Krico's House 25551 Kingsland Blvd suite b 104
FOOD
Starters
Ceviche Costeño De Camarones
Shrimp ceviche, from the Colombian Caribbean coast, particularly from Magdalena, atlántico, and La Guajira, is made with fresh cilantro, red onions, and tomato sauce. Served with patacones
Buñuelos De Plátano
Three fried ripe plantain croquettes filled with queso fresco
Elote
Colombian grilled corn on the cob with butter, sour cream, fresh cheese, tajin, parsley, and lime juice
Pork Belly Ceviche
This dish symbolizes Colombian cuisine, beloved in all regions of the country. This version is fused with techniques and ingredients from the Peruvian ceviche, creating a unique and flavorful combination. Served with patacones
Mazorcada
Traditional dish from the Andean region of Colombia made with sweet corn, shredded chicken, chorizo, bacon, potato sticks, queso fresco, and mozzarella cheese
Tequeños
This is one of the most famous dishes in Venezuelan cuisine which consists of five cheesy breadsticks served with our homemade garlic green sauce
Tequeños De Guayaba
Five gourmet Venezuelan tequeños filled with cheese and guava
Montaditos De Choclo
Three mini fried arepas de choclo (sweet corn), topped with pork belly, posta, and a fried queso fresco
Empanadas Sampler
4 pieces. Ground beef, posto, cheese, and cazuela (seafood)
Soups
Ajiaco
Traditional Colombian soup made with chicken, three types of potatoes, corn on the cob, capers, and guascas. Served with fresh avocado, cream, white rice, and patacones on the side
Cazuela De Mariscos
Traditional Colombian seafood stew from the Caribbean coast, made with coconut milk, fish, and seafood mix. Served with white rice and patacones on the side
Sopa Campesina
From the region of Santander, Colombia, comes the country-style soup prepared with beef, red beans, mixed vegetables, potatoes, and pumpkin. Served with white rice and patacones on the side
Salads
Mexican Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, bacon, corn kernels, queso fresco, hard-boiled eggs, and fresh avocado in a garlic green dressing
Ensalada De Palmito
A distinctive Brazilian salad, made with sliced hearts of palm, red onions, cherry tomatoes, mixed leafy greens, and fresh avocado in a lemon vinaigrette dressing
Ensalada Tropical Con Quinoa
Mixed leafy greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, quinoa, ham, Swiss cheese, and fresh avocado in a spicy pineapple dressing
Bowls
Paisa Bowl
Representative dish from medellín and its surroundings comes with fried pork belly, chorizo, ground beef, beans (Colombian-style), fresh avocado, patacones, fried egg, fried mini arepas, white rice, and hogao
Fajitas Bowl
Inspired by Tex-Mex cuisine, fused with some Colombian trends, this bowl is made with beef or chicken fajitas, Mexican rice, beans (Colombian style), guacamole, pico de gallo, patacones, and queso fresco
Calenteichon Bowl
From the Colombian Andes, "Calentao" is a delicious brunch-style dish prepared on a bed of special rice, with beans, sautéed meat, sweet plantains, and sausage. Topped with a fried egg in a creamy sauce and served with arepitas and avocado
Posta Bowl
Blackened-sweet shredded beef over a bed of white rice, patacones, mini arepitas, yucca and fresh cilantro
Burgers, Sandwiches, and More
Cubano Sandwich
Originated in the cafes of Cuba, this sandwich is made with French baguette, our delicious roasted pork, ham, dill pickles, Swiss cheese, and a dijon mustard dressing. Comes with our super crispy fries
Steak Sandwich
This sandwich is made with French baguette, our delicious grilled picanha, Swiss cheese, chimichurri, pickled onions, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and our homemade garlic green sauce. Comes with our super crispy fries
Cheeseburger
An America's favorite, made with a brioche bun, prime beef grilled patty, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onions, and tomato. Comes with our super crispy fries
Guaca Burger
Brioche bun, prime beef grilled patty, fresh guacamole, Swiss cheese, bacon, pickled onions, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with our super crispy fries
Truffle Burger
Brioche bun, prime beef grilled patty topped with a mix of grilled onions and mushrooms, smoke sausage, potato sticks, truffle oil and Swiss cheese. Comes with our super crispy fries
Caribbean Burger
Brioche bun, prime beef grilled patty, fried egg, Swiss cheese, with a mix of grilled onions and red bell peppers, and sweet plantain. Comes with our super crispy fries
6 Pieces Crispy Wings Extravaganza
Savor our signature ultra-crispy chicken wings, customizable with your favorite Kricos sauces. Served with our irresistible crispy fries and a refreshing coleslaw salad on the side
8 Pieces Crispy Wings Extravaganza
Savor our signature ultra-crispy chicken wings, customizable with your favorite Kricos sauces. Served with our irresistible crispy fries and a refreshing coleslaw salad on the side
Tender Delight
Indulge in our succulent fried chicken tenders, cooked to perfection for a tender and juicy bite. Customize your experience with our selection of delectable Kricos sauces and enjoy a side of our golden crispy fries and a zesty coleslaw salad
Signatures
Arroz Chaufa Especial
A Peruvian-Chinese fusion fried rice with tender chicken, char siu pork, smoked sausage, egg, and shrimp. Mixed with fresh vegetables like green onions and red bell peppers, seasoned with soy sauce and Asian spices. Served with fresh avocado and sweet plan
Pollo Al Limón
Cilantro lime grilled chicken breast marinade for 24 hours with fine herbs. Served with house salad, chimichurri, gallo pinto rice, and our baked potatoes
La Gaucha
In this dish, we fuse techniques and ingredients from Argentinean, Brazilian, and Colombian cuisines. Grilled picanha is cooked to perfection, served with coleslaw salad, chimichurri, gallo pinto rice and our super crispy truffle fries
Encocado De Salmón Y Camarón
Pan-seared salmon topped with shrimp, with coconut milk sautéed vegetable-based sauce. Served with white rice and patacones
Fettuccine Veracruz
Spinach fettuccine, with a butter-based sauce, garlic and fine herbs, black beans, fresh cilantro and cherry tomatoes. Served with garlic bread
Lomo Saltado
A delicious combination of stir-fried beef, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, seasoned with Peruvian spices and soy sauce. Served with our super crispy truffle fries and white rice
Krico's Piccata Sampler
2-3 persons. Fusing flavors and trends, this piccata is made with grilled picanha, fried pork belly, fried chicken, chorizo, bacon, guacamole, chimichurri, grilled onions, fried arepas, fried yucca sticks, super crispy fries, patacones, and queso fresco