Kumi 1401 G Street
Food
Dessert
Entree
- Chicken Teriyaki$18.00
Grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce
- Beef Teriyaki$20.00
Grilled beef teriyaki with teriyaki sauce
- Salmon Teriyaki$19.00
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce
- Salmon Shioyaki$19.00
Grilled salmon with salt & pepper
- Tonkotsu$18.00
Panko fried pork with katsu sauce
- Chicken Katsu$18.00
Panko fried chicken with katsu sauce
- Mix tempura D$17.00
- Shrimp tempura D$19.00
- Saba shioyaki$18.00
- Sesame chicken$18.00
Hand roll
Kid's Udon
Kids Menu
Kumi Combo
- Kumi Combo$48.00
Chef's daily selection 7 pieces sashimi, 8 pieces nigiri, tekka maki
- Lucky Combo$36.00
Chef's daily selection 5 pieces sashimi, 6 pieces nigiri, kappa maki
- Chef Special Nigiri$32.00
Chef's daily selection of 8 pieces of nigiri, no toppings
- Omakase Nigiri$48.00
Chef's daily selection of 8 pieces special fishes with toppings
Maki Roll
- California Roll$9.00
Crab meat & avocado
- Spicy Tuna$8.00
Spicy tuna & cucumber
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber with unagi sauce
- Philly Roll$8.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber with tobiko
- Spider Roll$9.00
Soft-shelled crab, crab meat, cucumber, tobiko & topped with unagi sauce
- Avokyu Maki$8.00
Avocado & cucumber
- Kappa Maki$6.00
Cucumber
- Negihama Maki$9.00
Nigiri/Sashimi
- Uni$25.00
Sea urchin
- Otoro$16.00
Fatty tuna
- Chu Toro$15.00
Medium fatty tuna
- Amaebi$14.00
Sweet shrimp with deep-fried shrimp head
- Hotate$9.00
Fresh scallop
- Tamago$7.00
Egg cake
- Sake$8.00
Fresh salmon
- Hamachi$8.00
Yellowtail
- Escolar$8.00
Walu
- Smoked Salmon$8.00
Cured salmon
- Ebi$7.00
Steamed shrimp
- Kani$7.00
Crab stick
- Tobiko$7.00
Flying fish roe
- Ikura$10.00
Salmon roe
- A5 Wagyu$22.00
- Sake Toro$10.00
Fatty salmon
- Hamachi Toro$10.00
Fatty yellowtail
- Sake Aburi$9.00
Seared sake topped with chef sauce, pistachio
- Hamachi Aburi$9.00
Seared yellowtail topped with chef sauce, pistachio
- Unagi$9.00
- Fresh saba$12.00
- Maguro$8.00
- Madai$12.00
Ramen & Udon
Sashimi & Donburi
- Assorted Sashimi 5 Pieces$15.00
5 pieces of chef's daily selection
- Assorted Sashimi 9 Pieces$27.00
9 pieces of chef's daily selection
- Assorted Sashimi 12 Pieces$36.00
12 pieces of chef's daily selection
- Chirashi Don$26.00
7 pieces of chef's daily selection sashimi, wakame salad, sushi rice
- Sake Don$21.00
7 pieces of sake sashimi, wakame salad, sushi rice
- Aburi Sake Don$23.00
7 pieces of seared sake sashimi topped with chef sauce, pistachio, garlic crunch, tuna flake, wakame salad, sushi rice
- Tekka Don$23.00
7 pieces of maguro sashimi, wakame salad, sushi rice
- Ikura Don$17.00
Salmon roe topped with green onions, raw egg yolk, soy sauce, sushi rice
- Unagi Don$21.00
Shared Plates
- Wakame$7.00
Seaweed salad, sesame seeds
- Sushi Taco$12.00
2 pieces. Deep-fried shiso leaf topped with assorted poke, jalapeño, tomatoes, tobiko, and chef special sauce
- Yuzu Kampachi$18.00
5 pieces of kampachi (amberjack) sashimi topped with special yuzu & passionfruit sauce
- Sea Steak$18.00
6 pieces of seared maguro sashimi topped with shiso ponzu, micro mix, sesame seeds, daikon
- Pepper Fin$18.00
7 pieces of albacore sashimi, jalapeño & chili powder, ponzu, chili oil
- Truffle Hamachi$22.00
6 pieces of yellowtail sashimi, chef special sauce, truffle oil, micro cilantro, pickle wasabi
- Tuna Ceviche$15.00
Shrimp chips with bluefin tuna mixed with onions, lime, tomatoes, and cilantro
- Poke Salad$15.00
Assorted fish, avocado, tomatoes, tobiko, and onions in a micro mix with poke sauce
- Garlic Salmon$18.00
6 pieces of sake sashimi, avocado, garlic crunch, Japanese dressing, micro cilantro
- Fresh Oyster 6 Pieces$20.00
Tobiko, green onions, chef special sauce
- Fresh Oyster 12 Pieces$38.00
Tobiko, green onions, chef special sauce
- Fantastic Salmon$18.00
6 pieces of panko fried sake, avocado garlic sauce, micro mix
- Oyster Shooter$10.00
Fresh oyster, sriracha, hot sake, uzura, green onion, tobiko, and ponzu sauce
- Wagyu Tataki$38.00
5 pieces of A5 wagyu, garlic crunch, green onion, Japanese house dressing, and truffle oil
- Tapa Spoon$24.00
3 pieces of chef's choice sashimi include amaebi, uni with ikura, negi toro
- Gyoza$8.00
6 pieces. Pan-fried or deep-fried pork pot stickers
- Hamachi Kama$15.00
Grilled hamachi collar
- Kaki Fried$12.00
4 pieces. Deep-fried oysters
- Gesso$12.00
Deep-fried squid tentacles
- Agedashi Tofu$10.00
Deep-fried tofu topped with green onion & special sauce
- Mr Jalapeño$12.00
Albacore, cream cheese, crab meat, topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce & sesame seeds
- Chicken Karaage$13.00
- Mix tempura AP$13.00
- BBQ Albacore$14.00
- House Salad$10.00
- Broccoli Salad$8.00
- Shrimp Tempura AP$16.00
- Yakitori
- Spicy edamame$10.00
- Edamame$8.00
Side Orders
Special Rolls
- Volcano$18.00
Spicy tuna, jalapeño, cream cheese, avocado, panko fried, topped with green onions, rice crackers
- Fortune Toro$23.00
Sake toro, topped with bluefin toro, pickle wasabi, and micro cilantro
- Salmon Lover$16.00
Smoked salmon and cucumber, topped with salmon, sliced lemon, cream cheese, and rice crackers
- Lion King$16.00
Crab salad, avocado, chopped salmon, garlic mayo, baked with green onions and sesame seeds
- Rainbow$16.00
Crab salad topped with 4 kinds of fish, avocado, tobiko, and green onions
- San Juan$18.00
Pan-fried jalapeños, unagi, crab salad, topped with albacore, fried leeks, torched, sesame seeds
- G Street$18.00
Spicy tuna, crab salad, tempura shrimp, topped with tuna, micro rice cracker
- Kumi Roll$25.00
Tempura lobster and cucumber, topped with wagyu, garlic crunch, and micro cilantro
- Mini Diamond$16.00
Panko fried tekka, topped with crab salad, tobiko, and green onion
- Master Roll$18.00
Tempura shrimp, soft shell crab, topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, tobiko, green onions
- Crazy Roll$18.00
Spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, topped with salmon, jalapeños, onion, chili pepper, and ponzu sauce
- Dragon Roll$16.00
Crab salad, shrimp tempura, topped with avocado, unagi, green onion, and sesame seeds
- Snow White$18.00
Kampachi, avocado, topped with scallops, micro, golden stars, soy wrap
- DF Cali$16.00
Deep-fried California roll with cream cheese, topped with green onion, and tobiko
- Rock Band$18.00
Sake, tuna, avocado, crab salad, topped with spicy scallops, soy wrapped
- Green Dragon Roll$17.00
Tempura asparagus, topped with avocado, crispy onion, soy wrapped
- Veggies Roll$15.00
Cucumber, avocado, yam, oshinko, kaiware sprouts with sesame seeds
- Jade Roll$15.00
Cucumber, yam, avocado, topped with wakame salad
- Sake punch$16.00