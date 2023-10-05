Popular Items

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$12.99

Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Hawaiian BBQ Beef

Hawaiian BBQ Beef

$14.59

Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Crab Rangoon(8 pcs)

Crab Rangoon(8 pcs)

$6.99

Faux crab meat and cream cheese in crispy wonton skin

Food

Appetizer

Crab Rangoon(4 Pcs)

Crab Rangoon(4 Pcs)

$3.95

Faux crab meat and cream cheese in crispy wonton skin

Crab Rangoon(8 pcs)

Crab Rangoon(8 pcs)

$6.99

Faux crab meat and cream cheese in crispy wonton skin

Chicken Dumplings (6 pcs)

Chicken Dumplings (6 pcs)

$3.95
Vegetable Spring Rolls (2 pcs)

Vegetable Spring Rolls (2 pcs)

$1.99
Crispy Shrimp (6 pcs)

Crispy Shrimp (6 pcs)

$7.59

Crispy breaded shrimp served with Kona Katsu sauce

Grilled Spam Musubis

Grilled Spam Musubis

$5.79

A block of rice topped with a dash of Teriyaki sauce plus a slice of Spam wrapped in seaweed.(2 pcs)

BBQ Chicken Musubis

$5.79

A block of rice topped with a dash of Teriyaki sauce plus a piece of BBQ Chicken wrapped in seaweed.(2 pcs)

BBQ Beef Musubis

$5.79

A block of rice topped with a dash of Teriyaki sauce plus a cut of BBQ Beef wrapped in seaweed.(2 pcs)

Steamed Rice(2 scps)

$1.99

Steamed Rice(5 scps)

$4.29

Salad

Green Mixed Salad

Green Mixed Salad

$6.99

Shredded lettuce, shredded cabbage, carrot and cucumber with our house made dressing

Macaroni Salad(2 scps)

$3.59

Includes Tuna & Carrot

Macaroni Salad(5 scps)

$7.99

Includes Tuna & Carrot

Chicken Plate

Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$12.99

Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$12.99

Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Teriyaki Chicken

$12.99

Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Kona Fire Chicken

Kona Fire Chicken

$13.99

Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Grilled Chicken Breast w.Lemon Pepper

$13.99

Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Grilled Chicken Breast w.Teriyaki

$13.99

Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Beef/Pork Plate

Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
Kalbi Short Ribs

Kalbi Short Ribs

$17.99

Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Hawaiian BBQ Beef

Hawaiian BBQ Beef

$14.59

Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Kalua Pork w.Cabbage

$12.99

Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Seafood Plate

Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
Fried White Fish

Fried White Fish

$12.99

Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Crispy Shrimp

Crispy Shrimp

$13.59

Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Kona Specials

Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Chicken Combo

$14.59

A combination of our favorite BBQ chicken & chicken Katsu

Hawaiian BBQ Mix

Hawaiian BBQ Mix

$16.99

BBQ chicken, BBQ beef & Kalbi short ribs

Seafood Mix

Seafood Mix

$15.59

Crispy shrimp, Kona whtie fish and BBQ chicken

BBQ & Katsu Mix

$15.59

BBQ chicken, BBQ Beef and chicken Katsu

Shrimp & BBQ Chicken Combo

$14.59

Savor our crispy shrimp along with Hawaiian BBQ chicken

Fried White Fish & BBQ Chicken Combo

$14.59

Combine our tender kona white fish and BBQ chicken

Chicken & Beef Combo

$14.59

Our most two popular items: BBQ chicken & BBQ beef

Shrimp & White Fish Combo

$14.59

A combination of our crispy shrimp & tender kona white fish

Kalua Combo

$14.59

Kalua pork with a choice of BBQ chicken, chicken katsu or teriyaki chicken

Grilled Spam & Eggs

$11.99

A true local dish - grilled spam with 2 eggs

Aloha Plate

Includes a bed of Steam Rice, a Side of Green Mix Salad with House Dressing.

Pick One Entrée

$12.59

Includes a bed of Steam Rice, a Side of Green Mix Salad with House Dressing.

Pick Two Entrees

$13.59

Includes a bed of Steam Rice, a Side of Green Mix Salad with House Dressing

Aloha Plate-Short Rib

$17.99

A bed of Steam Rice, A Side of Green Mix Salad with House Dressing.

Mini Meal

Includes 1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Mini Chicken Katsu

$11.19

Includes 1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Mini Crispy Shrimp

$11.19

Includes 1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Mini Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.19

Includes 1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Mini Kona Fire Chicken

$11.19

Includes 1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Mini BBQ Chicken

$11.19

Includes 1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Mini BBQ Beef

$11.19

Includes 1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies

Family Meal

Includes 3 Entrees, Rice, Mac Salad & Veggies( Feeds 4 People)

Family Meal

$45.99

Feeds 4, includes rice, mac salad, veggies and 3 entrees

Beverage

Beverage

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Hawaiian Sun

$2.50

Select flavor upon pick-up

Boba Tea

Milk Tea

$5.75Out of stock

Thai Tea

$5.75Out of stock

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.75

Mango Green Tea

$5.75

Peach Green Tea

$5.75

Catering

Apptizer-Catering

Fried Dumplings(18 pcs)

$9.99

Fried Dumplings(36 pcs)

$19.99

Fried Dumplings(72 pcs)

$39.99

Crab Rangoon(12 pcs)

$9.99

Crab Rangoon(25 pcs)

$19.99

Crab Rangoon(50 pcs)

$39.99

Spring roll(20 pcs)

$17.99

Spring roll(40 pcs)

$36.99

Spring roll(80 pcs)

$71.99

Musubi(12 pcs)

$32.99

Musubi(25 pcs)

$64.99

Musubi(50 pcs)

$128.99

Steamed Rice

Salad-Catering

Green Mix Salad

Macaroni Salad

Chicken-Catering

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

Chicken Katsu

Teriyaki Chicken

Kona Fire Chicken

Grilled Chicken Breast w.Lemon Pepper

Grilled Chicken Breast w.Teriyaki

Beef/Pork-Catering

Kalbi Short Ribs

Hawaiian BBQ Beef

Kalua Pork w.Cabbage

Seafood-Catering

Fried White Fish

Crispy Shrimp

Catering Packages

10-12 People

$139.99

Includes: • 2 Small Entrees • 1 Small Salad • 1 Medium Rice • 1 Appetizer

20-25 People

$279.99

Includes: • 2 Med Entrees • 1 Med Salad • 1 Large Rice • 1 Appetizer

45-50 People

$559.99

Includes: • 4 Medium Entrees • 1 Large Salad • 2 Large Rice • 1 Large Appetizer

95-100 People

$1,119.99

Includes: • 4 Large Entrees • 2 Large Salad • 4 Large Rice • 1 Extra Large Appetizer