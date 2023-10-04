Lunch Sets

Kuku Lunch Sets

Beef Bulgogi Lunch

$21.99

Pork Galbi Lunch

$21.99

Grill Garlic Chicken Lunch

$19.99

Grill Mackerel Lunch

$21.99

Grill Croaker Lunch

$21.99

Spicy Pork Lunch

$19.99

Spicy Pork & Kimchi Lunch

$19.99

Spicy Chicken Lunch

$19.99

Spicy Squid Lunch

$19.99

Utensil/Napkins?

(yes) Utensil/Napkins?

Beginning July 31, 2023 under NYC food service. All restaurant will no longer provide any utensils less customer quested or else the restaurant will get fine.

Korean BBQ Platter

Beef Bulgogi Platter 불고기 정식

$26.99

Sauteed thinly sliced beef rib-eye marinated in Kuku sauce with mushroom, served with assorted veggies, kimchi & rice

Beef LA Galbi Platter 갈비구이

$30.99

Char-grilled beef LA cut short ribs marinated in Kuku sauce, served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies, rice and kimchi

Grill Chicken Platter 석쇠 닭구이

$19.99

Char-grilled boneless chicken thigh marinated in Kuku garlic & ginger sauce. Served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies, rice and kimchi

Grill Pork Galbi 석쇠 돼지 갈비구이

$21.99

Char-grilled Pork ribs marinated in Kuku sauce, served with sauteed onions, rice and kimchi

Spicy Chicken Platter 매운 닭볶음

$20.99

Stir-fried cubed dark chicken in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies, rice and kimchi

Spicy Pork Belly & Kimchi 김치 제육볶음

$20.99

Stir-fried sliced pork and tangy kimchi in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with sautéed seasoned assorted veggies, rice and kimchi

Spicy Pork Belly Platter 제육볶음

$21.99

Stir-fried sliced pork in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies, rice and kimchi

Spicy Squid 매운 오징어 볶음

$21.99

Stir-fried squid in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce, onions, hot pepper and carrot. Served with kimchi, and rice.

Grill Mickerel

$21.99

Grill Crocker

$21.99

Bibimbap

Beef Bulgogi Bibimbap (Bowl)

$25.99
Spicy Pork Bibimbap (Bowl)

$21.99
Spicy Chicken Bibimbap (Bowl)

$21.99
Spicy Squid Bibimbap (Bowl)

$21.99
Grill Tofu Bibiimbap (Bowl)

$21.99

Korean Classics 한식

Crispy Pork Potstickers (8pcs) 튀김만두

$15.99

Traditional Korean-style deep-fried dumplings stuffed with pork & veggies

Curry Shrimp Fried Rice 새우 카레 볶음밥

$19.99

Stir-fry rice with Korean curry seasoning, egg, scallion, onion, carrots, and shrimp

Japche 잡채

$17.99

Stir-fried Korean vermicelli with Kuku soy garlic Japche sauce and assorted veggies. choice of toppings. (Beef, shrimp, or veggies)

Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice 김치 볶음밥

$18.99

Stir-fried rice with Korean kimchi and bacon, topped with a fried egg.

Seafood Pajeon 해물파전

$18.99

Crispy battered pancake made with green onions & seafood (mussels, clams, squid, and shrimp)

Tteokbokki 떡볶이

$19.99

Rice cake, fish cake, scallion, simmered in Kuku sweet & spicy gochujang sauce. Topped with fried dumplings.

Beef Bulgogi Fried Rice

$21.99

Chi-Bap 치밥

Garlic Tradition Chi-Bap

$15.99

Crispy fried boneless soy garlic chicken over rice topped with spicy mayo, pickled carrot, jalapeno, chopped red onions

Thai Chili Chi-Bap

$15.99

Crispy fried boneless Thai chili chicken over rice topped with spicy mayo, pickled carrot, jalapeno, chopped red onions, and cilantro

Sweet & Spicy Chi-Bap

$15.99

Crispy fried boneless sweet & spicy chicken over rice topped with spicy mayo, pickled carrot, jalapeno, chopped red onions, and cilantro

Grill Chicken Chi-Bap

$15.99

Flame grilled boneless soy garlic chicken over rice topped with spicy mayo, pickled carrot, jalapeno, chopped red onions and cilantro

Tofu Stew 순두부 찌개

Beef Tofu Stew

$17.99

Spicy stew made with natural silken tofu. Served with kimchi & rice on the side.

Blue Crab Tofu Stew

$19.99

Spicy stew made with natural silken tofu. Served with kimchi & rice on the side.

Pork Belly & Kimchi Tofu Stew

$17.99

Spicy stew made with natural silken tofu. Served with kimchi & rice on the side.

Pork Dumpling Tofu Stew

$17.99

Spicy stew made with natural silken tofu. Served with kimchi & rice on the side.

Seafood Tofu Stew

$17.99

Spicy stew made with natural silken tofu. Served with kimchi & rice on the side.

