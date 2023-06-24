Krak Boba Lake Forest

Krak Socal In Store & Toast Online Drinks

Specialties

King Brulee (Large)

King Brulee (Large)

$6.55

Sweet fresh milk poured over crème brûlée and caramelized brown sugar (Comes with boba)

Queen Brulee (Large)

Queen Brulee (Large)

$6.55

Blended version of our top-selling King Brulee (Comes with Boba)

Strawberry Matcha Latte (Large)

Strawberry Matcha Latte (Large)

$6.55

A beautiful blend of matcha and fresh milk to balance the tangy sweet strawberry jam

Taro Twist (Large)

Taro Twist (Large)

$6.55

Creamy fresh taro with fresh milk - a taro lover’s favorite!

Matcha Storm (Large)

Matcha Storm (Large)

$6.55

Premium matcha slush, house-made sea cream, and salted caramel

Guerrilla Thai (Large)

Guerrilla Thai (Large)

$6.55

A wonderful union of Thai tea slush with premium matcha and sea cream

Moon Princess (Large)

Moon Princess (Large)

$6.55

Delectable peachy green tea dressed in creamy pink crystal boba

Tropical Paradise (Large)

Tropical Paradise (Large)

$6.55

A spritzy cocktail of classic fruits in ginger ale for an awesome refreshment

Sunset Passion (Large)

Sunset Passion (Large)

$6.55

A slushy drink with sweet and tangy mango perfectly balances the savory chamoy

Dragon Slayer (Large)

Dragon Slayer (Large)

$6.55

Lychee slush embellished with dragon fruit and mango bits

Milk Teas

Krak Signature Milk Tea (Large)

Krak Signature Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

Our signature blend of premium black milk tea

Thai Milk Tea (Large)

Thai Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

Authentic Thai tea mixes the Krak Boba way

Matcha Milk Tea (Large)

Matcha Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

A lambada of matcha and fresh milk.

Brown Sugar Milk Tea (Large)

Brown Sugar Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

A thirst-quenching drink of fresh milk with aromas of brown sugar and black tea

Winter Melon Milk Tea (Large)

Winter Melon Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

Winter melon cooked to perfection to yield smoky, caramel flavors

Jasmine Green Milk Tea (Large)

Jasmine Green Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

Delicate, sweet, and aromatic flavors of jasmine milk tea

Caramel Milk Tea (Large)

Caramel Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

Rich black milk tea sweetened with caramel

Strawberry Milk (Large)

Strawberry Milk (Large)

$5.45

An imposter within the Milk Teas section: milk, no tea, and yummy!

Fruit Teas

Sun Bright (Large)

Sun Bright (Large)

$5.35

Passionfruit honey green tea citrusy delights

Lychee Tea (Large)

Lychee Tea (Large)

$5.35

Pleasant aromas of premium tea with lychee flavors and lychee bits

Strawberry Tea (Large)

Strawberry Tea (Large)

$5.35

Chunky strawberry puree with premium tea

Mango Tea (Large)

Mango Tea (Large)

$5.35

Zesty mango puree with premium tea

Peach Tea (Large)

Peach Tea (Large)

$5.35

A serenade of peachy bits and premium tea

Peachapple Green Tea (Large)

Peachapple Green Tea (Large)

$5.35

Refreshing white peach and pineapple bits with jasmine green tea.

Butterfly Passion Fritz (Large)

Butterfly Passion Fritz (Large)

$5.35

So pretty you almost don't want to drink it! Almost...

Smoothies

Strawberry Gon' Bananas (Large)

Strawberry Gon' Bananas (Large)

$6.55

Strawberry banana smoothie

Taro Crush (Large)

Taro Crush (Large)

$6.55

The slushy version of our Taro Twist

Mango Tango (Large)

Mango Tango (Large)

$6.55

It takes two to mango - aka mango slush!

