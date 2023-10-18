Spend $25, Save 10%. Promo code:
FOOD

Appetizer

SHRIMP SALAD ROLLS (2)
$7.50

Mix vegetables wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut sauce

SPRING ROLLS (4)
$7.00

Crispy vegetable spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, carrots, celery and glass noodle, served with sweet and sour sauce.

CRAB RANGOON (5)
$7.50

Crispy wontons filled with cream cheese and imitation crab meat, served with plum sauce.

POT STICKERS (6)
$7.50

Fried dumpling filled with chicken and vegetable, served with soy sauce.

CRISPY WONTON (5)
$7.50

Crispy wontons filled with chicken, served with sweet and sour sauce.

COCONUT SHRIMP (6)
$9.00

Crispy breaded shrimp served with sweet and sour sauce.

CALAMARI
$9.00

Crispy breaded calamari ring served with sweet and sour sauce.

Soup

TOM KHA
$12.00

Coconut milk soup with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and lime juice

TOM YUM
$12.00

Spicy and sour soup with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and lime juice.

WONTON SOUP
$14.00

Chicken Wonton, vegetable, topped with cilantro, and garlic oil.

Noodle Soup

TOM KHA NOODLE
$14.00

Yellow noodles in coconut milk soup with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass and lime juice

TOM YUM NOODLE
$14.00

Medium noodle in spicy and sour soup with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and lime juice.

THAI NOODLE SOUP
$14.00

Medium rice noodles in clear soup with bean sprouts, bok choy topped with cilantro and garlic oil.

Curry

YELLOW CURRY
$14.00

Coconut milk curry with yellow curry paste, potatoes, and onions, served with steamed rice

RED CURRY
$14.00

Coconut milk curry with red curry paste, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, zucchini, broccoli and fresh basil, served with steamed rice

GREEN CURRY
$14.00

Coconut milk curry with green curry paste, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, zucchini, broccoli, and fresh basil, served with steamed rice

MASSAMAN CURRY
$14.00

Coconut milk curry with massaman curry paste, potatoes, onions, and roasted peanuts, served with steamed rice

Fried Noodles

PAD THAI
$14.00

Medium rice noodles stir fried in pad thai sauce with egg, bean sprouts, green onions, topped with ground peanuts.

PAD SEE EIW
$14.00

Wide rice noodles stir fried in black soy sauce with egg, garlic and carrots.

DRUNKEN MAN
$14.00

Wide rice noodles stir fried in brown sauce with egg, garlic, broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, onions, bell peppers, and fresh basil.

DRUNKEN WOMAN
$14.00

Egg noodles stir fried in brown sauce with egg, garlic, broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, onions, bell peppers, and fresh basil.

Fried Rice

FRIED RICE
$14.00

Fried rice in brown sauce with egg, garlic, onions, tomatoes, and green onions

BASIL FRIED RICE
$14.00

Fried rice in brown sauce with egg, garlic, carrots, onions, bell peppers, broccoli and basil.

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
$14.00

Fried rice with egg, garlic, onions, green onions, tomatoes, and pineapple curry powder, topped with cashew nuts.

Entree

STIR FRY BASIL
$14.00

Stir fried garlic, onions, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, with brown sauce and fresh basil, served with steamed rice.

STIR FRY CASHEW
$14.00

Stir fried garlic, onions, carrots, bell peppers, broccoli, green onions and cashew nuts with chili sauce, served with steamed rice.

STIR FRY BROCCOLI
$14.00

Stir fried garlic, broccoli, carrots with brown sauce, served with steamed rice.

STIR FRY MIX VEGETABLE
$14.00

Stir fried garlic, bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, zuchinni, cabbage, mushrooms with brown sauce, served with steamed rice.

STIR FRY SWEET & SOUR
$14.00

Stir fried garlic, cucumber, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, pineapple, in sweet & sour sauce, served with steamed rice.

PEANUT SAUCE (PHRA RAM)
$14.00

Steamed cabbage, broccoli, and carrots topped with peanut sauce, served with steamed rice.

STIR FRY GARLIC MIX
$17.00

Stir fried chicken, tofu and shrimp with garlic and black pepper, broccoli, carrots, cabbage served with steamed rice.

ORANGE CHICKEN
$15.00

Tempura chicken seasoned stir fried with garlic, onions, carrots, bell peppers in orange sweet & sour sauce.

Sides

STEAMED RICE
$2.00
STEAMED RICE NOODLES
$2.00
STEAMED EGG NOODLES
$2.50
EXTRA TOFU
$3.00
EXTRA CHICKEN
$4.00
EXTRA SHRIMP
$5.00
PEANUT SAUCE
$2.00
SWEET AND SOUR SAUCE
$1.25
PLUM SAUCE
$1.25
SMALL FRIED RICE (Egg Only)
$5.00

DRINKS

Non Alc. Beverage

THAI ICED TEA
$4.00
MANGO JUICE
$3.50
ROASTED COCONUT JUICE
$3.50
COKE
$2.00
DIET COKE
$2.00
PEPSI
$2.00
DIET PEPSI
$2.00
SPRITE
$2.00
DR PEPPER
$2.00