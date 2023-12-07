Ku Asian Bistro 480 New Rochelle Rd
All Day Menu
Soup/Salad
- s1. Wonton Soup$4.00+
Small good for 1, large good for 2
- s2. Chicken Hot Sour Soup$4.00+
Kaffir lime leaf, fresh tofu & flammulina.
- s3. Miso Soup$3.50+
Seaweed, tofu, scallion, soybean flavor。
- s4. Tom Yum Shrimp Soup$5.50
Thai soup with shrimp, shiitake mushroom, vegetables, and aromatic herbs.(spicy)
- s5. Green Salad$6.00
lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber with homemade ginger dressing
- s6. Seaweed Salad$6.00
Japanese style seaweed salad
- s7. Avocado Salad$9.00
Lettuce, spring mix, sliced avocado, sesame, served w. homemade ginger dressing
- s8. Kani Salad$8.00
kani, cucumber, mango, tobiko, green scallion, sesame, spicy mayo, toped w. tempura crunch (Spicy), No spicy option:l substitute w. regular mayo instead spicy mayo
- s9. Crispy Calamari Salad$9.00
deep fried calamari topped on lettuce salad, with Thai chili sauce
- s10. Grilled Chicken Salad$9.00
grilled chicken breast in Thai mango dressing
- s11. Spicy Crunchy Seafood Salad$10.00
Shrimp, squid, krab, seaweed & aioli sauce.
- s12. Chicken Noodle Soup$6.50
- s13. Chicken Rice Soup$6.50
Appetizers from kitchen
- a1. Edamame$6.00
Steamed young soy bean with sea salt
- a2. Takoyaki$10.00
6 pieces. Deep-fried squid ball with spicy mayo, bonito shaving &. takoyaki sauce
- a3. Chicken Spring Roll$7.00
Jumbo size homemade spring roll, 2 pieces per order.made w. chicken, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, vermicelli. Come with Sweet chili sauce
- a3b. Vegetable Spring Roll$5.00
2pcs, deep fried vegetable egg rolls. side with Thai sweet sour sauce.(Vegan)
- a4. Vegetable Gyoza$7.00
6 pieces. Japanese vegetable dumpling w. dumpling sauce, choice of steamed or pan fried
- a5. Shrimp Shumai$7.00
6 pieces. Japanese dim sum dumpling. side w. dumpling sauce. Steamed or fried.
- a6. Pork Gyoza$7.00
6 pieces. Japanese pork dumpling, w. dumpling sauce. choice of steamed or fried
- a7. Homemade Dumpling$10.00
5 pieces. Pan fried Chinese style homemade dumpling, made w. pork and vegetables, come with dumpling sauce
- a8. Crab Rangoon$7.00
6 pieces. Deep fried cheese wonton. made with cream cheese, crab meat, carrot and celery. side w. sweet chili sauce
- a9. Cold Sesame Noodle$7.00
Sichuan style with peanut sauce
- a10. Satay$10.00
4 Skewers. Marinated beef/chicken on skewers, side with lemongrass peanut sauce
- a11. Shrimp & Veg Tempura$10.00
- a12. Thai Chicken Lettuce Wrap$11.50
Diced chicken, long bean, bell pepper, jicama, sautéed with Thai hoison sauce. side with lettuce wrap. (Mild spicy)
- a13. Glazed Rock Shrimp$11.50
Deep fried shrimp w chef's special spicy mayo sauce. (Spicy)
- a14. Grilled Boneless Short Ribeyes$14.00
Angus ribeyes . served with roasted sweet potato and spicy tangerine miso glaze
- a15. BBQ Honey Spare Ribs$14.00
5 pieces spare ribs, made with house special sauce
Appetizers from Sushi Bar
- a16. Sushi Appetizer$12.00
