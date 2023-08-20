Popular Items

夫妻肺片 Sliced Beef with Chili Sauce

$13.00

扬州炒饭 Yang Zhou Fried Rice

$16.00
香辣仔鸡 Chef's Special Dry Chili Chicken

$18.00

Food

主厨推荐 Chef's Special

香辣仔鸡 Chef's Special Dry Chili Chicken

$18.00
麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu

$16.00
四川回锅肉 Twice Cooked Pork

$18.00
水煮牛肉 Boiled Beef in Spicy Szechuan Sauce

$24.00
柠檬脆皮虾 Crispy Shrimp with Lemon Sauce

$24.00
一品烤排骨 House Special Grilled Pork Ribs

$22.00
金沙玉子豆腐 Crispy Japanese Tofu WIth Salted Egg Yolk

$20.00

牙签羊肉 Toothpick Lamb

$23.00Out of stock
金汤肥牛 Sliced Fatty Beef with Pickled Soup

$24.00
宽窄特色烤鱼 Szechuan Traditional Grilled Whole Fish

$40.00

宽窄江湖菜 Szechuan Cuisine

仔姜美蛙 Boiled Frog in Special Spicy Sauce

$32.00
金牌毛血旺 Boiled Duck Blood, Tripe and Ham in Chili Broth

$28.00
藏香手抓羊排 Chef Special Lamb Chops

$26.00
舌尖上的味道 Beef Tongue in Green Peppercorn Broth

$26.00
麻麻豆花肥牛 Sliced Fatty Beef in Peppercorn Broth

$24.00

沙漠蒜香烤鸡 Roasted Garlic Chicken

$25.00Out of stock
火爆双脆 Stir Fried Pork Kidney with Pickled Peppers

$21.00Out of stock
黔江鸡胗 Stir Fried Chicken Gizzard with Pickled Beans

$19.00
小炒黄牛肉 Stir Fried Beef with Cilantro

$20.00

仔姜牛肉丝 Stir Fried Beef with Diced Ginger

$18.00Out of stock
鱼香肉丝 Pork in Garlic Sauce

$18.00
京酱肉丝 Stir Fried Pork Peking Style

$18.00
毛氏红烧肉 Chairman Mao Hong Sue Pork

$20.00
梅菜扣肉 Braised Pork Belly with Preserved Vegetables

$18.00Out of stock
干煸肥肠 Double Fried Pork Intestine

$18.00
鸭血肥肠煲 Stewed Pork Intestine with Duck Blood in Clay Pot

$22.00
成都宫保鸡丁 Kung Pao Chicken

$18.00
宫保虾球 Kung Pao Shrimp

$22.00
滑蛋虾仁 Stir Fried Shrimp with Scrambled Eggs

$22.00
石锅老豆腐 Braised Tofu in Clay Pot

$22.00
宽窄什锦冒菜 Boiled Spicy Hot Pot

$24.00

精美凉菜 Cold Appetizers

夫妻肺片 Sliced Beef with Chili Sauce

$13.00
蒜泥白肉 Sliced Pork Belly in Garlic Sauce

$12.00
川渝棒棒鸡 Chicken with House Special Chili Sauce

$13.00
灌汤椒麻鸡 Chicken with Fresh Peppercorn Sauce

$13.00
米椒木耳 Wood Ear Mushroom Salad

$12.00
脆爽黄瓜 Cucumber Salad

$12.00
四川凉面 Cold Noodle in Special Chili Sauce

$10.00
伤心凉粉 Mung Bean Jelly in Special Chili Sauce

$10.00

养生汤品 Soup

什锦蔬菜汤 Mixed Vegetable Soup

$12.00

番茄煎蛋汤 Pan Fried Egg with Tomato Soup

$12.00

西湖牛肉羹 West Lake Beef Soup

$16.00

松茸炖鸡汤 Matsutake Mushroom Chicken Soup

$26.00Out of stock

麻辣干锅 Spicy Dry Pot

麻辣一品锅 Combination Spicy Dry Pot

$25.00
干锅鸡翅 Spicy Dry Pot with Chicken Wings

$23.00
干锅肥肠 Spicy Dry Pot with Pork Intestines

$23.00
干锅鱿鱼虾 Spicy Dry Pot with Squid & Prawns

$23.00
干锅山珍肥牛 Spicy Dry Pot with Fatty Beef

$23.00
干锅有机花菜 Spicy Dry Pot with Cauliflower

$20.00
干锅千页豆腐 Spicy Dry Pot with Chiba Tofu

$20.00

海鲜 Seafood

清蒸活鱼 Steamed Whole Fish with Seafood Soy Sauce

$35.00

蒜蓉粉丝蒸扇贝 Steamed Scallop with Crystal Noodles

$28.00

老坛酸菜鱼 Fish in Sour Pickled Broth

$25.00

招牌水煮鱼 Fish in Spicy Chili Broth

$25.00

麻麻藤椒鱼 Fish in Peppercorn Broth

$25.00

主食小吃 Rice, Noodle & Small Bites

红油水饺 Szechuan Dumplings

$12.00

鸡汁锅贴 Chicken Pot Stickers

$12.00

现炸酥肉 Crispy Fried Pork Tenderloin

$12.00Out of stock
黄金小馒头 Fried Crispy Buns

$10.00
担担面 Dan Dan Noodles

$15.00

扬州炒饭 Yang Zhou Fried Rice

$16.00

各式炒饭 Fried Rice

$15.00

Choice of: chicken, beef, shrimp, vegetables

各式炒面 Fried Noodles

$15.00

白米饭 (主菜配一碗米饭) White Rice (Entree comes with side of white rice)

$1.50

田园时蔬 Vegetables

豆苗 Peapod Leaves

$16.00

茄子 Eggplant

$15.00

土豆丝 Sliced Potatoes

$15.00
干煸四季豆 Szechuan String Bean

$15.00
手撕包菜 Stir Fried Chinese Cabbage

$15.00
荷塘月色 Stir Fried Seasonal Vegetables

$16.00
番茄炒蛋 Scrambled Egg with Tomatos

$15.00
金沙玉米粒 Stir Fried Corn with Salted Egg Yolk

$16.00

甜品 Desserts

成都冰粉 Ice Jelly with Brown Sugar

$6.00
红糖糍粑 Glutinous Rice Cake with Brown Sugar

$12.00Out of stock

香酥芝麻球 Golden Sesame Balls

$8.00
酒酿桂花汤圆 Glutinous Rice Ball in Wine Sauce

$12.00

Drinks

碳酸饮料 Soda

$2.50

热茶 Hot tea

$5.00

加多宝 Jia Duo Bao

$3.50

椰树椰奶 Coconut Milk Drink

$3.50

冰红茶 Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

无糖绿茶 Unsweetened Iced Green Tea

$3.50

酸梅汤 Sour Plum Drink

$3.50

北冰洋橙汁汽水 Arctic Ocean Mandarin Soda

$3.50Out of stock