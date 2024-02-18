Kotobuki - Babylon 86 Deer Park Avenue
Food Menu
Appetizer favorites
- Crispy Rice & Spicy Tuna$13.50
Bite size crispy rice with spicy tuna & jalapeno on top
- Jalapeno Popped$13.00
fried jalapeno halves with cream cheese and a choice of topping with special creamy sauce and tobiko on top.
- K-Mac Sliders$13.00
chopped tuna, tempura flakes, rice, scallions, avocado, romaine & spicy mayo sandwiched in a rich cracker "bun"
- Rock Shrimp$16.00
tempura style popcorn shrimp served with special creamy dipping sauce. savory, sweet, spicy, citrusy, all in one bite
- Seseme Tuna Dip$18.00
- Spicy Tuna Pizza$15.00
a crunchy rice & nori crust, topped with spicy tuna, shredded crab salad, tobiko, spicy mayo, scallions
- Spicy Tuna Sandwich$15.00
layers of crab salad, chopped tuna, avocado & spicy mayo sandwiched in a rice/soy-nori "bread"
- Taco Japoneses$13.00
chopped salmon/yellowtail, romaine hearts, mixed with smoked chipotle mayo in a crispy corn tortilla
- The Viaduct$14.00
seared pepper tuna or salmon, rolled with cucumber, choice of crab or lobster salad, with yuzu-jalaleno chili sauce
Appetizers From The Kitchen
- Age Tofu$9.00
fried tofu, dashi broth, grated daikon, scallions
- Beef Negimaki App$13.00
grilled beef rolled with scallion topped with teriyaki sauce
- Chicken Negimaki App$12.00
grilled chicken rolled with scallion topped with teriyaki sauce
- Chilean Sea Bass App$18.00
miso-marinated, broiled until golden crust
- Edamame$9.00
steamed soy beans with a dash of salt
- Grilled Squid$17.00
grilled marinated squid with sweet soy sauce
- Gyoza - Pork$9.00
pork or vegetable dumpling with spicy rice vinegar soy sauce Choose steamed/pan fried or deep fried
- Gyoza - Vegetable$9.00
- Hamachi Kama$16.00
yellowtail collar Choose broiled, batter fried or braised
- Ika Maru$17.00
simmered squid with sweet soy sauce
- Kushiyaki Skewers App$12.00
grilled skewers of chicken, shrimp and scallop with teriyaki sauce
- Miso Salmon$13.00
- Salmon Carpaccio App$12.50
pan-seared, sliced, peppery cajun filets with wasabi mayo sauce
- Sauteed Seafood
with garlic butter sauce
- Shrimp Go! Go!$15.50
lightly fried asparagus roll wrapped with butterflied shrimp, topped with garlic butter sauce
- Shumai$9.00
Shrimp dumpling Choose steamed/pan fried or deep fried
- Spicy Calamari$17.00
sautéed squid & scallions with piquant soy sauce served on a sizzling skillet
- Tatsuta-Age$11.50
fried popcorn chicken
- Tempura App
- Teriyaki App
grilled with our classic teriyaki sauce
- Tuna Carpaccio App$13.50
pan-seared, sliced, peppery cajun filets with wasabi mayo sauce
- Vegetables App
steamed or sautéed
- Wasabi Shumai$9.00
Steamed or deep-fried pork wasabi dumpling
- Yakitori Skewers App$10.00
grilled chicken skewers with teriyaki sauce
Appetizers From The Sushi Bar
- Beef Tataki$16.00
10 pieces of seared thinly sliced beef with garlic ponzu sauce
- Chef's Special App$16.00
- Crudo$16.00
10 pieces of thinly sliced fish, red onions with rice vinegar, olive oil, sea salt and black pepper
- Fluked Okinawan$17.00
10 pieces of thinly sliced fluke & scallions with sweet chili sauce & cayenne
- Fluked Usuzukuri$17.00