5 pieces chef's choice's assorted sushi. (Raw)
- a17. Sashimi Appetizer$12.00
7 pcs assorted Chef's choice of sashimi.(Raw)
- a18. Tuna Dumpling$12.00
5 pieces thin sliced avocado wrapped in tuna sashimi.(Raw)
- a19. Hawaii Seafood Ceviche$13.50
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, caviar, scallion, red onion, lettuce, and Japanese seasoning with house poke sauce. (Raw)
- a20. Salmon Miso Taco$12.00
Salmon, avocado, mushroom, honey miso, and crispy seaweed. (Raw)(Spicy)
- a21. Spicy Sushi Gyoza$11.00
Spicy salmon & avocado wrapped in crispy wonton chips, topped w. mango salsa sauce & eel sauce.(Raw)(Spicy)
- a22. Yellowtail Jalapeño$14.00
Yellowtail w. yuzu dressing, chili sauce, and jalapeño.(Raw)(Spicy)
- a23. Ku Asian Tartar$12.50
Spicy tuna or spicy salmon, sliced avocado and Japanese dressing (Raw)(Spicy)
- a24. Carpaccio$13.00
Cucumber Spicy Kani salad wrapped with pepper salmon or black tuna. Served with Chef's Special sauce. 5pcs. (Raw)(Spicy)
- a25. Seafood Pizza$13.50
Roasted rice pizza, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, and mango salsa, eel sauce, spicy mayo. (Raw)
Sushi/Sashimi
- Tuna$4.50
Big eye
- Pepper Tuna$4.50
- White Tuna$4.50
- Toro$10.00
Blue fin
- Salmon$4.50
- Smoked Salmon$4.50
- Pepper Salmon$4.50
- Yellowtail$4.50
Hamachi
- Mackerel$3.50
Saba
- Surf Clam$3.50
Hokkigai
- Squid$3.50
Mongo Ika
- Octopus$4.00
Tako
- Sea Scallop$5.50
Hotate
- Jumbo Sweet Shrimp$7.00
Botan ebi
- Sea Urchin$8.00
- Flying Fish Roe$3.50
- Smelt Fish Roe$3.50
- Salmon Roe$4.50
- Egg Custard$3.00
- Krab Stick$3.50
- Jumbo Shrimp$3.50
- Eel$4.50
Unagi
- Alaskan King Crab$10.00
Roll/Hand Roll
- AAC Roll$5.50
Avocado, asparagus and cucumber
- ACC Roll$5.50
Avocado, carrot and cucumber
- Alaska Roll$7.00
Raw. Salmon, avocado, cucumber
- Asparagus Roll$4.50
- Avo Cucumber Roll$5.00
- Avocado Roll$4.50
- Black Tuna Asparagus Roll$7.50
Raw
- Boston Roll$6.50
Cooked
- California Roll$6.00
Cooked
- Chicken Tempura Roll$10.50
Cooked
- Cucumber Avocado Roll$5.00
- Cucumber Roll$4.50
- Eel Avocado Roll$7.00
Cooked
- Eel Cucumber Roll$7.00
Cooked
- Futomaki Roll$6.00
Cooked
- Kanpyo Roll$4.50
Japanese dried gourd stips, made from the calabash fruit
- King Crab Avo Roll$14.00
Cooked
- Peanut Avo Roll$5.00
- Pepper Salmon Avo Roll$7.00
Raw
- Philadelphia Roll$7.00
Smoked salmon and cucumber, cream chees
- Rainbow Roll$14.00
Raw. Inside- crab stick with avocado outside-assorted fishes with avocado
- Salmon Avocado Roll$7.00
Raw
- Salmon Cucumber Roll$7.00
Raw
- Salmon Roll$6.50
Raw
- Salmon Tempura Roll$10.50
Cooked
- Shiitake Avocado Roll$5.00
- Shrimp Asparagus Roll$6.50
Cooked
- Shrimp Avocado Roll$6.50
Cooked
- Shrimp Cucumber Roll$6.50
Cooked
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.50
Cooked
- Spicy Crunch Scallop Roll$8.00
Raw
- Spicy Kani Roll$6.50
Cooked
- Spicy Rock Shrimp Avocado Roll$8.00
Cooked
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.00
Raw
- Spicy Salmon Skin Roll$6.00
Cooked
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
Raw
