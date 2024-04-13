Kuan Zhai Alley UIUC 608 E University Ave
食物菜单 Food Menu
美食榜单Kuan Zhai Special
- 招牌金汤老坛酸菜鱼（老坛秘制）szechuan golden sole fish in spicy sour pickle soup$25.95
szechuan golden sole fish in spicy sour pickle soup
- 仔姜美蛙（本周新菜）Boiled Frog in Special Spicy Sauce$27.95
Boiled Frog in Special Spicy Sauce
- 尖椒爆炒猪头肉（本周新菜）stir fried pork head with chili peppers$17.95
stir fried pork head with chili peppers
- 招牌隆江猪肘饭（爆品）longjiang trotters over rice$14.99
longjiang trotters over rice (hot sale)
- 秘制台湾卤肉饭（爆品）Taiwan braised pork over rice$13.99
Tai wan braised pork rice
- 酸萝卜老鸭汤（新品）duck w. sour radish in soup$23.95Out of stock
duck w. sour radish in soup（New）
- 锅贴煎饺（10个）Pot stickers$12.95
golden potstickers（10）
- 至臻虾皇饺10个(新品)shrimp dumplings$12.95
shrimp dumplings（10）
- 秘制卤味面Secret braised noodle$12.95
Secret braised noodle
- 金牌灌汤包（6个）soup dumplings$10.95
soup dumplings（6）
- 骨汤虾肉云吞（10个）shrimp wontons in soup$12.95
shrimp wontons in soup (10 pieces)
- 空心菜（新菜）ong choy$17.95
ong choy (new)
秘制老卤Szechuan Braised
- 卤水五味鸭five spices brine duck$17.95
spices brine duck (new)
- 卤味拼盘braised pork platter$12.99
braised platter
- 卤猪拱嘴braised meat of pig mouth$12.99
- 卤猪舌 braised pig tongue$12.99
- 卤猪心braised pig heart$12.99
- 卤猪肘子braised pork hock$12.99
- 卤猪尾巴braised pig tail$12.99
- 卤猪耳朵braised pig ears$12.99
- 卤五花肉cold braised pork belly$12.99
- 卤猪头肉braised pig head$12.99
- 五香卤猪蹄cold braised pig feet$12.99Out of stock
融合美味Fusion taste
- 芙蓉虾仁蒸蛋steamed eggs with shrimp and tofu$18.95
steamed eggs with shrimp and tofu
- 爆炒金钱肚stir fried beef tripes$17.95
stir fried beef tripe
- 客家酿豆腐pork-stuffed tofu$18.95
pork-stuffed tofu
- 梅菜扣肉braised pork belly with preserved vegetable$18.95
braised pork belly with preserved vegetable
- 特色藿香豆腐烧鲶鱼(2-3人份)braised catfish with tofu$36.95
braised catfish with tofu
- 蒜蓉粉丝蒸扇贝6只steamed scallops with garlic and vermicelli$24.95
steamed scallops with garlic and vermicelli
- 蒜蓉粉丝娃娃菜garlic minced vermicelli baby cabbage$18.95
garlic minced vermicelli baby cabbage
- 金沙咸蛋黄焗大虾prawn w. salted egg yolk$21.95
prawn w. salted egg yolk
- 爆汁南乳排骨braised spare ribs with fermented bean curd sauce$19.95
braised spare ribs with fermented bean curd sauce
经典川菜 Szechuan Specialty dishes
- 香辣仔鸡chef special dry chili chicken$16.95
chef special dry chili chicken
- 麻婆豆腐Mapo Tofu$16.95
Mapo Tofu
- 一品烤排骨House Special Grilled Pork Ribs$17.95
House Special Grilled Pork Ribs
- 四川回锅肉Twice Cooked Pork$16.95
Twice Cooked Pork
- 金沙玉子豆腐Crispy Japanese Tofu With Salted Egg Yolk$18.95
Crispy Japanese Tofu With Salted Egg Yolk
- 柠檬脆皮虾Crispy Shrimp With Lemon Sauce$18.95
