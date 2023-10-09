SAVE MORE
Dinner

Appetizers

Artesanal Arepas

$9.00

Made from scratch artisanal cheese arepas. Served with creamy homemade salsa rosada for dipping.

Causa de Pulpo

Causa de Pulpo

$15.00

Served cold. Colorfully tiered dish of mashed potatoes mixed with aji amarillo, avocado slices, baby octopus, topped with mayonesa cevichada sauce.

Ceviche Carretillero

Ceviche Carretillero

$18.00

Combination of thin sliced fish and breaded fried calamari, marinated in leche de tigre and aji amarillo. Served with cancha, choclo and red onions.

Ceviche de Camaron

$18.00

Tomato-based Ecuadorian style shrimp ceviche mixed with mango chunks, diced cucumber, red onions, lime and orange juice. Served with popcorn.

Ceviche Tradicional Peruano

Ceviche Tradicional Peruano

$16.00

Fresh sliced fish, marinated in homemade citrus-based leche de tigre served with choclo, cancha, red onions and sweet potato.

Chicharron

Chicharron

$13.00

Overnight marinated fried pork belly accompanied with a cheese artesanian arepa and salsa rosada for dipping.

Choripan

$8.00

Toasted bread roll with Argentinian sausage, served with chimichurri sauce.

Chuzos

Chuzos

$13.00

Delicious skewers with your choice of grilled beef heart, grilled chicken or vegetables. Accompanied with fried potatoes, choclo and spicy anticuchera sauce.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$9.00

Choice of chicken, beef or mix and match deep fried homemade empanada. Served with salsa rosada for dipping.

Empanadas de Verde

Empanadas de Verde

$9.00

Deep fried empanadas made of green plantain-dough stuffed with Ecuadorian cheese. Served with spicy anticuchera sauce.

Jalea

$19.00

Breaded fried calamari, fish and shrimp, mussels, crispy golden yuca. Served with salsa criolla, choclo, cancha and tartar sauce.

Marranitas

Marranitas

$13.00

Stuffed fried corn-dough basket with chicharron, sausage and sweet plantains. Topped with cabbage and salsa rosada.

Papa a la Huancaina

Papa a la Huancaina

$9.00

Boiled potatoes in a creamy Huancaina sauce served with hard boiled eggs and olives. Served cold.

Patacones

$13.00

Crispy smashed green plantain, topped off with breaded fried fish, sweet-tangy mango homemade chunky salsa.

Patacones con Fritada

$13.00

Crispy smashed green plantains. Topped off with fritada and fresh homemade salsa criolla.

Salchipapa

$7.00

Sliced hot dog with french fries, ketchup and mayo. Add egg $ 3.

Saltena

$12.00

Baked homemade Bolivian style saltenas. Choice of beef or chicken stew filled with meltingly soft potatoes and boiled egg. Served with spicy sauce.

Yuca Frita

$8.00

Crispy golden yuca fries served with salsa rosada.

Salads

Kumbia Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce topped with beets, corn, queso fresco, red onions and tomatoes. Raspberry walnut vinaigrette Add protein $ Chicken skewers, flank streak, shrimp, salmon.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romain lettuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing, homemade garlic butter croutons, parmesan cheese. Add Protein $ Chicken skewers, flank steak, shrimp, salmon.

Entrees

Lomo Saltado

$24.00

Stir fried beef tenderloin with red onions, tomato wedges, soy and oyster sauce mixed with golden yellow garlic fries. Served with white rice.

Tallarin Saltado

$19.00

Linguini pasta, soy and oyster sauce, red onions, tomato wedges and a hint of ginger.

Tallarines de carne la Huancaina

$24.00

Spaghetti pasta sautéed with creamy Huancaina sauce, accompanied with stir lomo saltado.

Fritada

$20.00

Traditional Ecuadorian sample platter. served with marinated pork carnitas, fried potatoes, tostado, sweet plantains, corn and homemade salsa criolla.