10 pieces of thinly sliced fluke & scallions with ponzu & piquant daikon
- K- 2$19.50
batter-fried soft shell crab topped with julienne crab stick with tuna & avocado salad
- Nuta$9.14+
- Sashimi App$15.00
Assorted, 8 pieces
- Sunomono Omakse$14.00
sashimi made with cucumber & rice vinegar sauce
- Sunomono Takosu$15.50
octopus sashimi made with cucumber & rice vinegar sauce
- Sushi App$15.00
Assorted, 4 nigiri
- Tartar$14.00
chopped fish, red onions, tobiko, olive oil, sea salt served with rice crackers
- Tataki$14.50
10 pieces of flamed-seared, thinly sliced fish, red onion and garlic sauce
- Yellowtail Jalapeno$17.50
10 pieces of thinly sliced yellowtail topped with jalapeños & red onions with yuzu soy sauce
- Gar.Licked Tuna$14.00
Soups
- Asari Soup$10.50
white miso, manila clams, vegetables
- Clear Soup$4.50
dashi broth, white mushrooms, lemon zest, scallions
- Miso Soup$4.50
white miso, tofu, seaweed and scallions
- Soba Soup$10.00
dashi broth, buckwheat noodles and vegetables
- Tofu & Soba Soup$10.50
white miso, buckwheat noodles, tofu and vegetables
- Tofu Soup$9.50
white miso, tofu and vegetables
Salads
- Avo Salad$10.00
- Crab Salad$10.00
shredded crab stick , tobiko, mayo and cucumber
- Crab Wasabi$12.00
shredded crab stick, cucumber with wasabi rice vinegar dressing
- Hiyashi Wakame$12.00
3 types of seaweed, ikura, cucumber, crispy salmon skin with rice vinegar dressing
- Large Green Salad$9.00
- Lobster Salad$14.00
- Oshinko$8.50
assorted pickles of cucumber, radish. squash and burdock
- Otoshi$8.00
potato starch noodles, soy sauce, hot pepper and sesame seeds
- Otoshi - Pint$14.00
- Otoshi - Quart$28.00
- RICE$3.00
- Salmon/Avo Salad$12.75
salmon sashimi, avocado, cucumber with spicy mayo dressing
- Sashimi Salad$20.00
salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, marinated squid sashimi, romaine, daikon, red onions with spicy ginger dressing
- Seaweed Salad$10.00
3 types of seaweed tossed in rice vinegar dressing
- Small Green Salad$4.50
served with our house ginger dressing
- Soba Noodle$10.00
- Soba Salad$10.00
romaine, iceberg, buckwheat noodles with creamy mayo-ginger dressing
- Squid Salad$16.50
thinly sliced grilled squid, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy mayo dressing
- SUSHI RICE$3.00
- Tofu Salad$10.00
romaine, iceberg, tofu with savory mustard ginger dressing
- Tuna Salad$12.75
tuna sashimi, chopped romaine hearts, cucumber, red onions, tempura flakes, topped with spicy ginger dressing
- Tuna/Avo Salad$12.75
tuna sashimi, avocado, cucumber with spicy mayo dressing
- Udon Noodle$10.00
Entrees From the Kitchen
- Beef Kabayaki - D$28.00
stir-fried beef with vegetables & teriyaki sauce served sizzling on a cast iron
- Beef Negimaki -D$28.00
grilled beef rolled with scallion served with teriyaki sauce and hearty vegetable
- Beef Shogayaki - D$28.00
stir-fried beef with julienned vegetables & ginger sauce served sizzling on a cast iron
- Beef Sukiyaki$28.00
thinly sliced beef, dashi broth, udon, tofu and vegetables
- Beef Teriyaki - D$30.00
made with our classic teriyaki sauce served sizzling on a cast iron with seasonal vegetables
- Bento - D
a bento box set with california roll, pork gyoza, shrimp tempura and your choice of teriyaki dish
- Chicken Kabayaki - D$27.00