Crispy Shrimp With Lemon Sauce
- 水煮牛肉Boiled Beef in Spicy Szechuan Sauce$18.95
Boiled Beef in Spicy Szechuan Sauce
- 金汤肥牛Sliced Fatty Beef With Pickled Soup$20.95
Sliced Fatty Beef With Pickled Soup
- 孜然羊肉Lamb With Pure Cumin$18.95
Lamb With Pure Cumin
- 香酥鸭Chef's Special Crispy Duck$21.95
Chef's Special Crispy Duck
江湖菜Szechuan Cuisine
- 新疆大盘鸡braised chicken w. potato & green pepper (w. bone)$22.95
braised chicken w. potato & green pepper (w. bone)
- 海鲜玉子豆腐煲Seafood Platter With Japanese Tofu$21.95
Seafood Platter With Japanese Tofu
- 芋儿烧鸡Braised Chicken With Taro$23.95
Braised Chicken With Taro
- 萝卜炖牛腩daikon w. beef brisket$22.95
daikon w. beef brisket
- 笋子烧牛腩braised beef brisket w. bamboo shoots$22.95
braised beef brisket w. bamboo shoots
- 青花椒牛舌green peppercorn w. beef tongue$21.95
green peppercorn w. beef tongue
- 尖椒炒牛舌stir fired beef tongue w. hot peppers$18.95
stir fired beef tongue w. hot peppers
- 青花椒肥牛sliced beef w. green peppercorn$19.95
sliced beef w. green peppercorn
- 小炒黄牛肉stir fried beef w. cilantro$17.95
stir fried beef w. cilantro
- 脆笋小黄牛Stir-Fried Beef With Bamboo Shoots$17.95
Stir-Fried Beef With Bamboo Shoots
- 蒜香黑椒牛肉Honey Garlic Pepper Beef Tenderloin$17.95
Honey Garlic Pepper Beef Tenderloin
- 孜然牛肉beef w. pure cumin powder$17.95
beef w. pure cumin powder
- 葱爆牛肉stir fried beef w. scallions$17.95
stir fried beef w. scallions
- 葱爆羊肉Stir-Fried Lamb With Scallions$18.95
Stir-Fried Lamb With Scallions
- 火爆腰花stir fried pork kidney$17.95
stir fried pork kidney
- 泡椒猪肝Stir-Fried Pork Liver With Pickle Peppers$17.95
Stir-Fried Pork Intestine With Peppers
- 蒜香排骨Crispy Short Ribs With Garlic$15.95
Crispy Short Ribs With Garlic
- 毛氏红烧肉Chairman Mao Hong Sue Pork$16.95
Chairman Mao Hong Sue Pork
- 糖醋里脊Sweet & Sour Pork Tenderloin$16.95
Sweet & Sour Pork Tenderloin
- 农家小炒肉Farmers-Style Sliced Pork Belly$16.95
Farmers-Style Sliced Pork Belly
- 鱼香肉丝 Pork in Garlic Sauce$15.95
Pork in Garlic Sauce
- 宫保鸡丁Kung Pao Chicken Szechuan-Style$16.95
Kung Pao Chicken Szechuan-Style
- 三杯鸡Three Cups Chicken$16.95
Three Cups Chicken
- 四川干煸鸡翅Spicy Chicken Wings With Green Peppercorn$16.95
Spicy Chicken With Green Peppercorn
- 蟹黄豆花Silky Tofu With Salted Egg Yolk$16.95
Silky Tofu With Salted Egg Yolk
- 京酱肉丝（夹馍）shredded pork in peking sauce$18.95
shredded pork in peking sauce
- 四川毛血旺beef maw & pork blood cake home style$23.95
beef maw & pork blood cake home style
- 火锅冒菜boiled spicy hot pot$22.95
boiled spicy hot pot
- 成都特色冒鸭roasted duck w. chefs special sauce(w. bone)$25.95
roasted duck w. chefs special sauce(w. bone)
- 火爆双脆stir fried duck gizzard with pickled peppers$17.95
stir fried duck gizzard with pickled peppers
- 干煸肥肠double fried spicy pork intestine$17.95