Bandeja Paisa

Bandeja Paisa

$26.00

Traditional Colombian sample platter, served with marinated pork belly, grilled flank and sausage. Accompanied with white rice, pinto beans, sweet plantains, avocado, artisanal arepa and egg.

Cazuela de Frijoles

Cazuela de Frijoles

$16.00

Grandma's recipe slow cooked pinto beans, topped with diced chicharron, avocado and sweet plantains. Served with side of white rice.

Guatita

$19.00

Delicious Ecuadorian stew made with tripe cooked in sauce of potatoes and peanuts. Served with white rice, hard-boiled egg and sweet plantains.

Milanesa de Carne

$23.00

Breaded fried flank steak. Served with white rice, fried potato chunks, fried egg and citrus fresh salsa criolla.

Bolon de Verde

$22.00

Mashed green plantain ball stuffed with cheese and / or chicharrones and fried until crispy. Served with bistek stew and fried egg. Is another traditional Ecuadorian recipe from the coastal region.

Menestra Ecuatoriana

$21.00

Traditional lentil stew simmered with onions, peppers, tomatoes, garlic and cilantro. Served with white rice and carne asada.

Bolon de Camarones

$18.00

From the Grill

Asado de Tira

Asado de Tira

$26.00

Beef short ribs grilled with our special house marinate. Served on wooden board sitting on a banana leaf. Accompanied with chimichurri sauce and two sides of your choice.

Picanha

Picanha

$26.00

Cut-in house Brazilian steak grilled with our special house marinate. Served on wooden board sitting on a banana leaf. Accompanied with chimichurri sauce and two sides of your choice.

Parrillada Argentina

$65.00

Traditional Argentinian grill served with a variety of meat, grilled in our special house marinate. Includes beef short ribs, NY steak, chicken thigh skewers, Argentinian sausage, blood sausage and grilled tripe. Accompanied with chimichurri sauce and two sides of your choice. (Serves for two)

Kumbia Parrillada

$65.00

House signature parrilada served with a variety of meat, grilled in our special house marinate, Includes beef short ribs, flank steak, chicken thigh skewers, sausage and pork carnitas. Accompanied with chimichurri sauce and two sides of your choice. (Serves for two)

New York Strip

New York Strip

$26.00

Cut-in house and grilled with our special house marinate. Served on wooden board sitting on a banana leaf. Accompanied with chimichurri sauce and two sides of your choice.

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Chaufas

Chaufa de Pollo

$20.00

Traditional Peruvian fried rice, stir fried boneless chicken thigh, sauteed with scallions, egg, oyster soy sauce and sesame oil. Garnished with a crispy wonton chip.

Chaufa de Carne

$21.00

Peruvian fried rice with stir tenderloin, scallions, egg, oyster and soy sauce, sesame oil. Garnish with a crispy won ton chip

Chaufa de Mariscos

$22.00

Sauteed mix seafood oh shrimp, calamari, mussels and octopus with scallions, fried egg, oyster soy sauce and sesame oil. Garnish with a crispy wonton chip.

Seafood

Arroz Marinero

Arroz Marinero

$24.00

Peruvian style seafood rice mixed with salsa madre, parmesan cheese, green peas, carrots and salsa criolla.

Salmon Risotto al Coco

$24.00

Salmon served over risotto infused with creamy coconut milk and parmesan cheese. Topped off with sweet-tangy mango chunky salsa

Pulpo Risotto

$24.00

Homemade marinated grill baby octopus sitting on a creamy risotto Huancaina mixed with green peas and carrots.

