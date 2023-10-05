Kona Hawaiian BBQ-Johnstown
Food
Appetizer
Crab Rangoon(4 Pcs)
Faux crab meat and cream cheese in crispy wonton skin
Crab Rangoon(8 pcs)
Faux crab meat and cream cheese in crispy wonton skin
Chicken Dumplings (6 pcs)
Vegetable Spring Rolls (2 pcs)
Crispy Shrimp (6 pcs)
Crispy breaded shrimp served with Kona Katsu sauce
Grilled Spam Musubis
A block of rice topped with a dash of Teriyaki sauce plus a slice of Spam wrapped in seaweed.(2 pcs)
BBQ Chicken Musubis
A block of rice topped with a dash of Teriyaki sauce plus a piece of BBQ Chicken wrapped in seaweed.(2 pcs)
BBQ Beef Musubis
A block of rice topped with a dash of Teriyaki sauce plus a cut of BBQ Beef wrapped in seaweed.(2 pcs)
Steamed Rice(2 scps)
Steamed Rice(5 scps)
Salad
Chicken Plate
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken
Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
Chicken Katsu
Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
Teriyaki Chicken
Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
Kona Fire Chicken
Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
Grilled Chicken Breast w.Lemon Pepper
Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
Grilled Chicken Breast w.Teriyaki
Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
Beef/Pork Plate
Seafood Plate
Kona Specials
Chicken Combo
A combination of our favorite BBQ chicken & chicken Katsu
Hawaiian BBQ Mix
BBQ chicken, BBQ beef & Kalbi short ribs
Seafood Mix
Crispy shrimp, Kona whtie fish and BBQ chicken
BBQ & Katsu Mix
BBQ chicken, BBQ Beef and chicken Katsu
Shrimp & BBQ Chicken Combo
Savor our crispy shrimp along with Hawaiian BBQ chicken
Fried White Fish & BBQ Chicken Combo
Combine our tender kona white fish and BBQ chicken
Chicken & Beef Combo
Our most two popular items: BBQ chicken & BBQ beef
Shrimp & White Fish Combo
A combination of our crispy shrimp & tender kona white fish
Kalua Combo
Kalua pork with a choice of BBQ chicken, chicken katsu or teriyaki chicken
Grilled Spam & Eggs
A true local dish - grilled spam with 2 eggs
Aloha Plate
Mini Meal
Mini Chicken Katsu
Includes 1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
Mini Crispy Shrimp
Includes 1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
Mini Grilled Chicken Breast
Includes 1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
Mini Kona Fire Chicken
Includes 1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
Mini BBQ Chicken
Includes 1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
Mini BBQ Beef
Includes 1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
Family Meal
Catering
Apptizer-Catering
Fried Dumplings(18 pcs)
Fried Dumplings(36 pcs)
Fried Dumplings(72 pcs)
Crab Rangoon(12 pcs)
Crab Rangoon(25 pcs)
Crab Rangoon(50 pcs)
Spring roll(20 pcs)
Spring roll(40 pcs)
Spring roll(80 pcs)
Musubi(12 pcs)
Musubi(25 pcs)
Musubi(50 pcs)
Steamed Rice
Salad-Catering
Chicken-Catering
Beef/Pork-Catering
Seafood-Catering
Catering Packages
10-12 People
Includes: • 2 Small Entrees • 1 Small Salad • 1 Medium Rice • 1 Appetizer
20-25 People
Includes: • 2 Med Entrees • 1 Med Salad • 1 Large Rice • 1 Appetizer
45-50 People
Includes: • 4 Medium Entrees • 1 Large Salad • 2 Large Rice • 1 Large Appetizer
95-100 People
Includes: • 4 Large Entrees • 2 Large Salad • 4 Large Rice • 1 Extra Large Appetizer