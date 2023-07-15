Kuma on Valencia Kuma on Valencia
Chirashi and Chef's Choice
Chef's 4-Piece Nigiri Tasting
Four pieces of sushi selected by the chef. Types of fish may vary depending on season, but we generally like to start with lighter flavors and end with a belly cut.
Chef's 8 Piece Nigiri Tasting
Eight pieces of sushi selected by the chef. Types of fish may vary depending on season, but we generally like to start with lighter flavors and end with belly cuts.
Chirashi
To fully embrace take-out, we've replaced our chef's choice sashimi with Kuma's chirashi. Inspired by one of our favorite dishes and the idea of a casual night in, you'll get 14 cuts of today's best fish, ikura snap peas, and kinshi tamago scattered over a house blend of nisihki rice and wild grains.
Chirashi Deluxe
All the goodness of our house chirashi with the addition of a few more luxurious items for when you're feeling fancy. Includes local uni, toro, and assorted shellfish.
Sake-Masu Box
A filling dish utilizing all parts of both salmon and ocean trout. 12 slices total, cuts from the back and the belly, cured roe, and salmon skin chicharrones, all served over our wild grain rice blend, with assorted veggies and kinshi tamago.
Sashimi Sampler
A pared down version of our dine-in sashimi platter designed to handle the bustle of take-out. A selection from the chef of 3 fish, 2 pieces each for 6 pieces total.
Starters
Miso Soup
Awase miso with a kelp, mushroom, and shungiku leaf soup base; creates a flavor that’s almost tea-like.
Osuimono
Slices of shiitake mushroom and tofu suspended in clear soup made from this morning’s fish bones.
Edamame
Blanched soybean pods tossed with coarse sea salt.
Seaweed Salad
A mix of both local and Japanese seaweed marinated in sesame oil.
Kuma's House Salad
Massaged kale, salt pickled cucumber and local seaweed. Optional addition of salmon skin chicharrónes.
Small Plates
Iidako Karaage
Tender baby octopus coated lightly with seasoned flour and fried crispy. Served with our spicy dipping sauce.
Great Balls of Fire
Panko breaded tuna and hamachi roll, topped with sriracha, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, green onions, tobiko, and our house furikake.
Kama
Choice of yellowtail or salmon fish collar seasoned with sea salt and steam broiled until perfectly tender and juicy. Served with a garlic ponzu dipping sauce.
Sushi
Ama Ebi
Spot Prawn, British Columbia
Hamachi
Yellowtail, Kagoshima
Hirame
Fluke, US East Coast
Hotate
Scallop, Hokkaido
Kanpachi
Amberjack, Hawaii
Kuro Dai
Black Sea Bream, Miyagi
Maguro
Tuna, Pacific Islands
Magurozuke
Soy marinated tuna, Pacific Islands
Masu Toro
Ocean Trout Belly, Loch Etive
Mizu Tako Leg Aburi
Pirikara Hotate
Scallop dusted with our house 7-spice blend and seared, Hokkaido
Sake
Salmon, US Atlantic
Sake Toro
Salmon Belly, US East Coast
Sunazuri
Yellowtail Belly, Kagoshima
Suzuki
Tachiuo
Tai
Sea bream, Kagoshima
Tobiuo
Tombo Ahi
Albacore, Hawaii
Toro
Bluefin Tuna Belly, Ensenada
Umi Masu
Uni
Sea Urchin, location varies based on season
Walu
Yuzu marinated escolar, Korea
Maki
Avocado Maki
Large slices of avocado and coarse sea salt.
California Roll
Real crab, avocado, and sesame seeds.
Ebi Tempura Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, perilla leaf, daikon radish sprouts, red leaf lettuce, and spicy mayonnaise.
Faceplant
Jicama, avocado, cucumber roll topped with marinated Japanese eggplant and crushed sesame seeds.
Fresca
Spicy tuna, pineapple, and avocado, topped with walu ceviche and spicy oroshi.
Half Baked
Baked crab and avocado roll topped with salmon, green onions, tobiko, spicy mayo.
Hey Girl
Tempura shrimp, cucumber topped with layers of tuna and avocado, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce.
Jackalope
Hawaiian amberjack and pickled jalapeno on top with spicy hamachi and fried green scallions inside
Limon
Lolo
Negi Hama
Yellowtail and green onions in toasted seaweed.
Ox and Tiger
Spicy hamachi and jicama roll topped with walu ceviche and kumquat.
Rainbow
California roll topped with various fish chosen by the chef.
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon, sesame seeds, lemon slices, and avocado.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, perilla leaf, daikon radish sprouts, and red leaf lettuce.
Sweet Potato Roll
Tempura sweet potato and (vegetarian) unagi sauce.
Tango
Fresh tuna and mango topped with ocean trout and yuzu kosho.
The Saratoga
Seared ocean trout sprinkled with lemon zest topping a roll of avocado, asparagus, and jalapeño.
Kuma's Pantry
Beverages
Sapporo
Japanese lager 12oz
Echigo
koshihikari rice lager 12 oz
Orion
Okinawan premium draught beer 22oz
West
Temescal Especial
Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc
Mendocino 10 gl / 39 btl
Juggernaut
Martin Ray Pinot Noir
Sonoma 16 gl / 59 btl
Kakushigura
Oak aged barley shochu, Kagoshima 9 gl
Beniotome
Sesame shochu aged 3 years, Fukuoka 9 gl
Coca Cola
Coke Zero
Bundaberg Ginger Beer
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
720ml
Sake By the Carafe
Funaguchi One Cup
Honjozo -- Kikusui’s undiluted, unpasteurized honjozo sake. Served in a “one cup” size as unpasteurized sake is light sensitive. Big, bright and boozy, Niigata 200ml
Ohkagura
Honjozo -- Rich, smooth and umami driven, this semi dry sake does well in all temperatures. Light notes of pear, excellent sake to start your meal, Okayama 13 carafe
Suijin
Junmai -- Water God. is our driest sake and perfect for showcasing a sharp, powerful flavor of rice, Iwate 15 carafe
Fukuju
Junmai -- Ginjo Happy Brewery. Silky with notes of apricot, this sake is used to toast at Nobel Prize Award Ceremony, Hyogo 20 carafe
Kikusui
Ginjo -- Chrysanthemum Water. A top seller. Clean, crisp, and bright, Niigata 19 carafe
Tenbu
Junmai Ginjo -- Holy Warrior. From the famous shochu distiller Nishi Shuzo we have another sake that fits the “drinks like a wine” category. Notes of watermelon, banana, and yogurt. Kagoshima 21 carafe
Ginban Banshu 50
Daiginjo Silver Plate. A bold, fruity nose followed by a dry, spicy finish. It’s a sake that pleases all palates, Toyama 22 carafe
Konteki
Daiginjo Tears of Dawn. From one of Japan's smallest breweries, notes of tropical banana, anise seed, and truffle, Kyoto 25 carafe
Oze no Yukidoke
Nama Junmai Daiginjo -- An elegant fall unpasteurized release with velvety textures, and notes of mangoes, grass, melons. Excellent pairing with fatty cuts of fish. Gunma 24 carafe
Sequoia Nama Genshu
Nama Genshu means sake that has not been pasteurized or diluted. High alcohol and slightly effervescent with a deep rich taste. Sequoia’s best, San Francisco.
Sequoia Nigori
Perfect spring nigori sake with a floral nose and flavors of yogurt and lychee. One of Sequoia’s best selling sake is a must try for fans of nigori, San Francisco.