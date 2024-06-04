Kravinwingzhtx
Featured Items
Food
Wingz -Bone In
- 6pc Wings Only
(6) Traditional Wingz in your choice of flavors your choice of dressing and roll$10.00
- 6pc Wingz w/ Reg. Fries
(6) Traditional Wingz in your choice of flavors. Served with French Fries a Roll and your choice of dressing$12.00
- 6pc Wingz w/ Loaded Fries
(6) Traditional Wingz in your choice of flavors. Served with our Loaded Fries of your choice a Roll and your choice of dressing$17.00
- 10pc Wingz Only
(10) Traditional Wingz in your choice of flavors your choice of dressing and a roll$15.00
- 10pc Wingz w/ Reg. Fries
(10) Traditional Wingz in your choice of flavors. Served with French Fries a Roll and your choice of dressing$18.00
- 10pc Wingz w/ Loaded Fries
(10)Traditional Wingz in your choice of flavors. Served with our Loaded Fries of your choice a Roll and your choice of dressing$22.00
- 15pc Wingz Only
(15) Traditional Wingz in your choice of flavors, your choice of dressing and a roll$21.00
- 15pc Wingz w/ Reg. Fries
(15)Traditional Wingz in your choice of flavors. Served with French Fries a Roll and your choice of dressing$24.00
- 15pc Wingz w/ Loaded Fries$31.00
- 20pc Wingz Only
(20) Traditional Wingz in your choice of flavors your choice of dressing and a roll$26.00
- 20pc Wingz w/ Reg. Fries$29.00
- 20pc Wingz w/ Loaded Fries$36.00