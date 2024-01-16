Kooma KOP 201 Main Street, suite 100
Food
Soups & Salads
- Avocado Salad$14.00
avocado, cherry tomato, cucumber, asparagus, bell peppers, red onion and mixed greens with a house-made avocado, yuzu dressing
- Brussel Sprout Salad$13.00
deep-fried brussel sprouts, mixed vegetables and fried shallots with a thai style sweet chili dressing
- Dumpling Soup$12.00
clear broth with beef dumplings and onions
- Green Salad$8.00
fresh greens served with our house-made ginger dressing
- Miso Soup$5.00
miso broth served tofu, green onions and seaweed
- Seaweed Salad$11.00
seaweed salad in a sweet and tangy marinade
- Spicy Seafood Soup$17.00
shrimp, scallops, squid and mussels and dried mushrooms in a spicy broth
Kitchen Appetizers
- Calamari Tempura$15.00
fresh calamari fried in a tempura batter served with a side of sweet chili sauce
- Edamame$7.00
boiled and salted green soybeans
- Grilled Octopus$22.00
marinated and grilled octopus served with pancetta and shishito peppers
- Gyoza$12.00
beef dumplings served steamed, pan seared or deep fried
- Karage Chicken$12.00
chicken thigh marinated with japanese dashi and deep fried
- Kooma Sampler$24.00
edamame, shishito peppers, negimaki and calamari tempura
- Negimaki$16.00
thinly sliced sirloin steak stuffed with cream cheese and grilled green onions and topped with our house-made teriyaki sauce
- Rock Shrimp$16.00
battered and deep fried baby shrimp in our sweet and spicy mayo sauce
- Seafood Green Curry$18.00
seafood mix of lobster, scallop, shrimp and mussels in rice with a green curry sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Shishito Peppers$8.00
deep-fried and served with yuzu salt and shichimi spice
- Short Rib Barbeque Buns$16.00
marinated slices of short rib, sliced cucumber, carrots and marinated japanese radish served in a chinese steamed bun
- Short Rib Barbeque Wraps$24.00
marinated slices of short rib served on top of lettuce cups, topped with fried shallots and scallions
- Spicy Chicken Lettuce Wraps$15.00
spicy chopped chicken and onions served on top of lettuce cups with sesame seeds and green onions
- Spring Rolls$8.00
fresh vegetables, lightly seasoned and fried
- Tempura$18.00
shrimp and vegetables deep-fried in a light batter
- Triple "S" Scallops$18.00
sauteed scallops with sweet, sour and spicy flavors
- Tuna Stuffed Jalapenos$12.00
jalapenos stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese, deep fried and drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Yakitori$18.00
skewers of grilled beef and chicken with vegetables in our house-made teriyaki sauce
Sushi Bar Small Plates
- Blue Fin Tuna Sampler$36.00
akami (red meat), cho-toro (medium fatty) and o-toro (pink fatty) served sashimi style
- Blue FIn Tuna Tartar$25.00
traditional sushi dish made with blue fin tuna, avocado, mango and tobiko mixed with spicy mayo sauce and potato crunch
- Ceviche$28.00
lump crab, lobster, shrimp, scallop and mango in a yuzu orange vinaigrette
- Crunchy Rice Cakes$18.00
sushi rice deep-fried ad topped with tuna tartar and wasabi tobiko
- Hamachi Crudo$23.00
thinly sliced raw yellowtail, heirloom tomato, radish, roe, micro greens in a yuzu truffle vinaigrette
- Hamachi Jalapeno$23.00
sliced raw yellowtail with jalapeno served in a house made ponzu sauce
- Poke$18.00
sashimi grade diced tuna and salmon with avocado, mango, cucumber, asparagus, grape tomato, carrots, thin sliced tortilla and seaweed rice flakes mixed in a sweet garlic soy sauce
- Salmon Carpaccio$22.00
thinly sliced raw salmon with watercress, sweet & sour onions in a truffle citrus soy sauce
- Sashimi App$24.00
eight pieces of assorted raw fish (chef's selection)
- Sushi App$19.00
six pieces of assorted raw fish served over a ball of rice (chef's selection)
- Tapas$14.00
choice of two served on a thinly sliced baguette
- Tuna Tataki$24.00
seasoned tuna seared and served rare with chives, cherry tomato and tobiko served in a smoked dome
- Tuna Tortilla$22.00
fresh tuna with avocado, mango, cilantro, jalapeno and tomato mixed in two different sauces-spicy mayo and sweet garlic soy sauce, served with crispy corn tortilla chips
Classic Rolls
- A.A.C. Roll$7.00
avocado, asparagus and cucmber
- Alaska Roll$10.00
salmon, cucumber and avocado
- Avocado Roll$6.00
avocado with rice, seaweed on the outside
- Boston Roll$10.00
tuna, cucumber and avocado
- California Roll$7.00
crab stick, avocado and cucumber
- Chunky Tuna Roll$12.00
tuna, spicy mayo and avocado covered outside with tobiko and crunch
- Cucumber and Avocado Roll$6.25
cucumber and avocado wrapped in seaweed with rice on the outside
- Eel and Avocado Roll$12.00
cooked eel and avocado with eel sauce
- Manhattan Roll$9.00
shredded crab stick, mayo and avocado
- New York Roll$10.00
tuna, salmon and green onion
- Philadelphia Roll$9.00
smoked salmon, cucumber and cream cheese
- Pink Lady Roll$12.00
tuan, salmon, and avocado with soy paper
- Salmon Roll$7.00
salmon, rice and seaweed on the outside
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
fried shrimp drizzled with eel sauce
- Spicy Eel Roll$10.00
cooked eel mixed with our house-made spicy mayo
- Spicy Salmon Roll$10.00
salmon mixed with our house-made spicy mayo
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
minced tuna mixed with our house-made spicy mayo
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$10.00
yellowtail mixed with our house-made spicy mayo
- Spider Roll$16.00
fried soft shell crab with lettuce, avocado, cucumber and japanese mayo
- Sunday Morning Roll$12.00
salmon and cream cheese battered and deep fried
- Sweet Potato Roll$8.00
deep fried sweet potato
- Tuna Roll$7.00
tuna, rice and seaweed on the outside
- VeggieFuto Maki Roll$10.00
spring mix, carrots, avocado, asparagus, cucumber and pickled radish
- Yellowtail Roll$7.00
yellowtail, green onion, rice and seaweed on the outside
Special Rolls
- Bruce Lee Roll$22.00
salmon and yellowtail topped with spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Devon Two Roll$22.00
spicy scallop and avocado topped with shredded crab stick and sweet wasabi and eel sauces
- Firecracker Roll$22.00
spicy tuna with crunch topped with tuna and potato crunch
- Godzilla Roll$25.00
spicy tuna, cream cheese and asparagus topped with whole eel filet and potato crunch
- Hawaiian Roll$22.00
shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese topped with mango, strawberry, wine and mango sauces and finsihed with toasted almonds
- Kooma Special Roll$22.00
shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy yellowtail, tobiko, scallion and micro greens
- Lotus Roll$18.00
shrimp tempura and avocado topped with shredded crab stick, sweet wasabi and eel sauces
- Rainbow Roll$28.00
jumbo lump crab, cucumber and avocado, topped with assorted raw fish
- Sakura Roll$22.00
spicy salmon and avocado topped with salmon
- Salmon Volcano Roll$24.00
spicy tuna, lump crab and cucumber topped with salmon, avocado, spicy mayo and cruch with tobiko, scallions and eel sauce
- Samurai Roll$26.00
lobster tail tempura, avocado, mango, spicy mayo with spicy tuna, potato crunch and eel sauce
- Spicy Caterpillar Roll$18.00
spicy tuna topped with avocado and tobiko
- West Chester Roll$20.00
shrimp tempura topped with red and white tuna, crunch, tobiko, scallions and eel sauce
- Wild Summer Roll$20.00
tuna, salmon. white tuna, cilantro, and jalapeno topped with tobiko and spicy korean pepper sauce
- Wilmington Roll$22.00
white tuna tempura, avocado and spicy mayo topped with spicy scallop, crunch, tobiko, jalapeno and eel sauce
Sushi/Sashimi
- Amberjack (kampachi)$6.00
raw fish over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Cho-Toro (medium fatty tuna)$10.00
raw fish over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Crab Stick (kani)$3.50
- Eel (unagi)$7.00
cooked eel over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Escolar (white tuna)$5.00
raw fish over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Flying Fish Roe (tobiko)$5.00
small fish eggs over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Mackeral (saba)$5.00
raw fish over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Mediterranean Sea Bass (bronzino)$5.00
raw fish over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- O-Toro (fatty tuna)$12.00
raw fish over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Octopus (tako)$5.75
steamed octopus over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Salmon (sake)$5.50
raw fish over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Salmon Roe (ikura)$5.00
salmon eggs over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Scallop (hotate)$7.00