Encebollado

$19.00

Traditional Ecuadorian fish soup (Albacora fish) accompanied with fish broth and boiled yuca. Topped off with red onions and cilantro, Served with a side of popcorn and homemade green plantain chips and fresh lime. (Available Saturdays and Sundays only)

Sides

Yuca

$7.00

White rice

$7.00

Beans

$7.00

Fries

$7.00

Papa dorada

$7.00

Corn

$6.00

Patacones

$7.00

Vegetables

$7.00

Platanos fritos

$7.00

Fried Plantains

Ensalada Rusa

$7.00

Chifles

$5.00

Popcorn / Canguil / Cotufas / Crispetas

$3.00

Cancha

$3.50

Polenta

$7.00

Special of the day

Bolon De Camaron

$18.00

ECUADOR

Bandera

$28.00

Seco de Chivo

$23.00

Papas con mani

$7.00

Cocktail de frutas

$8.00

Dessert

Desserts

Passion Mousse

$8.00

Cheescake

$8.00

Flan

$8.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Kids Menu

kids Lomito

$9.00

Stir fried tenderloin, mixed with soy and oyster sauce. Served with a side of white rice.

Popcorn Chicken

$8.00

Homemade popcorn chicken. Served with fries.

Kid Huancaina Pasta

$8.00

Spaghetti pasta sautéed with creamy Huancaina sauce.

Salchipapas

$7.00

Sliced hot dog, fries and salsa rosada.

Bar/Drinks

Kumbia Cocktails

Caipirinhas

$10.00

Cachaca, lime juice, sugar Flavors: Mango, passion fruit, coconut, raspberry, guava.

Mojitos

$10.00

White rum, Lime juice, mint Flavors: Mango, passion fruit, coconut, raspberry, guava.

Kumbiaritas

$10.00

Tequila, lime juice, agave. Flavors: Mango, passion fruit, coconut, raspberry, guava.

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rye Whiskey, demarara, bitters.

Negroni

$11.00

Gin, campari, vermouth

Sangria

$10.00

Red Wine, amaretto, orange, pineapple.

El Papo

$12.00

Gin, Cocchi Americano, blue curacao, lemon, pineapple

Chilcanos

$10.00

Pisco, lime, ginger beer

Parcera

$11.00

Aguardiente, Pineapple, pomegranate liquor.

Medellin

$11.00

Aguardiente, Peach schnapps, lemon juice.

Canelazo

$10.00

Spritz

Kumbia Spritz

$12.00

Vodka, lemon, black raspberry, prosecco

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Aperol, prosecco, soda

Gin and Tonics

Rami's

$12.00

Gin, Elderflower, lime, Mediterranean tonic water

Kamila's

$12.00

Gin, pomegranate liquor, pink grapefruit tonic water, thyme.

Nathy's

$12.00

Gin, rosemarry, citrus tonic water

Beer

Aguila

$7.00Out of stock

Corona

$7.00

Presidente

$7.00

Cusquena

$7.00

HH BEER

$5.00

Mahou Draft

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Xingu Black

$8.00

Xingu Gold

$8.00

Miller

$7.00

Beer Buckets

$42.00

Corona Bucket

$45.00

HIGH NOON TEQUILA

$6.00

Classic Cocktails

Green Tea Shot

$11.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Long Island Iced tea

$18.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Pisco Sour

$11.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark N' Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Espresotini

$11.00

Madras

$11.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$11.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolut

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$11.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Evans Wiiliams

$11.00

Redemption Rye

$10.00

Tequila/ Mezcal

Well Tequila

$9.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$17.00

Patron Anejo

$19.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$13.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$14.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$17.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$45.00

