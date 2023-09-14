Kookoo Restaurant
Lunch
Lunch Menu
Koobideh Sandwich
One skewer of seasoned grind of chuck and short rib ground
Joojeh Sandwich
One skewer of citruis saffron marinated chicken breast
Vegetarian Kotlet Patty Sandwich
Yellow split peas potato and onion patty
Salad Olivieh Sandwich ( Persian Chicken salad)
Potato, chicken,egg sweet peas and dill pickles
Soup & Salad
Menu
Appetizer (Maze)
Kookoo Sabzi (Persian herbed Frittata) V
The Persian style Frittata with eggs aromatic herbs, walnut, and barberries
Kookoo Sibzamini V
The Persian style Frittata with eggs, potatoes, onion, and our own mix of spices
Vegetarian Kotlet Patty V
Yellow split pea, potato, and onion patty served with our homemade Aioli
Zeytoon Parvardeh (Persian marinated olives) V, VG
A mixed of different olives mixed with aromatic herbs, walnut, and pomegranate
Salad Olivieh ( The Persian Chicken salad)
Potato, chicken, egg, sweet peas, dill pickles with a citrus mayonnaise dressing
Borani Esfenaj (Spinach Yogurt dip) V
A delicious yogurt dish of sautéed garlic, spinach, herbs, and our own mix of spices
Kashk Bademjan (Persian eggplant & whey dip) V
Sauteed eggplant, onion, cream of whey, topped with fried garlic and mint
Mirza Ghasemi (Northern Iran Smokey eggplant dip) V, GF
Smokey eggplant, sautéed garlic, tomato, and egg
Grilled Shrimp (3 pieces)
Succulent jumbo shrimp grilled and flavored with a citrus and a garlic butter
Sabzi Khordan (Persian herb platter) V
Variety of aromatic fresh garden herbs with a side of feta cheese and fresh walnut served with fresh bread
Fries with a Persian twist V, VG
Delicious crispy fries dusted with herbs and sumac
Kookoo's Pomegranate Wings
Mast O Moosir V
Yogurt, Persian dried shallots with our own mix of spices
Mast O Khiar V
Yogurt, cucumber, aromatic herbs with our own mix of spices
Salad Shiazi
Family Favorites
Family Signature Beef Dish
Slow braised fork tender roast in a velvety red wine sauce
Khoresh Ghormeh Sabzi (Traditional herbed stew)
Stewed beef with a mix of sauteed aromatic herbs, dried lime, and kidney beans
Khoresh Gheymeh ( Yellow split pea stew)
Stewed beef sllowly simmered in a tomato dried lime and yellow split pea ragu topped with golden fries
Khoresh Fesenjoon (Pomegranate and walnut stew)
An elegant stew of chicken, walnut, and pomegranate melasses. Can be served as a Vegan option.
Vegetarian Tas Kabob V, VG
Braised layers of eggplant, onions, carrots, tomatoes, potatoes, prunes, and apricots in a pomegranate Saffron sauce
Gigot Lamb
Khoresh Baghali
Sides
Saffron Rice V, VG Sub: No Charge
Steamed Basmati rice topped with saffron rice
Baghali Polo V,VG Sub: No Charge
steamed Basmati rice with fava beans and fresh dill
Zereshk & Cranberry Polo V Sub: No Charge
Steamed Basmati rice with sweetend Barberries and Cranberries
Potato Gratin V Sub : $4.00
Sliced potatoes in a velvety cream sauce and melted Gruyere cheese
From our grill
Koobideh
Two skewers of our seasoned mix grind of chuck and short rib ground served with our grilled veggies
Chenjeh
A skewer of beef sirloin marinated and served with our grilled veggies
The Sultan
A skewer of marinated beef siriloin and a skewer of koobideh served with grilled veggies
Lamb
A skewer of marinated boneless leg of lamb served with grilled veggies
Joojeh
A skewer of citrus Saffron marinated boneless breast of chicken served with grilled veggies
Fillet of Salmon
A skewer of citrus Saffron marinated fillet of Salmon served with our grilled veggies
Fire Grilled Shrimp
Succulent shrimp grilled and flavored with a citrus and garlic butter served with grilled veggies
8oz Siriloin Steak
Soup & Salads
House Salad V
Harvest Blend, tomato, cucumber, radish, green peppers, and olives served with our house vinaigrette
The KooKoo Salad
Harvest Blend, cucumber, fennel, roasted beet, creamy whipped feta, and spiced candied walnuts served with our house vinaigrette
Shirazi Salad V, VG
Diced cucumber, tomato, scallion, parsley, Extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice
Ash of the day
Chunky soup
Sides & Extras
Single Skewer side of kabob
Koobideh
Side Lamb
Lamb
Side Salmon
Salmon
Side Shrimp
Shrimp
Torshi V,VG
Farmed pickled veggies
Borani Esfenaj V
Yogurt, sauteed garlic , spinach, herbs with our own mix of spices
Persian Felfeli Chili sauce V,VG
Hot Sauce