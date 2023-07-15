Chirashi and Chef's Choice

Chef's 4-Piece Nigiri Tasting

Chef's 4-Piece Nigiri Tasting

$24.00

Four pieces of sushi selected by the chef. Types of fish may vary depending on season, but we generally like to start with lighter flavors and end with a belly cut.

Chef's 8 Piece Nigiri Tasting

Chef's 8 Piece Nigiri Tasting

$48.00

Eight pieces of sushi selected by the chef. Types of fish may vary depending on season, but we generally like to start with lighter flavors and end with belly cuts.

Chirashi

Chirashi

$54.00

To fully embrace take-out, we've replaced our chef's choice sashimi with Kuma's chirashi. Inspired by one of our favorite dishes and the idea of a casual night in, you'll get 14 cuts of today's best fish, ikura snap peas, and kinshi tamago scattered over a house blend of nisihki rice and wild grains.

Chirashi Deluxe

Chirashi Deluxe

$69.00

All the goodness of our house chirashi with the addition of a few more luxurious items for when you're feeling fancy. Includes local uni, toro, and assorted shellfish.

Sake-Masu Box

Sake-Masu Box

$48.00Out of stock

A filling dish utilizing all parts of both salmon and ocean trout. 12 slices total, cuts from the back and the belly, cured roe, and salmon skin chicharrones, all served over our wild grain rice blend, with assorted veggies and kinshi tamago.

Sashimi Sampler

Sashimi Sampler

$27.00

A pared down version of our dine-in sashimi platter designed to handle the bustle of take-out. A selection from the chef of 3 fish, 2 pieces each for 6 pieces total.

Let us entertain you!

Starters

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

Awase miso with a kelp, mushroom, and shungiku leaf soup base; creates a flavor that’s almost tea-like.

Osuimono

Osuimono

$7.00

Slices of shiitake mushroom and tofu suspended in clear soup made from this morning’s fish bones.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Blanched soybean pods tossed with coarse sea salt.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

A mix of both local and Japanese seaweed marinated in sesame oil.

Kuma's House Salad

Kuma's House Salad

$10.00

Massaged kale, salt pickled cucumber and local seaweed. Optional addition of salmon skin chicharrónes.

Small Plates

Iidako Karaage

Iidako Karaage

$17.00

Tender baby octopus coated lightly with seasoned flour and fried crispy. Served with our spicy dipping sauce.

Great Balls of Fire

Great Balls of Fire

$14.00

Panko breaded tuna and hamachi roll, topped with sriracha, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, green onions, tobiko, and our house furikake.

Kama

Kama

$18.00

Choice of yellowtail or salmon fish collar seasoned with sea salt and steam broiled until perfectly tender and juicy. Served with a garlic ponzu dipping sauce.

Sushi

Ama Ebi

Ama Ebi

$14.00

Spot Prawn, British Columbia

Hamachi

Hamachi

$9.00

Yellowtail, Kagoshima

Hirame

Hirame

$11.00

Fluke, US East Coast

Hotate

Hotate

$12.00

Scallop, Hokkaido

Kanpachi

Kanpachi

$10.00

Amberjack, Hawaii

Kuro Dai

Kuro Dai

$10.00

Black Sea Bream, Miyagi

Maguro

Maguro

$11.00

Tuna, Pacific Islands

Magurozuke

Magurozuke

$12.00

Soy marinated tuna, Pacific Islands

Masu Toro

Masu Toro

$15.00

Ocean Trout Belly, Loch Etive

Mizu Tako Leg Aburi

$11.00
Pirikara Hotate

Pirikara Hotate

$13.00

Scallop dusted with our house 7-spice blend and seared, Hokkaido

Sake

Sake

$8.00

Salmon, US Atlantic

Sake Toro

Sake Toro

$14.00Out of stock

Salmon Belly, US East Coast

Sunazuri

Sunazuri

$15.00

Yellowtail Belly, Kagoshima

Suzuki

$11.00Out of stock

Tachiuo

$14.00Out of stock
Tai

Tai

$11.00

Sea bream, Kagoshima

Tobiuo

$12.00Out of stock
Tombo Ahi

Tombo Ahi

$10.00

Albacore, Hawaii

Toro

Toro

$21.00

Bluefin Tuna Belly, Ensenada

Umi Masu

Umi Masu

$9.00
Uni

Uni

$22.00Out of stock

Sea Urchin, location varies based on season

Walu

Walu

$10.00

Yuzu marinated escolar, Korea

Maki

Avocado Maki

Avocado Maki

$7.00

Large slices of avocado and coarse sea salt.

California Roll

California Roll

$11.00

Real crab, avocado, and sesame seeds.

Ebi Tempura Roll

Ebi Tempura Roll

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, perilla leaf, daikon radish sprouts, red leaf lettuce, and spicy mayonnaise.

Faceplant

Faceplant

$16.00

Jicama, avocado, cucumber roll topped with marinated Japanese eggplant and crushed sesame seeds.

Fresca

Fresca

$18.00

Spicy tuna, pineapple, and avocado, topped with walu ceviche and spicy oroshi.