Strawberry Snow (Large)

Strawberry Snow (Large)

$6.55

Creamy strawberry topped with sweet cream

Mango Snow (Large)

Mango Snow (Large)

$6.55

Creamy & sweet tart mango topped with sweet cream

Maui Waui (Large)

Maui Waui (Large)

$6.55

Pineapple coconut heaven to enjoy by the pool

Cookies & Crème (Large)

Cookies & Crème (Large)

$6.55

Nutty flavors of chocolate blended in milk with the classic favorite Oreo cookies

Yogurts

Lychee Yogurt (Large)

Lychee Yogurt (Large)

$5.95

Dreamy tropical concoction with a probiotic twist (Comes with rainbow popping boba)

Strawberry Yogurt (Large)

Strawberry Yogurt (Large)

$5.95

Classic fruity notes sweetened by an army of good-guy probiotic (Comes with rainbow popping boba)

Mango Yogurt (Large)

Mango Yogurt (Large)

$5.95

Another tart classic, wonderfully aromatic (Comes with rainbow popping boba)

Peach Yogurt (Large)

Peach Yogurt (Large)

$5.95

Flirty peachy tantalizes creamy yogurt (Comes with rainbow popping boba)

Coffee

Krak Coffee

Krak Coffee

$5.55

Served with sea salt cream & cocoa powder

Crème Brûlée Coffee

Crème Brûlée Coffee

$5.55

Creamy creme brulee butterizes Krak Coffee

Taro Coffee

Taro Coffee

$5.55

Delightful aromas of creamy taro in Krak Coffee

Matcha Coffee

Matcha Coffee

$5.55

I love Krak Coffee too Matcha! =)

FrapStar (Large)

FrapStar (Large)

$6.55

Caramel blended with our signature coffee

Fresh Teas

Jasmine Ice Tea (Large)

Jasmine Ice Tea (Large)

$3.95

Delicate, sweet, and smooth flavors of green tea

Black Ice Tea (Large)

Black Ice Tea (Large)

$3.95

Classic aromatic tea with robust flavors

Krak in a Bag

Krak in a Bag - MUST ORDER 2 HOURS AHEAD

A Gallon of your favorite drinks. Serve 15 - 20 guests. Ice is not included.
Krak Signature Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

Krak Signature Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

$39.95

This is a LOT of Krak Signature MT, all over your taste buddies! Best served with Ice (not included) (Serves 10-20 buddies)

Jasmine Green Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

Jasmine Green Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

$39.95

Hmmmm Jasmine... Milky... So yummy in your tummy! Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)

Caramel Black Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

Caramel Black Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

$39.95

Caramel lovers' paradise! Made with our highest quality Black Tea. Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)

Thai Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

Thai Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

$39.95

You can get Thai Milk Tea without going to a Thai restaurant... a whole gallon of it! Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)

Winter Melon Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

Winter Melon Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

$39.95

Easily one of the most popular boba-fan's favs. A Gallon Bag of your Winter Melon Milk Tea. Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)

Lychee Tea - Gallon Bag

Lychee Tea - Gallon Bag

$39.95

"Lee Chee Tee! Lee Chee Tee! Lee Chee Tee!" (a gallon times). Best served with Ice ( not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)

Peach Tea - Gallon Bag

Peach Tea - Gallon Bag

$39.95

Something so classic yet done so well. Gotta be the Krak Boba way. A Gallon Bag of your Peach Tea. Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)

Strawberry Tea - Gallon Bag

Strawberry Tea - Gallon Bag

$39.95

When properly chilled and diluted with ice... first sip: Ahhhh so good! Remember to add ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)

Mango Tea - Gallon Bag

Mango Tea - Gallon Bag

$39.95

Surely one of our best offerings for a spot in your fridge... A Gallon Bag of your Mango Tea. Remember to add Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)

Sun Bright - Gallon Bag

Sun Bright - Gallon Bag

$39.95

Bright as the Sun in a whole Gallon. (Serves 10-20 guests). Best served with Ice (not included).

Appfront Items - DO NOT DELETE!

Appfront Items

App order notes