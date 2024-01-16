Online Ordering Available More
Kooper's Pit Stop(Heavy Sea's) 4615 Hollins Ferry Rd, Halethorpe MD 21227
Food
Appetizers
Sammys
- Pit Beef$13.50
Smoked beef, sliced thin, served on a corn dusted kaiser roll. Cook varies, depending on cut, but Pit beef is served rare-medium.
- Smoked Turkey$12.00
Smoked turkey breast, served on a corn dusted kaiser roll
- Pulled Pork$12.00
Smoked BBQ pulled pork tossed in our house made smoky BBQ sauce, served on a corn dusted kaiser roll.
- Smash Burger$12.00
Premium black Angus burger, with american cheese, bacon, diced onion, pickles and chipotle mayo on a bun.
- Smoked Portobello$12.00
Marinated and smoked portobello mushroom on a rosemary focaccia, with fresh mozzarellas, roasted red peppers, arugula, and pine nut free pesto mayo.
- Pulled Chix$12.00
- Brat$10.00
Kooper's Locations and Ordering Hours
12240 Tullamore Rd
(410) 563-5423
Closed • Opens Monday at 10AM
4615 Hollins Ferry Rd, Halethorpe MD 21227
(410) 563-5423
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 5PM
1702 Thames St
(410) 563-5423
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM
1702 Thames St
(410) 563-5423
Closed • Opens Monday at 8AM
Kooper's North
(410) 853-7324
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM