Kuku Korean Cuisine Forest Hills (Forest Hills)
Menu
Utensil/Napkins?
Korean BBQ Platter
Beef Bulgogi Platter 불고기 정식
Sauteed thinly sliced beef rib-eye marinated in Kuku sauce with mushroom, served with assorted veggies, kimchi & rice
Beef LA Galbi Platter 갈비구이
Char-grilled beef LA cut short ribs marinated in Kuku sauce, served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies, rice and kimchi
Grill Chicken Platter 석쇠 닭구이
Char-grilled boneless chicken thigh marinated in Kuku garlic & ginger sauce. Served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies, rice and kimchi
Grill Pork Galbi 석쇠 돼지 갈비구이
Char-grilled Pork ribs marinated in Kuku sauce, served with sauteed onions, rice and kimchi
Spicy Chicken Platter 매운 닭볶음
Stir-fried cubed dark chicken in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies, rice and kimchi
Spicy Pork Belly & Kimchi 김치 제육볶음
Stir-fried sliced pork and tangy kimchi in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with sautéed seasoned assorted veggies, rice and kimchi
Spicy Pork Belly Platter 제육볶음
Stir-fried sliced pork in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies, rice and kimchi
Spicy Squid 매운 오징어 볶음
Stir-fried squid in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce, onions, hot pepper and carrot. Served with kimchi, and rice.
Grill Mickerel
Grill Crocker
Bibimbap
Korean Classics 한식
Crispy Pork Potstickers (8pcs) 튀김만두
Traditional Korean-style deep-fried dumplings stuffed with pork & veggies
Curry Shrimp Fried Rice 새우 카레 볶음밥
Stir-fry rice with Korean curry seasoning, egg, scallion, onion, carrots, and shrimp
Japche 잡채
Stir-fried Korean vermicelli with Kuku soy garlic Japche sauce and assorted veggies. choice of toppings. (Beef, shrimp, or veggies)
Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice 김치 볶음밥
Stir-fried rice with Korean kimchi and bacon, topped with a fried egg.
Seafood Pajeon 해물파전
Crispy battered pancake made with green onions & seafood (mussels, clams, squid, and shrimp)
Tteokbokki 떡볶이
Rice cake, fish cake, scallion, simmered in Kuku sweet & spicy gochujang sauce. Topped with fried dumplings.
Beef Bulgogi Fried Rice
Chi-Bap 치밥
Garlic Tradition Chi-Bap
Crispy fried boneless soy garlic chicken over rice topped with spicy mayo, pickled carrot, jalapeno, chopped red onions
Thai Chili Chi-Bap
Crispy fried boneless Thai chili chicken over rice topped with spicy mayo, pickled carrot, jalapeno, chopped red onions, and cilantro
Sweet & Spicy Chi-Bap
Crispy fried boneless sweet & spicy chicken over rice topped with spicy mayo, pickled carrot, jalapeno, chopped red onions, and cilantro
Grill Chicken Chi-Bap
Flame grilled boneless soy garlic chicken over rice topped with spicy mayo, pickled carrot, jalapeno, chopped red onions and cilantro
Tofu Stew 순두부 찌개
Beef Tofu Stew
Spicy stew made with natural silken tofu. Served with kimchi & rice on the side.
Blue Crab Tofu Stew
Spicy stew made with natural silken tofu. Served with kimchi & rice on the side.
Pork Belly & Kimchi Tofu Stew
Spicy stew made with natural silken tofu. Served with kimchi & rice on the side.
Pork Dumpling Tofu Stew
Spicy stew made with natural silken tofu. Served with kimchi & rice on the side.
Seafood Tofu Stew
Spicy stew made with natural silken tofu. Served with kimchi & rice on the side.
Garlic Tradition
Crunch
Tenders (3pcs)
Choice of one dipping sauce
Tenders (6pcs)
Choice of 2 dipping sauce
Tenders (12pcs)
Choices of 3 dipping sauces
Poppers (9pcs)
choice of one dipping sauce
Poppers (18pcs)
choice of 2 dipping sauce
Poppers (36pcs)
choices of 3 dipping sauce
(Crispy) Wings 8pcs
(Crispy) Wings 12pcs
(Crispy) Wings 18pcs
(Crispy) Wings 24pcs
(Crispy) Drums 6pcs
(Crispy) Drums 12pcs
(Crispy) Jr. Bucket (6D & 6W)
(Crispy) Classic Bucket (12W & 6D)
Sweet & Spicy Signature
Sides
Kimchi
Napa cabbage, salted shrimp, sweet rice, chili powder, fish sauce
Pickled Radish
Cubed daikon radish pickled in sweet vinegary brine
Rice
Steam white rice
Waffle Fries
one sauce........on the house
Waffle Supreme
Kimchi Bacon - Kimchi, Bacon, nacho cheese, pickled Jalapeno, green onions. Bacon Cheese Melt - Crispy bacon, Nacho cheese, pickled Jalapeno. Garlic & Parm - Freshly grated parmasane cheese, garlic chips, Aioli mayo
Extra Sauce
Soft Drink
Bottled Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Seltzer Water
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Korean peach (8oz)
Korean pear (8oz)
Korean grape (8oz)
Korean Milkis Original (8oz)
Korean Milkis apple (8oz)
Korean Milkis Peach (8oz)
Korean Milkis Melon (8oz)
Korean Milkis Banana (8oz)
Korean Milkis Strawberry (8oz)
Catering Menu
Catering
Beef Bulgogi
Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Ribeye with soy-marinated, sesame oil, Korean pear, white onion, scallion
Beef LA Galbi
Char-grilled beef LA cut short ribs marinated in Kuku sauce, served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies.
Curry Shrimp Fried Rice
Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Stir-fry with egg, scallion, onion, carrots and shrimp
Kimchi Fried Rice
Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Sautéed kimchi with white rice, gochugaru (chili powder) and bacon
Japche
Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Stir-fry Korean vermicelli, bell peppers, bulgogi or shrimp
Pajeon
(Seafood pancake) Crispy battered pancake made with green onions & seafood (mussels, clams, squid, and shrimp)
Poststickers
(50 pcs serving 10 ppl 100 pcs serving 20 ppl) Crispy fried pork and veggie dumpling, soy garlic sauce
Spicy Chicken Platter
Stir-fried cubed dark chicken in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies
Spicy Pork & Kimchi
Stir-fried sliced pork and tangy kimchi in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with sautéed seasoned assorted veggies.
Tteokbokki
Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Rice cake with sweet Gochujang sauce, fish cake, onion, scallion (Spicy)
Wings
Serving 50 pcs or 100 pcs
Drums
Serving 25 pcs or 50 pcs
Poppers
Serving 50 pcs or 100 pcs
Tenders
Serving 25 pcs or 50 pcs
Waffle Fries
Serving 8 or 16 ppl
Crinkle Cut French Fries
Serving 8 or 16 ppl
Rice - Half Tray
Half Tray, Serving 10 ppl