Kumbia
Dinner
Appetizers
Artesanal Arepas
Made from scratch artisanal cheese arepas. Served with creamy homemade salsa rosada for dipping.
Causa de Pulpo
Served cold. Colorfully tiered dish of mashed potatoes mixed with aji amarillo, avocado slices, baby octopus, topped with mayonesa cevichada sauce.
Ceviche Carretillero
Combination of thin sliced fish and breaded fried calamari, marinated in leche de tigre and aji amarillo. Served with cancha, choclo and red onions.
Ceviche de Camaron
Tomato-based Ecuadorian style shrimp ceviche mixed with mango chunks, diced cucumber, red onions, lime and orange juice. Served with popcorn.
Ceviche Tradicional Peruano
Fresh sliced fish, marinated in homemade citrus-based leche de tigre served with choclo, cancha, red onions and sweet potato.
Chicharron
Overnight marinated fried pork belly accompanied with a cheese artesanian arepa and salsa rosada for dipping.
Choripan
Toasted bread roll with Argentinian sausage, served with chimichurri sauce.
Chuzos
Delicious skewers with your choice of grilled beef heart, grilled chicken or vegetables. Accompanied with fried potatoes, choclo and spicy anticuchera sauce.
Empanadas
Choice of chicken, beef or mix and match deep fried homemade empanada. Served with salsa rosada for dipping.
Empanadas de Verde
Deep fried empanadas made of green plantain-dough stuffed with Ecuadorian cheese. Served with spicy anticuchera sauce.
Jalea
Breaded fried calamari, fish and shrimp, mussels, crispy golden yuca. Served with salsa criolla, choclo, cancha and tartar sauce.
Marranitas
Stuffed fried corn-dough basket with chicharron, sausage and sweet plantains. Topped with cabbage and salsa rosada.
Papa a la Huancaina
Boiled potatoes in a creamy Huancaina sauce served with hard boiled eggs and olives. Served cold.
Patacones
Crispy smashed green plantain, topped off with breaded fried fish, sweet-tangy mango homemade chunky salsa.
Patacones con Fritada
Crispy smashed green plantains. Topped off with fritada and fresh homemade salsa criolla.
Salchipapa
Sliced hot dog with french fries, ketchup and mayo. Add egg $ 3.
Saltena
Baked homemade Bolivian style saltenas. Choice of beef or chicken stew filled with meltingly soft potatoes and boiled egg. Served with spicy sauce.
Yuca Frita
Crispy golden yuca fries served with salsa rosada.
Salads
Kumbia Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with beets, corn, queso fresco, red onions and tomatoes. Raspberry walnut vinaigrette Add protein $ Chicken skewers, flank streak, shrimp, salmon.
Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing, homemade garlic butter croutons, parmesan cheese. Add Protein $ Chicken skewers, flank steak, shrimp, salmon.
Entrees
Lomo Saltado
Stir fried beef tenderloin with red onions, tomato wedges, soy and oyster sauce mixed with golden yellow garlic fries. Served with white rice.
Tallarin Saltado
Linguini pasta, soy and oyster sauce, red onions, tomato wedges and a hint of ginger.
Tallarines de carne la Huancaina
Spaghetti pasta sautéed with creamy Huancaina sauce, accompanied with stir lomo saltado.
Fritada
Traditional Ecuadorian sample platter. served with marinated pork carnitas, fried potatoes, tostado, sweet plantains, corn and homemade salsa criolla.
Bandeja Paisa
Traditional Colombian sample platter, served with marinated pork belly, grilled flank and sausage. Accompanied with white rice, pinto beans, sweet plantains, avocado, artisanal arepa and egg.
Cazuela de Frijoles
Grandma's recipe slow cooked pinto beans, topped with diced chicharron, avocado and sweet plantains. Served with side of white rice.
Guatita
Delicious Ecuadorian stew made with tripe cooked in sauce of potatoes and peanuts. Served with white rice, hard-boiled egg and sweet plantains.
Milanesa de Carne
Breaded fried flank steak. Served with white rice, fried potato chunks, fried egg and citrus fresh salsa criolla.
