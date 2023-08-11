The Crab & Catfish Co (Broken Arrow) 2538 East Kenosha Street
Boiled Food
5-ALARM SEAFOOD FEAST
*Please allow addl 20-30 min prep time* Hottest thing going! Enormous Seafood Feast 5 Crab clusters, 55 Jumbo shrimp, 5 Corn- Egg & sausage) along with a healthy pan of wedge potatoes.
CRAB & CATFISH PLATTER
2 Crispy Fried Fillet Strips, 2 Crab Clusters, 2 Corn, 2 Egg, 2 Sausage + Wedge Potatoes.
#1 COMPANY PLATTER FOR 2
3 Crab clusters (Apprx. 1.4-1.8 lbs), 20 Shrimp, 2 Sausage, 2 Corn, 2 Eggs on a bed of Potatoes.
#2 COMPANY CRAB & SHRIMP
2 Crab clusters (Apprx 14oz- 1.2 lbs), 15 Shrimp, Sausage, Egg, Corn on a bed of Potatoes.
#3 COMPANY SNOW CRAB
2 Crab clusters (Apprx 14oz- 1.2 lbs), Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.
#4 BIG-O SHRIMP PLATE
20 Jumbo shrimp, Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.
#5 SMALL SHRIMP PLATE
15 Jumbo shrimp, Corn Egg + Potatoes.
#6 LEG & TAIL PLATTER
1 Crab Cluster (Apprx 7-8oz), 8 Jumbo shrimp, 1 Lobster tail (5oz), Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.
XTRA CRAB CLUSTER
LOBSTER TAIL
5-6 oz Lobster tail serve will boiled egg.
Scrap Pan (1) LB
Small, partial and broken up crab clusters cooked fresh and served with your choice of butter sauce and flavor.
Scrap Pan (3) LB
Small, partial and broken up crab clusters cooked fresh and served with your choice of butter sauce and flavor.
Scrap Pan (5) LB
Small, partial and broken up crab clusters cooked fresh and served with your choice of butter sauce and flavor.
Apps, Fried & Subs
5-ALARM FISH PLATTER
*Please allow addl 20-30 min prep time* (45 min) 20 Crispy Fish Strips, 5 Corn, Lotsa Waffle Fries
Cajun Catfish Basket (4)
4- Crispy Fried Fillet Strips, Served Crisp Waffle Fries
Jumbo Shrimp Basket (10)
10 - Crispy Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Served with Crisp Waffle Fries.
Dip-A- Chick Basket
Crispy but tender chicken pieces, served with waffle fries.
Fried Lobster & Corn
Fresh5- 6 oz Lobster Tail, Deep Fried & Served with Sweet Cajun Corn.
CATFISH & TAIL
3 Crispy Fried Fillet Strips + 1 Fried Lobster Tail, Served with Cajun corn
CATFISH & SHRIMP
3 Crispy Fried Fillet Strips + 10 Fried Shrimp, Served Crisp Waffle Fries
SD 3 Fried Catfish
Side of 3- Large Crispy Fried Catfish Fillet strips
Catfish Sliders
4 Fish pieces on Hawaiian Rolls, lettuce, pickle & garlic aioli. Served with waffle fries.
Chic-N Sliders
3 pieces of crisp chicken on Hawaiian Rolls, lettuce, pickle & garlic aioli. Served with waffle fries.
Jumbo Shrimp Sub
Fried Jumbo Shrimp, topped with lettuce, onion & tomato on a sweet bun. Served with waffle fries.
Fried Sausage Sub
Fried Andouille Sausage slices, lettuce, onion, tomatoes on a sweet bun. Served with waffle fries.
Sweet Potato Tots
Battered Onion Rings
Hush puppies, Spcy Corn
Cream Chz Jalapeno Bites
Semi-Spicy Jalapeno wrapped in cream cheese and crispy breading.
Mozz Sticks
Funnel Cake Fries
Sides & Extras
