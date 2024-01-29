2x points now for loyalty members
Koyote
All day
Apps & Plate
- Daily Otoshi (Pickled Veggies)$3.00
A small appetizer prepared by our chefs in a variety of ways, meant to cleanse your palate and curb your hunger before the main event.
- Atsu Kimchi$5.00
House made kimchi served warmed. Topped with quail egg yoke and green onions.
- Daikon Steak$7.00
Daikon slowly braised in our vegan dashi. Topped with our sweet miso glaze, yuzu peels and green onions. Served in a bath of dashi stock.
- Plant-based gyoza$7.00
4pc House made Japanese style dumplings, made vegan! Pan fried for crunch and chewiness. Served with a side of our house gyoza sauce.
- House gyoza$6.00
4pc House made Japanese style dumplings. Perfectly cooked for crunch and chewiness. Served with a side of our house made ponzu sauce.
- Karage wings$9.00
Japanese style fried chicken wings brined and coated with special Japanese potato starch for extra crunch. Lightly dusted with vinegar salt and comes with a wedge of lemon.
- Mabo tofu$8.00
Our Mapo tofu is served Japanese style (not as spicy) and American style (Plant based). Comes with soft blanched tofu cooked in our house made chili oil and plant based ground meat. Topped with green onions and a side of premium Japanese rice.
- Shioyaki Saba$12.00
Steamed broiled mackerel, ensuring a crisp exterior and juicy interior. Topped with Daikon oroshi (grated ponzu daikon), green onions, with a side of mizuna and served with a side of lemon.
- Chashu-don$8.00
Tender braised pork belly served on a bed of premium Japanese rice, drizzled with sweet soy sauce, and garnished with scallions and sesame seeds.
- Smoked brisket-don$9.00
Slow-smoked brisket, chopped and served over a bed of premium Japanese rice. Served with a drizzle of our sweet soy sauce and garnished with scallions and sesame seeds.
- Whipped tofu$9.00
Shareable tofu dish is blended with confit garlic and sesame paste. This vegan dish is topped with our house made chili crisps, plant based mapo chili and green onions. Served along with our house made Scallion pancakes.
- Lotus Chips$4.00
Our home made fried lotus chips with Japanese seasoning.
Ramen
- The Classic$13.00
Tokyo-style soy sauce chuuka soba. Our exquisite dish features thin noodles bathed in a flavorful chicken and pork clear stock. It's crowned with succulent Chashu pork, premium soft-boiled marinated egg, a sprinkle of Naga Negi (japanese green onions), scallions, blanched spinach, naruto and Menma (tender bamboo shoots). Adding wontons is highly recommended!
- American Shoyu$14.00
Tokyo style, clear chicken & pork stock. Comes with medium thick, wavy noodles. Topped with smoked brisket, soft boiled marinated egg, Japanese naga negi (Japanese green onions), scallions, blanched spinach, & Menma (tender bamboo shoots).
- Tonkotsu Tsukemen (Dipping Ramen)$13.00
Super thick pork and chicken stock, paired with robust, thick noodles designed for dipping. Topped with succulent chashu pork, a soft-boiled marinated egg, Naga Negi (Japanese green onions), Scallions, Menma (bamboo shoots) and a flavorful aromatic and blend of fish seasoning.
- Tantan-men$13.00
Chinese-style ramen featuring a creamy sesame stock and hearty thick noodles. Topped with a plant-based mapo chili that's both rich and spicy, a soft boiled egg, Naga Negi (Japanese Green onions), Scallions and baby bok choy.
- The Gluten Free$13.00
Comforting chicken and pork clear broth paired with gluten-free noodles. Our braise chashu-style pork takes center stage, joined by a perfectly soft boiled egg, blanched spinach for freshness, Naga Negi (Japanese green onions) for a burst of flavor, and bamboo shoots.
- The Vegan$13.00
Clear mushroom and vegetable stock paired with thin noodles. Crowned with King Oyster mushrooms for a meaty texture, baby bok choy for freshness, blanched spinach for vibrancy, bamboo shoots for crunch, Naga Negi (Japanese Green onions), Scallions for a touch of zing.
Kids
- Okosama Ramen$7.00
A small, kid-sized bowl of Tokyo-style ramen that's perfect for the young adventurer. It's a tiny taste of Japan just for them! (must be 12 & under to order this item)
- Kids Butter Noodles$6.00
Our signature ramen noodles in a creamy butter sauce. (must be 12 & under to order this item)
Sides
- Kaedama (Noodle Portion)
A serving of Kaedama, chose one of our signature noodles.
- Rice$2.50
Japanese rice cooked to perfection, offering a fluffy and slightly sticky texture.
- Aji-tama (Soft Boiled Marinated Egg)$2.00
Marinated soft-boiled egg that adds a burst of rich flavor to your bowl
- Chashu (Japanese Marinated Pork Belly)$4.50
Tender slices of slow-cooked pork belly, packed with flavor.
- Smoked Brisket$5.00
Tender slices of 12 hours smoked beef brisket packed with flavor.
- Chilli Crisp$2.00
- Spice Bomb$2.00
Spicy ball of explosion. This spice paste is made from 8 different spices and chilis. Recommended only on Tsukemen and Tantan-men.
Desserts
- Purin$5.00
Japanese silky-smooth custard, crowned with a luscious asian black sugar caramel drizzle, a harmonious fusion of elegance and flavor.
- Vegan Sesame Ice Cream$5.00
A delightful dairy-free treat crafted with the nutty richness of sesame seeds, perfectly sweetened for your guilt-free pleasure.
- Vegan Coconut Ice Cream$5.00
A delightful dairy-free treat crafted with the nutty richness of sesame seeds, with a sweet taste of fresh coconut perfectly for your guilt-free pleasure.
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic
- Diet Coke$3.00
12 oz can of diet coke.
- Coke$3.00
12 oz can of coke.
- Sprite$3.00
12 oz can of sprite.
- Sparkling Water$4.00
Bottle of Sparkling water.
- Green Tea$3.50
Cup of Japanese Green Tea.
- Non Alcoholic Asahi$4.00
- Red Bull$4.00
Red Bull tastes sweet and tangy, almost like a bubbly, more refreshing version of a liquid candy with a bit of a tangy citrusy spin.