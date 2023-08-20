Online ordering now available through Toast!
Kuan Zhai Alley
主厨推荐 Chef's Special
香辣仔鸡 Chef's Special Dry Chili Chicken
$18.00
麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu
$16.00
四川回锅肉 Twice Cooked Pork
$18.00
水煮牛肉 Boiled Beef in Spicy Szechuan Sauce
$24.00
柠檬脆皮虾 Crispy Shrimp with Lemon Sauce
$24.00
一品烤排骨 House Special Grilled Pork Ribs
$22.00
金沙玉子豆腐 Crispy Japanese Tofu WIth Salted Egg Yolk
$20.00
牙签羊肉 Toothpick Lamb
$23.00Out of stock
金汤肥牛 Sliced Fatty Beef with Pickled Soup
$24.00
宽窄特色烤鱼 Szechuan Traditional Grilled Whole Fish
$40.00
宽窄江湖菜 Szechuan Cuisine
仔姜美蛙 Boiled Frog in Special Spicy Sauce
$32.00
金牌毛血旺 Boiled Duck Blood, Tripe and Ham in Chili Broth
$28.00
藏香手抓羊排 Chef Special Lamb Chops
$26.00
舌尖上的味道 Beef Tongue in Green Peppercorn Broth
$26.00
麻麻豆花肥牛 Sliced Fatty Beef in Peppercorn Broth
$24.00
沙漠蒜香烤鸡 Roasted Garlic Chicken
$25.00Out of stock
火爆双脆 Stir Fried Pork Kidney with Pickled Peppers
$21.00Out of stock
黔江鸡胗 Stir Fried Chicken Gizzard with Pickled Beans
$19.00
小炒黄牛肉 Stir Fried Beef with Cilantro
$20.00
仔姜牛肉丝 Stir Fried Beef with Diced Ginger
$18.00Out of stock
鱼香肉丝 Pork in Garlic Sauce
$18.00
京酱肉丝 Stir Fried Pork Peking Style
$18.00
毛氏红烧肉 Chairman Mao Hong Sue Pork
$20.00
梅菜扣肉 Braised Pork Belly with Preserved Vegetables
$18.00Out of stock
干煸肥肠 Double Fried Pork Intestine
$18.00
鸭血肥肠煲 Stewed Pork Intestine with Duck Blood in Clay Pot
$22.00
成都宫保鸡丁 Kung Pao Chicken
$18.00
宫保虾球 Kung Pao Shrimp
$22.00
滑蛋虾仁 Stir Fried Shrimp with Scrambled Eggs
$22.00
石锅老豆腐 Braised Tofu in Clay Pot
$22.00
宽窄什锦冒菜 Boiled Spicy Hot Pot
$24.00
精美凉菜 Cold Appetizers
夫妻肺片 Sliced Beef with Chili Sauce
$13.00
蒜泥白肉 Sliced Pork Belly in Garlic Sauce
$12.00
川渝棒棒鸡 Chicken with House Special Chili Sauce
$13.00
灌汤椒麻鸡 Chicken with Fresh Peppercorn Sauce
$13.00
米椒木耳 Wood Ear Mushroom Salad
$12.00
脆爽黄瓜 Cucumber Salad
$12.00
四川凉面 Cold Noodle in Special Chili Sauce
$10.00
伤心凉粉 Mung Bean Jelly in Special Chili Sauce
$10.00
主食小吃 Rice, Noodle & Small Bites
红油水饺 Szechuan Dumplings
$12.00
鸡汁锅贴 Chicken Pot Stickers
$12.00
现炸酥肉 Crispy Fried Pork Tenderloin
$12.00Out of stock
黄金小馒头 Fried Crispy Buns
$10.00
担担面 Dan Dan Noodles
$15.00
扬州炒饭 Yang Zhou Fried Rice
$16.00
各式炒饭 Fried Rice
$15.00
Choice of: chicken, beef, shrimp, vegetables
各式炒面 Fried Noodles
$15.00
白米饭 (主菜配一碗米饭) White Rice (Entree comes with side of white rice)
$1.50