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$7.00
Raw
- Spider Roll$12.00
Soft shell crab. Cooked
- Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$5.00
- Tuna Avocado Roll$7.00
Raw
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$7.00
Raw
- Tuna Roll$6.50
Raw
- White Fish Tempura Roll$12.00
Cooked
- Yamagobo Roll$4.50
Japanese pickle made from burdock root brined in rice vinegar, sugar and salt mixture
- Yellowtail Scallion Roll$6.50
Raw
Signature Roll
- Sr1. Ku Asian King Roll$21.00
Shrimp tempura, fried banana, spicy Alaska king crab, fresh mango, eel sauce, and spicy mayo. wrapped in soybean paper
- Sr2. Lobster King Roll$28.00Out of stock
inside: spicy shrimp, avocado, cucumber, wrapped with soybean paper. outside: grilled lobster with mayo & eel sauce
- Sr3. Hot Girl Roll$21.00
Lobster tempura, lobster salad, jalapeño, avocado, cucumber, chili, and honey soy bean sauce wrapped with soybean paper
- Sr4. Sexiest Man Roll$20.00
Lobster salad, spicy crunchy king crab, asparagus, miso, and eel sauce wrapped with soybean paper
- Sr5.Thanksgiving Roll*$19.00
No rice. Inside: spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber. Outside:tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, jalapeno, ponzu and eel sauce. wrapped with soybean paper
- Sr6.Deluxe Cajun Roll*$18.00
Inside: Cajun rock shrimp and avocado. Outside: spicy tuna, crunch, Japanese seasoning, and wasabi aioli
- Sr7. Angel Roll*$18.00
Inside - salmon, avocado, and sliced lime. Outside - yellowtail and spicy crunchy garlic sauce.
- Sr8. Peking Duck Roll$28.00
Peking duck, lobster salad, cucumber wrapped with soybean paper, hoisin sauce
- Sr9. Scorpion King Roll$20.00
Soft shell crab, eel, spring mix, avocado wrapped with soybean paper, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
- Sr10.Fantastic Roll*$18.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, scallion, and masago wrapped with kunbo soy paper.
- Sr11. Black Dragon Roll$18.00
Inside: shrimp tempura and cucumber. Outside: eel, avocado, tobiko and eel sauce
- Sr12. Tuna Lover Roll*$18.00
Inside - spicy crunchy tuna and avocado. Outside - whole piece tuna outside and honey soy bean sauce.
- Sr12a. Salmon Lover Roll*$18.00
Inside - spicy crunchy salmon and avocado. Outside - whole piece salmon and honey soy bean sauce. (Raw)
- Sr13. White Swan Roll*$17.00
Inside - tuna, salmon, and avocado. Outside - white tuna, Japanese seasoning, tobiko, ponzu, and eel sauce.
- Sr14. Halloween Roll$16.00
Spicy crab, shrimp tempura, asparagus, wrapped with kunbo paper, and eel sauce
- Sr15. Volcano Roll*$17.00
Inside - crab meat, and avocado deep-fried. Outside - spicy crunchy crab meat, spicy crunchy tuna, spicy oil, and honey soy bean sauce.
- Sr16. Dynamite Roll*$17.00
Inside: spicy crunchy tuna. Outside: spicy crab meat, crunch, scallion and tobiko
- Sr17. Phoenix Roll*$18.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado wrapped with soybean paper and eel sauce.
- Sr18. Fox Roll*$18.00
Inside: spicy crab salad and avocado. Outside: salmon and mango salsa.
