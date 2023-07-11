Kuni Restaurant and Catering 94-210 Leokane Street Unit 108
Teishoku
1 Dish Teishoku
Includes side dishes of tsukemono, moyashi, miso soup, tossed green salad, and rice
2 Dishes Teishoku
Choose your favorite combination! Includes side dishes of tsukemono, moyashi, miso soup, tossed green salad, and rice.
3 Dishes Teishoku
Choose your favorite combination! Includes side dishes of tsukemono, moyashi, miso soup, tossed green salad, and rice.
Nabemono
Pork Tofu
Our comfort food, "In the pot" dish. Tofu, watercress, won bok, onion, mushroom, bamboo shoots and green onion with sliced pork in a savory, warm broth.
Beef Tofu
Our comfort food, "In the pot" dish. Tofu, watercress, won bok, onion, mushroom, bamboo shoots and green onion with sliced beef in a savory, warm broth.
Chicken Tofu
Our comfort food, "In the pot" dish. Tofu, watercress, won bok, onion, mushroom, bamboo shoots and green onion with tender pieces of chicken in a savory, warm broth.
Miso Pork Tofu
Our comfort food, "In the pot" dish. Tofu, watercress, won bok, onion, mushroom, bamboo shoots and green onion with sliced pork in a savory, warm broth topped with miso sauce.
Yosenabe
Our comfort food, "In the pot" dish. Tofu, watercress, won bok, onion, mushroom, bamboo shoots and green onion with chicken, fish, shrimp, and konyaku in a savory, warm broth.
Sukiyaki
Our comfort food, "In the pot" dish. Tofu, watercress, won bok, onion, mushroom, bamboo shoots, green onion and konyaku with your choice of beef, pork or chicken in a savory, warm broth.
Donburi
Chicken Oyako Don
Oyako Don is a classic comfort food of Japanese cooking. Tender pieces of chicken, round onion, green onion, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, kamaboko and eggs are simmered in an umami-rich sauce and then poured over a bowl of fluffy steamed rice.
Beef Niku Don
Beef Niku Don is a classic comfort food of Japanese cooking. thinly sliced beef, round onion, green onion, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, kamaboko and eggs are simmered in an umami-rich sauce and then poured over a bowl of fluffy steamed rice.
Shrimp Tempura Don
Golden crispy shrimp and vegetable tempura served over steamed rice and drizzled with tentsuyu dipping sauce.
Katsu Don
Katsu Don is a classic comfort food of Japanese cooking. Round onion, green onion, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, kamaboko and eggs are simmered in an umami-rich sauce and then poured over crispy pork cutlet in a bowl of fluffy steamed rice.
Bento To Go
Bento A
Includes Beef Teri, Chicken Katsu, Fried Fish, Rice, Takuan, Kamaboko and Ume
Bento B
Includes Beef Teri, Chicken teri, Fried Fish, Rice, Takuan, Kamaboko and Ume
Bento C
Includes Beef Teri, Chicken Teri, Fried Fish, Tonkatsu, Rice, Takuan, Kamaboko and Ume
Bento D
Includes Beef Teri, Chicken Teri, Fried Fish, Tonkatsu, Shrimp Tempura, Rice, Takuan, Kamaboko and Ume
Noodle - Udon
Nabeyaki Udon
Udon noodles with chicken, mushroom, bamboo shoots, watercress, green onion, kamaboko, egg, and shrimp tempura in a warm and savory, flavorful soup base.
Tempura Udon
Udon noodles with sliced pork, kamaboko and green onions in a warm and savory soup base served with golden, crispy shrimp tempura.
Oyako Udon
Tender pieces of chicken, round onion, green onion, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, kamaboko and eggs are simmered in an umami-rich sauce and then poured over a bowl of udon noodles.
BBQ Udon
Udon noodles with sliced pork, kamaboko and green onions in a warm and savory soup base with our house favorite teriyaki beef on the side.
Yakitori Udon
Udon noodles with sliced pork, kamaboko and green onions in a warm and savory soup base with our house favorite yakitori ( teriyaki chicken) sticks on the side.
Kuni's Special Udon
Udon noodles with chicken, mushroom, bamboo shoots, green onion, kamaboko, won bok, and shrimp tempura in a warm and savory, flavorful soup base.
Regular Kake Udon
Kake udon is a noodle soup that pairs fresh, chewy udon noodles with a subtle yet satisfying dashi broth. Incudes fishcake, sliced pork and green onions.
Noodle - Saimin
Nabeyaki Saimin
Saimin noodles with chicken, mushroom, bamboo shoots, watercress, green onion, kamaboko, egg, and shrimp tempura in a warm and savory, flavorful soup base.
Tempura Saimin
Saimin noodles with sliced pork, kamaboko and green onions in a warm and savory soup base served with golden, crispy shrimp tempura.
Oyako Saimin
Tender pieces of chicken, round onion, green onion, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, kamaboko and eggs are simmered in an umami-rich sauce and then poured over a bowl of saimin noodles.
BBQ Saimin
Saimin noodles with sliced pork, kamaboko and green onions in a warm and savory soup base with our house favorite teriyaki beef on the side.
Yakitori Saimin
Saimin noodles with sliced pork, kamaboko and green onions in a warm and savory soup base with our house favorite yakitori ( teriyaki chicken) sticks on the side.
Kuni's Special Saimin
Reg Saimin
Saimin noodles with sliced pork, kamaboko and green onions in a warm and savory soup base.
Cold Saimin
Saimin noodles with cucumber, kamaboko, sliced tomato and green onions in a chilled and refreshing yuzu flavored soup.
Cold Saimin with Tofu Steak
Saimin noodles with cucumber, kamaboko, sliced tomato and green onions in an ice chilled and refreshing yuzu flavored soup with our popular teriyaki tofu steak.
Side Orders
Sashimi 10 pcss
Sashimi 20 pcs
Shrimp Tempura Large
Vegetable Tempura Large
Miso Butter Fish Large
Tofu Steak Large
Grilled tofu topped with our famous teriyaki sauce and sliced tomatoes.
One Scoop Rice
Extra Set
Tsukemono, moyashi, tossed green salad, rice, and miso soup