Krak Boba Lake Forest
Specialties
King Brulee (Large)
Sweet fresh milk poured over crème brûlée and caramelized brown sugar (Comes with boba)
Queen Brulee (Large)
Blended version of our top-selling King Brulee (Comes with Boba)
Strawberry Matcha Latte (Large)
A beautiful blend of matcha and fresh milk to balance the tangy sweet strawberry jam
Taro Twist (Large)
Creamy fresh taro with fresh milk - a taro lover’s favorite!
Matcha Storm (Large)
Premium matcha slush, house-made sea cream, and salted caramel
Guerrilla Thai (Large)
A wonderful union of Thai tea slush with premium matcha and sea cream
Moon Princess (Large)
Delectable peachy green tea dressed in creamy pink crystal boba
Tropical Paradise (Large)
A spritzy cocktail of classic fruits in ginger ale for an awesome refreshment
Sunset Passion (Large)
A slushy drink with sweet and tangy mango perfectly balances the savory chamoy
Dragon Slayer (Large)
Lychee slush embellished with dragon fruit and mango bits
Milk Teas
Krak Signature Milk Tea (Large)
Our signature blend of premium black milk tea
Thai Milk Tea (Large)
Authentic Thai tea mixes the Krak Boba way
Matcha Milk Tea (Large)
A lambada of matcha and fresh milk.
Brown Sugar Milk Tea (Large)
A thirst-quenching drink of fresh milk with aromas of brown sugar and black tea
Winter Melon Milk Tea (Large)
Winter melon cooked to perfection to yield smoky, caramel flavors
Jasmine Green Milk Tea (Large)
Delicate, sweet, and aromatic flavors of jasmine milk tea
Caramel Milk Tea (Large)
Rich black milk tea sweetened with caramel
Strawberry Milk (Large)
An imposter within the Milk Teas section: milk, no tea, and yummy!
Fruit Teas
Sun Bright (Large)
Passionfruit honey green tea citrusy delights
Lychee Tea (Large)
Pleasant aromas of premium tea with lychee flavors and lychee bits
Strawberry Tea (Large)
Chunky strawberry puree with premium tea
Mango Tea (Large)
Zesty mango puree with premium tea
Peach Tea (Large)
A serenade of peachy bits and premium tea
Peachapple Green Tea (Large)
Refreshing white peach and pineapple bits with jasmine green tea.
Butterfly Passion Fritz (Large)
So pretty you almost don't want to drink it! Almost...
Smoothies
Strawberry Gon' Bananas (Large)
Strawberry banana smoothie
Taro Crush (Large)
The slushy version of our Taro Twist
Mango Tango (Large)
It takes two to mango - aka mango slush!
Strawberry Snow (Large)
Creamy strawberry topped with sweet cream
Mango Snow (Large)
Creamy & sweet tart mango topped with sweet cream
Maui Waui (Large)
Pineapple coconut heaven to enjoy by the pool
Cookies & Crème (Large)
Nutty flavors of chocolate blended in milk with the classic favorite Oreo cookies
Yogurts
Lychee Yogurt (Large)
Dreamy tropical concoction with a probiotic twist (Comes with rainbow popping boba)
Strawberry Yogurt (Large)
Classic fruity notes sweetened by an army of good-guy probiotic (Comes with rainbow popping boba)
Mango Yogurt (Large)
Another tart classic, wonderfully aromatic (Comes with rainbow popping boba)
Peach Yogurt (Large)
Flirty peachy tantalizes creamy yogurt (Comes with rainbow popping boba)
Coffee
Fresh Teas
Krak in a Bag
Krak in a Bag - MUST ORDER 2 HOURS AHEAD
Krak Signature Milk Tea - Gallon Bag
This is a LOT of Krak Signature MT, all over your taste buddies! Best served with Ice (not included) (Serves 10-20 buddies)
Jasmine Green Milk Tea - Gallon Bag
Hmmmm Jasmine... Milky... So yummy in your tummy! Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)
Caramel Black Milk Tea - Gallon Bag
Caramel lovers' paradise! Made with our highest quality Black Tea. Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)
Thai Milk Tea - Gallon Bag
You can get Thai Milk Tea without going to a Thai restaurant... a whole gallon of it! Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)
Winter Melon Milk Tea - Gallon Bag
Easily one of the most popular boba-fan's favs. A Gallon Bag of your Winter Melon Milk Tea. Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)
Lychee Tea - Gallon Bag
"Lee Chee Tee! Lee Chee Tee! Lee Chee Tee!" (a gallon times). Best served with Ice ( not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)
Peach Tea - Gallon Bag
Something so classic yet done so well. Gotta be the Krak Boba way. A Gallon Bag of your Peach Tea. Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)
Strawberry Tea - Gallon Bag
When properly chilled and diluted with ice... first sip: Ahhhh so good! Remember to add ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)
Mango Tea - Gallon Bag
Surely one of our best offerings for a spot in your fridge... A Gallon Bag of your Mango Tea. Remember to add Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)
Sun Bright - Gallon Bag
Bright as the Sun in a whole Gallon. (Serves 10-20 guests). Best served with Ice (not included).