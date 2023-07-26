Kopa Tea Bar
Drinks
Smoothies
Avocontrol 16oz
Avocontrol 24oz
Berry Cute 16oz
Sweet Strawberry smoothie + boba
Berry Cute 24oz
Sweet Strawberry smoothie + boba
Chocolate Heaven 16oz
Cacao + Oreo + Nutella + Chocolate Ice Cream + Milk of Choice + Boba
Chocolate Heaven 24oz
Cacao + Oreo + Nutella + Chocolate Ice Cream + Milk of Choice + Boba
Golden Hour 16oz
Vanilla Milk Shake + Mango Popping Boba + Mango Jelly
Golden Hour 24oz
Vanilla Milk Shake + Mango Popping Boba + Mango Jelly
Horchata 16oz
Homemade Horchata (Mexican rice drink with milk) + Boba : served over ice
Horchata 24oz
Homemade Horchata (Mexican rice drink with milk) + Boba : served over ice
Mango Tango 16oz
Mango Smoothie + Boba
Mango Tango 24oz
Mango Smoothie + Boba
PCB 16oz
Cacao + Banana + Peanut Butter + Boba
PCB 24oz
Cacao + Banana + Peanut Butter + Boba
Strawbanna Oolala 16oz
Strawberry + Banana + Boba
Strawbanna Oolala 24oz
Strawberry + Banana + Boba
Strawberry Horchata 16oz
Horchata blended with Strawberry + Boba: served over ice
Strawberry Horchata 24oz
Horchata blended with Strawberry + Boba: served over ice
Sweet Sunrize 16oz
Strawberry + Passion Fruit + Boba
Sweet Sunrize 24oz
Strawberry + Passion Fruit + Boba
Taroiffic Cookies n' Cream 16oz
Taro + Oreos + Vanilla Ice Cream + Boba
Taroiffic Cookies n' Cream 24oz
Taro + Oreos + Vanilla Ice Cream + Boba
Tea
Friday Nights
Hibiscus Mellon Tea + Mango + Passion Fruit + Orange
Passionista
Black Passion Fruit Tea + Homemade Mango/Kiwi Jelly + Mango +Passion Fruit + Lemon
Peachy Keen
Peach Rooibos Tea + Homemade Lemon Peach Jelly + Peaches + Lemon
Purple Rain
Taro + Milk of Choice + Boba
Sweet n' Simple
Homemade Brown Sugar Syrup + Milk of Choice + Boba
Thai Love You
Thai Tea + Creamer + Condensed Milk+ Boba
The OG
Black Tea + Creamer + Boba
Woosah Plus
Chamomile Lavender Tea + Taro Cold Foam + Boba
Coffee
Affogato Smoothie
Double Espresso + Vanilla Ice Cream
Cappuccino
Double Espresso + Milk of Choice: served hot or cold
Double Espresso
Brewed Fresh
Double Trouble
Double Espresso + Homemade Brown Sugar + Milk of Choice
Latte
Double Espresso + Milk of Choice: served hot or cold
Nutella Madness
Double Espresso + Milk of Choice + Nutella
Single Espresso
Americano
Matcha
2 Matcha Passion
Mango Passion Fruit Smoothie + Matcha
Fields of Lavender
Matcha + Lavender Sweetener + Milk of Choice
Green Machine
Matcha + Milk of Choice
Honey I love U Matcha
Matcha + Milk of Choice + Raw Honey Cold Foam
Strawberry Fields
Matcha + Milk of Choice + Strawberry Puree
Seasonals
If You Like Pina Coladas 16oz
Pineapple + Coconut Flakes + Boba
If You Like Pina Coladas 24oz
Pineapple + Coconut Flakes + Boba
Lavonade
Lavender Tea + Fresh Squeezed Lemonade + Lavender Sweetener + Blueberries
Thirsty AF
Watermelon + Fresh Squeezed Lemonade + Watermelon Sherbert + Heart Strawberry Jelly
Food
Panninis
Waffles
South of the Border
Bubble Waffle + Chicken + Cheese+ Pico de Gallo + Sour Cream
Cookie Monster
Bubble Waffle + Chocolate Chip Ice Cream + Crushed Oreo + Whipped Cream + Chocolate Chip Cookie
I Want S'More
Bubble Waffle + Chocolate Ice Cream + Chocolate Sauce + Graham Crackers + Marshmallow Fluff
Strawberry Crepe
Bubble Waffle + Nutella +Strawberry Sauce + Banana +Vanilla Ice Cream
Brunchin
Bubble Waffle + Vanilla Ice Cream + Chicken + Maple Syrup + Strawberries
You're 2 Matcha
Bubble Waffle + Vanilla Ice Cream + Matcha + Boba
Chikin' Waffles
Bubble Waffle + Chicken + Cheese+ Habanero Honey + Jalapeno