Kooper's Fells Point Kooper's Tavern
FOOD
Starters
- Crab Dip
Creamy dip topped with pico de gallo, melted cheeses, and old bay. Served with a toasted baguette, carrots, and celery.$18.00
- Truffle Fries
Crispy fries tossed in truffle oil, garlic, parsley, Parmesan cheese$13.00
- Fried Mozzarella
Seasoned panko served with roasted red pepper pesto and marinara sauce.$14.00
- Wings
Buffalo, Old Bay, Sweet Teriyaki, Bang Bang, Thai Chili, or BBQ. Served with blue cheese, carrots, and celery.$18.00
- Calamari
Lightly breaded with seasoned flour then fried golden. Served with torn basil and marinara.$15.00
- Steamed Shrimp
Steamed in Natty Boh with Old Bay and onions. Served with cocktail sauce and lemon.
- Ahi Tuna Appetizer
Blackened Ahi Tuna to your preferred temp. Served with pickled ginger, seaweed salad and wasabi.$18.50
- Nachos
Melted jack/cheddar cheese over sauteed bell pepper, onions and jalapeños. Topped with sour cream and served with house made salsa.$16.00
- Bavarian Pretzel
Served with beer cheese and pub mustard.$12.00
Soups & Salads
- Seafood Gumbo
As seen on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives!
- Maryland Crab Soup
Classic tomato based soup with lumps of crab meat.
- Cream of Crab Soup
A MD classic. Cream based with sherry, Old Bay, and jumbo lump crab meat.
- Half & Half Soup
A perfect blend. Half MD crab, half cream of crab soup.
- Caesar Salad
Romaine, house croutons, grated Parmesan, shaved Asiago, Caesar dressing
- Southwest Salad
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, sauteed bell peppers and onions, jalapenos, black olives, shredded cheese, avocado, sour cream, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with salsa ranch$18.50
- Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach with sliced strawberries, blueberries, avocado, bleu cheeese crumbles, red onion, and sliced almonds tossed in our poppy seed dressing.$15.00
- Garden Salad
Mixed greens, fresh cucumber, shredded carrots, tomato, red onion & croutons with your choice of dressing.
Sandwiches
- Crab Cake Sandwich
Jumbo lump crab cake served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with Cajun remoulade and coleslaw.$27.00
- Chicken Sammy
Blackened, grilled, or fried with Dill pickle chips, bacon, jack/cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli$16.50
- Ahi Tuna Wrap
Blackened, grilled or encrusted. With avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, & wasabi aioli in a spinach tortilla$18.00
- Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced rib-eye, smothered in melted cheese sauce with sautéed onions and red hots$16.00
- Shrimp Salad Wrap
House recipe shrimp salad with lettuce, tomato, and avocado in a spinach tortilla.$17.00
- Smoked Turkey Wrap
Sliced smoked turkey breast, avocado, gouda cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato with chipotle aioli and onion straws. Served in a flour tortilla$16.50
- Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fried chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.$16.50
- Grouper Sandwich
Blackened grouper topped with onion straws, avocado, and jalapeno ranch$20.00
Signature Burgers
- Burger Of The Month
BOM$17.00
- Ronan
100% black angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, dill pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, diced white onion, melted American cheese and chipotle aioli.$17.00
- MacGuinness
Black Angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar & LTO$16.50
- Baja
Black Angus beef, jalapeños, baja slaw, jack & cheddar cheese, jalapeño ranch, wrapped in a flour tortilla$16.00
- Billy's Wagyu
Wagyu patty topped with bacon, truffle arugula, and garlic cream cheese.$20.00
- Calvin
Spicy black bean burger topped with jalapeño jack cheese, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce and chipotle aioli$15.00
- Farmstead Lamb
Seasoned Lamb, crumbled feta, truffle arugula, garlic butter. Served on rosemary Focaccia.$18.00
- El Diablo
Spiced turkey patty topped with jalapeno jack cheese, arugula slaw, and avocado.$16.00
- Ricky Bobby Bison
Bison patty topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato, and jalapeno ranch.$17.50
- Elvis
Black Angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & LTO$16.50
Pizza
- The Doc Pizza
Topped with shredded mozzarella and pepperoni with a garlic herb butter crust and red pizza sauce$16.00
- Hot Honey Pizza
Mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan cheeses drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey$15.00
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with crumbled bacon, diced tomato, shredded jack & cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles & topped with a jalapeno ranch drizzle.$18.00
Entrees
- Fish Tacos
Blackened grouper with baja slaw, avocado, pico de gallo, jack and cheddar cheese, and jalapeno ranch.$20.00
- Fish & Chips
Beer battered Atlantic Cod, served with wedge cut fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce$19.00
- Shrimp Scampi
Linguini and sauteed shrimp tossed in a light white wine garlicky butter sauce$22.00
- Crab Cake Entree
Jumbo lump Maryland crab cake served with French fries, coleslaw and Cajun remoulade.$30.00
- Sweet Teriyaki Salmon
Pan seared salmon with sweet teriyaki glaze, toasted sesame seeds, and scallions. Served with jasmine rice and mixed seasonal vegetables.$22.00
- Steak Fajita
Grilled flank steak served over sizzling peppers and onions. Served with pico de gallo, jack/cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, salsa and flour tortillas.$24.00