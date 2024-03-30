Kusshi Downtown Bethesda 7820 Norfolk Ave
Salad
Appetizer
- Edamame$6.99
soy beans • steamed with sea salt -or- spicy with soy sauce, mirin, sesame oil, togarashi Japanese spice mix
- Japanese Pickles$6.99
- Shishito Peppers$9.99
sautéed • sesame oil • togarashi Japanese spice mix
- Agedashi Tofu$9.99
fried silken tofu • scallion • bonito flake • dashi broth
- Pork Gyoza$10.99
minced pork dumpling • ponzu sauce
- Vegetable Gyoza$8.99
tofu • edamame • shiitake muishroom • ponzu sauce
- Tempura Appetizer$13.99
tempura battered shrimp (2pc) • seasonal assorted vegetables
- Takoyaki$11.99
fried octopus ball • kewpie mayo • okonomoyaki sauce • bonito flake
- Ika Geso$9.99
battered squid legs • spicy mayo
- Kusshi Wings$12.99
double-fried chicken • spicy chili sauce • sesame seeds
- Spicy Rock Shrimp$13.99
tempura battered • creamy spicy aioli • scallion
- Yakitori$9.99
marinated chicken thighs • scallion • teriyaki sauce • 2 skewers
- Shrimp Shumai$10.99
minced shrimp dumpling • ponzu sauce
- Soft Shell Crab Tempura$13.99
tempura battered • dashi broth
- Spicy Tuna Avocado Ball$12.99
spicy tuna • wrapped in avocado • masago • eel sauce • spicy mayo
- Tuna Tartare$16.99
seasoned bluefin tuna • masago
Kitchen Entrees
- Yakisoba$13.99+
stir-fried soba noodles • carrots • cabbage • onion • tangy soba sauce
- Ramen$18.99
corn • scallion • bamboo • nori • woodear mushroom • bean sprouts • lava egg with pork based broth
- Vegan Ramen$18.99
kale noodles • tofu • bok choy • corn • scallion • bamboo • nori • woodear mushroom • bean sprout • vegan broth base
- Udon Noodle Soup$18.99+
kakejiru broth • enoki mushroom • bok choy • kamaboko (fish cake) • boiled egg • corn • seasoned vegetables
- Kusshi Noodles$24.99
stir fried udon • seasonal mixed vegetables • chicken • shrimp • beef • spicy drunken noodle sauce
- Chicken Katsu$19.99
deep-fried • panko breaded cutlet • katsu sauce • Japanese coleslaw • koshikari rice
- Pork Katsu$20.99
deep-fried • panko breaded cutlet • katsu sauce • Japanese coleslaw • koshikari rice
- Katsu Curry$19.99
deep-fried • panko breaded • mild Japanese curry • carrot • potato • seasonal Japanese pickle • koshikari rice
- Chicken Teriyaki$20.99
stir-fried chicken • seasonal vegetables • teriyaki sauce • koshikari rice
- Salmon Teriyaki$27.99
grilled salmon filet • seasonal vegetables • teriyaki sauce • koshikari rice
- Shrimp Teriyaki$25.99
stir-fried shrimp • seasonal vegetables • teriayki sauce • koshikari rice
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Dinner$25.99
tempura battered tiger prawns (4pc) • assorted seasonal vegetables • dashi • koshikari rice
Donburi Bowls
- Oyako Don • Chicken$17.99
sauteed chicken • egg • white onion • scallion • japanese pickles • donburi sauce • koshikari rice
- Gyu Don • Beef$18.99
sauteed brisket • egg • white onion • scallion • japanese pickles • donburi sauce • koshikari rice
- Chicken Katsu Don$17.99
fried chicken katsu • egg • white onion • scallion • japanese pickles • donburi sauce • koshikari rice
- Pork Katsu Don$18.99
fried pork katsu • egg • white onion • scallion • japanese pickles • donburi sauce • koshikari rice
- Unagi Don • Freshwater Eel$26.99
seared fresh water eel • seaweed salad • ginger • japanese pickles • wasabi • koshikari rice
- Tekka Don • Tuna$28.99
tuna sashimi • seaweed salad • ginger • japanese pickles • wasabi • koshikari rice
