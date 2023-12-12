Krema Coffee Roasters 6700 South St
Espresso Drinks
Signature Drinks
Brunch
- Avocado Toast$8.25
- Everything Avocado Toast$8.25
- Pistachio Avocado Toast$8.25
- Savory Avocado Toast$9.25
- Bacon Egg & Cheese Waffle$9.75
- Brown Sugar Bacon Gouda$8.25
- Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato and Egg$8.25
- Krema Klub$9.75
- Krema Klub Spinach Salad$11.75
- Lox and Bagel$13.25
- Nutella Waffle Stack$9.25
- Pretzel Bites$10.00
- Spinach Artichoke Toast$6.00
- Spinach Salad$8.25
Spinach with cranberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, house balsamic dressing
- Tomazzo$9.50
- Side of Avocado$3.50
- Side of Bacon$2.50
- Xtra Egg$1.50
Bags of Coffee
- Samba - Brazil$16.00
Bold Roast. Cocoa, raisin, strawberry. Mild Acidity.
- Hollis Holla - Guatemala$15.00
Dark Chocolate, Brown sugar, Red Apple, Raisin, Mild Acidity, Medium Body
- The King Kaleeb Collab$18.00
Medium Body. Tasting notes of black tea, and berry with bright acidity
- Krema Kicks Cancer$20.00
- La Madre Monte - Colombian Decaf$18.00
Medium Body, Swiss water process. Notes of cherry, citrus, caramel, cane sugar
Bottled Beverages
Krema Coffee Roasters 6700 South St Location and Ordering Hours
(360) 434-0733
Open now • Closes at 12PM