Garlic Tradition

Wings (8pcs)

$14.99
Wings (12pcs)

$21.99
Wings (18pcs)

$29.99
Wings (24pcs)

$36.99
Drums (6pcs)

$15.99
Drums (12pcs)

$28.99
Jr. Bucket (6D & 6W)

$24.99
Classic Bucket (12W & 6D)

$37.99

Crunch

Tenders (3pcs)

$13.99

Choice of one dipping sauce

Tenders (6pcs)

$19.99

Choice of 2 dipping sauce

Tenders (12pcs)

$33.99

Choices of 3 dipping sauces

Poppers (9pcs)

$13.99

choice of one dipping sauce

Poppers (18pcs)

$19.99

choice of 2 dipping sauce

Poppers (36pcs)

$33.99

choices of 3 dipping sauce

(Crispy) Wings 8pcs

$14.99
(Crispy) Wings 12pcs

$21.99
(Crispy) Wings 18pcs

$29.99
(Crispy) Wings 24pcs

$36.99
(Crispy) Drums 6pcs

$15.99
(Crispy) Drums 12pcs

$28.99
(Crispy) Jr. Bucket (6D & 6W)

$24.99
(Crispy) Classic Bucket (12W & 6D)

$37.99

Sweet & Spicy Signature

Sweet & Spicy Glaze Wing

$16.99+

Hand brushed Sweet ‘n Spicy garlic sauce, crispy garlic chip sprinkle

Sweet & Spicy Glaze Poppers

$14.99+

Sides

Kimchi

$2.50

Napa cabbage, salted shrimp, sweet rice, chili powder, fish sauce

Pickled Radish

$3.00

Cubed daikon radish pickled in sweet vinegary brine

Rice

$3.00

Steam white rice

Waffle Fries

$7.99

one sauce........on the house

Waffle Supreme

$13.99

Kimchi Bacon - Kimchi, Bacon, nacho cheese, pickled Jalapeno, green onions. Bacon Cheese Melt - Crispy bacon, Nacho cheese, pickled Jalapeno. Garlic & Parm - Freshly grated parmasane cheese, garlic chips, Aioli mayo

Extra Sauce

- Blue cheese.

$2.00
- Chipotle crema.

$2.00
- Honey mustard.

$2.00

- Ketchup.

$2.00
- Kuku ranch.

$2.00
- Kuku spicy garlic.

$2.00
- Nacho cheese.

$2.00
- Tang bbq.

$2.00
- Thai sweet chili.

$2.00
- Three Sauce Combo

$5.00

Soft Drink

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Seltzer Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00
Korean peach (8oz)

$3.00
Korean pear (8oz)

$3.00
Korean grape (8oz)

$3.00
Korean Milkis Original (8oz)

$3.00
Korean Milkis apple (8oz)

$3.00
Korean Milkis Peach (8oz)

$3.00
Korean Milkis Melon (8oz)

$3.00
Korean Milkis Banana (8oz)

$3.00

Korean Milkis Strawberry (8oz)

$3.00

Catering Menu

Catering

Beef Bulgogi

$120.00+

Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Ribeye with soy-marinated, sesame oil, Korean pear, white onion, scallion

Beef LA Galbi

$150.00+

Char-grilled beef LA cut short ribs marinated in Kuku sauce, served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies.

Curry Shrimp Fried Rice

$100.00+

Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Stir-fry with egg, scallion, onion, carrots and shrimp

Kimchi Fried Rice

$95.00+

Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Sautéed kimchi with white rice, gochugaru (chili powder) and bacon

Japche

$90.00+

Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Stir-fry Korean vermicelli, bell peppers, bulgogi or shrimp

Pajeon

$95.00+

(Seafood pancake) Crispy battered pancake made with green onions & seafood (mussels, clams, squid, and shrimp)

Poststickers

$85.00+

(50 pcs serving 10 ppl 100 pcs serving 20 ppl) Crispy fried pork and veggie dumpling, soy garlic sauce

Spicy Chicken Platter

$105.00+

Stir-fried cubed dark chicken in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies

Spicy Pork & Kimchi

$105.00+

Stir-fried sliced pork and tangy kimchi in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with sautéed seasoned assorted veggies.

Tteokbokki

$100.00+

Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Rice cake with sweet Gochujang sauce, fish cake, onion, scallion (Spicy)

Wings

$85.00+

Serving 50 pcs or 100 pcs

Drums

$65.00+

Serving 25 pcs or 50 pcs

Poppers

$80.00+

Serving 50 pcs or 100 pcs

Tenders

$75.00+

Serving 25 pcs or 50 pcs

Waffle Fries

$50.00+

Serving 8 or 16 ppl

Crinkle Cut French Fries

$45.00+

Serving 8 or 16 ppl

Rice - Half Tray

$25.00

Half Tray, Serving 10 ppl

Pickle Radish (12oz x 2)

$25.00

Coleslaw (12oz x 2)

$25.00
Extra Sauce (4oz)

Extra Sauce (4oz)