stir-fried chicken with vegetables & teriyaki sauce served sizzling on a cast iron
- Chicken Katsu$27.00
panko-crusted chicken with mustard barbecue sauce and seasonal vegetables
- Chicken Negimaki - D$27.00
grilled chicken rolled with scallion served with teriyaki sauce and hearty vegetable
- Chicken Shogayaki - D$27.00
stir-fried chicken with julienned vegetables & ginger sauce served sizzling on a cast iron
- Chicken Sukiyaki$26.00
thinly sliced chicken, dashi broth, udon, tofu and vegetables
- Chicken Teriyaki - D$27.00
- Chilean Sea Bass - D$35.00
golden crusted & flaky miso-marinated filets with hearty vegetables
- Fried Rice
- Kotobuki Steak - D$32.00
soy & sake marinated shell steak on cast iron with seasonal vegetable
- Kushiyaki Skewers - D$27.00
grilled chicken, shrimp and scallop skewers with teriyaki sauce and hearty vegetables
- Nabeyaki Udon$19.00
dashi broth, udon, shrimp tempura, chicken, egg, fish cake and vegetables
- Pork Katsu$28.00
panko-crusted pork with mustard barbecue sauce and seasoned vegetables
- Pork Shogayaki - D$27.00
stir-fried pork with julienned vegetables & ginger sauce served sizzling on a cast iron
- Salmon Carpaccio - D$28.00
peppery cajun fillets, pan-seared and sliced, served with hearty vegetables and wasabi mayo sauce
- Salmon Teriyaki - D$27.00
- Seafood Teriyaki - D$32.00
- Shrimp Teriyaki - D$28.00
- Tempura - D
lightly battered served with tempura sauce & grated daikon
- Tempura Udon/Soba$17.00
dashi broth, udon or soba noodles, shrimp tempura and scallions
- Tofu Steak$20.00
pan fried, golden crusted tofu steak with zesty white mushroom teriyaki sauce
- Tonkotsu Ramen$18.00
thin ramen noodles in a rich tonkotsu pork broth topped with sliced cha-shu pork, Japanese fish cake and scallions
- Tuna Carpaccio - D$30.00
peppery cajun fillets, pan-seared and sliced, served with hearty vegetables and wasabi mayo sauce
- Tuna Steak$30.00
grilled tuna steak finished with our classic teriyaki sauce
- Unadon$32.00
- Yaki Udon
stir fried udon noodles and vegetable with teriyaki sauce
- Yakitori Skewers - D$26.00
grilled chicken skewers with teriyaki sauce and hearty vegetables
- Yosenabe$32.00
dashi broth, udon, asari clams, salmon, scallops, shrimp, fish cake and vegetables
- Zaru Udon/Soba$16.00
chilled udon or soba noodles, shrimp tempura served on ice with wasabi, grated daikon & hondashi sauce
Entrees From The Sushi Bar
- Chirashi - D$32.00
thinly sliced assorted fish served on a bed of sushi rice
- Tekkadon$34.00
thinly sliced tuna served on a bed of sushi rice
- Hand Roll Special$29.00
5 hand rolls (california, eel, salmon, tuna, yellowtail)
- Sashimi - D$31.00
12 sashimi, salmon carpaccio & u.f.o roll
- Sashimi Deluxe$33.00
18 sashimi, salmon carpaccio & u.f.o. roll
- Sushi - D$31.00
9 nigiri & california roll
- Sushi Deluxe$33.00
12 nigiri & california roll
- Sushi & Sashimi Combo$34.00
4 nigiri, 8 sashimi, salmon carpaccio & u.f.o. roll
- Sushi & Sashimi Special For 1$44.00
- Sushi & Sashimi Special For 2$88.00
- Sushi & Sashimi Special For 3$132.00
- Sushi & Sashimi Special 2 with Spider$88.00
A La Carte
- Crabstick$3.00
- Eel$4.50
- Fluke$4.00
- Flying Fish Roe$3.50
- Ikura$6.50
- Octopus$5.00
- Otoro$10.00
- Salmon$4.50
- Scallop$5.50
- Shrimp$4.00