double fried spicy pork intestine
- 酸豆角炒肉末stir fried sour pickle beans w.ground pork$16.95
stir-fried minced pork with pickled long beans
- 黔江鸡胗stir fried chicken gizzard with pickled beans$17.95
stir fried chicken gizzard with pickled beans
海鲜/河鲜 Seafood
- 宽窄特色烤鱼szechuan traditional grilled fish (w. bone )$35.95
szechuan traditional grilled fish (w. bone )
- 清蒸全鱼steamed whole fish canton style (w.bone)$30.95
steamed whole fish canton style (w.bone)
- 招牌水煮鱼boiled fish in spicy szechuan sauce$19.95
boiled fish in spicy szechuan sauce
- 沸腾鱼片Extremely Spicy Feng Teng Sole Fish Fillet$23.95
Extremely Spicy Feng Teng Sole Fish Fillet
- 麻婆豆腐鱼片Sole Fish Fillet With Mapo Tofu$19.95
Sole Fish Fillet With Mapo Tofu
- 鱼片（金沙/豆豉）sole fish fillet (w. salted egg yolk/black bean sauce)$17.95
sole fish fillet (w. salted egg yolk/black bean sauce)
- 宫保虾仁/时菜虾仁kung pao shrimp/shrimp w. mixed vegetables$18.95
kung pao shrimp/shrimp w. mixed vegetables
麻辣干锅 Spicy Dry Pot
精美凉菜 Cold Appetizers
- 藤椒牛百叶beef tripes w. fresh green peppercorn$11.95
beef tripe w. fresh green peppercorn
- 四川椒麻鸡cold chicken w. fresh green peppercorn(w. bone)$13.95
chicken w. fresh green peppercorn(w. bone)
- 夫妻肺片sliced beef & maw szechuan style$12.95
sliced beef & maw szechuan style
- 蒜泥白肉sliced tender pork w. garlic sauce$12.95
sliced tender pork w. garlic sauce
- 擂辣椒皮蛋 (需自行捶擂)mashed chili peppers w. preserved egg$10.95
mashed chili peppers w. preserved egg
- 凉拌红油肘子sliced pork hock in chili sauce$10.95
sliced pork hock in chili sauce
- 四川口水鸡szechuan chicken w. house special chili sauce(w. bone)$14.95
szechuan chicken w. house special chili sauce(w. bone)
- 四川特色什锦泡菜szechuan assorted pickles$5.95
pickled vegetables
- 蒜泥拍黄瓜cucumber salad w. fresh garlic$9.95
cucumber salad w. fresh garlic
美式经典 American Classics
- 各式牛肉(美芥兰牛肉/蒙古牛肉/橙皮牛肉）choices of beef(w. american broccoli/mongolian beef tenderloin/nderloin)$15.95
choices of beef(w. american broccoli/mongolian beef tenderloin/nderloin)
- 各式鸡肉(左宗鸡/芝麻鸡/陈皮鸡/甜酸鸡/时菜鸡片）choices of chicken(general tso/sesame/orange/sweet & sour/with mixed vegetables)$15.95
choices of chicken(general tso/sesame/orange/sweet & sour/with mixed vegetables)
- 三椒鸡丁tony's chicken w. three chilies$15.95
tonys chicken w. three chili
- 各式特色豆腐special tofu(kung pao/dry chili/general tso/orange/with mixed vegetables)$15.95
special tofu(kung pao/dry chili/general tso/orange/with mixed vegetables)
田园时蔬Vegetables
- 小唐菜(清炒、蒜炒、香菇)baby bok choy (sauteed or fresh garlic or w. mushroom )$14.95
baby bok choy (sauteed or fresh garlic or w. mushroom )
- 茄子（鱼香、肉末）eggplant (garlic sauce or with ground pork)$13.95
eggplant (garlic sauce or with ground pork)
- 包菜chinese cabbage$14.95
chinese cabbage
