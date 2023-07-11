Kuni Restaurant and Catering 94-210 Leokane Street Unit 108


Teishoku

Teishoku means “set meal” in Japanese. One choice or choose your favorite combination! Includes side dishes of tsukemono, moyashi, miso soup, tossed green salad, and rice.

1 Dish Teishoku

$19.00

Includes side dishes of tsukemono, moyashi, miso soup, tossed green salad, and rice

2 Dishes Teishoku

$27.00

Choose your favorite combination! Includes side dishes of tsukemono, moyashi, miso soup, tossed green salad, and rice.

3 Dishes Teishoku

$35.00

Choose your favorite combination! Includes side dishes of tsukemono, moyashi, miso soup, tossed green salad, and rice.

Nabemono

Our comfort food, "In the pot" dish. Tofu, watercress, won bok, onion, mushroom, bamboo shoots and green onion with your choice of protein in a savory, warm broth.
Pork Tofu

Pork Tofu

$26.00

Our comfort food, "In the pot" dish. Tofu, watercress, won bok, onion, mushroom, bamboo shoots and green onion with sliced pork in a savory, warm broth.

Beef Tofu

Beef Tofu

$26.00

Our comfort food, "In the pot" dish. Tofu, watercress, won bok, onion, mushroom, bamboo shoots and green onion with sliced beef in a savory, warm broth.

Chicken Tofu

Chicken Tofu

$26.00

Our comfort food, "In the pot" dish. Tofu, watercress, won bok, onion, mushroom, bamboo shoots and green onion with tender pieces of chicken in a savory, warm broth.

Miso Pork Tofu

Miso Pork Tofu

$26.00

Our comfort food, "In the pot" dish. Tofu, watercress, won bok, onion, mushroom, bamboo shoots and green onion with sliced pork in a savory, warm broth topped with miso sauce.

Yosenabe

Yosenabe

$26.00

Our comfort food, "In the pot" dish. Tofu, watercress, won bok, onion, mushroom, bamboo shoots and green onion with chicken, fish, shrimp, and konyaku in a savory, warm broth.

Sukiyaki

Sukiyaki

$31.00

Our comfort food, "In the pot" dish. Tofu, watercress, won bok, onion, mushroom, bamboo shoots, green onion and konyaku with your choice of beef, pork or chicken in a savory, warm broth.

Donburi

Don means "bowl" in Japanese. A traditional Japanese meal, donburi, is a bowl of steamed rice topped with meat, fish, veggies, eggs, and sauces.
Chicken Oyako Don

Chicken Oyako Don

$17.00

Oyako Don is a classic comfort food of Japanese cooking. Tender pieces of chicken, round onion, green onion, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, kamaboko and eggs are simmered in an umami-rich sauce and then poured over a bowl of fluffy steamed rice.

Beef Niku Don

Beef Niku Don

$17.00

Beef Niku Don is a classic comfort food of Japanese cooking. thinly sliced beef, round onion, green onion, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, kamaboko and eggs are simmered in an umami-rich sauce and then poured over a bowl of fluffy steamed rice.

Shrimp Tempura Don

Shrimp Tempura Don

$17.00

Golden crispy shrimp and vegetable tempura served over steamed rice and drizzled with tentsuyu dipping sauce.

Katsu Don

Katsu Don

$17.00

Katsu Don is a classic comfort food of Japanese cooking. Round onion, green onion, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, kamaboko and eggs are simmered in an umami-rich sauce and then poured over crispy pork cutlet in a bowl of fluffy steamed rice.

Bento To Go

Bento A

Bento A

$19.00

Includes Beef Teri, Chicken Katsu, Fried Fish, Rice, Takuan, Kamaboko and Ume

Bento B

Bento B

$19.00

Includes Beef Teri, Chicken teri, Fried Fish, Rice, Takuan, Kamaboko and Ume

Bento C

Bento C

$20.00

Includes Beef Teri, Chicken Teri, Fried Fish, Tonkatsu, Rice, Takuan, Kamaboko and Ume

Bento D

Bento D

$22.00

Includes Beef Teri, Chicken Teri, Fried Fish, Tonkatsu, Shrimp Tempura, Rice, Takuan, Kamaboko and Ume

Noodle - Udon

Udon is a noodle soup that pairs fresh, chewy udon noodles with a subtle yet satisfying dashi broth.
Nabeyaki Udon

Nabeyaki Udon

$17.00

Udon noodles with chicken, mushroom, bamboo shoots, watercress, green onion, kamaboko, egg, and shrimp tempura in a warm and savory, flavorful soup base.