Half Baked

Half Baked

$19.00

Baked crab and avocado roll topped with salmon, green onions, tobiko, spicy mayo.

Hey Girl

Hey Girl

$19.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber topped with layers of tuna and avocado, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce.

Jackalope

Jackalope

$19.00

Hawaiian amberjack and pickled jalapeno on top with spicy hamachi and fried green scallions inside

Limon

$18.00

Lolo

$18.00
Negi Hama

Negi Hama

$9.00

Yellowtail and green onions in toasted seaweed.

Ox and Tiger

Ox and Tiger

$18.00

Spicy hamachi and jicama roll topped with walu ceviche and kumquat.

Rainbow

Rainbow

$17.00

California roll topped with various fish chosen by the chef.

Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$11.00

Salmon, sesame seeds, lemon slices, and avocado.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, perilla leaf, daikon radish sprouts, and red leaf lettuce.

Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$8.00

Tempura sweet potato and (vegetarian) unagi sauce.

Tango

Tango

$18.00

Fresh tuna and mango topped with ocean trout and yuzu kosho.

The Saratoga

The Saratoga

$17.00

Seared ocean trout sprinkled with lemon zest topping a roll of avocado, asparagus, and jalapeño.

Kuma's Pantry

Umami Soy Sauce (8oz)

$10.00

House Ponzu Sauce (8oz)

$10.00

Kuma's Shira Ae Salad Dressing (8oz)

$10.00

House Spicy Mayo (8oz)

$10.00

Kuma's Everything Furikake (1oz)

$5.00

Kuma's Everything Shichimi (1oz)

$5.00

Beverages

Sapporo

$6.00

Japanese lager 12oz

Echigo

$9.00

koshihikari rice lager 12 oz

Orion

$10.00

Okinawan premium draught beer 22oz

West

$12.00

Temescal Especial

$10.00

Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Mendocino 10 gl / 39 btl

Juggernaut

$14.00

Martin Ray Pinot Noir

$16.00

Sonoma 16 gl / 59 btl

Kakushigura

$9.00

Oak aged barley shochu, Kagoshima 9 gl

Beniotome

$9.00

Sesame shochu aged 3 years, Fukuoka 9 gl

Coca Cola

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$5.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$7.00

720ml

Sake By the Carafe

Funaguchi One Cup

$10.00

Honjozo -- Kikusui’s undiluted, unpasteurized honjozo sake. Served in a “one cup” size as unpasteurized sake is light sensitive. Big, bright and boozy, Niigata 200ml

Ohkagura

$13.00

Honjozo -- Rich, smooth and umami driven, this semi dry sake does well in all temperatures. Light notes of pear, excellent sake to start your meal, Okayama 13 carafe

Suijin

$15.00

Junmai -- Water God. is our driest sake and perfect for showcasing a sharp, powerful flavor of rice, Iwate 15 carafe

Fukuju

$20.00

Junmai -- Ginjo Happy Brewery. Silky with notes of apricot, this sake is used to toast at Nobel Prize Award Ceremony, Hyogo 20 carafe

Kikusui

$19.00

Ginjo -- Chrysanthemum Water. A top seller. Clean, crisp, and bright, Niigata 19 carafe

Tenbu

$21.00

Junmai Ginjo -- Holy Warrior. From the famous shochu distiller Nishi Shuzo we have another sake that fits the “drinks like a wine” category. Notes of watermelon, banana, and yogurt. Kagoshima 21 carafe

Ginban Banshu 50

$22.00

Daiginjo Silver Plate. A bold, fruity nose followed by a dry, spicy finish. It’s a sake that pleases all palates, Toyama 22 carafe

Konteki

$25.00

Daiginjo Tears of Dawn. From one of Japan's smallest breweries, notes of tropical banana, anise seed, and truffle, Kyoto 25 carafe

Oze no Yukidoke

$24.00

Nama Junmai Daiginjo -- An elegant fall unpasteurized release with velvety textures, and notes of mangoes, grass, melons. Excellent pairing with fatty cuts of fish. Gunma 24 carafe

Sequoia Nama Genshu

$35.00

Nama Genshu means sake that has not been pasteurized or diluted. High alcohol and slightly effervescent with a deep rich taste. Sequoia’s best, San Francisco.

Sequoia Nigori

$34.00

Perfect spring nigori sake with a floral nose and flavors of yogurt and lychee. One of Sequoia’s best selling sake is a must try for fans of nigori, San Francisco.

Hot Sake

$10.00

Tamagawa Ice Breaker

$26.00

Kikuhime kiku

$24.00

Toji Kan

$13.00

Hakuro Suishu

$27.00

Bride of the Fox

$20.00

By the Bottle

Bonterra (Bottle)

$39.00

Martin Ray (Bottle)

$59.00

Oze no Yukidoke (Bottle)

$70.00

Sequoia Genshu Nama Genshu (Bottle)

$90.00

Sequoia Nigori (Bottle)

$82.00

Breathless Blanc de Noirs (Sparkling)

$58.00

Healdsburg, CA

Blanc de noirs

$58.00

Kikuhime

$60.00

Kikusui

$53.00Out of stock

Juggernaut

$48.00