Bolon de Verde
Mashed green plantain ball stuffed with cheese and / or chicharrones and fried until crispy. Served with bistek stew and fried egg. Is another traditional Ecuadorian recipe from the coastal region.
Menestra Ecuatoriana
Traditional lentil stew simmered with onions, peppers, tomatoes, garlic and cilantro. Served with white rice and carne asada.
Bolon de Camarones
From the Grill
Asado de Tira
Beef short ribs grilled with our special house marinate. Served on wooden board sitting on a banana leaf. Accompanied with chimichurri sauce and two sides of your choice.
Picanha
Cut-in house Brazilian steak grilled with our special house marinate. Served on wooden board sitting on a banana leaf. Accompanied with chimichurri sauce and two sides of your choice.
Parrillada Argentina
Traditional Argentinian grill served with a variety of meat, grilled in our special house marinate. Includes beef short ribs, NY steak, chicken thigh skewers, Argentinian sausage, blood sausage and grilled tripe. Accompanied with chimichurri sauce and two sides of your choice. (Serves for two)
Kumbia Parrillada
House signature parrilada served with a variety of meat, grilled in our special house marinate, Includes beef short ribs, flank steak, chicken thigh skewers, sausage and pork carnitas. Accompanied with chimichurri sauce and two sides of your choice. (Serves for two)
New York Strip
Cut-in house and grilled with our special house marinate. Served on wooden board sitting on a banana leaf. Accompanied with chimichurri sauce and two sides of your choice.
Grilled Octopus
Chaufas
Chaufa de Pollo
Traditional Peruvian fried rice, stir fried boneless chicken thigh, sauteed with scallions, egg, oyster soy sauce and sesame oil. Garnished with a crispy wonton chip.
Chaufa de Carne
Peruvian fried rice with stir tenderloin, scallions, egg, oyster and soy sauce, sesame oil. Garnish with a crispy won ton chip
Chaufa de Mariscos
Sauteed mix seafood oh shrimp, calamari, mussels and octopus with scallions, fried egg, oyster soy sauce and sesame oil. Garnish with a crispy wonton chip.
Seafood
Arroz Marinero
Peruvian style seafood rice mixed with salsa madre, parmesan cheese, green peas, carrots and salsa criolla.
Salmon Risotto al Coco
Salmon served over risotto infused with creamy coconut milk and parmesan cheese. Topped off with sweet-tangy mango chunky salsa
Pulpo Risotto
Homemade marinated grill baby octopus sitting on a creamy risotto Huancaina mixed with green peas and carrots.
Encebollado
Traditional Ecuadorian fish soup (Albacora fish) accompanied with fish broth and boiled yuca. Topped off with red onions and cilantro, Served with a side of popcorn and homemade green plantain chips and fresh lime. (Available Saturdays and Sundays only)
Sides
Special of the day
Dessert
Kids Menu
kids Lomito
Stir fried tenderloin, mixed with soy and oyster sauce. Served with a side of white rice.
Popcorn Chicken
Homemade popcorn chicken. Served with fries.
Kid Huancaina Pasta
Spaghetti pasta sautéed with creamy Huancaina sauce.
Salchipapas
Sliced hot dog, fries and salsa rosada.
Bar/Drinks
Kumbia Cocktails
Caipirinhas
Cachaca, lime juice, sugar Flavors: Mango, passion fruit, coconut, raspberry, guava.
Mojitos
White rum, Lime juice, mint Flavors: Mango, passion fruit, coconut, raspberry, guava.
Kumbiaritas
Tequila, lime juice, agave. Flavors: Mango, passion fruit, coconut, raspberry, guava.
Old Fashioned
Rye Whiskey, demarara, bitters.
Negroni
Gin, campari, vermouth
Sangria
Red Wine, amaretto, orange, pineapple.
El Papo
Gin, Cocchi Americano, blue curacao, lemon, pineapple
Chilcanos
Pisco, lime, ginger beer
Parcera
Aguardiente, Pineapple, pomegranate liquor.
Medellin
Aguardiente, Peach schnapps, lemon juice.