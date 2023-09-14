Lunch

Lunch Menu

Koobideh Sandwich

$14.00

One skewer of seasoned grind of chuck and short rib ground

Joojeh Sandwich

$14.00

One skewer of citruis saffron marinated chicken breast

Vegetarian Kotlet Patty Sandwich

$12.00

Yellow split peas potato and onion patty

Salad Olivieh Sandwich ( Persian Chicken salad)

$14.00

Potato, chicken,egg sweet peas and dill pickles

Soup & Salad

$9.00

Menu

Appetizer (Maze)

Kookoo Sabzi (Persian herbed Frittata) V

$11.00

The Persian style Frittata with eggs aromatic herbs, walnut, and barberries

Kookoo Sibzamini V

$11.00

The Persian style Frittata with eggs, potatoes, onion, and our own mix of spices

Vegetarian Kotlet Patty V

$10.00

Yellow split pea, potato, and onion patty served with our homemade Aioli

Zeytoon Parvardeh (Persian marinated olives) V, VG

$9.00

A mixed of different olives mixed with aromatic herbs, walnut, and pomegranate

Salad Olivieh ( The Persian Chicken salad)

$11.00

Potato, chicken, egg, sweet peas, dill pickles with a citrus mayonnaise dressing

Borani Esfenaj (Spinach Yogurt dip) V

$10.00

A delicious yogurt dish of sautéed garlic, spinach, herbs, and our own mix of spices

Kashk Bademjan (Persian eggplant & whey dip) V

$12.00

Sauteed eggplant, onion, cream of whey, topped with fried garlic and mint

Mirza Ghasemi (Northern Iran Smokey eggplant dip) V, GF

$12.00

Smokey eggplant, sautéed garlic, tomato, and egg

Grilled Shrimp (3 pieces)

$12.00Out of stock

Succulent jumbo shrimp grilled and flavored with a citrus and a garlic butter

Sabzi Khordan (Persian herb platter) V

$6.00Out of stock

Variety of aromatic fresh garden herbs with a side of feta cheese and fresh walnut served with fresh bread

Fries with a Persian twist V, VG

$7.00

Delicious crispy fries dusted with herbs and sumac

Kookoo's Pomegranate Wings

$12.00

Mast O Moosir V

$8.00

Yogurt, Persian dried shallots with our own mix of spices

Mast O Khiar V

$8.00

Yogurt, cucumber, aromatic herbs with our own mix of spices

Salad Shiazi

$8.00

Family Favorites

Family Signature Beef Dish

$26.00

Slow braised fork tender roast in a velvety red wine sauce

Khoresh Ghormeh Sabzi (Traditional herbed stew)

$20.00

Stewed beef with a mix of sauteed aromatic herbs, dried lime, and kidney beans

Khoresh Gheymeh ( Yellow split pea stew)

$20.00Out of stock

Stewed beef sllowly simmered in a tomato dried lime and yellow split pea ragu topped with golden fries

Khoresh Fesenjoon (Pomegranate and walnut stew)

$20.00

An elegant stew of chicken, walnut, and pomegranate melasses. Can be served as a Vegan option.

Vegetarian Tas Kabob V, VG

$18.00Out of stock

Braised layers of eggplant, onions, carrots, tomatoes, potatoes, prunes, and apricots in a pomegranate Saffron sauce

Gigot Lamb

$28.00

Khoresh Baghali

$20.00

Sides

Saffron Rice V, VG Sub: No Charge

$5.00

Steamed Basmati rice topped with saffron rice

Baghali Polo V,VG Sub: No Charge

$7.00

steamed Basmati rice with fava beans and fresh dill

Zereshk & Cranberry Polo V Sub: No Charge

$7.00

Steamed Basmati rice with sweetend Barberries and Cranberries

Potato Gratin V Sub : $4.00

$8.00

Sliced potatoes in a velvety cream sauce and melted Gruyere cheese

From our grill

Koobideh

$19.00Out of stock

Two skewers of our seasoned mix grind of chuck and short rib ground served with our grilled veggies

Chenjeh

$25.00Out of stock

A skewer of beef sirloin marinated and served with our grilled veggies

The Sultan

$32.00Out of stock

A skewer of marinated beef siriloin and a skewer of koobideh served with grilled veggies

Lamb

$27.00Out of stock

A skewer of marinated boneless leg of lamb served with grilled veggies

Joojeh

$18.00

A skewer of citrus Saffron marinated boneless breast of chicken served with grilled veggies

Fillet of Salmon

$26.00

A skewer of citrus Saffron marinated fillet of Salmon served with our grilled veggies

Fire Grilled Shrimp

$28.00Out of stock

Succulent shrimp grilled and flavored with a citrus and garlic butter served with grilled veggies

8oz Siriloin Steak

$29.00

Soup & Salads

House Salad V

$10.00Out of stock

Harvest Blend, tomato, cucumber, radish, green peppers, and olives served with our house vinaigrette

The KooKoo Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Harvest Blend, cucumber, fennel, roasted beet, creamy whipped feta, and spiced candied walnuts served with our house vinaigrette

Shirazi Salad V, VG

$8.00

Diced cucumber, tomato, scallion, parsley, Extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice

Ash of the day

$7.00Out of stock

Chunky soup

Sides & Extras

Single Skewer side of kabob

$7.00Out of stock

Koobideh

Side Lamb

$12.00Out of stock

Lamb

Side Salmon

$12.00

Salmon

Side Shrimp

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp

Torshi V,VG

$4.00

Farmed pickled veggies

Mast O Moosir V

$8.00

Yogurt, Persian dried shallots with our own mix of spices

Mast O Khiar V

$8.00

Yogurt, cucumber, aromatic herbs with our own mix of spices

Borani Esfenaj V

$7.00Out of stock

Yogurt, sauteed garlic , spinach, herbs with our own mix of spices

Persian Felfeli Chili sauce V,VG

$4.00

Hot Sauce

Dessert

Cake Yazdi

$8.00

Baghlava cake

Zoolbia & Bamieh

$8.00

Persian sweets

Drinks

Red Wine

Chateau Carignan Prima Merlot

$15.00+

Chateau Moulinat Bordeaux

$13.00+

Lerta Di Radda Chianti

$15.00+

La Marie Dolcetto Pinerolese

$14.00+

Rose

Del Rio Vineyards Rose

$14.00+

White Wine

Glass Il Vince Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Glass Campet Sainte Marie Chardonnay

$12.00

Outnumber Sauv Blanc

$12.00+

Sparkling Wine

Riefle Cremant D'Alsace

$13.00+

Cocktails

Kookoo Sangria

$14.00

Yar

$14.00

Kookoo G&T

$14.00

Azadi

$14.00

Kookoorita

$14.00

Azizam

$14.00

Sekanjabin Dream

$14.00

Hafez Choice

$14.00

Beer

Port City Porter

$7.00

Port City Pale Ale

$7.00

Evolution IPA

$7.00

Eggenberg Pilsner

$7.00

N/A Bev

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

12oz Sparkling Water

$3.50