raw scallop over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Sea Bream (madai)$6.00
raw fish over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Sea Eel (anago)$7.00
cooked sea eel over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Sea Urchin (uni)$12.00
raw sea urchin over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Shrimp (ebi)$5.00
steamed shrimp over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Smoked Salmon$5.50
cold smoked salmon over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Squid (ika)$5.00
raw squid over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Stripe Bass (suzuki)$5.00
raw fish over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Striped Jack (shima aji)$6.50
raw fish over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Surf clam (hokkigai)$5.00
raw clam over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Sweet Shrimp$6.00
raw shrimp over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Tamago (egg custard)$5.00
cooked eeg over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Tuna (maguro)$5.50
raw fish over a ball of rice, one piece per order
- Yellowtail (hamachi)$5.50
raw fish over a ball of rice, one piece per order
Sushi Platters
Signature Specialties
- Beef Hibachi$30.00
certified angus beef strip-loin grilled and topped with our hibachi sauce and served with stir-fried vegetables and steamed rice
- Bulgogi$26.00
a traditional korean dish of thinly sliced marinated beef stir-fried with scallions and onions served with steamed rice
- Miso Chilean Seabass$42.00
honey miso marinated grilled chillean seabass with asparagus and bok choy served with steamed rice
- Miso Salmon$32.00
honey miso marinated grilled salmon served with aspargus, bok choy and steam rice
- Pork Belly$28.00
japanese style braised and grilled skin pork belly with asparaus and bok choy served with steamed rice
- Scallop Orzo$34.00
seared scallops with butter served over sauteed orzo and vegetables in a citus sauce
- Shrimp and Cauliflower$34.00
stir-fried jumbo black tiger shrimp with cauliflower, mixed vegetables and chinese xo seafood sauce
- Stir-Fried Spicy Pork$26.00
tender pork marinated in our spicy sauce thinly slice and stir-fried with scallions, onions and jalapenos served with steamed rice
- Teriyaki Chicken$24.00
grilled chicken breast topped with our house made teriyaki sauce, served with sauteed vegetable and steamed rice
- Teriyaki Salmon$34.00
grilled salmon filet topped with our house made teriyaki sauce, served with a side of sauteed vegetables and steamed rice
Noodles
- Pad Thai
stir-fred rice noodles, scallions, onion, bean sprouts, peanuts and egg in a tangy coconut sauce with a choice of protein
- Spicy Kooma Noodle
pan-fried thick wheat noodles and vegetables with our spicy kooma sauce and your choice of protein
- Udon Noodle Soup$22.00
thick wheat noodles served in our clear house-made broth with mixed vegetables and kani, shrimp and vegetable tempura served on the side
- Yaki Udon
pan-fried thick wheat noodles and vegetables with your choice of protein
- Kid Noodles$6.00
Stonepots
- Seafood Combo Stonepot$32.00
shrimp, scallop, fresh calamari and mussels over rice and lettuce served in a fire-heated stonepot
- Short Rib Stonepot$28.00
marinated short rib bbq over lettuce and rice, served in fire-heated stonepot
- Spicy Chicken Stonepot$24.00
marinated spicy chicken thigh over lettuce and rice, served in a fire-heated stonepot
- Spicy Pork Stonepot$24.00
marinated spicy pork stir-fry over lettuce and rice served in a fire-heated stonepot
- Steak Stonepot Bibimbap$24.00
slices of raw ribeye that cooks in the pot, served with mixed vegetables, lettuce and rice in a fire-heated stonepot
- Stonepot Bibimbap$22.00
cooked beef and fried egg over mixed vegetables and rice served in a fire-heated stonepot
- Sweet Beef Stonepot$26.00
slices of sweet beef in a broth with mushrooms, onion, green onions and udon noodles
Dessert
Lunch Menu
- Bulgolgi Wrap$15.00
- Chashu Lo Mein$20.00
- Chili Shrimp Buns$12.00
- Chirashi$19.00
- Crockett Roll$18.00
- Ella Roll$16.00
- Fried Tofu Salad$16.00
- Hibachi
- Honey Chicken$17.00
- Kimchi Fried Rice$13.00
- Poke Bowl (Lunch)$16.00
- Shrimp Tacos$13.00
- Soft Shell Wrap$18.00
- Spicy Miso Shrimp Salad$19.00
- Spicy Pork Wrap$15.00
- The Surge Roll$18.00
- Tonkatsu$20.00