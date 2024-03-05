Kretzer's Grill & Bar 218 E Saint Louis St
Food
Apps
- Mahi-Mahi Tacos$15.95
3 pieces. Fresh grilled mahi-mahi, topped with house-made creamy slaw, diced tomatoes, and chipotle mayo on a grilled flour tortilla. Served with chips and salsa
- Popcorn Shrimp Tacos$16.95
3 pieces. Fried shrimp topped with house-made creamy slaw, diced tomatoes, and chipotle mayo. Served with chips and salsa
- Chicken Wings (10pc)$16.95
- Pulled Pork BBQ Nachos$15.95
- Deep-Fried Pickle Chips$11.95
Salty dill pickle chips hand breaded then fried to a crispy chip, served with a side of chipotle ranch dipping sauce
- Half Quesadilla w/ Meat$11.95
10 inches. Grilled flour tortilla shells stuffed with your choice of chicken or steak then grilled with onions and chipotle mayo. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
- Full Quesadilla w/Meat$16.95
- Fresh Fried Pork Skins$11.95
Pile of fried pork skins dusted in Cajun seasoning served with a side of chipotle mayo
- Cheesy Bacon Fried Tator Skins$10.95
Fried tator skins loaded with cheddar cheese sauce, crunchy bacon, and sour cream
- Fried Mushrooms$10.95
- Half Cheese Quesadilla$10.95
- Full Cheese Quesdilla$13.95
- Gizzard w/no side$8.95
- Liver w/no side$8.95
Sandwiches
- All-American Burger$13.95
Fresh ground beef loaded with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles ketchup, mustard, and mayo on a toasted bun
- Bacon Cheddar Burger$16.95
Double the patties of fresh ground beef topped with bacon drizzled in Cheddar cheese sauce on a toasted bun
- The Western Burger$14.95
Fresh ground beef grilled then topped with onion rings, sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, and grilled onions on a toasted bun
- Chicken Tenders (4pc)$11.95
4 pieces. Fried golden brown and served with choice of dipping sauce
- Kretzer Burger$12.95
Fresh ground beef, topped with grilled onions, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and chipotle mayo on a toasted bun
- The Loaded Ribeye Sandwich$16.95
8 oz. Hand-cut ribeye with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and bacon topped with chipotle mayo and Swiss cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll
- The plain Ribeye Sandwich$14.95
- The Philly$14.95
Our version of a Philly steak or chicken and cheese! Grilled with your choice of steak or chicken with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and peppers drizzled in hot Cheddar cheese sauce served on a hoagie roll
- House Made Italian Beef$13.95
Slow-roasted Italian beef on a toasted hoagie roll topped with Swiss cheese
- Loaded Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Grilled or fried chicken breast topped with American or Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomato on a toasted bun
- Plain Chicken Sandwich$12.95
- Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich$12.95
Slow-smoked pulled pork topped with sweet and tangy BBQ sauce served on a toasted bun
- Ultimate BLT on Hoagie Roll$13.95
Pile of grilled bacon on a toasted hoagie roll topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo
- Fried Cod Sandwich$14.95
8 oz. Hand-breaded cod sandwich served on a toasted hoagie roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
- Lunch Special$10.00
- Belt Buster Burger$15.95
For the Kids
Sides
- Fries$3.95
- Cheese Fries$4.00
- Curly Fries$4.95
- Cheesy Curly Fries$5.00
- 12pc.Onion Rings$4.95
- Veggie$3.95
- Baked Beans$4.95
- Creamy Slaw$4.95
- Mac and Cheese$4.95
- LOADED MASHED$5.95
Bacon, Cheese, Sour Cream, Butter
- Mashed Beef Gravy$4.95
- Mashed Potatoes Country Gravy$4.95
- Mashed No Gravy$4.00
- After 4 Pm Baked Potato$5.95
- Loaded Baked Potato$6.95
- Shrimp Skewer$13.95
- 3 Clusters Snow Crab$12.95
- Grilled Mushrooms and Onions$3.50
Entrées
- Grilled Ribeye Steak$36.95
16 oz. USDA hand-cut ribeye seasoned and grilled to the perfect temperature of your choice
- Filet Mignon Medallions$32.95
12 oz. Grilled to perfection on a bed of sauteed mushrooms and onions
- Chopped Steak topped w/Gravy & M/O$18.95
10 oz. Grilled fresh ground beef topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, beef gravy
- Ribeye Steak and 3 Clusters Snow Crab Legs$47.95
Grilled ribeye steak served with steamed snow crab legs
- Catfish Nuggets$19.95
Breaded and seasoned catfish nuggets served with a side of house-made tartar sauce
- BBQ Pork Steak$21.95
Slow-smoked hand-cut pork steak topped with sweet and tangy BBQ sauce
- Half Full Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs$19.95
Slow-smoked and seasoned to perfection our award-winning ribs are topped with sweet and tangy BBQ sauce
- Full Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs$29.95
Slow-smoked and seasoned to perfection our award-winning ribs are topped with sweet and tangy BBQ sauce
- Fried Whiskey Glazed Ribs$21.95
Slow smoked then fried and glazed in our sweet whiskey sauce
- Popcorn Shrimp$16.95
Breaded popcorn shrimp served with a side of house-made cocktail sauce
- Kretzer's Famous Fried Chicken$19.95
4 pieces. Hand-breaded fried chicken
- Livers$16.95
Hand-breaded in seasoned breading and fried to perfection
- Gizzards$16.95
Hand-breaded in seasoned breading and fried to perfection
- Country Fried Chicken Breast$15.95
Hand-breaded chicken breast fried and then topped with our creamy white country gravy
- Smothered Chicken Breast$21.95
Grilled chicken breast smothered in sauteed mushrooms, onions pepper, and topped with melted Swiss cheese and tomatoes
- Bourbon Glazed Chicken Breast$19.95
Grilled chicken breast glazed
- Teriyaki Glazed Chicken Breast$19.95
Grilled chicken breast glazed
Chicken Specials & Catfish TOGO
- 10pc. Fried Chicken Togo w/2pint sides$19.95
- 1/2 Pan Catfish Nuggets w/tart$45.00
- Full Pan Cat Nuggets w/tart$75.00
- 8pc. Fried Chicken$8.80
- 10pc. Fried Chicken$11.00
- 12pc. Fried Chicken$13.20
- 16pc. Fried Chicken$17.60
- 20pc. Fried Chicken$22.00
- 50pc. Fried Chicken$55.00
- 75pc. Fried Chicken$82.50
- 100pc Fried Chicken$110.00
- 1/2 Pan Veggies$26.00
- 1/2 Pan Mashed w/gravy$32.00
- 1/2 Pan Salad w/dressing$23.00
- 1/2 Pan Mac & Cheese$32.00
- 1/2 Pan Baked Bean$32.00
- Pint Side ToGo (any)$8.00
- Quart Side ToGo (any)$6.00