Kovai Cafe
Beverages
Snacky Tales
Indulge in the medley of memorable delights with the crispy goodness of Kara Paniyaram, the comforting Potato Bonda, the flavorful Vazhakai Bajji, the classic Onion Pakoda, and the spicy delights of Kovai Street Kalan and Kovai Street Masala Corn.
Biriyani
Speciality Curries/Dry/Semi
Showcasing an exquisite selection of Manchurian, 65, Pallipalayam, and Chettinad-style dishes with these flavorful creations featuring Paneer, Gobi, Mushroom, and Baby Corn. From the tantalizing fusion of flavors in Manchurian to the bold spices of Chettinad, each dish promises a culinary journey.
Rice Bowl
Kids Specials
Introducing our "Kids' Playground" menu, a playful culinary adventure designed to excite young palates. From the whimsical delights of Cocktail Ghee Idlies to the sweet indulgence of Chocolate Dosa and the fun twists of Butter Scotch Dosa, Cheese Dosa, and Cheese Uthappam – every dish is crafted to spark joy and make mealtime a delightful experience for our youngest connoisseurs.
Namma Ooru Saapadu
Chappathi (or) Malabar Paratha, Kurma, Poriyal, Vatha Kuzhambu, Sambar, Rasam, Appalam, Curd, Vada, Sweet
Tiffin Combos
Curated combinations of South Indian breakfast delights with diverse combinations of Idly, Vada, Pongal, Dosa, Rava Kichadi, Karabath, and delectable sweets.
My Bangalore Days
Offering a taste of the city's culinary heritage through the rich flavors of Benne Dosa, the iconic Mysore Masala Dosa, the comforting Open Butter Masala, and the heartwarming Bonda Soup.
Neostologic Dosa
From the classic simplicity of Plain Dosa to the aromatic delight of Masala Dosa, the richness of Ghee Dosa, the healthful twist of Millet Dosa, the crispy allure of Rava Dosa, and the savory perfection of Roast – each dosa promises a contemporary twist to traditional flavors, elevating your dining experience to new heights.
Uthappam
Experience the timeless elegance of our "Uthappam", featuring a harmonious blend of flavors, from the refined simplicity of Plain Uthappam, the aromatic Onion Uthappam, the flavorful Masala Uthappam, the tangy twist of Tomato Uthappam, and the spicy indulgence of Tomato Chili Uthappam.
Vada Specials
Indulge in the irresistible "Vada Specials", offering a delightful medley of vada variations from the classic Medhu Vada to the flavorful Rasa Vada, the comforting Sambar Vada, the refreshing Keera Vada, and the creamy Curd Vada
Idli Classics
Explore the diverse world of South Indian idlies with our "Idly Classics" - the timeless simplicity of Idly, the flavorful Thattu Idly, the spice-infused Podi Idly, and more
For the Early Risers
Elevate your mornings with a delightful trio of South Indian breakfast classics. Immerse yourself in the comforting richness of Ghee Pongal, the savory perfection of Karabath, and the sweet indulgence of Kesari.
Executive Meal
Sambar Rice, Tamarind/Lemon Rice, Curd Rice, Appalam, Vada, Sweet & Pickle
Extra Sides
A selection of daily specials and traditional favorites in convenient 16 oz containers. Choose from the flavorful Sambar of the Day, the comforting Rasam of the Day, the wholesome Poriyal, the hearty Kootu, the tangy Vatha Kuzhambu, the refreshing Mor Kuzhambu, and the versatile Thogayal.
KovaiCafe Express Location and Ordering Hours
(408) 780-5429
Open now • Closes at 9:15PM