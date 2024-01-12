2x points for loyalty members
Kona Poké Apopka
Popular Items
- Build Your Own Poké$11.25+
Build your own poké bowl. Choose from over 40 fresh ingredients!
- Celsius$3.25
Made with ginger, guarana, green tea and 7 essential vitamins, contains no sugar, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors.
- Honey Sriracha Chicken$11.50
Grilled chicken thigh marinated with our signature Honey Sriracha sauce, green onion, mango, and sesame seeds over your choice of base.
Build Your Own Bowls
- Build Your Own Chicken Bowl$8.99+
Build your own grilled chicken bowl. Choose from over 40 fresh ingredients!
- Build Your Own Plant-based Bowl$7.99+
Build your own plant-based bowl. Choose from over 40 fresh ingredients!
Signature Bowls
- Bourbon Chicken$11.50
Grilled chicken topped with bourbon sauce, green onion and sesame seeds over sushi rice, brown rice, or lettuce.
- Kona Fire (#1 Top Seller)$15.95
Fresh ahi tuna topped with our classic hawaiian sauce, sesame seeds, spicy seaweed salad, green onions, avocado, a sriracha aioli, and our sriracha sauce, over sushi rice, brown rice, or lettuce.
- Tidal Wave (Top Seller)$15.49
Fresh ahi tuna topped with eel sauce, sriracha aioli, seaweed salad, green onions, onion crisps, and avocado over sushi rice, brown rice, or lettuce.
- Volcano Shrimp (New)$12.95
Shrimp marinated in our signature boom boom sauce, green onions, cucumber, onion crisps, and sesame seeds over your choice of base.
- Bird of Paradise (Plant-based)$10.50
Our tofu bowl topped with sweet heat sauce, edamame, sweet onion, cucumber, avocado, green onion, sesame seed, and mango over sushi rice, brown rice, or lettuce.
- Salmon Lover$15.49
Fresh sushi grade salmon topped with a lemon tartar sauce, spicy seaweed salad, cucumber, edamame, and onion crisps over sushi rice or brown rice.
- Shoyu Ahi Poké$15.49
Fresh shoyu ahi tuna (soy-based sauce, red curry paste, chili oil, kimchi paste, onion, garlic), sweet onion, green onion, garlic crisps over sushi rice, brown rice, or lettuce.
- Asian Sesame Salad$9.49
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, mandarin oranges, shredded carrot, green onion, topped with sesame seeds, wonton crisps, asian sesame ginger dressing, and optional grilled chicken.
- Kuala Pork Platter (Limited Time)$12.50
A classic Hawaiian favorite, tender pulled pork, mac salad, rice, and a Hawaiian roll.
Sides
- Ginger Side Salad$3.50
Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, cherry tomato, and mandarin orange sesame ginger dressing.
- Miso Soup$4.50
Our house miso broth, green onion, tofu, and seaweed.
- Wahoo Smoked Fish Dip$10.99
Made with fresh smoked wahoo and mahi, accompanied with pita chips, and jalapeños.
- Spicy Tuna Bites$5.99
Spicy tuna, sesame seed, sriracha aioli, sriracha, and onion crisps, over sushi rice.
- Volcano Bites$5.99
Surimi, eel sauce, sriracha aioli, onion crisps over sushi rice.
Drinks
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Fountain Sodas$2.85
- Iced Teas / Lemonade$2.50
- Bai (various flavors)$3.25
A refreshing drink infused with antioxidants and natural flavors.
- Kombucha$4.50
This raw drink is cool, bubbly, and packed full of nutritional benefits.
- Core pH Water$3.25
Ultra-purified and enhanced with electrolytes and minerals, Core has the balanced pH uniquely designed for an active lifestyle.
Treats
- Dole Whip Soft Serve$3.50+
Dole Soft Serve is a delicious dairy-free, cholesterol-free, and vegan-friendly frozen dessert.
- Gluten Free Brownie$2.95
Gluten Free Brownie. No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. 100% delicious.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
Gluten, nut, and dairy-free. No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. 100% delicious.