Don Julio Silver

$14.00

Milagro Silver

$12.00

Milagro Reposado

$13.00

Milagro Anejo

$16.00

Alban Mezcal

$10.00

El Jimador Silver

$11.00

El Jimador Reposado

$12.00

El Jimador Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Herradura

$11.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Angels Envy

$13.00

JW Black

$14.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Chivas 12 yrs

$12.00

Buchanana's 12 yrs

$13.00

Old Parr

$13.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$11.00

Liquor/Cordials

JAGER BOM

$14.00

Aguardiente

$12.00

Aguardiente sin Azucar

$12.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Elderflower

$10.00

Elderflower liquor

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Kalua

$11.00

Pomegranate liquor

$10.00

Pisco

$10.00

Cachaca

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Castillo Rum

$8.00

Cruzan Mango

$9.00

Malibu

$11.00

Zacapa 23

$16.00

Zacapa XO

$26.00

Gosling Black

$11.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Bottlomless Mimosa

Mimosa

$8.00

Lychee Mimosa

$9.00

Pama Mimosa

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Michelada

$9.00

MEGA - RITA

$35.00

Birthday shooters

Birthday shooters

$45.00

Wine Menu

Red- Glass

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Cabernet

$9.00

Merlot

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Malbec

$9.00

Red - Bottle

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Merlot - Bottle

$36.00

Cabernet - Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Noir - Bottle

$38.00

Malbec - Bottle

$36.00

Syrah - Bottle

$48.00

Tempranillo - Bottle

$48.00

White - Glass

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Riesling

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Moscato

$9.00

Sav. Blanc

$9.00

White - Bottle

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Chardonnay - Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$36.00

Savignon Blanc - Bottle

$36.00

Riesling - Bottle

$36.00

Rose

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Rose Flat

$9.00

Rose Flat - Bottle

$40.00

Champagne

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Prosecco - Bottle

$42.00

Moet Imperial - Bottle

$60.00

Veuve Clicquot - Bottle

$60.00

Sparkling Rose - Bottle

$60.00

NA Beverages

Soda/Lemonade

Coke

$4.00

Diet

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger ale

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Redbull

$5.00

Inca Cola

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

La Colombiana

$4.00

Manzana

$4.00

Tropical Soda

$4.00

Guitig

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

Hot Tea

$4.00

Espresso

Cappuccino

Latee

Mocktail

Mocktail

$5.00

Bottle Water

Still Water

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Late nigh Agua

$4.00

Jugos

Jugo de Mango

$5.00

Jugo de Passion

$5.00

Jugo de Guava

$5.00

Virgen Pina Colada

$5.00

Jugo de Coco

$5.00

Lulo

$5.00

Mora

$5.00

Bottle Service

Vodka

Titos Bottle

$150.00

Grey Goose Bottle

$175.00

Tequila

Milagro Silver Bottle

$200.00

Don Julio Silver Bottle

$200.00

Patron Bottle

$200.00

Casa Blanco Bottle

$225.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior Bottle

$150.00

Capt Morgan Bottle

$150.00

Aguardiente Bottle

$150.00

Aguardiente sin Azucar Bottle

$150.00

Zacapa Bottle

$250.00

Whiskey Bourbon

Jack Daniels Bottle

$200.00

Crown Royal Bottle

$200.00

Jameson Bottle

$200.00

Buchanans Bottle

$220.00

JW Black Bottle

$250.00

Cordials

Fireball Bottle

$175.00

Jagermeister Bottle

$200.00

Late Night Menu

Appetizers

Jalea

$18.00

Empanadas

$8.00

Yuca

$8.00

Parrilladas

Kumbia Parrillada Combo

$80.00

Parrillada Argentina Combo

$90.00

BRUNCH

BRUNCH

Steak and Eggs

$20.00

Benedict

$13.00

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Omelet

$11.00

Encebollado

$19.00

JUGOS BRUNCH

$8.00

Menestra

$22.00

Bolon de Verde

$22.00

Caldo de Bolas

$25.00

Tigrillo

$18.00

Pulpo al grill

$22.00

Bolon de Camarones

$19.00

Encebollado mixto

$25.00Out of stock

Caldo de Salchicha

$22.00

BRUNCH COLOMBIA

Calentado

$11.00

Huevos Pericos

$11.00

Arepas Rellenas

$15.00

Tamales con Chocolate

$18.00

Lechona con Chocolate

$21.00

Waffles

$13.00

Queso side

$4.00

JUGOS BRUNCH

$8.00

Dinner Packages

Anahi

$45.00

Incas

$55.00

Fiesta

$65.00

Kumbia

$105.00

Live Music

$450.00

Singer/ Karaoke

$700.00