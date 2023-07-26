Drinks

Smoothies

Avocontrol 16oz

$6.99

Avocontrol 24oz

$7.99

Berry Cute 16oz

$6.99

Sweet Strawberry smoothie + boba

Berry Cute 24oz

$7.99

Sweet Strawberry smoothie + boba

Chocolate Heaven 16oz

$6.99

Cacao + Oreo + Nutella + Chocolate Ice Cream + Milk of Choice + Boba

Chocolate Heaven 24oz

$7.99

Cacao + Oreo + Nutella + Chocolate Ice Cream + Milk of Choice + Boba

Golden Hour 16oz

$6.99

Vanilla Milk Shake + Mango Popping Boba + Mango Jelly

Golden Hour 24oz

$7.99

Vanilla Milk Shake + Mango Popping Boba + Mango Jelly

Horchata 16oz

$6.99

Homemade Horchata (Mexican rice drink with milk) + Boba : served over ice

Horchata 24oz

$7.99

Homemade Horchata (Mexican rice drink with milk) + Boba : served over ice

Mango Tango 16oz

$6.99

Mango Smoothie + Boba

Mango Tango 24oz

$7.99

Mango Smoothie + Boba

PCB 16oz

$6.99

Cacao + Banana + Peanut Butter + Boba

PCB 24oz

$7.99

Cacao + Banana + Peanut Butter + Boba

Strawbanna Oolala 16oz

$6.99

Strawberry + Banana + Boba

Strawbanna Oolala 24oz

$7.99

Strawberry + Banana + Boba

Strawberry Horchata 16oz

$6.99

Horchata blended with Strawberry + Boba: served over ice

Strawberry Horchata 24oz

$7.99

Horchata blended with Strawberry + Boba: served over ice

Sweet Sunrize 16oz

$6.99

Strawberry + Passion Fruit + Boba

Sweet Sunrize 24oz

$7.99

Strawberry + Passion Fruit + Boba

Taroiffic Cookies n' Cream 16oz

$6.99

Taro + Oreos + Vanilla Ice Cream + Boba

Taroiffic Cookies n' Cream 24oz

$7.99

Taro + Oreos + Vanilla Ice Cream + Boba

Tea

Friday Nights

$6.99

Hibiscus Mellon Tea + Mango + Passion Fruit + Orange

Passionista

$6.99

Black Passion Fruit Tea + Homemade Mango/Kiwi Jelly + Mango +Passion Fruit + Lemon

Peachy Keen

$6.99

Peach Rooibos Tea + Homemade Lemon Peach Jelly + Peaches + Lemon

Purple Rain

$5.99

Taro + Milk of Choice + Boba

Sweet n' Simple

$5.99

Homemade Brown Sugar Syrup + Milk of Choice + Boba

Thai Love You

$5.99

Thai Tea + Creamer + Condensed Milk+ Boba

The OG

$5.99

Black Tea + Creamer + Boba

Woosah Plus

$5.99

Chamomile Lavender Tea + Taro Cold Foam + Boba

Coffee

Affogato Smoothie

$6.99

Double Espresso + Vanilla Ice Cream

Cappuccino

$5.99

Double Espresso + Milk of Choice: served hot or cold

Double Espresso

$3.99

Brewed Fresh

Double Trouble

$6.99

Double Espresso + Homemade Brown Sugar + Milk of Choice

Latte

$5.99

Double Espresso + Milk of Choice: served hot or cold

Nutella Madness

$6.99

Double Espresso + Milk of Choice + Nutella

Single Espresso

$1.50

Americano

$3.50

Matcha

2 Matcha Passion

$6.99

Mango Passion Fruit Smoothie + Matcha

Fields of Lavender

$6.99

Matcha + Lavender Sweetener + Milk of Choice

Green Machine

$6.99

Matcha + Milk of Choice

Honey I love U Matcha

$6.99

Matcha + Milk of Choice + Raw Honey Cold Foam

Strawberry Fields

$6.99

Matcha + Milk of Choice + Strawberry Puree

Seasonals

If You Like Pina Coladas 16oz

$6.99

Pineapple + Coconut Flakes + Boba

If You Like Pina Coladas 24oz

$7.99

Pineapple + Coconut Flakes + Boba

Lavonade

$6.99

Lavender Tea + Fresh Squeezed Lemonade + Lavender Sweetener + Blueberries

Thirsty AF

$6.99

Watermelon + Fresh Squeezed Lemonade + Watermelon Sherbert + Heart Strawberry Jelly

Food

Panninis

Cheddar and Ham

$7.99

Aged Cheddar and Smoked Country Ham with grainy mustard + chips

Turkey Pesto

$7.99

Lunch Special 1/2

$9.99

1/2 panini + bag of chips + small smoothie

Lunch Special Full

$10.99

Waffles

South of the Border

$9.99

Bubble Waffle + Chicken + Cheese+ Pico de Gallo + Sour Cream

Cookie Monster

$9.99

Bubble Waffle + Chocolate Chip Ice Cream + Crushed Oreo + Whipped Cream + Chocolate Chip Cookie

I Want S'More

$9.99

Bubble Waffle + Chocolate Ice Cream + Chocolate Sauce + Graham Crackers + Marshmallow Fluff

Strawberry Crepe

$9.99

Bubble Waffle + Nutella +Strawberry Sauce + Banana +Vanilla Ice Cream

Brunchin

$9.99

Bubble Waffle + Vanilla Ice Cream + Chicken + Maple Syrup + Strawberries

You're 2 Matcha

$9.99

Bubble Waffle + Vanilla Ice Cream + Matcha + Boba

Chikin' Waffles

$9.99

Bubble Waffle + Chicken + Cheese+ Habanero Honey + Jalapeno

Kopa Extras

Stickers

Assorted Sticker

$0.50

Key Chains

Keropi

$4.99

Hello Kitty

$4.99

Boba

$4.99

My Melody

$4.99

Kuromi

$4.99

Badtz Maru

$4.99

Squish

Coffee

$9.99

Green Matcha

$9.99

Green Panda

$9.99

Pink Panda

$9.99

Pink Strawberry

$9.99

Yellow Panda

$9.99

Pens

Assorted Pens

$3.50

Food

Mochi

$0.50