Tempura Udon

$17.00

Udon noodles with sliced pork, kamaboko and green onions in a warm and savory soup base served with golden, crispy shrimp tempura.

Oyako Udon

Oyako Udon

$17.00

Tender pieces of chicken, round onion, green onion, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, kamaboko and eggs are simmered in an umami-rich sauce and then poured over a bowl of udon noodles.

BBQ Udon

$18.00

Udon noodles with sliced pork, kamaboko and green onions in a warm and savory soup base with our house favorite teriyaki beef on the side.

Yakitori Udon

$17.00

Udon noodles with sliced pork, kamaboko and green onions in a warm and savory soup base with our house favorite yakitori ( teriyaki chicken) sticks on the side.

Kuni's Special Udon

Kuni's Special Udon

$17.00

Udon noodles with chicken, mushroom, bamboo shoots, green onion, kamaboko, won bok, and shrimp tempura in a warm and savory, flavorful soup base.

Regular Kake Udon

Regular Kake Udon

$12.00

Kake udon is a noodle soup that pairs fresh, chewy udon noodles with a subtle yet satisfying dashi broth. Incudes fishcake, sliced pork and green onions.

Noodle - Saimin

Hawaii's favorite noodle soup dish! Saimin noodles with sliced pork, kamaboko and green onions in a warm and savory soup.
Nabeyaki Saimin

Nabeyaki Saimin

$16.00

Saimin noodles with chicken, mushroom, bamboo shoots, watercress, green onion, kamaboko, egg, and shrimp tempura in a warm and savory, flavorful soup base.

Tempura Saimin

$16.00

Saimin noodles with sliced pork, kamaboko and green onions in a warm and savory soup base served with golden, crispy shrimp tempura.

Oyako Saimin

Oyako Saimin

$16.00

Tender pieces of chicken, round onion, green onion, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, kamaboko and eggs are simmered in an umami-rich sauce and then poured over a bowl of saimin noodles.

BBQ Saimin

$18.00

Saimin noodles with sliced pork, kamaboko and green onions in a warm and savory soup base with our house favorite teriyaki beef on the side.

Yakitori Saimin

$17.00

Saimin noodles with sliced pork, kamaboko and green onions in a warm and savory soup base with our house favorite yakitori ( teriyaki chicken) sticks on the side.

Kuni's Special Saimin

$16.00
Reg Saimin

Reg Saimin

$12.00

Saimin noodles with sliced pork, kamaboko and green onions in a warm and savory soup base.

Cold Saimin

Cold Saimin

$12.00

Saimin noodles with cucumber, kamaboko, sliced tomato and green onions in a chilled and refreshing yuzu flavored soup.

Cold Saimin with Tofu Steak

$16.00

Saimin noodles with cucumber, kamaboko, sliced tomato and green onions in an ice chilled and refreshing yuzu flavored soup with our popular teriyaki tofu steak.

Nabeyaki Udon

Nabeyaki Udon

$16.00

Udon noodles with chicken, mushroom, bamboo shoots, watercress, green onion, kamaboko, egg, and shrimp tempura in a warm and savory, flavorful soup base.

Side Orders

Sashimi 10 pcss

$15.00

Sashimi 20 pcs

$28.00

Shrimp Tempura Large

$21.00

Vegetable Tempura Large

$21.00

Miso Butter Fish Large

$24.00

Tofu Steak Large

$21.00

Grilled tofu topped with our famous teriyaki sauce and sliced tomatoes.

One Scoop Rice

$3.00

Extra Set

$6.00

Tsukemono, moyashi, tossed green salad, rice, and miso soup

Cold Tofu

$6.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Moyashi

$5.00

Miso Soup

$4.00

Namasu Side

$6.00

Edamame Large

$8.00

Tossed Green Salad Large

$8.00

Full Fries

$10.00

Side Steak

$39.00