- Sake Don • Salmon$28.99
salmon sashimi • seaweed salad • ginger • japanese pickles • wasabi • koshikari rice
- Chirashi • Sashimi Selection$28.99
chef selection • seaweed salad • ginger • japanese pickles • wasabi • koshikari rice
- Hamachi Don • Yellowtail$28.99
- Poke Bowl$7.00
Sushi Entrees
- Nigiri Sampler$26.99+
thinly sliced seasonal fish assortment • sushi rice • no substitutions •
- Sashimi Sampler$31.99+
chef's selection • no substitutions •
- 8+8 Sampler$44.99+
8 piece nigiri • 8 piece sashimi • chef selection • no substitutions •
- Vegetarian Sampler$24.99
vegetarian nigiri • vegetarian maki roll • tofu pocket • chef assortment
Traditional Maki Rolls
- Avocado & Cucumber Roll$6.99
- Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$9.50
- California Roll • Masago • Kani Crab$7.99
- California Roll • Masago • Real Crab$11.50
- Baked Creamy California Roll$9.50
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.50
- Philly Roll$9.50
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.50
- Tuna & Avocado Roll$9.50
- Tuna Roll$9.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll$9.50
- Salmon Avocado Roll$9.50
- Smoked Salmon & Asparagus Roll$9.50
- Salmon Skin Roll$6.99
- Salmon Roll$8.50
- Yellowtail & Scallion Roll$9.50
- Yellowtail & Jalapeno Roll$9.50
- Spicy Scallop Roll$10.50
- Steamed Shrimp & Avocado Roll$8.50
- Eel & Cucumber Roll$9.50
- Avocado Roll$6.99
- Asparagus Roll$6.99
- Shiitake Mushroom Roll$6.99
- Cucumber Roll$6.99
- Kanpyo Roll (Calaba Gourd)$6.99
- Oshinko Roll (Pickled Radish Roll)$6.99
- Vegetable Tempura Roll$9.99
- Vegetable Roll$8.99
- Yamagobo Roll (Pickled Burdock)$6.99
Specialty Rolls
- Crazy Toro$24.99
- Cherry Blossom$17.99
tuna • white fish • salmon • masago • avocado • wasabi aioli • seaweed salad
- Samurai$18.99
lump crab meat • salmon skin • cucumber • smoked salmon • furikake • eel sauce • wasabi aioli
- Spicy Mango$17.99
shrimp tempura • avocado • spicy tuna • mango • pineapple sauce
- Ovi$20.99
marinated salmon • avocado • sesame oil • furikaki • seared salmon belly • ikura • cilantro • seared sauce
- Got Beef?$24.99
- Hanaro$15.99
kani crab • avocado • freshwater eel • eel sauce • wasabi aioli
- Crunchy$10.99
kani crab • shrimp • masago • cucumber • tempura crunch • eel sauce
- Rainbow$17.99
kani crab • avocado • tuna • salmon • yellowtail • red snapper
- Maryland$15.99
kani crab • avocado • spicy tuna • wasabi aioli
- Dragon$17.99
kani crab • avocado • tempura crunch • tobiko • freshwater eel • eel sauce
- Chesapeake$16.99
lump crab meat • Old Bay • avocado • yellowtail • jalapeno
- Norfolk$22.99
- Nationals$15.99
spicy tuna • cucumber • red snapper • tobiko • eel sauce
- Firecracker$17.99
spicy tuna • salmon • spicy kani crab • tempura crunch • spicy mayo
- Ruby$17.99
spicy tuna • avocado • yellowtail • tuna • tempura crunch • spicy mayo
- Seared Yellowtail$17.99
spicy tuna • scallion • seared yellowtail • jalapeno • sriracha sauce
- Phoenix$17.99
shrimp tempura • avocado • spicy tuna • masago • spicy mayo • deep fried shredded sweet potato
- Tiger$19.99
shrimp tempura • avocado • eel tempura • spicy mayo • eel sauce
- Volcano$14.99
kani crab • freshwater eel • cream cheese • avocado • masago • spicy mayo • tempura fried
- Lava$22.99
white fish • kani crab tempura • scallop • shrimp • smoked salmon • avocado • tempura crunch • kewpie mayo • spicy sauce • seared
- Spider$14.99
softshell crab tempura • masago • avocado • cucumber • mayo • eel sauce