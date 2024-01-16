Skip to Main content
Krav 1671 Central St.
Krav 1671 Central St.
1671 Central St., Denver, CO 80211
Drinks
Sweets
Soft Serve Ice Cream
Drinks
Matcha
KRAV Matcha Latte
$7.00
Hojicha Latte
$7.00
Strawberry Matcha Latte
$8.00
Mango Matcha Refresher
$8.00
Mango Matcha Latte
$8.00
Sakura Matcha Float
$8.00
Salted Oreo Matcha Latte
$9.00
Fresh
Iced Green Tea
$4.00
Iced Black Tea
$4.00
Mango Green Tea
$5.00
Mango Black Tea
$5.00
Strawberry Green Tea
$5.00
Strawberry Black Tea
$5.00
Orange Juice
$6.00
Milk Tea
Classic Milk Tea
$5.00
Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea
$6.00
Thai Tea
$5.00
Sweets
Pastries
Sausage Bread
$6.00
Pizza
$6.00
Pastry
$6.00
Strawberry Sando
$8.50
Soft Serve Ice Cream
Soft Serve
Matcha Soft Serve
$6.00
Ube Soft Serve
$6.00
Swirl Soft Serve
$6.00
24k Magic
$10.00
Fulfill your Krav
$11.00
Krav 1671 Central St. Location and Ordering Hours
(303) 997-7459
1671 Central St., Denver, CO 80211
Closed
• Opens Friday at 12PM
All hours