- 荷塘小炒stir fried chinese yam w. wood ear mushroom$15.95
stir fried chinese yam w. wood ear mushroom
- 咸蛋黄焗玉米stir fried corn w. salted egg yolk$14.95
stir fried corn w. salted egg yolk
- 清炒大白菜stir fried napa cabbage$14.95
vinegar sauce napa cabbage
- 酸辣土豆丝hot & sour shredded potato$13.95
spicy shredded potato
- 西红柿炒鸡蛋scrambled eggs w. tomatoes$13.95
scrambled eggs w. tomatoes
- 干煸四季豆szechuan string bean$13.95
szechuan string bean
- 豆苗Peapod Leaves$16.95
Peapod Leaves
- 虾仁炒荷兰豆stir fried shrimp with snow peas$17.95
stir fried shrimp with snow peas
营养汤品Soup
小吃甜品 Hot Appetizers
- 现炸酥肉crispy deep fried pork tenderloin$12.95
crispy fried pork tenderloin
- 琅玡土豆langya potato$8.95
langya potato
- 黄金小馒头golden crispy bun$7.95
golden crispy bun
- 酥炸蟹角crab rangoons$6.95
crab rangoons
- 红油抄手szechuan wontons(pork)$10.95
szechuan wontons(pork)
- 上海素春卷shanghai spring rolls$5.95
shanghai spring rolls
- 葱油饼scallion pancake$8.95
scallion pancake
- 手工钟水饺handmade szechuan dumplings(pork)$11.95
handmade szechuan dumplings(pork)
- 成都冰粉ice jelly w. brown sugar$4.95
ice jelly w. brown sugar
- 红糖糍粑glutinous rice cake w. brown sugar$11.95
glutinous rice cake
主食 Rice & Noodle
- 老成都担担面Chengdu Dan Dan Noodles$12.95
Chengdu Dan Dan Noodles
- 四川牛肉面beef brisket noodle soup$12.95
beef brisket noodle soup
- 台湾卤肉面taiwan braised pork over noodles$12.95
taiwan braised meat noodles
- 干炒河粉stir fried flat noodle$13.95
fried flat noodle
- 三丝炒面stir fried noodle$13.95
fried noodle
- 驰名扬州炒饭yang zhou fried rice$13.95
yang zhou fried rice
- 星洲炒粉singapore rice noodle$12.95
singapore rice noodle
- 各色炒饭fried rice (w. egg)$12.95
fried rice (w. egg)
- 额外米饭extra rice$1.50
extra rice
饮品 Drinks Menu
饮品
- 可续杯饮料(可乐/无糖可乐/雪碧/柠檬汁)refillable drink (coke/diet coke/sprite/lemonade)$2.50
refillable drink (coke/diet coke/sprite/lemonade)
- 手工暴打柠檬茶Ice lemon tea$4.95
Ice lemon tea
- 加多宝jia duo bao$3.50
jia duo bao
- 椰树椰奶coconut milk drink$3.50
coconut milk drink
- 北冰洋 橙汁汽水arctic ocean mandarin soda$3.50
arctic ocean mandarin soda
- 唯怡花生奶peanut milk drink$3.50
peanut milk drink
- 热茶Hot Tea$5.00
Hot Tea
- 康师傅 酸梅汤sour plum drink$3.50
sour plum drink
- 康师傅茉莉蜜茶Jasmine tea drink honey flavor$3.50
Jasmine tea drink honey flavor
- 可口可乐（罐装）coke (can)$2.50
coke (can)
- 无糖可乐diet coke$2.50
- 雪碧（罐装）sprite$2.50
sprite
盒饭/便当 lunch special
盒饭便当 bento
- 回锅肉盖饭twice cooked pork$12.99
- 美芥蓝牛肉盖饭beef w.american broccoli$12.99
- 宫保鸡丁盖饭kung pao chicken$12.99
- 鱼香肉丝盖饭pork in garlic sauce$12.99
- 麻婆豆腐盖饭mapo tofu$12.95
- 大盘鸡盖饭braised chicken w. potato & green pepper (w. bone)$12.99
- 左宗鸡盖饭general tso$12.99
- 蒙古牛肉盖饭mongolian beef tenderloin$12.99
- 番茄炒鸡蛋盖饭Tomato Scrambled Eggs Set$12.99
- 泡椒猪肝盖饭Pickled Pepper Pork Liver Set$12.99