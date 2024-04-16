Kulushkat
Food/Drink
Brunch (All Day)
- Shakshookah w/ Merguez Sausage$17.00
Two eggs poached, Madboukha, Hummus, Salad, Pita
- Shakshookah w/ Three Eggs$17.00
(Vegetarian) Three eggs poached, Madboukha, Hummus, Salad, Pita
- Mediterranean Breakfast$17.00
Two Burrekas, Boiled Egg, Labneh, Salad
- Sabikh X Burrekas$15.00
Two Burrekas, Eggplant a la Yafa, Boiled egg, Salad, Tahini
Specials
- Cauliflower Pita$16.00
Roasted Cauliflower steak with green lemon garlic tahini, chopped salad, and feta. Served w/ 4oz Marinated Beets Salad. Vegetarian.
- Grilled Chicken Skewers$16.00
Two grilled mediterranean chicken skewers laid over Za’atar pita served w/ za’atar labneh, Skhug and salad
- Babaganoush (8oz)$9.00Out of stock
Gluten-Free Available Friday-Sunday
- Grilled Chicken Skewer Pita$14.00
Grilled chicken skewer w/ pepper and onion, hummus, chopped salad, tahini
- Tabouleh (8oz)$7.00Out of stock
Available Friday-Sunday
In a Pita
- Classic Falafel Pita$12.00
Classic falafel, hummus, red cabbage, eggplant, tahini
- Eggplant a la Yafa Pita$12.00
Hummus, Chopped Salad, tahini *Cold Sandwich*
- Hummus Pita$11.00
Hummus, Choice of Salad and tahini
- Chicken Shawarma Pita$14.00
Chicken shawarma sauteed w/ onions, hummus, red cabbage salad, tahini
- Shawafel Pita$15.00
Chicken shawarma sauteed w/ onions, classic falafel, hummus, red cabbage salad, tahini
- Beef + Lamb Kebab Kebab Pita$17.00
Beef & Lamb kebabs, hummus, chopped salad and tahini
On a Plate
- Shepherd's Salad$15.00
Cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions in lemon juice and olive oil dressing topped with Feta cheese and parsley.
- Premium Chopped Salad$14.00
w/ tahini, warm chickpeas, pine nuts and hard boiled egg
- Salad Sampler$16.00
Red Cabbage salad and your choice of 3 salads. Comes w/ Hummus and pita
- Falafel Plate$15.00
w/ chopped salad, red cabbage salad, rice, hummus, tahini and pita
- Hummus Plate$15.00
topped with tahini and warm chickpeas and pita
- Chicken Shawarma Plate$18.00
w/ chopped salad, red cabbage salad, rice, hummus, tahini and pita
- Beef + Lamb Kebab Plate$21.00
w/ chopped salad, red cabbage salad, rice, hummus, tahini and pita
- Mediterranean Feast$21.00
A healthy serving of hummus w/ warm chickpeas, w/ chopped salad, red cabbage salad, beets salad, stuffed grapeleaves (2) falafel (4) and two pita
- Mixed Grill Platter$29.00
Beef & Lamb Kebabs(2), Chicken Skewer(1) Chicken Shawarma and Merguez Sausage(2) w/ chopped salad, red cabbage salad, rice, hummus, tahini and pita
Sides / Mezes
- French Fries$8.00
Seasoned or Plain Gluten-Free
- Hummus (8oz)$9.00
Gluten-Free
- Eggplant a la Yafa (8oz)$9.00
Gluten-Free
- Stuffed Grapeleaves (5)$6.00
Gluten-Free. Vegan.
- Burrekas (2)$7.00
Two Puff-Pastries
- Labneh Za'atar (8oz)$9.00
Mediterranean yogurt spread topped with Za'atar.
- Madboukha (8oz)$9.00
Spicy cooked tomato relish straight from grandma's cookbook
- Falafel (5)$6.50
w/ Tahini
- Ahmad's Merguez Sausage$8.00
Ahmad says he can't remember a time he wasn't making this beef/lamb merguez sausage. "40 years minimum," he says from his South Brooklyn outpost. Never pork casing. Always Halal.
- Beef + Lamb Kebabs (2)$8.00
- Marinated Beets Salad$7.00
Red Beets Marinated in Garlic and Mediterranean spices.
- Skhug$1.50
Homemade Spicy Cilantro Pepper Relish
- Rice$5.00
- Extra Pita (2)$2.50
- Za'atar Pita$4.50
Two pieces of pita toasted and brushed with Za'atar and olive oil blend.
- Lentil Soup$8.00
Vegetarian/Vegan - Gluten Free
- Babaganoush (8oz)$9.00Out of stock
Gluten-Free Available Firday-Sunday
- Chopped Salad (8oz)$7.00
- Tabouleh (8oz)$7.00Out of stock
Available Friday-Sunday
Dessert
DRINKS
Family-Style Mediterranean Feast (Feeds 4-5)
- Family-Style Mediterranean Feast$100.00
Chicken Shawarma (24oz) Hummus Plate w/ Warm chickpeas (24oz) Falafel w/ Tahini (8 Balls; 8oz Tahini) Shepherds Salad w/ Feta (24oz) Pickles (8oz) Skhug (4oz) Pitas (5pcs)
- (Vegetarian) Family Style Mediterranean Feast$90.00
Classic Falafel (16 Balls; 8oz Tahini) Hummus Plates w/ Warm chickpeas (24oz) Eggplant a la Yafa (8oz) Shepherds Salad w/ Feta (24oz) Pickles (8oz) Skhug (4oz) Marinated Beets Salad (8oz) Stuffed grape leaves (10pcs) Pitas (5pcs)
- (Vegan) Family-Style Mediterranean Feast$85.00
Classic Falafel (16 Balls; 8oz Tahini) Hummus Plates w/ Warm chickpeas (24oz) Eggplant a la Yafa (8oz) Chopped Salad w/ Tahini (24oz) Pickles (8oz) Skhug (4oz) Marinated Beets Salad (8oz) Stuffed grape leaves (10pcs) Pitas (5pcs)
Alcohol
Beer (Must Be 21 or Older)
Wine (Must be 21 or Older)
- Domaine Les Macon Villages (Bottle)$35.00
White wine. Chilled.
- Domaine du Vistre (Bottle)$35.00
[ROSE] Must be 21 to purchase.
- SanFeletto (Bottle)$35.00
[Prosecco] Must be 21 to purchase.
- Domaine Des Sanzay (Bottle)$55.00
[RED WINE] Must be 21 to purchase.
- Chianti (Bottle)$46.00
[RED WINE] Must be 21 to purchase.
- Costi di Brenta (Bottle)$35.00
Red wine.