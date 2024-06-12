Kraam 254 5th Ave
Food
Appetizers
- Shishito
Flash fried spicy- sweet peppers seasoned with signature seasoning$12.00
- Okra
Wok-tossed okra with crispy puffed rice, thai red chili, garlic, salt and pepper$15.00
- Chicken Curry Tart
Savory curried potato, minced chicken, sweet radish, caramelized onion with vegetable relish$18.00
- Muek Yang
Grilled marinated cuttlefish with asian pear, candied nuts, spicy chili garlic lime sauce$21.00
- Prawn Satay
Grilled prawns with sweet-mild spicy mung bean sauce, rice vermicelli, and vegetable relish$21.00
- Koi Tuna
Thai style spicy yellowfin tuna tartare on lettuce cup with crispy shallot, mint, chili, toasted rice$24.00
- Razor Clam
Wok-fried razor clam, garlic, white pepper with spicy thai-chimichurri dipping sauce$25.00
- Poonim
Seasoned crispy soft shell crab, crispy kale, thai chili$24.00
Thai Salads
- Sugar Snap Pea Salad
Grilled prawns, chili jam, shallots, coconut milk, crispy shallot$24.00
- Grilled Sweet Corn Salad
Green papaya, cherry tomato, long bean, peanut, chili, sweet-tamarind$18.00
- Artichoke Salad
Shredded chicken, tossed with coconut milk, chili jam, toasted coconut, and fried shallots$22.00
- Lump Crab
Bathed in sweet coconut cream, kaffir lime, chili, tamarind, topped with half soft shell crab, and market vegetables on the side.$28.00
Tofu & Vegetable
- Tofu Prik Klue
Crispy tofu stir-fried with crispy garlic, scallion and Thai chilli$20.00
- Vegetable Green Curry
Sweet and spicy green curry served with roasted seasonal vegetables$24.00
- Tofu Kua Kling**
Crispy tofu stir-fried with fragrant Southern spicy curry, young peppercorn, kaffir lime leaves, chilli$22.00
Seafood
- Seafood Tom Yum*
Thai hot-sour lemongrass soup with prawns, squids, scallops, king oyster mushrooms, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, coconut milk, and chili$36.00
- Pad Phong Karee
Prawns stir-fried with curry powder, egg, scallion, onion, celery, and milk$26.00
- Pad Cha*
Sautéed shrimp, squid, and scallops with green peppercorns, chili, and rhizome$30.00
- Koong Aob
Prawns baked with glass noodles, sesame oil, ginger, scallions, bacon, and pepper$26.00
Fish
- Pla Todd Kamin
Marinated fried fish fillet with crunchy garlic, cumin, served with seafood chili sauce and a set of market vegetables on the side.$39.00
- Choo Chee
Crispy fish fillet topped with Choo Chee curry, a blend of sweet, spicy, and creamy flavors, coconut milk, and kaffir lime.$39.00
- Kang Som
Crispy whole fish with thai spicy and sour curry with daily mixed vegetables$42.00
Meat
- Tom Kha Artichoke
Coconut soup infused with aromatic flavors, chicken, banana blossoms, king oyster mushrooms, galangal, lemongrass, and garnished with crispy fried chili.$26.00
- Beef Cheek Massaman Curry
Thai massaman curry (a combination of aromatic sweet-spicy curry) with braised beef cheek, potato pave, crispy onion, and roasted shallot$32.00
- Black Pepper Ribeye
Stir-fried ribeye beef with black pepper, scallions, young peppercorns, and onions$29.00
- Neu Yang
Grilled marinated ribeye steak served with roasted vegetables and three dipping sauces: spicy tamarind, egg yolk cured in soy, and roasted chili-Thai anchovy sauce.$38.00
Rice & Noodle
- Pad Thai
Wok-fried rice noodle with grilled prawns, tamarind sauce, peanut, egg, beansprout$23.00
- Fusilli Kee Mao
Drunken noodle ~ Wok fried fusilli pasta with prawns, scallop, baby squid, chili, peppercorn, long green, and basil$28.00
- Khao Pad Plara Bong
Stir-fried jasmine rice with spicy aromatic Thai anchovy, braised pork belly, 6-min boiled egg, fresh vegetables.$28.00
- Ka Prow*
Sautéed protein with long green chili , garlic, basil, serve with soft boiled egg, market vegetables, and jasmine rice$25.00
- Confit Chicken Khao Soi
Northern Thai curry with egg noodle , crispy noodle, shallot and vegetable relish.$25.00
Side
Dessert
Beverage
NA Beverage
- Still - Saratoga$9.00
- Sparkling - Saratogo$9.00
- Thai Iced Tea$8.00
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Fever-Tree Club Soda$6.00
- Fever-Tree Ginger Ale$6.00
- Fever-Tree Ginger Beer$6.00
- White SAMUI
Lychee, Passionfruit, coconut cream, lime$12.00
- Green Bangkok
Cilantro, cucumber, lychee, green apple$12.00
- Purple Phuket
Concord grape, rose syrup, lychee, lemon, seltzer$12.00
- Lemonade$6.00
- Shirley Temple$5.00
- Iced Green Tea$6.00