- Sr19. Lobster Tempura Roll$16.00
Lobster tempura, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, asparagus, tobiko, eel sauce, and spicy aioli
- Sr20. Green Dragon$15.00
Inside - eel and cucumber. Outside - avocado, caviar, and eel sauce
- Sr21. Twister Roll*$15.00
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, avocado, caviar, and scallion deep-fried with ponzu sauce. Served with mango salsa
- Sr22. Naruto Maki Roll*$16.00
No rice or seaweed. Salmon, tuna, yellowtaill, kani, and avocado wrapped with cucumber. Served with ponzu sauce
- Sr23. Windmill Roll*$20.00
Inside:spicy tuna, avocado, crunchy garlic, wrapped with soybean paper. Outside:yellowtail, tuna, salmon, white tuna, eel sauce, and moro miso sauce
- Sr24. Sunflower Roll$20.00
inside: shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber. outside: soy paper wrap, spicy kani, eel sauce, spicy mayo & tempura crunch on top
- Sr25. Snow Mountain Roll$16.00
Deep fried roll. inside: kani, avocado. cream cheese. topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago & scallion
- Sr26. Salmon King Roll*$18.00
Inside:spicy salmon & tempura crunch, outside: Salmon, avocado. topped w. mango salsa sauce.
Sushi Bar Entree*
- e1. Roll Platter$19.00
Tuna, yellowtail and California rolls. Served with choice of side
- e2. Spicy Roll Platter$21.00
Spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon avocado roll and spicy California roll. Served with choice of side
- e3. Sushi A$23.00
7 pieces chef's selected sushi with California roll. Served with choice of side
- e4. Sushi B$25.00
9 pieces chef's selected sushi with tuna roll. Served with choice of side
- e5. Sushi C$27.00
11 pieces chef's selected sushi with spicy tuna roll. Served with choice of side
- e8. Poke Bowl$28.00
Choose sushi rice, brown rice or salad base. Served with big eye tuna, salmon, yellowtail, onion and scallion with your choice of sauce and topped with seaweed salad, seaweed, cucumber, Kani, oshigo, Edamame and Japanese seasoning. Served with choice of side.
- e6. Osaka Chirashi$26.00
15 pieces chef's selected sashimi on a bed of seasoned sushi rice and pickles vegetables. Served with choice of side
- e7. House Sashimi$26.00
15 pieces of chef's selected sashimi. Served with choice of side
- e9a. Tuna Dinner$30.00
8 pieces sashimi, 4 pieces sushi, and tuna avocado roll. Served with choice of side
- e9b. Yellowtail Dinner$30.00
8 pieces sashimi, 4 pieces sushi, and yellowtail avocado roll. Served with choice of side
- e10. Salmon Dinner$28.00
8 pieces sashimi, 4 pieces sushi, and salmon avocado roll. Served with choice of side
- e11. Trio Sushi Dinner$30.00
4 pieces each of tuna, salmon, and yellowtail. Served with choice of side
- e12. Trio Sashimi Dinner$30.00
6 pieces each of tuna, salmon, and yellowtail. Served with choice of side
- e13. Sushi Sashimi Combo$28.00
4 pieces sushi, 9 pieces sashimi, and spicy crab roll. Served with choice of side
- e14. Ku Asian Platter A$80.00
18 pieces sashimi and 9 pieces sushi with 1 signature roll. Served with choice of side
- e15. Ku Asian Platter B$132.00
28 pieces sashimi and 16 pieces sushi with 2 signature rolls. Served with choice of side
Japanese Kitchen
Kitchen Entree
- k1. Sesame Chicken$18.00
Crispy chicken, honey sesame sauce
- k2. General Tso's Chicken$18.00
Crispy chicken, hot pepper, and honey sauce (Spicy). side w. white rice, could subtitue w. brown rice or no rice
- k3. Kung Pao$16.00
choice of chicken or shrimp. sautéed with peanut, celery, carrot & kung pao sauce.(spicy)
- k4. Crispy Shredded$19.00
Szechuan style. Sauteed with onion, celery, carrots, and peppers (spicy). Comes w. white rice. could substitute for brown rice or no rice.
