KWAN Thai Cuisine
FOOD
Appetizer
Mix vegetables wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut sauce
Crispy vegetable spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, carrots, celery and glass noodle, served with sweet and sour sauce.
Crispy wontons filled with cream cheese and imitation crab meat, served with plum sauce.
Fried dumpling filled with chicken and vegetable, served with soy sauce.
Crispy wontons filled with chicken, served with sweet and sour sauce.
Crispy breaded shrimp served with sweet and sour sauce.
Crispy breaded calamari ring served with sweet and sour sauce.
Soup
Coconut milk soup with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and lime juice
Spicy and sour soup with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and lime juice.
Chicken Wonton, vegetable, topped with cilantro, and garlic oil.
Noodle Soup
Yellow noodles in coconut milk soup with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass and lime juice
Medium noodle in spicy and sour soup with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and lime juice.
Medium rice noodles in clear soup with bean sprouts, bok choy topped with cilantro and garlic oil.
Curry
Coconut milk curry with yellow curry paste, potatoes, and onions, served with steamed rice
Coconut milk curry with red curry paste, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, zucchini, broccoli and fresh basil, served with steamed rice
Coconut milk curry with green curry paste, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, zucchini, broccoli, and fresh basil, served with steamed rice
Coconut milk curry with massaman curry paste, potatoes, onions, and roasted peanuts, served with steamed rice
Fried Noodles
Medium rice noodles stir fried in pad thai sauce with egg, bean sprouts, green onions, topped with ground peanuts.
Wide rice noodles stir fried in black soy sauce with egg, garlic and carrots.
Wide rice noodles stir fried in brown sauce with egg, garlic, broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, onions, bell peppers, and fresh basil.
Egg noodles stir fried in brown sauce with egg, garlic, broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, onions, bell peppers, and fresh basil.
Fried Rice
Fried rice in brown sauce with egg, garlic, onions, tomatoes, and green onions
Fried rice in brown sauce with egg, garlic, carrots, onions, bell peppers, broccoli and basil.
Fried rice with egg, garlic, onions, green onions, tomatoes, and pineapple curry powder, topped with cashew nuts.
Entree
Stir fried garlic, onions, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, with brown sauce and fresh basil, served with steamed rice.
Stir fried garlic, onions, carrots, bell peppers, broccoli, green onions and cashew nuts with chili sauce, served with steamed rice.
Stir fried garlic, broccoli, carrots with brown sauce, served with steamed rice.
Stir fried garlic, bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, zuchinni, cabbage, mushrooms with brown sauce, served with steamed rice.
Stir fried garlic, cucumber, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, pineapple, in sweet & sour sauce, served with steamed rice.
Steamed cabbage, broccoli, and carrots topped with peanut sauce, served with steamed rice.
Stir fried chicken, tofu and shrimp with garlic and black pepper, broccoli, carrots, cabbage served with steamed rice.
Tempura chicken seasoned stir fried with garlic, onions, carrots, bell peppers in orange sweet & sour sauce.