- Smoked Salmon$4.50
- Spanish Mackerel$4.00
- Spicy Salmon$4.50
- Spicy Scallop$5.50
- Spicy Tuna$4.50
- Squid$3.75
- Striped Bass$4.00
- Super White Tuna$3.75
- Surf Clam$4.00
- Sweet Shrimp$6.50
- Tamago$3.50
- Tobiko$3.50
- Tuna$4.50
- Uni$8.00
- White Tuna$3.75
- Yellowtail$4.50
The Classics
- 1/2 Futomaki$11.25
crabstick, shrimp, tamago, kampyo, avocado, tobiko
- Alaskan$8.75
salmon, crabstick, avocado
- Avocado Roll$7.00
- Babylon
tempura flakes & spicy mayo, #7 & #8 with asparagus & romaine, #9 with avocado & scallions
- Boston$8.00
shrimp, romaine, mayo
- California$7.25
crabstick, avocado, cucumber
- Chicken Tempura Roll$9.25
lightly battered chicken
- Crab Roll$7.00
- Crab Salad Roll$7.75
- Crunchy Salmon$7.75
salmon, tempura flakes, cucumber
- Crunchy Tuna$7.75
tuna, tempura flakes, cucumber
- Crunchy Yellowtail$8.25
yellowtail, tempura flakes, cucumber
- Cucumber and Avocado$7.25
- Cucumber Roll$7.00
- Eel Roll$9.75
- Fire Island$8.75
yellowtail, crabstick, avocado
- Ikura Roll$7.00
- Kampyo Roll$7.00
- Mcroll$8.00
mackerel, ginger, scallions
- Oshinko Roll$7.00
- Out Of Control$8.75
tuna & avocado topped with tobiko
- Philadelphia$9.50
smoked salmon & cream cheese
- Rice Roll$4.00
- Rich & Famous$10.00
battered fried yellowtail, crab concoction with sweet sauce
- Salmon Roll$7.75
- Salmon Skin Roll$7.75
- Scallop Roll$9.50
- Shrimp Roll$7.50
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.75
- Spicy Scallop Roll$9.50
- Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.50
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.75
- Spicy Yellowtail$7.75
- Super White Tuna Roll$7.50
- Sweet Potato Roll$7.75
- Tamago Roll$7.00
- Toro Roll$14.75
- Tuna Roll$7.75
- Uni Roll$15.75
- Vegetable$7.75
asparagus, avocado, broccoli, carrot, kampyo, romaine
- Vegetable Tempura Roll$7.75
lightly battered vegetables
- Yellowtail Roll$8.00
Signature Rolls
- Beach Monster$20.00
spicy scallop, eel, burdock, scallion topped with torch-seared super white tuna
- Carnival$17.50
tuna, jalapeño, scallion, tempura flakes, topped with salmon & pickled onions
- Caterpillar Remix$19.00
eel, shrimp, tuna, tempura flakes, topped with avocado, tobiko, spicy mayo & our sweet sauce concoction
- Cinderella$18.00
spicy tuna, asparagus, avocado, topped with fluke, scallions & tobiko
- Coquette$17.00
shrimp, super white tuna, crab salad, tobiko, asparagus, tempura flakes, spicy mayo wrapped in soy-nori, topped with avocado
- Daisy Dukes$17.50
yellowtail, avocado, scallions topped with crab salad, super white tuna, tobiko, tempura flakes and spicy mayo
- Gold Coast$19.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, tobiko, cucumber topped with lobster salad
- Grinch$17.00
spicy tuna, yellowtail, tempura flakes, scallion topped with avocado & sprinkle of cayenne pepper
- H$18.50
spicy eel, tuna, tempura flakes topped with torch-seared salmon and jalapeño
- Hole In One$20.50
shrimp tempura, avocado, tobiko, mayo topped with lightly seared scallop & sweet sauce drizzle
- Holy Tuna!$17.50
crab salad, scallion, tempura flakes topped with avocado & tuna
- J-Pop$16.00
avocado, kampyo, tempura flakes topped with crab salad & tuna
- Mardis Gras Gone Wild$19.00
chopped tuna, tempura flakes, scallions, spicy mayo, avocado, topped with asparagus & torch-seared cajun salmon