- k5. Wok Grilled Garlic w.$18.00
Garlic, baby bok choy, and pineapple
- k6. Wok Basil Delight$20.00
Basil, chicken, beef, shrimp, shiitake mushroom, bell peppers, and onion (spicy). Come w. white rice.could substitute for brown rice or no rice
- k7. Wok Glazed Seafood Deluxe$22.00
Shrimp, scallops, salmon, chilean sea bass, and assorted Asian vegetables in brown sauce
- K8. Shrimp w. Lobster Sauce$18.00
- k9. Surf and Turf "Birds Nest"$22.00
Shrimp, scallops, sea bass, and rib-eye steak served in potato nest. Come with white rice. Could sub for brown rice or no rice.
- k10. Spicy Mango w.$18.00
Mango, jicama, bell pepper, and crispy vermicelli in mild Thai herb sauce. (spicy)
- k11. Seafood Curry Hot Pot$22.00
Sea bass, shrimp, scallop, salmon, Asian vegetables and spicy curry sauce
- k12. Crispy Duck$35.00
Roasted peking duck, and baby bok choy, side with white rice, could be substituted for brown rice or no rice.
- k13. Thai Red Snapper$23.00
Pan roasted with fresh greens and mild Thai sweet chili sauce
- k14. Sizzling Scottish Salmon$21.00
Grilled salmon filet served with raspberry reduction sauce and assorted vegetable tempura
- k15. Scallop Sunrise$21.00
Roasted scallop with chili mayo sauce comes with vegetable fried rice and assorted vegetable tempura
- k16a. Short Rib Eyes Over Fried Rice$25.00
- k16b. Jumbo Shrimp Over Fried Rice$26.00
- k17. Roasted Chilean Sea Bass$26.00
Grilled asparagus, sugar pear, and chunky miso sauce. Come with sesame noodles
- k18. Cashew Nuts w.$16.00
Chicken white meat, cashew nuts, celery, and carrot
- c1. Broccoli w.$15.50
- c2. Mix Vegetable w.$15.50
- c4. Long Bean w.$15.50
(spicy)
- c5. Eggplant Garlic Sauce w.$15.50
spicy
- c6. Thai Curry Sauce w.$16.50
spicy
- c7. Wok Basil w.$16.50
- c8. Wok Glazed Ginger Scallion w.$16.50
- c9. Moo Shu$15.50
Vegetable
Ndl/Fr. Rice
- Nr1. Udon Noodle Soup$13.50
Vegetable tempura and shrimp tempura
- Nr2. Chicken & Scallop Udon Noodle Soup$15.50
Chicken, scallop, assorted Asian vegetables, and shrimp tempura
- Nr3. Curry Udon Noodle Soup$16.50
Beef, chicken, shrimp, assorted Asian vegetable in brown sauce, with curry udon noodle soup
- Nr4. Stir-Fried Udon$14.00
Served with choice of protein
- Nr5. Pad Thai Noodles$13.00
Served with choice of protein
- Nr6.Singapore Rice Vermicelli$13.00
Served with choice of protein
- Nr7.Angel Hair Rice Noodles$13.00
Served with choice of protein
- Nr8.Egg Noodle (lo mein)$13.00
Served with choice of protein
- Nr9.Wok-Fried Rice$13.00
Served with choice of protein
- Nr10. Fresh Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
Raisins and honeyed cashews with choice of protein
- Nr11. Malaysian Chow Fun$13.00
Served with choice of protein
Side Order
- White Rice$2.00+
- Brown Rice$2.00+
- Sushi Rice$3.00
- Hoisin Sauce$1.50
- Spicy Mayonnaise$1.50
- Eel Sauce$1.50
- Duck Sauce$1.50
- Mustard Sauce$1.50
- Hot Oil$1.50
- Plain Egg Noodle(Lo Mein)$8.00
- Plain Fried Rice$8.00
- Plain Pad Thai Noodle$8.00
- Plain Stir-Fried Udon$8.00
- Plain Angel Hair Rice Noodle$8.00
- Ginger Dressing$6.00
- Moo Shu Pancake(4)$3.00