweed.(2 pcs)
- BBQ Beef Musubis$5.79
A block of rice topped with a dash of Teriyaki sauce plus a cut of BBQ Beef wrapped in seaweed.(2 pcs)
- Steamed Rice(2 scps)$1.99
- Steamed Rice(5 scps)$4.29
- Bag Fee$0.10
Salad
Chicken Plate
- Hawaiian BBQ Chicken$12.99
Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
- Chicken Katsu$12.99
Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
- Teriyaki Chicken$12.99
Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
- Kona Fire Chicken$13.99
Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
- Grilled Chicken Breast w.Lemon Pepper$13.99
Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
- Grilled Chicken Breast w.Teriyaki$13.99
Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
Beef/Pork Plate
Seafood Plate
Kona Specials
- Chicken Combo$14.59
A combination of our favorite BBQ chicken & chicken Katsu
- Hawaiian BBQ Mix$16.99
BBQ chicken, BBQ beef & Kalbi short ribs
- Seafood Mix$15.59
Crispy shrimp, Kona whtie fish and BBQ chicken
- BBQ & Katsu Mix$15.59
BBQ chicken, BBQ Beef and chicken Katsu
- Shrimp & BBQ Chicken Combo$14.59
Savor our crispy shrimp along with Hawaiian BBQ chicken
- Fried White Fish & BBQ Chicken Combo$14.59
Combine our tender kona white fish and BBQ chicken
- Chicken & Beef Combo$14.59
Our most two popular items: BBQ chicken & BBQ beef
- Shrimp & White Fish Combo$14.59
A combination of our crispy shrimp & tender kona white fish
- Kalua Combo$14.59
Kalua pork with a choice of BBQ chicken, chicken katsu or teriyaki chicken
- Grilled Spam & Eggs$11.99
A true local dish - grilled spam with 2 eggs
Aloha Plate
Mini Meal
- Mini Chicken Katsu$11.19
Includes 1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
- Mini Crispy Shrimp$11.19
Includes 1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
- Mini Grilled Chicken Breast w. Lemon Pepper$11.19
Includes 1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
- Mini Grilled Chicken Breast w. Teriyaki$11.19
- Mini Kona Fire Chicken$11.19
Includes 1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
- Mini BBQ Chicken$11.19
Includes 1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
- Mini BBQ Beef$11.19
Includes 1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
- Mini Teriyaki Ck$11.19
Family Meal
Side
Beverage
BOTTLE WATER
Catering
Apptizer-Catering
- Fried Dumplings(12 pcs)$9.99
- Fried Dumplings(25 pcs)$19.99
- Fried Dumplings(50 pcs)$39.99
- Crab Rangoon(12 pcs)$9.99
- Crab Rangoon(25 pcs)$19.99
- Crab Rangoon(50 pcs)$39.99
- Spring roll(20 pcs)$17.99
- Spring roll(40 pcs)$36.99
- Spring roll(80 pcs)$71.99
- Musubi(12 pcs)$32.99
- Musubi(25 pcs)$64.99
- Musubi(50 pcs)$128.99
- Steamed Rice Sm
Salad-Catering
Chicken-Catering
Beef/Pork-Catering
Seafood-Catering
Catering Packages
- 10-12 People$139.99
Includes: • 2 Small Entrees • 1 Small Salad • 1 Medium Rice • 1 Appetizer
- 20-25 People$279.99
Includes: • 2 Med Entrees • 1 Med Salad • 1 Large Rice • 1 Appetizer
- 45-50 People$559.99
Includes: • 4 Medium Entrees • 1 Large Salad • 2 Large Rice • 1 Large Appetizer
- 95-100 People$1,119.99
Includes: • 4 Large Entrees • 2 Large Salad • 4 Large Rice • 1 Extra Large Appetizer