- Pink Lady$14.50
rice-less roll with salmon, shrimp, crab salad wrapped in daikon & soy-nori topped with red tomato salsa
- Puff The Magic Dragon$19.00
salmon, asparagus, cucumber, jalapeño, tempura flakes topped with lobster & seaweed salad
- Rainbow Bright$21.00
spicy toro topped with avocado, salmon, yellowtail and tobiko
- Rainow Bright With Tuna$19.00
- Red Bull Maki$20.00
- Skinny Lady$19.00
- Spicy Girl$18.00
spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail, avocado, topped with spicy tuna & tempura flakes
- White Tiger$19.00
Modern Creations
- American Dream$16.50
eel, salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp tempura, tobiko, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- California Eel$16.00
california roll topped with eel
- Caterpillar$15.50
eel roll topped with avocado
- Crazy Salmon$11.00
salmon and avocado roll topped with diced salmon, tobiko, crunchy and spicy mayo concoction on top
- Crazy Scallop$15.50
scallop and avocado roll topped with diced scallop, tobiko, crunchy and spicy mayo concoction on top
- Crazy Tuna$11.00
tuna and avocado roll topped with diced tuna, tobiko, crunchy and spicy mayo concoction on top
- Crazy Yellowtail$13.00
yellowtail and avocado roll topped with diced yellowtail, tobiko, crunchy and spicy mayo concoction on top
- Dragon$15.50
shrimp tempura roll topped with avocado and eel drizzled with eel sauce
- Fabulous Salmon Skin$14.50
toasted salmon skin topped with diced scallop, tobiko, tempura flakes, mayo concoction
- Happy$9.50
tilefish tempura, spicy mayo, sweet sauce
- Heart Breaker$18.00
- Jumping Shrimp$12.00
panko shrimp, asparagus, romaine, tobiko, chardonnay spicy mayo
- Rainbow
your choice of a roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and shrimp #3 is topped with salmon
- Rainbow Eel$16.00
california roll topped with eel, salmon, shrimp, tuna, yellowtail
- Red Dragon$16.00
shrimp tempura topped with diced spicy tuna
- Rock n Roll
- Shogun$13.00
riceless, crabstick, yellowtail, salmon, tuna, avocado, scallions, tobiko wrapped with cucumber & seaweed topped with crab salad
- Spider Roll$16.00
batter-fried soft shell crab with spicy mayo
- U.F.O$9.50
riceless, salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, scallions, tobiko wrapped with daikon
Desserts
- Green Tea Ice Cream$6.00
- Vanilla Ice Cream$6.00
- Fried Cheesecake$9.50
tempura battered new york style cheesecake topped with chocolate syrup
- Banana Tempura$10.00
tempura battered banana topped with chocolate syrup and two scoops of ice cream
- Pineapple$6.50
- Red Bean Ice Cream$6.00
- Ginger Ice Cream$6.00
- Mochi Ice Cream$8.00
sweet rice cake filled with ice cream
- Fried Ice Cream$8.50
tempura battered sweet potato shell filled with choice of ice cream topped with chocolate syrup
Sauces & Sides
Drink Menu
Beer & Cocktails
Sake
Small Bottle Sake
- Dassai 45 300ml$21.00
- Meisousui 300ml$27.00
- Shirayuki Hot Sake$6.00+
- Koshi No Tousetsuka 300ml$30.00
- Shirayuki Junmai Ginjo 300ml$18.00
- Itami Onigoroshi 300ml$16.00
- Hizo Otokoyama 300ml$19.00
- Hakutsuru Chika Cup Sake 200ml$10.00
- Tomio Hanaichirin 180ml$22.00
- Shirakawago 300ml$23.00
- Ozeki Dry$8.00
- Kikisui Funaguchi Cup Sake$11.00